I am posting this in celebration of reaching 12,000 treasured individuals on my mailing list. I origbinally intended it for the big 10K, but that milestone occurred amidst the whirlwind following my Corona Investigative Committee presentation and by the time I caught my breath, I’d reached 12,000 (12,038, to be precise). Thank you for choosing to be a part of this community of kindreds and accelerating the Great Awakening!

“We Bokononists believe that humanity is organized into teams, teams that do God’s Will without ever discovering what they are doing. Such a team is called a karass by Bokonon …” “‘If you find your life tangled up with somebody else’s life for no very logical reasons,’ writes Bokonon, ‘that person may be a member of your karass.’ “At another point in The Books of Bokonon he tells us, ‘Man created the checkerboard; God created the karass.’ By that he means that a karass ignores national, institutional, occupational, familial, and class boundaries. “It is as free-form as an amoeba.” —Kurt Vonnegut, Cat’s Cradle (Kindle, paperback, hardcover, audiobook)

If you are reading this, we may belong to the same karass.

My favorite Vonnegut novel, Cat’s Cradle introduces the fictional religion of Bokononism and a glossary of terms I’ve found helpful for navigating relationships throughout my life.

A karass, as the introductory quote explains, comprises people who are all traversing individual paths, but their efforts converge upon a central theme or purpose known as a wampeter, which Vonnegut describes thus:

“A wampeter is the pivot of a karass. No karass is without a wampeter, Bokonon tells us, just as no wheel is without a hub. “Anything can be a wampeter: a tree, a rock, an animal, an idea, a book, a melody, the Holy Grail. Whatever it is, the members of its karass revolve about it in the majestic chaos of a spiral nebula. The orbits of the members of a karass about their common wampeter are spiritual orbits, naturally. It is souls and not bodies that revolve.… “At any given time a karass actually has two wampeters—one waxing in importance, one waning.”

The karass I’ve been honored to discover myself in—with kindreds such as Dr. Mike Yeadon, Dr. Tess Lawrie, CJ Hopkins, and you—is presently focused on the waxing wampeter of conquering tyranny, stopping democide, rallying the Resistance, and building a better way (okay, that’s four, but they’re all interrelated).

We find ourselves muttering “busy, busy, busy” to ourselves as we contemplate the totalitarian state of the world and devise ways to defeat it:

“Busy, busy, busy, is what we Bokononists whisper whenever we think of how complicated and unpredictable the machinery of life really is.” “‘It’s what we Bokononists say,’ he said, ‘when we feel that a lot of mysterious things are going on.’”

It’s possible our waning wampeter is awakening the sleeping—not because it’s failed or not worth pursuing but rather because it is happening organically with the unfolding of time and truth, and those who are still asleep at this stage stubbornly insist on clinging to the fomas (lies; sometimes described as “harmless untruths” but obviously harmful in this case), despite avalanches of evidence demonstrating their fallaciousness.

As The Greater Reset and Freedom Cell Network cofounders John Bush and Derrick Broze model, it is time to exit and build. John encourages us to:

“spend less time arguing and debating with people (especially about the COVID stuff) and spend more time building and creating and growing community with likeminded people.”

Similarly, Academy of Ideas describes how creating parallel societies can liberate humanity from totalitarian systems:

Clearly, I’ve spent more than enough time arguing with Covidians. After my last spar with the belligerently bamboozled, I felt the full futility of attempting to engage rationally with the menticided and decided to stop burning time and energy on those efforts. (For those who enjoy these duels and the exhaustive evidence I amass in the process, I have more edutaining exchanges in the backlog; for those who find them annoying, don’t worry, not too many.)

Holistic Coach Meredith Miller, who focuses on trauma recovery, talks about how necessary it is for us to unsubscribe from the abuser’s narrative if we wish to begin healing:

Part of that unsubscription process means you stop engaging with the abusers and their enablers.

Far more fulfilling and consequential are positive actions such as halting and reversing authoritarian measures; expanding our dossiers of evidence to aid with the conviction of tyrants, philanthropaths, and colluders for crimes against humanity; constructing healthy alternatives like the World Council for Health to supplant weapons of mass despotism like the WHO; and connecting with fellow truth-seekers in our karass.

As New Normies witness increasingly undeniable numbers of deaths and injuries; experience the effects of a decimated immune system from this malignant, designed-to-fail experiment; and feel their few remaining liberties crushed beneath the technotyrannical apparatus they enabled by their compliance, they will look to the control group and realize we are healthy, happy, and thriving in our own freedom-loving parallel communities.

For those who are open to waking up (the middle 40 percent I call the “swing thinkers”), we serve as wrang-wrangs, tilting people away from their deceptions by proving them to be absurdities.

The Great Awakening will flourish naturally, without us having to drag the logic-resistant sleepers into the light. One by one, the enslaved will notice peeks of sunshine through the tears in their tattered blindfolds, and they will reach around and untie the strings on their own. Then, they will begin unshackling their fellow prisoners and pointing them to the light. Some will choose to remain blind and deaf. So be it.

A false karass, granfalloon refers to any number of groups we are associated with for arbitrary reasons—place of birth, ethnicity, religion, sports team, alma mater, you name it. In other words, identity politics. You are commanded to align with a group because of superficial characteristics that have nothing to do with your core being and values.

Kathleen Devanney captures the experience of breaking away from a granfalloon as she fell into the discovery of her true self over the past two years:

On a similar note, James Edward Taylor describes the disappointing loss of someone who once called himself a loyal friend. Why did he revoke that claim? James dared to express skepticism about the COVID narrative.

I recently reconnected with real-life friend Jennifer Margulis (whose Substack I highly recommend, especially her satirical gems like this one), who confided about a mutual friend (published with her permission, as are all subsequent stories shared in this piece):

“Diana [not her real name] and I were good friends forever. I was at the birth of her oldest son and we used to get together a lot when the kids were little and then for coffee once they were bigger. But she stopped returning phone calls, texts, and emails after COVID hit. I’ve lost so many friendships—mostly from friends and family who identify as ‘liberal.’ Sad and baffling but it is what it is. So I guess the answer to your question about whether she’s awake to all the propagandizing is … I don’t know. I miss her.”

An Australian friend sent this heartsick email to a former-friend-turned-Covidian:

I have agonized over how to tell you that our friendship has become strained over the past six months because of your continual, but rather flippant expression of: ‘Well, they had a choice’, when I refer to my younger, healthy friends being coerced into doing something against their will in order to keep their jobs. This is just between you and me, as I am very angry, disappointed in fact, over your seemingly, narrow-mindedness for how the unvaccinated might feel. To be coerced into doing something—to get vaccinated, or lose your job—is not a willing choice (it’s called duress) that no one in Australia should ever have to do. This is not North Korea, China, and some Islamic countries, least of all Nazi Germany, or the old USSR. There is no choice when the only permitted outcome allows you to keep your job. Essentially, people are being forced by employers, who are bullying their employees—held to RANSOM, in fact—to do something against their will to keep their job. When did you lose your compassion for your fellow Australians to live their life as they see fit? I find your attitude very hard to reconcile with the person I thought was kind, compassionate, and had an open mind. Unless you can understand my point of view, there doesn’t seem much else I can do but to be civil to you whenever we meet. Sorry.

Another subscriber and friend shared several agonizing exchanges with her estranged siblings, who believe she and her sister have been “taken in by con-artists, grifters & charlatans.” (Oh, the irony.) Her husband sent a heartfelt response that all of us would be wise to heed:

“It sure would be nice to see everyone set differences aside and get along. Being respectful of each other and accepting and appreciating everyone for who they are is not difficult. We were taught that stuff when we were little squirts in grade school.”

One commenter recently suffered the severing of a fifty-year relationship after simply responding to the statement “all Americans must receive the vaccine,” with, “Not me and not my family.”

I’m sure most of you know achingly well what this feels like. People you thought loved you unconditionally—family, friends, colleagues—have cut you off for your thoughtcrimes, acts of civil disobedience, and refusal to observe the State-mandated sacraments. (Please share your own stories in the comments so we can document what it looks like to choose fascism over love in the hopes of preventing such callous cruelties from recurring.)

Now you know those were granfalloons. And as those relationships fell away, we began to meet members of our karass through a kan-kan—the instrument that brings us together (e.g., Substack, and, if I may be so bold, this Substack specifically).

We found our sinookas—the interweaving tendrils of our lives—forming the warp and woof of a magnificently crafted blanket known as our zah-mah-ki-bo (“fate—inevitable destiny”).

And every so often come along pissants—people who practice disagreeability for disagreeability’s sake and unleash a pool-pah (“shit storm”). Instead of celebrating the leading lights inspiring a rising global resistance, these self-designated arbiters of righteousness try to cut down the tall poppies, thus undermining the movement they purport to care about.

I believe some of these dividers may be well-intentioned. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt and hope they will realize they are harming themselves and their self-proclaimed missions by locking their sights on the wrong targets.

Others are malicious haters, but when you burnish away the layers of acrimony, you realize they are just terrified toddlers, lashing out wildly to fend off the emotional pain of being rejected—like the theatre critic Mr. Fitzgerald Fortune in one of my favorite Twilight Zone episodes, “A Piano in the House.” Played by the inimitable Barry Morse (whom many will recognize as the delectable nemesis from The Fugitive, one of the most captivating television series of all time), Fortune turns out not to be the supercilious vituperator everyone presumes:

And then there are those pissants who are being paid—or worse, volunteer—to deploy their demoralizing vitriol against the voices of love, light, reason, and seasoned optimism. To those corrosive trolls, I say:

Hell to the liars Here’s to you and me.

The pessimistic voices may accuse me of Pollyannaism, but those in my karass know my inner well of joy is firmly grounded in a sober acknowledgment of the bleak challenges we are facing.

It is called courageously choosing to meet the truth head-on. Instead of despairing at the Goliath before us, we draw strength from the knowledge that we are millions of individual Davids and growing.

Shabnam Palesa Mohamed frequently repeats the catalyzing statement:

“The power of the people is stronger than the people in power.”

Visceral Adventure introduced me to the concepts of the Stockdale Paradox and Confront the Brutal Facts, which encapsulate my own philosophy and writings succinctly:

“The Stockdale Paradox is a concept, along with its companion concept Confront the Brutal Facts, developed in the book Good to Great. Productive change begins when you confront the brutal facts. Every good-to-great company embraced what we came to call the ‘Stockdale Paradox’: you must maintain unwavering faith that you can and will prevail in the end, regardless of the difficulties, and at the same time, have the discipline to confront the most brutal facts of your current reality, whatever they might be.”

Liz Cole and Molly Kingsley also cite this concept in their gut-wrenching The Children’s Inquiry: How the State and Society Failed the Young During the Covid-19 Pandemic:

“Admiral James Stockdale, a United States Navy vice admiral and prisoner during the Vietnam War, became known for his lesson in prioritising faith and discipline over blind optimism. He wrote, ‘You must never confuse faith that you will prevail in the end—which you can never afford to lose—with the discipline to confront the most brutal facts of your current reality, whatever they might be.’”

So here we are together, confronting the savage facts that the tyrants, the philanthropaths, and their enablers are orchestrating a global democide, nuking the world financial system, instituting digital slavery, establishing the infrastructure for a one-world dictatorship, and resetting the world for the “greater good”—their greater good, that is.

You could say we have our work cut out for us. But we can prevail. We will prevail. We must prevail. There is no other option if we care about the future of humanity.

Busy, busy, busy.

