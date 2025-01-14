1) Don’t trust the government; media; Big Tech; globalist organizations; megacorporations; institutions; health authorities; boards; legislatures; political parties; the judicial system; philanthropaths; mountebanks; tyrants; politicians; fact-chokers; celebrities; smear merchants; kapos; amnesty-demanders; tear-downers; apologists; colluding doctors, scientists, experts, or publications; or any other entity, marionette, or divider attempting to profit off your sickness, con you, steal your resources, enslave you, or kill you.

2) Trust your intuition and liberate your mind from cognitive biases, readymade beliefs, bamboozlement, and menticidal programming.

3) Learn how to recognize propaganda, social engineering, public opinion seeding, consent manufacturing, coercion, nudging, influencing, emotional manipulation, astroturfing, and behavioral psychology techniques.

4) Research extensively, reading books and quality content from uncorrupted sources with proven integrity while using uncaptured search engines and video platforms to seek out censored information.

5) Eat real, whole, organic, pasture-raised, local ingredients, minimizing carbs and enjoying healthy fats like grass-fed butter; coconut oil; ghee; olive oil; and avocado oil while practicing some form of low-carb/high-fat diet (e.g., keto, Paleo, Primal).

6) Avoid Frankenfoods, seed oils, pesticides, pollutants, SSRIs, statins, and other toxins and poisons.

7) Practice intermittent fasting daily and periodic longer fasts.

8) Find natural alternatives to the pharmaceutical-medical cartel, keeping on hand life-saving resources like chlorine dioxide/MMS; DMSO; probiotics; and colloidal silver to combat illness and injuries.

9) Take supplements to boost your immune system, address your particular conditions, and extend your life.

10) Get high-quality sleep on a consistent schedule every night.

11) Enjoy sunshine, fresh air, and the beauty of nature, standing barefoot on the earth at least ten minutes a day.

12) Do both aerobic and weight-bearing exercises.

13) Declutter and live simply.

14) Minimize your exposure to electromagnetic fields (EMF) and radio-frequency radiation (RFR).

15) Get out of debt, use cash, stock up on necessities for survival, and invest in items that will withstand a global financial meltdown.

16) Reduce your stress and incorporate mindfulness habits such as meditation, breathing exercises, gratitude, and prayer.

17) Let your emotions out, have fun, and laugh often.

18) Align all aspects of your being with your values.

19) Embrace empowering philosophical traditions such as Stoicism and Taoism.

20) Build your resilience.

21) Connect with kindred members of our Apocaloptimistic karass; nurture your relationships; cuddle with furred, feathered, or scaled companions; evade narcissists; and help others.

22) Savor art, poetry, music, and videos unpolluted by nefarious agendas.

23) Practice creativity and heed your passion.

24) Resist all forms of tyranny, democide, and war.

25) Live by courage, not cowardice; truth, not lies; love, not fear.

Which of these items do you already practice, and which ones do you need to make an effort to adopt? What would you add to this list?

New Year’s Blessing

The luminous Mary Poindexter McLaughlin shared this during our Apocaloptimists Club Zoom meeting just before I was preparing to publish this, and it was too exquisite not to share.

Beannacht: A Blessing for the New Year

For Josie

On the day when

The weight deadens

On your shoulders

And you stumble,

May the clay dance

To balance you.



And when your eyes

Freeze behind

The grey window

And the ghost of loss

Gets in to you,

May a flock of colours,

Indigo, red, green,

And azure blue,

Come to awaken in you

A meadow of delight.



When the canvas frays

In the currach of thought

And a stain of ocean

Blackens beneath you,

May there come across the waters

A path of yellow moonlight

To bring you safely home.



May the nourishment of the earth be yours,

May the clarity of light be yours,

May the fluency of the ocean be yours,

May the protection of the ancestors be yours.



And so may a slow

Wind work these words

Of love around you,

An invisible cloak

To mind your life.

Note: “Beannacht” is the Gaelic word for “blessing.” A “currach” is a large boat used on the west coast of Ireland.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

