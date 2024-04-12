Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass
Lament of the Vaxx-Injured
Inspired by Cody and his mother, Heather Hudson, this poem is dedicated to them as well as Brianne Dressen and React19; Real Not Rare; and all the…
Apr 12
Margaret Anna Alice
236
Consequential Quotes: Warnings from US Presidents #1
I’ve fallen down some captivating rabbit-holes while researching an ambitious piece in the works and thought I’d share some of my discoveries as…
Apr 10
Margaret Anna Alice
25
Shappens, Inc.
One day, the CEO of a colostomy bag manufacturer called Shappens noticed their sales had peaked. “Ideas on the table PDQ if you want to keep your job…
Apr 2
Margaret Anna Alice
167
March 2024
Secrets of the Dead
Throughout my life, people have told me secrets. Not dirty, guilty secrets. Secrets of hurt. Secrets of betrayal. Secrets of abuse. The kind of secrets…
Mar 27
Margaret Anna Alice
105
My Glenn Beck Interview (3/16/23)
Today marks the one-year anniversary of two landmark events in my Substack journey: the release of Dr. Tess Lawrie’s world-waking reading of Mistakes…
Mar 17
Margaret Anna Alice
138
Eulogy for the COVID Kapos (Video: Doc Malik)
+ Profiles in Courage: Doc Ahmad Malik
Mar 14
Margaret Anna Alice
Doc Malik
288
Memes by Themes #10: Courage
I’m doing something a little different with this Memes by Themes, which normally only goes to my paid subscribers. If you are a free subscriber, you can…
Mar 8
Margaret Anna Alice
108
February 2024
Hard Lessons (Video) + What Is the Alchemy of Moral Courage?
Watch now | “Disobedience is the true foundation of liberty. The obedient must be slaves.” —Thoreau | “The only way to deal with an unfree world is to…
Feb 24
Margaret Anna Alice
162
Hard Lessons (Podcast)
In my last post, I shared a poem I had written for a mentor to read at the retirement dinner of another mentor. Due to time limits, she could only…
Feb 23
Margaret Anna Alice
18
Hard Lessons
Poem for a Mentor on His Retirement
Feb 14
Margaret Anna Alice
126
The Substack Censorship Wars: Round 2
Dialogues with Censorship Bullies on Notes
Feb 6
Margaret Anna Alice
101
A Good Day for Freedom, Truth, & Justice
Celebrating Two Triumphant Court Victories: The Canadian Truckers Vindicated & CJ Hopkins Acquitted of Thoughtcrimes
Feb 2
Margaret Anna Alice
242
