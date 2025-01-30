“Shabnam and Alice,” by Shabnam Palesa Mohamed (she likes calling me Alice because it reminds her of Alice in Wonderland , but she also calls me Margaret, Anna, and on one occasion, Magical Anna :-)

Introduction

Today, in celebration of the Chinese New Year, I am honored to publish a collaborative poem with the incomparable Shabnam Palesa Mohamed. If you don’t know her, you are missing out on one of the most beautiful human beings around—inside and out.

Shabnam is an award-winning activist, journalist, lawyer, mediator, analyst, strategist, public speaker, and arts education advocate from South Africa with a passion for people, peace, and human rights. She is the founder-CEO of Transformative Health Justice and SA VAERS, an independent vaccine adverse effects reporting system aimed at enhancing transparency and accountability.

A director of EbMCsquared CiC, Shabnam also cochairs the Law & Activism Committee and serves on the steering committee of World Council for Health (WCH), a health advocacy organization she cofounded with Dr. Tess Lawrie for the people, by the people. She kicked off World Council for Health South Africa in 2023. Shabnam serves as the Children’s Health Defense Africa executive director. She is the cofounder of African Sovereignty Coalition and African Natural Health. Shabnam participates in conferences around the world, facilitates workshops, and recently launched a podcast called WAGE PEACE.

On January 1, I reached out to Shabnam about the possibility of her reading one of my poems for a video project. Instead, she proposed, “I think we should write a poem together.” She then suggested the working title of “New Year’s Resolution.” I was immediately inspired and sent a few lines as a starting point for ideas. Later in the month, the muse struck Shabnam at 3:00 am (an experience well-familiar to me as many of my lines arrive while I am in a hypnopompic state), and she sent me a poem in its own right that incorporated elements from my original stanzas. I then wrote lines around and within it, integrating, rearranging, and tweaking hers where appropriate with Shabnam’s generous approval. Below is the rEvolutionary result, which we hope you will use to help spark Apocaloptimistic awakenings and action! 🙌

New Year’s rEvolution

by Shabnam Palesa Mohamed & Margaret Anna Alice

It’s 2025, and the cruelites are jetting through

their todo list faster than a chemtrail across the sky.

But every time they tick off a box, we uncheck it.

There are ninety-nine of us per one of them,

and each newly awakened being multiplies

our strength by the power of positive infinity.

So we resolve to till truth,

scattering olive seeds over soil, sand, and rock

as the wind carries them to fertile minds and embattled lands.

We resolve to sow rEvolutionary love,

dissolving deviously devised divisions

with Apocaloptimistic visions.

We resolve to dance the rain out,

sprinkling discernment over seedlings

as we teach them how to grow.

We resolve to shine kindness,

photosynthesizing friendship

with the light of our compassion.

We resolve to cross-pollinate creativity,

shuttling inspiration on our wings

as we flit from petal to petal.

We resolve to harvest peace,

drumming out the philanthropaths’ war-whipping mantras

with the amandla of harmonized song.

We resolve to nourish souls,

ferrying beauty over oceans as wide as our courage,

as deep as our convictions.

We resolve to unite

as One Human Family

against one-world tyranny.

Through solidarity we are invincible.

Nobody is collateral damage.

In Ubuntu, we stand noble and righteous,

like the warriors of Standing Rock.

I am because you are.

You are because I am.

We are because of each other.

WE are the ones we’ve been waiting for.

We resolve to wait no more.

It’s 2025. Five years left on Countdown Humanity.

Let’s harness the Snake’s intuitive wisdom,

coiling ’round the warmonsters’ ankles

and tripping them before their imaginary finish line

as we shed our chains like a worn-out skin.

The power of the people IS greater than the people in power.

An injustice anywhere IS a threat to justice everywhere.

There will be no Great Reset.

They know that. We know that.

Now to awaken the sleepers—

a sacred duty, a calling, a mission we dare not ignore—

for our ancestors, for our children’s children,

for all the children yet to come.

We resolve to make this world a freer place than when we arrived,

demonstrating freedom isn’t just a word. It is life.

It’s 2025 …

We are sovereign.

We are united.

We are free.

Visual Accompaniments

by Anne Gibbons

While Shabnam and I were collaborating on this poem, Shabnam suggested we enlist Anne Gibbons to create visuals.

Anne is a dear friend of both of ours, and I actually had the honor of introducing Anne to Tess Lawrie in 2023, when Anne became the World Council for Health’s official cartoonist.

Shabnam was inspired to design the artwork at the top of this post, but due to the time-sensitive nature of the poem, we didn’t have time for Anne to create additional images. Fortunately, Anne is so in sync with Shabnam and me that most of her cartoons are already perfect accompaniments! I decided to share them in their own special section as a visual finale to New Year’s rEvolution.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

