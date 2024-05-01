Rise like Lions after slumber

In unvanquishable number,

Shake your chains to earth like dew

Which in sleep had fallen on you –

Ye are many – they are few.

—The Masque of Anarchy, Percy Bysshe Shelley

This subversive Memes by Themes goes out to all the courageous, rabble-rousing, and ungovernable lions who have been relentlessly wielding your talents, wits, and love in our consolidated efforts to resist tyranny, expose corruption, save lives, and awaken the sleeping.

Resistance is not a sprint but a marathon, and we could all use some rejuvenating inspiration and humor to sustain us for the miles ahead. No matter how weary you become, know you are one of millions of open-eyed insurgents, culture-jammers, and thoughtcriminals, and together, we are torquing the collective awareness toward truth.

The seeds we have planted in the hearts and minds of billions are beginning to sprout as the realities we illuminated and predicted take shape around them. We must continue to water, fertilize, and shine our light upon those seeds and hope they will wriggle to the surface before the propagandists douse them with thought-sterilizing chemicals.

Free subscribers, please enjoy your sampler below. If you would like access to the full set of 141 memes (plus videos) on resistance, I have extended the 25–percent-off sale through May 5:

(Paid subscribers, you may be able to use this to add a year to your plan at a quarter off. Feel free to give it a go and see if it works.)

This journey through rebellion starts with a meme one of my readers sent me with the note, “Thought of you when I saw this.” Special thanks to MC for thinking of me and sharing it—I hope to live up to that worthy mission.

In solidarity,

Margaret Anna ✊