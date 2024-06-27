Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass
Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass
Lament of the Vaxx-Injured (Podcast)
0:00
-7:43

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Lament of the Vaxx-Injured (Podcast)

Margaret Anna Alice
Jun 27, 2024
∙ Paid
2
Share

I recently shared an Action Alert with an opportunity to sign a petition for Cody’s Law (please take a moment to do so if you haven’t already).

A Mother's Anthem
No Vaccine-Injured Patient Left Behind- What is Cody's Law?
Dear readers, please forgive my absence between posts. Our family is desperately fighting to help Cody and others to regain their health. Today, our spirits are lifted as we bring news of long-awaited progress in working with others to help all who have suffered illness and injury due to pandemic protocols…
Read more
7 days ago · 44 likes · 8 comments · A mother's anthem
A Mother's Anthem
If your child were injured by a reckless driver who flees the scene --denying them medical care-- and failing to exchange insurance information; criminal charges would be filed.
The entire post is an image, easily sharable. Please send it to your state and local representatives and share on your social media. See more at CodysLaw.org Thank you, Cody’s mom…
Read more
19 hours ago · 19 likes · 3 comments · A mother's anthem

As you may recall, Lament of the Vaxx-Injured was inspired by Cody and his mother, Heather Hudson, who has been documenting the tragic trajectory Cody’s life has taken since his injection. I feel honored to count…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass
Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass
Join me on a journey down the rabbit-hole as we examine propaganda, psychology, philosophy, history, culture, politics, language, literature, film, music, and mass control to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Margaret Anna Alice
Recent Episodes
Eulogy for the COVID Kapos (Video Clip: Margaret Anna Alice on Doc Malik Podcast)
  Margaret Anna Alice and Doc Malik
Mistakes Were NOT Made (Video Clip: Margaret Anna Alice on Doc Malik Podcast)
  Margaret Anna Alice and Doc Malik
Eulogy for the COVID Kapos (Video: Doc Malik)
  Margaret Anna Alice and Doc Malik
Hard Lessons (Video) + What Is the Alchemy of Moral Courage?
  Margaret Anna Alice
Hard Lessons (Podcast)
  Margaret Anna Alice
Mistakes Were NOT Made (Video: Dr. Mike Yeadon)
  Margaret Anna Alice and Dr Mike Yeadon
You Cannot Break Us (Podcast)
  Margaret Anna Alice