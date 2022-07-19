Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ed Brenegar's avatar
Ed Brenegar
Jul 19, 2022Edited

Excellent as always.

Ok, let’s take this from the realm of reading and accenting to doing. Let’s not look from afar with longing to MAA’s karass. After all 12k people is not an insignificant number. This conception by Vonnegut is analogous to an idea that I’ve been writing about for some time. I call it a network of relationships. It is a place of engagement. A place for problem solving, for information sharing, and the restoration of the institutional structure of society. I am suggesting that we each create our own network of relationships. If you gather five people of like mindedness to be your karass then we will see a network of networks begin to grow.

As I read your post, MAA the image that came to mind was a map of these networks. I travel a lot. Just back from seeing some family in Virginia. How great it would be to know that every town, every county, there is someone to stop, have a cup of coffee, and share support for the change process that we are in. A year ago I started a project called the Global Impact Network. I did it because I had friends worldwide who as leaders in their communities were isolated, feeling alone. I suspect many of you feel the same way. If you need help establishing yourself own karass, your own network of relationships for support. Reach out to me and we’ll talk. This is our future. No time to waste.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies by Margaret Anna Alice and others
PROTECT & SURVIVE's avatar
PROTECT & SURVIVE
Jul 19, 2022

Great essay Margaret, thank you for reinforcing our mission and congrats on your wonderful achievement. I am also pleased to have surpassed 3,000 readers of my books on ResearchGate: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/358117070_THE_FINANCIAL_JIGSAW_-_PART_1_-_4th_Edition_2020

As regards your theme - our fellow travellers' joined in spiritual strength - I am pleased to say that I have no vaxxed friends in my family or my long-standing friends and relationships and thus can't comment on how this must feel to lose such valuable links.

Two thousand years ago, Jesus Christ, an innocent man, was on trial for his life. Evil men were plotting to destroy him because he spoke the truth. To all outward appearances, it seemed that evil had triumphed.

However, the night before his execution, Jesus told his disciples: “I have conquered the world.” (John 16:33) What did he mean? In part, that the evil in the world had neither embittered him nor made him retaliate in like manner. The world had not squeezed him into an evil mould. (Romans 12:2,) Even when dying, he prayed on behalf of his executioners: “Father, forgive them, for they know not what they are doing.”​ (Luke 23:34.)

The early Christians knew how to resist the Roman oppression and here we have the template to resist in our day too. The bullying elites 'appear to be strong but like all bullies, when finally confronted by honesty and truth, they run away as illustrated by the WEF handmaiden, Matt Hancock: https://expose-news.com/2022/07/18/matt-hancock-runs-and-hides-when-confronted/

"Once more into the breach dear friends......."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Margaret Anna Alice and others
185 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Margaret Anna Alice, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture