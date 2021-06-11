Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

KatWarrior
Jun 6, 2024

I broke down and watched a few clips of the psychopathic liar.

Fauci isn’t a sociopath, he is a full blown psychopath. A sociopath knows they’re wrong but does it anyway. A psychopath has no moral compass and takes pleasure inflicting harm.

Please correct me if I am wrong 😑

blessdog
Aug 5, 2021

interesting that Lif allegedly passed recently - great beats by the way - Del has always been on point. Personally I consider their millenium (IMO mostly CGI) masterpiece of 9/11 as being the quantum shift that has lead us to their end game that we are experiencing now. Important to note their love of numbers, symbols and ancient codes, and the way they mock us with them in plain sight (now they are so confident that we are fully enslaved that they don't even bother to ATTEMPT hiding any of it). The internet and "social media" combined with the pre-existing indoctrinated hypnosis that humans were stricken with, are the impenetrable maze that they are banking (pun intended) on being the final nail in the coffin of humanity. Soulless reptiles, they are. The millenium marked the end of free thinking and the end of free expression. It's really not a good time to be an artist on the planet. I say that being an artist myself having lived through it, and would say that the late 1960s into the mid 1970s was the end of it - the last blast of for human beings. SO many giants then who were warning us that the end was near. Amazing beings manifesting in behalf of the Earth. There was a brief flare up in the 1990s and then they shut it down.

Think of Sly's "Everyday People" juxtaposed against the insanity in which we are living today

Everyday People

Sometimes I'm right and I can be wrong

My own beliefs are in my song

The butcher, the banker, the drummer and then

Makes no difference what group I'm in

I am everyday people, yeah, yeah

There is a blue one who can't accept

The green one for living with

A fat one tryin' to be a skinny one

Different strokes for different folks

And so on and so on and scooby-dooby-dooby

oh sha sha

We got to live together

I am no better and neither are you

We're all the same, whatever we do

You love me, you hate me

You know me and then

You can't figure out the bag I'm in

I am everyday people

There is a long hair

That doesn't like the short hair

For being such a rich one

That will not help the poor one

Different strokes for different folks

And so on and so on, scooby-dooby-dooby

oh sha sha

We got to live together

There is a yellow one that won't

Accept the black one

That won't accept the red one

That won't accept the white one

Different strokes for different folks

And so on and so on and

Scooby-dooby-dooby

oh sha sha

I am everyday people

https://youtu.be/YUUhDoCx8zc

This song literally makes me cry for of the lost promise of those times.

Cancel that guy, right?

The idiots an running the show now.

