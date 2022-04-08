Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
Apr 10, 2022

UPDATE: After reading Carl Eric Scott’s thoughtful reflection on this essay (https://pomocon.substack.com/p/margaret-anna-alice-strong-medicine), I have replaced the JP Sears video and surrounding sentences with a lengthy new section addressing Carl’s valid concerns about the flippancy of the video detracting from the overall tone of the essay. Please take the time to read that new section as it deepens the conversation on truth, justice, reconciliation, and forgiveness.

Thank you, Carl, for prompting me to improve my essay!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Margaret Anna Alice and others
FedUpInOR's avatar
FedUpInOR
Apr 8, 2022

I was a good German...until... I took my son for a doctors appointment and the pediatrician insisted I get Covid tested because I had traveled over thanksgiving (Herr Fauci said if you travel you WILL be exposed to Covid) and I had my typical winter runny nose. I said ‘No thank you.’ The psychopath literally chased me out to my car. And that’s when I realized: this is insane. I’m out.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
85 replies by Margaret Anna Alice and others
329 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Margaret Anna Alice, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture