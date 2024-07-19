💰 DON’T MISS THE FREEDOM SALE! 🔥

Meming Methodology Musings

As a compulsive completionist, I am finding it increasingly time-consuming to curate collections with every suitable meme from my archives. I’m still trudging through my husband’s nearly 10,000 memes (I’ve perused around 6,000 so far). I have almost 5,000 neatly categorized in my own folder. And then there are the hundreds of tabbed-off posts by Substack memelords and memeladies I have yet to rummage through.

I like having all the memes associated with a theme in a single post for easy reference (Looking for memes on COVID tyranny? Critical thinking? Conspiracy theorists? Propaganda? Psychological manipulation? The $cience™? Awakening? War and peace? Censorship? Courage? Resistance? A single click will get you there!), but I’m coming to realize there is no end and these collections will never be complete.

My perfectionism has been preventing me from putting out as many Memes by Themes as I would like, so I’ve decided to stop fretting about going through the archives and will just start posting what I’ve collected in categories thus far. That doesn’t mean they will be any skimpier, though, as the 176 magnificent memes in this post demonstrate.

As with all of my posts, I strive to create an enriching experience that enlightens, provokes thought, delights the senses, makes you laugh, lifts your soul, and inspires action.

I always follow an Apocaloptimistic arc, so this entry on Apocaloptimism will be an extra-delectable meta-experience. (Those nibbling on the free sampler will mainly get the dystopian “Apocal” without the elevating “optimistic” part, so you’ll be missing out on the crescendo.)

If you don’t know what an Apocaloptimist is, below is the meme that introduced me to this portmanteau, which I instantly recognized as the perfect descriptor for my innate tendency to practice Confront the Brutal Facts + the Stockdale Paradox.

If Apocaloptimism were a recipe, it might look something like this (measurements may vary according to the individual):

a dash of courage

a smidgeon of hope

a pinch of gratitude

a sprinkle of humor

a cup of love

If you haven’t yet read it, my Apocaloptimist Manifesto fills out the details:

Ready … set … blastoff! 🚀