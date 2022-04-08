“If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor. If an elephant has its foot on the tail of a mouse and you say that you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality.” —Archbishop Desmond Tutu

Time’s up. Pencils down.

The first phase of the Obedience-Prison-Conformity experiment is over. How’d you do?

If you ever wondered how you would have behaved in Nazi Germany, Stalinist Russia, Mussolinian Italy, Ceaușescuian Romania, or China (Maoist or contemporary), now you know.

If you ever wondered how you would have reacted to the Milgram Obedience Experiment, now you know.

If you ever wondered how you would have fared in the Stanford Prison Experiment, now you know.

If you ever wondered how you would have the done on the Asch Conformity Test, now you know.

If you ever wondered whether you would have turned around in the elevator, now you know.

If you ever wondered whether you would have acted courageously, indifferently, or sadistically in times of brutality and genocide, now you know.

The past two years have been an extended episode of What Would You Do? So … what did you do?

Are you a Good German or a Badass German ?

Let’s check your answers. No cheating—you can’t go back and change them now.

Did you:

YES?

Commiserations, you are a Good German. You did everything your felonious, fraudulent, fatal fascist regime told you to do. You complied with tyrants. You yielded to brainwashing. You embraced ignorance. You became a Covidian. You compromised your values. You tattled on dissidents. You called them idiots, racists, and misogynists. You wanted them to lose access to medical treatment. You cheered on intolerance. You enabled tyranny. You denied democide. You directly or indirectly caused the poverty, suffering, and deaths of millions. You won a lifetime of shame.

NO?

Congratulations, you are a Badass German. You exercised logic; reason; integrity; empathy; and critical, independent thinking. You did research. You took responsibility for your own knowledge. You spoke out. You exhibited moral courage. You defended the bullied. You fulfilled your Tenth Man duty. You retained your humanity. You resisted tyranny. You said, “NO!” You directly or indirectly saved the lives, minds, and health of others. You won memories you can be proud of, no matter the outcome.

Maybe you answered YES to many of the above questions, but you now feel remorse for succumbing to mass formation, mass hysteria, menticide, behavioral psychologist–formulated nudges, groupthink, cognitive biases, mind control, thought reform, emotional manipulation, neurolinguistic programming, disinformation campaigns, psychological warfare, gaslighting, learned helplessness, Gell-Mann Amnesia, Baader-Meinhof Phenomenon, Biderman’s Chart of Coercion, Stockholm syndrome, information fractalization, Nelsonian knowledge—pretty much the whole shebang of mass control tactics, all efficiently disseminated via an internationally coordinated propaganda campaign lucratively deployed by mainstream media and Big Tech.

You might feel embarrassed, ashamed, or dismayed that you were so easily duped. Great! That’s called growth.

It means you possess the humility necessary to recognize you were indoctrinated into a cult and are now ready to recalibrate to objective reality.

It means you have broken the spell, and you are finally, after two interminable years, emerging from your hypnotic coma—only to discover you’ve traded your rights, freedoms, and health for a chimera projected on a screen.

It means you have seen the gorilla—and you will never again be able to not see him.

It means you are AWAKE. Welcome to Team Reality.

Congratulations, you passed your makeup exam.

You have a lot of catching up to do, but you’re off to a good start. Once you begin learning, you won’t want to stop. You’re in for a revelatory promenade down the Yellow Brick Road.

Like a strangulation victim who’s broken her abuser’s chokehold, you will inhale scientific evidence like oxygen, and the truth will gradually come into focus.

There’s something else you have to do. Or you should do, if you want to start healing the wounds you’ve inflicted on those who answered NO to the questions on the test.

You can say you’re sorry. It’s hard, I know. But it is worth it—and crucial to healing—for both sides.

In Rwanda, after the machetes had fallen from people’s hands and they realized they’d been propagandized by radio broadcasts into committing a 100-day killing spree against their neighbors, friends, parishioners, and even relatives, a multipronged approach was taken to justice:

1) International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda

On November 8, 1994—four months after the genocide’s halt on July 4—the UN Security Council established the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda (ICTR) to try high-level defendants such as “politicians, businessmen, high-ranking military and government officials, heads of media and religious leaders.” This twenty-one–year process yielded the indictment of ninety-three war criminals based on the testimonies of more than 3,000 witnesses over 5,800 days of proceedings.

2) National Courts

Lower-level suspects were tried by the national court system, resulting in twenty-two death sentences in 1998 before capital punishment was abolished in 2007. As many as 10,000 suspects had been tried by 2006.

3) Community Courts

In 2001, community courts known as gacaca were set up to cope with the backlog of 115,000 genocide cases. This decade-long process comprised weekly outdoor gatherings in which the perpetrators confessed to their crimes; the victims sat down with the accused and bore witness to the barbarities; and together, they sought truth, justice, and reconciliation.

Comparatively minor crimes were also handled by these local courts, which had prosecuted more than a million cases by the time the trials ended in 2011. Although a flawed process that failed to “provide equal justice to all victims of serious crimes committed in 1994,” it is still viewed as a model for reconciliation that:

“made use of a traditional dispute resolution forum to bring perpetrators face to face with victims and the broader community to confess and ask for forgiveness. Punishment ranged from prison time to community service but, importantly, it gave victims an opportunity to publicly speak their truth.”

Régine King, a university student at the time of the genocide who now teaches at the University of Calgary, described the outcome of the gacaca trials:

“It took me a while to understand that the country is just searching for ways to move forward and that shaped what you would call the official narrative, that if we’re going to live in the same neighbourhoods and have some taste of what it means to come back together, it had to happen in certain ways. It wasn’t going to restore what was lost, it wasn’t going to go back to what things used to be before, it was to devise ways forward.”

4) National Unity and Reconciliation Commission

In addition to the above avenues of justice, the Rwandan government set up the National Unity and Reconciliation Commission (NURC), whose mandate is to “promote unity, reconciliation, and social cohesion among Rwandans and build a country in which everyone has equal rights and contributing to good governance.” Initiated in 1999, the commission remains in operation to this day.

COVID Truth, Justice, & Reconciliation

To treat the gangrenous psychological, emotional, and physical injuries suffered by those who said “NO” at the hands of those who said “YES”—as well as the grievous trauma suffered by all people at the bloodied hands of the psychopathic puppetmasters—we need a similar multifaceted approach to pursuing truth, justice, and reconcilation.

Dr. Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer’s Berlin Corona Investigative Committee has already begun this process. They have been collecting testimonies from hundreds of experts since July 2020, and the fruits of those investigations were presented at the Grand Jury for the Court of Public Opinion in February 2022.

Now, we need an International Crime Tribunal in which the highest-level suspects undergo a rigorous trial exposing the breadth, depth, and height of their malfeasance and resulting in the conviction and severest punishment of those who have committed crimes against humanity, fraud, corruption, and associated war crimes.

Simultaneously, lower-level defendants should face justice at the national level in their respective countries.

Lastly, and this is where you come in, communities need to hold conversations at the local level so the guilty can confess their regrets to their victims and the victims can provide eyewitness testimonies. Face to face, we can see one another as fellow human beings as crimes are properly penalized while both parties progress toward peace and reconciliation.

Those who have suffered excruciating injuries and the losses of loved ones due to the injectable products and tyrannical COVID policies can share their stories while those who were complicit in coercing, injecting, and advocating for a democidal policy can confront their culpability.

This is the process of forgiveness. This is how we can reunite as a people and join together against those who divided, tortured, and massacred us. This is how we can dismantle the mechanisms that enabled these atrocities to be committed and prevent them from ever occurring again.

But first, you have some cramming to do before the final exam.

Grab your white kid gloves and fan because it’s time to embark on an exhilarating adventure down the rabbit-hole.

Hurry up. We’re late for tea with Dorothy. She’s waiting at the end of the rainbow wearing her red-pilled slippers.

Here’s something fun. A fellow Substacker recently mentioned ranking high in the politics category at Substack—a considerable achievement. I think it might’ve been Toby Rogers, whose Stack I highly recommend.

I decided to see where I fall on my areas of focus and was delighted to discover my blog ranks #1 for tyranny—or at least it did, until JD Rucker joined and started End Medical Tyranny. Dang it. And now I have another Stack to add. Double dang it. I’m already drowning in Stacks and am trying hard to resist adding more. (Triple dang it—when I checked the link just now, I saw I’d been knocked down to #3, harrumph.)

Well, at least I’m still #1 for media narratives; #2 for totalitarianism (congrats to Winston Smith for making #1!), framing (just knocked out of #1), and democide; and #4 for propaganda (down from #3, arggh). As an English major, I was pleasantly surprised to find I’m #21 for literature and #65 for language. Somehow, I’m all the way down at #99 for COVID (Steve Kirsch is only at #71, so I don’t feel so bad). Something’s broken with that algorithm since that’s all Steve and I ever write about 😆 It was worth counting all the way through those, though, because it led me to discover Dr. Tess Lawrie (my first Profile in Courage) is now on Substack!

