“A little patience, and we shall see the reign of witches pass over, their spells dissolved, and the people recovering their true sight, restoring their government to its true principles. It is true, that in the meantime, we are suffering deeply in spirit, and incurring the horrors of a war, and long oppressions of enormous public debt.”
—Thomas Jefferson, 1798, after the passage of the Sedition Act
It’s easy to imagine Dr. Mengelfauci as the prototypical Pinocchio, his dimpled nose jutting out another inch every time he spouts a new lie, but really he’s more like Mangiafuoco, the waffling puppet-master of the Great Marionette Theatre in Carlo Collodi’s 1883 The Adventures of Pinocchio.1 Or maybe he’s both, as no doubt his strings are being pulled by shadow puppet-masters whose names we may never know.
Pinocchio is a pathological prevaricator who is not only implausibly dense but an incompetent liar to boot. His lies are so transparent and contradictory as to be laughable. On those counts, Dr. Mengelfauci is a match.
Where he doesn’t align with both the original Italian and Disney versions is in the marionette’s genuine remorse for his wicked deeds and his ardent desire to reform, ultimately leading to his redemptive transformation into a human being—a metamorphosis unlikely to befall today’s wooden fabulist.
Spin Doctor Fauci is still clinging to his pedestal, his nose growing longer by the microsecond as he slings more lies to camouflage the festering heap of fetid falsehoods in the corner.
A Cabinet of Confabulations
We all know the flippety-floppety fabrications. Below is just a sampling:2
“The risk to the American public is low” (January 29, 2020) … 100,000–200,000 Americans could die from it (March 29, 2020) … make that 1.6–2.2 million (March 30, 2020).
Travel restrictions are “irrelevant” in a pandemic (February 26, 2020) … “if you want to go on a cruise ship, go on a cruise ship” (March 9, 2020) … we should be really careful about lifting travel restrictions (March 31, 2020).
“There is absolutely no reason whatsoever to wear a mask” (February 17, 2020) … “it is very important for people to universally wear masks” (July 29, 2020) (oh, but wait, the first lie was okay because it was to protect the public health community (June 12, 2020)) … “it just makes common sense that [double-masking] likely would be more effective” (February 2, 2021).
Herd immunity will kick in at 60–70 percent … no wait, 70–75 percent … no wait, 75–85 percent … no wait, 70–80+ percent … no wait, 90 percent (December 24, 2020) … oh, forget about herd immunity, will you (May 5, 2021) … just everybody get vaccinated, dammit (February 21, 2021).
“The NIH has not ever, and does not now, fund ‘gain of function research’ in the Wuhan Institute” (May 5, 2021) … “I can’t guarantee” that’s not happening (June 2, 2021).
“[The scientific evidence] is very, very strongly leaning toward this could not have been artificially or deliberately manipulated” (May 5, 2020) … “I am not convinced about [COVID-19 originating naturally]” (May 24, 2021).
And the punchline: “I am consistent. I stick by what I say” (June 12, 2020).
I can’t help but think of the Kids in the Hall courtroom skit where Dave Foley’s character blatantly lies on the stand, gloating, “This is so easy!”
Maskerading as Science
As if Dr. Mengelfauci didn’t already have enough of a god complex, he has now equated himself with Science—thus, questioning his perpetually fluctuating and highly suspect statements is equivalent to “science denial”:
“It’s very dangerous, Chuck, because a lot of what you’re seeing as attacks on me quite frankly are attacks on science.… If you are trying to get at me as a public health official and a scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you are attacking science.… Science and the truth are being attacked.” (@ 5:21)
Throughout the interview, Chuck Todd sets up the scripted card-stacking questions so Dr. Mengelfauci can deliver his prepared rejoinders, complete with a surfeit of trusty propaganda techniques, including transfer device, stereotyping, character assassination, and milieu control.
George Orwell sums up the art of deception succinctly, as ever:
“Political language … is designed to make lies sound truthful and murder respectable, and to give an appearance of solidarity to pure wind.”
Third Reich Minister of Propaganda Joseph Goebbels’s oft-cited formula bears repeating (no pun intended):
“If you tell a lie big enough and keep repeating it, people will eventually come to believe it. The lie can be maintained only for such time as the State can shield the people from the political, economic, and/or military consequences of the lie. It thus becomes vitally important for the State to use all of its powers to repress dissent, for the truth is the mortal enemy of the lie, and thus by extension, the truth is the greatest enemy of the State.”
The Mask Is Slipping
During Dr. Mengelfauci’s reign, I’ve watched preposterous comic book plots of supervillainous proportions being played out so brazenly, it’s a wonder the entire populace hasn’t tarred and feathered him by now. The fact that a majority of people have failed to see through such vitreous lies is a complex subject I grazed in A Primer for the Propagandized and one I intend to explore further in future essays.
Whatever the ultimate truth, it won’t come from Dr. Mengelfauci. When truth outs—and out it shall—he will topple and shatter like Étienne de La Boétie’s mighty colossus (see my previous article), his power dissolving the moment people withdraw support from the religious icon of one of the largest-scale hoaxes perpetrated in history.
Indeed, we’re watching this very scenario play out as people scour the 3,200 pages’ worth of emails obtained through a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit. Amazon has pulled his upcoming book, and the Change.org petition to fire him is climbing by the tens of thousands.
Teflon Tony’s coating is cracking, and the detritus of his legacy of lies is beginning to stick.
Fall of the Pharisees
We witnessed a similar phenomenon when Dr. Deborah Birx resigned in shame after being called out for visiting her family in Delaware during Thanksgiving—in direct contravention of her admonitions against travel and gathering with anyone outside your immediate household.
Birx’s excuses for her hypocrisy added insult to injury as she lamented that her parents have “become deeply depressed” and “have not been able to see their surviving son for over a year. These are all very difficult things.”
Tell that to the incalculable number of people who have been ruthlessly prohibited from holding the hands of their dying loved ones; hugging family members and friends; and visiting lonely grandparents—one of whom chose to be euthanized rather than face another two weeks of isolation.
“Soylent Green Is People!”
The decision to end one’s life of artificially induced despondency under the government’s aegis is evocative of the poignant scene in Soylent Green (1973) when Edward G. Robinson’s character, Sol, voluntarily enters a state-assisted suicide facility known as a thanatorium. Here, the last librarian enjoys twenty minutes of sensory bliss before escaping the rubbish heap of wretched existence that is the year 2022.
Below is the closest approximation of that scene I can find, but it is edited and the original soundtrack has been replaced. I urge you to view the scene in its unadulterated entirety at Internet Archive (1:09:46–1:19:01) to treasure Edward G. Robinson’s performance of a lifetime, made all the more heartrending given his knowledge that he was dying of cancer, succumbing twelve days after filming completed.
History shows the public eventually grows weary of hypocrisy and deceit, and once enough evidence accumulates, even the believers begin realizing they’ve been swindled. That’s when the sea change of public opinion can alter the outcome of a story in which the villain previously appeared to be triumphing. That is the lesson of Soylent Green—the instant Charlton Heston reveals the secret ingredient, the knowledge sweeps across the multitudes, and they rise up in a tidal wave against their oppressors.
We may be approaching such a watershed moment—both in regards to the figurehead Dr. Mengelfauci and the entire mass subterfuge he represents.
No one wants to admit to being fooled. No one wants to think of themselves as a sucker. But unless you consider that possibility in the face of overwhelming evidence, you will remain a sucker—and that is a far greater foolishness than naïveté.
Much as the Mangiafuocos of the globe try to manipulate our neurological strings, the puppets far outnumber the puppeteers. The more strings we cut, the greater our chances of overpowering the puppet-masters.
Global Controls Will Have to Be Imposed
In their eponymous 2000 debut, subterranean hip-hop supergroup Deltron 3030 portrayed their vision of a totalitarian future through masterful storytelling and deft auditory collaging in this continuous narrative album. It includes perspicacious snippets such as “The News (A Wholly Owned Subsidiary of Microsoft Inc.)” and “State of the Nation” as well as “Turbulence,” which could’ve been written about today with lines like this:
The online is touching your head
With brainwashing, with propaganda about your fearless leader
Who got 200 bodyguards so you can’t touch him either
And:
For enhanced recognition of politicians and witches
Senior citizens are disposed against their wishes
But really, it’s “Virus” that best captures our present-day dystopia. It opens with a sample from Robin Armstrong’s spoken-word album Nuclear War 1984?:
“Global controls will have to be imposed
And a world-governing body
will be created to enforce them
Crises precipitate change”
[diabolical laughter]
Secretly … plotting your demise
This is underscored by later clips from the Star Trek audiobook The Robot Masters:
“We have already planned”
“The plan is programmed into every one of my thousand robots”
“We will not hesitate; we will destroy” “the Homosapien!”
“Please, stay where you are!”
While it is well worth reading the complete lyrics, I will call out the more pertinent lines here:
I wanna devise a virus
To bring dire straits to your environment
Crush your corporations with a mild touch
Trash your whole computer system and revert you to papyrus
I want to make a super virus
Strong enough to cause blackouts in every single metropolis
Cause they don’t wanna unify us
Unlike Dr. Mengelfauci’s virus, which is being deployed to orchestrate a voluntary segue to The Great Reset by 2030, this is a cybervirus designed by Del the Funky Homosapien3 alter ego Deltron-Zero to raze 3030’s New Earth—“a repugnant place” in the “time of global unification,” “which results in the form of global apartheid” and where “the last punks walk around like masked monks.”
In this world:
Human rights come in a hundredth place
Mass production has always been number one
Mr. Robot-style, Del’s supervirus is engineered to take down:
Corrupt politicians with leaders and their keywords
FBI and spies stealin’ bombs
Here is the original music video for those who wish to experience the full song:
Metamorphosis
With enough whistleblowers, leaked communications, undercover documentarians, and gallant truth-tellers, we may just succeed in transmogrifying—with a tap of the Blue Fairy’s wand—Dr. Mengelfauci4 from Pinocchio into Humpty Dumpty.
Mangiafuoco (literally, “Fire Eater”) first threatens to toss Pinocchio onto the fire for his roast mutton, then spares him, then substitutes another puppet (Harlequin), then spares Harlequin after Pinocchio pleads for his life, and at last does a volte-face and sends Pinocchio off with five gold coins on the flimsiest of pretenses. I remember reading The Adventures of Pinocchio as a child, gulping it down in the dentist’s office waiting room while my mom was getting a root canal. I was disappointed when the appointment was over. Once home, I raced to my room and devoured the remaining chapters. Listening to the audiobook recently, I realized how middling the writing is. It’s filled with ludicrous inconsistencies and contorted plot twists—partly because Collodi was a mediocre writer but also because the editor of the newspaper where the serial chapters were first published asked him to write more chapters after Pinocchio is hanged in the original ending. The story’s seed, however, is undeniably powerful, and Disney’s 1940 masterpiece (arguably the studio’s greatest achievement) brought the oaken story to life.
In this and other articles, you may notice I tend to cite mainstream media sources. There are two primary reasons for this: 1) I am trying to reach the smattering of rational people who have not yet been irrevocably indoctrinated but who would still look askance at alternative sources, and 2) if the very mouthpieces of propaganda present evidence that damns their own disinformation campaigns, it’s all the more compelling.
For Del and collaborator Mr. Lif’s take on the dystopian present, see this Wax Tailor remix of “Everybody,” which includes the following lines voiced by Mr. Lif:
I’m doin’ my dystopian mope again
The restaurants I used to go to
Man, them shit’s ain’t openin’
A moment of silence for moms and pops shops
They gave a unique flava to every block
Now the streets I’m walking are empty
And I’m sensing a bold tension
So determined and unrelenting
A warm hello is like a brick of gold
As we stroll through this nuclear cold
An invisible bomb causes as much harm as a physical one
I looked upon my peoples and their faces are gone
Now our eyes float a mere quarter inch above fabric
We’ve adapted, but mental effects remain tragic
I would like to share a delightfully clever and pertinent poem authored by one of my readers.
The Soul of Doctor Mengele
by Virgil Swan
I am the resurrection of the soul of Doctor Mengele,
Creating deadly viruses, inciting mass hysteria,
And hawking my experimental Spike-induction formula—
Then gleefully injecting every human in America.
I disallow the use of every safe, effective therapy;
I scoff at the significance of natural immunity.
And vitamins like C and D? You really must be kidding me!
My patented elixir is the only option—by decree.
I am the incarnation of the science of virology;
The Holy Prophet, in the flesh, of epidemiology.
The Lord of Immunology! The God of Vaccinology!
And don’t forget, the patron saint of puppy-torturology.
I preach the Covid Gospel and compulsively prevaricate;
Exalted by the media, I’m sanctioned to pontificate.
Covidians adore me while corona deaths proliferate,
And as the faithful “vaccinate,” fatalities accelerate.
I perfectly epitomize the megalomaniacal,
Presenting every symptom of the psychopathological,
And being mega-homicidal—medically despotical—
I am, indeed, a quintessential genocidal criminal.
The Institute in Wuhan has been very, very good to me;
Our gain-of-function research has been consummated fruitfully.
And Pfizer and Moderna have contributed most gainfully
To what will surely be the most horrific crime in history.
I have no qualms about committing crimes against humanity;
To stand accused, however, is an insult to my vanity.
And though the Code of Nuremberg attests my culpability,
I proudly plead “Not guilty, by divine infallibility.”
So, shroud your face and bare your arm and line up for another shot.
Now show your papers—Schnell!—or I vill lock you down right on ze spot!
Bow down and hail my glorious tyrannical Vaxtopia,
For I’m the second coming of Herr Doktor Josef Mengele.
I broke down and watched a few clips of the psychopathic liar.
Fauci isn’t a sociopath, he is a full blown psychopath. A sociopath knows they’re wrong but does it anyway. A psychopath has no moral compass and takes pleasure inflicting harm.
Please correct me if I am wrong 😑
