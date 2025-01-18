My Mom’s Miraculous MMS Metamorphosis (Video)

You may have noticed it’s been a while since I’ve managed to post content for my paid subscribers. This past month has been a relentless marathon of research, consultation, advocacy, and treatment for my mom after she was diagnosed with a serious lung infection in December. I worked with Dr. Pierre Kory to unravel the medical mystery of her chronic cough, which we both suspect is caused by Lady Windermere syndrome.

On January 4, we started my mom on MMS1 (chlorine dioxide) protocol, and her experience has been nothing short of miraculous.

I will be publishing an article about her healing journey soon, but in the meantime, I wanted to share this video of me updating members of the Apocaloptimists Club I joined with several women writers around a year ago. Mary Poindexter McLaughlin is the one who conceived of the idea and selected the participants for a monthly Zoom meeting; I just came up with the name since it is our Apocaloptimism that ties us all together.

We have supported each other as one of us weathered and beat the hell out of her cancer; I lost my beloved Michael, the Patron Saint of Insects on July 21, 2024; and another was losing her dear friend, also a Michael, at the time of this recording.

I am grateful for the gift of these beautiful, loving women in my life just when I needed them the most. This sentiment has also been repeatedly voiced by everyone else in the group, several of whom I didn’t even know before Mary brought us together in what feels like a divinely inspired idea.

When we met on January 13, Mary had the idea to record my update about my mom so the absent members could watch it later. She sent me the video the next day, and I realized this would be a perfect way for me to update you, my dear subscribers, on my mom’s health situation. The other participants were kind enough to grant their permission, with one requesting anonymity (hence the blurring as well as the blackouts in a couple of places).

Thank you for your gracious support as I struggle to catch up after this exhausting, all-consuming, and ultimately exhilarating experience. While my mom is not completely healed (acute infections typically take a few days while chronic conditions take around three weeks for most people on an MMS protocol), the improvements have been measurably astounding, and I look forward to sharing those details in a future article in the hopes that it will help you and your loved ones heal, too.

Warmest gratitude,

Margaret Anna