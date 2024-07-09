Vera Sharav’s Speech: We Can’t Forget (6/28/24) + Profiles in Courage: Vera Sharav

Profiles in Courage: Vera Sharav

Photo by Alice Proujansky for STAT

When most people hear the name “Vera Sharav,” the first thing they think of is “Holocaust survivor.” But surviving the Third Reich was just the beginning of this feisty librarian’s hero’s journey.

Like many heroes, Vera’s greatness blossomed from tragedy. Born Vera Roll in Romania in 1937, she was nearly four when Romania allied with Germany in 1941. Vera and her parents wound up in the Mogilev concentration camp, where her father later died of typhus.

Speaking in a 1984 oral history interview, Vera’s mother, Mary Roll, recalled, “I couldn’t get a piece of bread, and [Vera] would cry so bitterly. Days and days, nothing in her mouth.”

Famine and disease stalked them daily. “Every morning,” Mary said, “they would bring out … loads of corpses, frozen to death, loaded like wood on these carts and transported to mass graves.”

Fearing her daughter would starve to death, Mary decided to lie. She got Vera into an international rescue mission for orphans by saying Vera was one, too.

In 1944 at the age of six-and-a-half, Vera was to set sail on the Mefküre merchant ship with sixty-one other children.

But she refused. “I was sitting there crying,” Vera remembers. “I didn’t want to go on that boat. Nothing would move me.”

Instead, she insisted on boarding the boat with the family she had befriended on the way to the harbor city, a family she trusted to take care of her.

“The voyage entailed crossing the Black Sea from Romania to Istanbul, Turkey, en route to Palestine by train along the Mediterranean,” Vera told me. “This route crossing Syria and Lebanon was only open for several weeks in 1944.”

She continued, “Between the time I was rescued from the concentration camp and the voyage to Palestine took about eight months.”

When I asked Vera where she stayed during those eight months, she recalled, “That was an odyssey—bouncing two months with one family, three months another, then three months with mother’s brother the banker, the family having converted and having a princess as friend. It’s during these months that I learned to discern people whom I could trust.”

Vera said, “For three years, I was raised by my mother’s sister and family on a family farm in Palestine. These were the happiest years of my childhood, during which I healed. After a four-year separation, I was reunited with my mother in New York in January 1948.”

Photo by Alice Proujansky for STAT

Fusilladed by machine guns and cannons, the Mefküre was to sink two days later. Only 5 of the 320 refugees survived.

Vera would never forget this lesson about life-saving disobedience. “That’s where I would have been,” she notes, “had I listened to authority.”

The ultimate badass, Vera later traced her ungovernability to this experience. “I realized why sometimes I would be very stubborn—nobody, no ideology, no rationalization would change my mind.”

This fierce determination would empower Vera to transcend her devastating grief after tragedy struck again in 1994.

That is when Vera and her husband, Itzhak, learned about the cataclysmic consequences of not being given informed consent.

Their firstborn son, Ami, suffered a deadly reaction to clozapine, a purported “miracle” drug that had been prescribed for the schizo-affective disorder he’d been diagnosed with as a teenager several years prior.

When Vera reported Ami’s symptoms of weakness and difficulty walking to his psychiatrist, the psychiatrist not only failed to recognize the signature signs of neuroleptic malignant syndrome—a known potentially lethal reaction to antipsychotic drugs Vera had never been informed about—but he increased the dosage of clozapine and threw on another antidepressant.

Ami died three days later.

Her grief compounded by guilt, Vera lamented, “After all I had learned about not trusting authority, I trusted this doctor and pushed Ami to take the medication.”

This unfathomable loss lit a conflagration under Vera, who would go on to found the Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP), an organization committed to defending medical ethics from corrupting influences. Guided by the Nuremberg Code, Hippocratic Oath, and 2005 UNESCO Universal Declaration on Bioethics and Human Rights, AHRP members advocate for freedom of choice; honest disclosure; informed consent; and truth and scientific integrity.

“I tried to find the best treatment, and I wound up bumping against the obscenity of the mental health system,” Vera told Nature reporter Charlie Schmidt in 2008. “I became an outspoken critic of modern medicine, a watchdog. And to my surprise, I had no competition, and I still have no competition.”

Pouring herself into her newfound calling as a human rights activist, Vera discovered the eugenicist underbelly of biomedical research.

She helped stop governmental experiments on children involving both pesticides (CHEERS) and the smallpox vaccine. Her advocacy on behalf of children also led to federal investigations about the use of foster children as guinea pigs.

Vera’s peer-reviewed article Children in Clinical Research: A Conflict of Moral Values appeared in the American Journal of Bioethics in 2003. The abstract reads in part:

“This paper examines the culture, the dynamics and the financial underpinnings that determine how medical research is being conducted on children in the United States. Children have increasingly become the subject of experiments that offer them no potential direct benefit but expose them to risks of harm and pain.… Emphasis, however, is given to psychoactive drug tests because of the inherent ethical and diagnostic problems involved in the absence of any objective, verifiable diagnostic tool.”

Vera—who earned a master’s degree in library science from the Pratt Institute in New York in 1971, nearly two decades after majoring in art history at City College of New York—has written other influential peer-reviewed articles, including:

Vera spoke out against unethical research on mentally ill subjects, organizing testimonies by victims and their families at the National Bioethics Advisory Committee (NBAC) that led to the cessation of twenty-nine National Institute of Mental Health clinical trials.

She raised awareness about the suicidal tendencies triggered by antidepressants, bringing together bereaved parents to testify at FDA hearings.

Vera would later break the story about an internal GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) memo acknowledging Paxil—which GSK had admitted in 2006 increased suicidal behavior—was no better than a placebo at treating depression, leading to its 2012 conviction for federal fraud charges and a $3 billion fine.

After discovering New York Psychiatric Institute researchers had conducted unethical experiments on black and Hispanic boys using the drug fenfluramine, Vera leaked the story to reporters, leading to the 1998 New York Times article Experiments on Children Are Reviewed and the Boston Globe series Doing Harm: Research on the Mentally Ill by Robert Whitaker.

Whitaker—who would go on to make a career out of covering medical research and pharmaceutical industry corruption, winning the George Polk Award for Medical Writing—credited Vera with setting him on that trajectory.

“It all came from Vera,” he said. “Her work brought me into this field.”

With her lifelong instruction in the hallmarks of totalitarianism, medical tyranny, and eugenics, it’s no wonder she was one of the first—if not the first—to expose the COVID propaganda and its authoritarian, democidal agenda.

Vera published Coronavirus Provides Dictators & Oligarchs with a Dream Come True on March 26, 2020—a mere thirteen days after President Trump had issued the COVID-19 Emergency Declaration.

In that article, she documents philanthropath Bill Gates’s digital surveillance aims and vaccine-profiteering scheme, quoting a Reddit AMA session where he stated, “Eventually we will have some digital certificates to show who has recovered or been tested recently or when we have a vaccine who has received it.”

Vera observes that this statement “acknowledges the intent to utilize digital technology to gain control over people’s compliance with government-dictated medical interventions—especially regarding compliance with vaccination—Bill Gates’ particular obsession.”

Referencing the World Health Organization’s Global Strategy, WHO Immunization Agenda 2030, she sounded this Cassandra-like clarion call, “Consider what is at stake if we don’t resist the blatant attempt at a power grab by the plutocrats with Bill Gates in the forefront.”

She already sensed the Nuremberg Code was at grave risk, cautioning:

“The foremost, inviolable principle of the Nuremberg Code is the absolute right of every human being to voluntary, informed consent. It is crucial that we preserve this human right at all cost. “Those who seek to abrogate the individual right to informed consent seek to overthrow democracy and to establish a totalitarian regime; this time, a totally technologically-controlled regime.”

In a section titled “Fomenting fear of an invisible infectious disease,” Vera cited an example of this oft-used tactic:

“This strategy has been repeated whenever governments needed to distract the public from its failures. In 1976, government-recommended mass vaccination against the ‘Swine Flu’ resulted in paralysis, respiratory arrest, and deaths. This debacle should have taught public health officials that in the face of scientific uncertainty about the safety of a vaccine, it is better to err on the side of caution. “We are all being put in a state of isolation; a well-known condition that generates highest anxiety. We are supposed to await the fast-track testing of a vaccine that may or may not cause more harm. The frenzied promotional hype about exceptionally fast-tracked vaccines whose manufacturers will be free of all liability, is accelerating.”

Vera’s clear-eyed assessment that “The Eugenics agenda of the elites is focused on gaining control over the global human population” has now been proven out by the totalitarian measures that swept over the planet and the multimillion injection-caused deaths and injuries.

She urged us to “insist on exercising our freedom and the right to informed consent,” posing the question:

“Will the people who live in ostensible democracies accept government-dictates, and willingly give up their hard-won freedoms such as are guaranteed to US citizens under the First Amendment of the Constitution?”

Sadly, the answer to that was a droning YES—instead of the exuberant NO! that could have halted the psydemic in its tracks.

In a January 2022 speech delivered in Belgium, Vera eviscerated those who vilify or even criminalize anyone who has the chutzpah to point out the similarities between what happened in 1940s Europe and today:

“As a Holocaust survivor, I am appalled by poseurs who control the Holocaust narrative. They deny the relevance of the Holocaust to current discrimination and increasingly aggressive and repressive edicts. “These vigilantes censor and silence those who speak out. By denying the relevance of the Holocaust to current repression, the vigilantes are Holocaust deniers.”

She revealed how the propagandists use fear to psychologically manipulate us into relinquishing our freedoms and rights while the cruelites enact their democidal dreams:

“Today’s predators are also using fear and propaganda to maintain a state of anxiety and helplessness. The objective—then and now—is identical—to condition people to become obedient and to follow directives without question. “The global assault on our freedoms and our right to self-determination is facilitated by the weaponization of medicine. Then and now, the medical establishment has provided a veneer of legitimacy to mass medical murder.”

Vera concluded:

“We are at a catastrophic junction in human history. Today’s predators have unleashed an injectable biological weapon designed to deliver a poisonous spike protein and stealth surveillance technology into the body. “This weapon enables the predators to control the global population remotely twenty-four hours a day. We must choose whether to disobey and assert our freedom and our rights as human beings—or to be enslaved.”

During her August 20, 2022, speech commemorating the seventy-fifth anniversary of the Nuremberg Code, Vera enjoined, “If we are to avert another Holocaust, we must identify ominous current parallels before they poison the fabric of society.”

As if to prove her point about “poseurs who control the Holocaust narrative,” the Jewish Forum for Democracy and Against Antisemitism (JFDA) accused Vera of relativizing the Holocaust.

Because she dared to draw lessons from history in an attempt to stop crimes against humanity from repeating, Vera is facing potential criminal charges in New Normal Germany for “incitement” due to “trivialization of the Holocaust.”

That didn’t stop Vera from premiering her five-part documentary series Never Again Is Now Global on January 30, 2023, illustrating the parallels in harrowing detail.

Vera is currently editing a book with the working title One World Agenda: A Global Fascist Final Solution.

“I have garnered more than three dozen extraordinary contributing authors—doctors, scientists, historians—each specialists in their field, as well as spiritual leaders,” Vera told me. She summarizes the book as follows:

“It is a sweeping review of how ignorance of history, the embrace of false narratives reinforced by propaganda, and blind obedience has enabled a global cabal to gain control over the financial, political, scientific, educational, and cultural institutions. Spiritual and moral human precepts have been discarded. The book addresses how Scientism has replaced genuine science; how the veneration of technology, the weaponization of science and medicine, and the mindless acceptance of the demolition of representative government have eviscerated Western civilization. As a result of our dereliction of adult responsibility, we are confronted by the threat of a global apocalypse. The book will also tackle the falsification of the history of the Holocaust and its relevance for the genocide in Gaza.”

When asked how she brought herself to tell her sobbing daughter goodbye, not knowing if she would ever see her again or even survive, Vera’s mother explained:

“I felt she was as such a diamond, I wanted to save her at any price.”

Because of Mary’s intrepid self-sacrifice, that diamond has gone on to save the lives of innumerable individuals, inspiring others to shine our own coruscating light while together we defend humanity against tyranny and democide.

As we celebrate the courageous example of the formidable Vera Sharav, let us continually remember the galvanizing closing words of her historic Nuremberg Code speech:

“Unless all of us resist, never again is now.”

Vera Reads Mistakes Were NOT Made

Three days before the event We Can’t Forget—How They Are Getting Away with Murder on June 28, I received the following email from Vera:

“Just to let you know that this Friday, I will participate -- via Zoom -- in a conference of mostly families that have been harmed by the Plandemic dictates. “I am honored to be the first invited speaker... “I’ve decided to showcase your wonderful powerful poem, Mistakes Were Not Made.”

To say I felt honored would be an understatement, but there was a problem. The event organizer, Nick Cataruno, had already requested my permission to play Tess Lawrie’s reading of Mistakes Were NOT Made at the beginning of the event. That meant Vera would have been delivering her reading right after Tess’s, which would have stolen Vera’s well-deserved thunder.

I immediately called Nick and asked him to move Tess’s video to the end. He agreed and then hopped on the phone with Vera, who said she was so glad she had told me, laughing, “Disaster averted!”

I then replied to Vera:

“I am honored, elated, and grateful to know you will be reading Mistakes Were NOT Made for your presentation!! “Since Nick called you, you already know I immediately asked him to move Tess’s video to the end so your reading doesn’t follow hers! This will actually be perfect because the event will be brought full circle with your reading introducing the words to the audience and the video reinforcing your(our :-) words, leaving them with the lasting impact of the message that Mistakes Were NOT Made.… “I can’t wait to see your presentation and am so excited about the possibility of finally collaborating together! 🙌”

Two days later, Vera sent me her prerecorded speech for a sneak peek, and I replied in part:

“Oh my heavens, Vera—I have chills and tears in my eyes after watching your haunting speech and riveting rendering of my poem!! “Thank you so much for the profound honor and joy of experiencing you read my anthem. “Your speech is utterly brilliant and deeply convicting. Thank you for bearing witness to the suffering and reminding people of the lessons we must never forget if we are to survive.”

I knew I would have to share her speech, and Vera graciously agreed.

As it turns out, there were technical problems during the event that prohibited the playing of Tess’s video at the end. In retrospect, I realize that was for the best as Vera’s haunting reading will be indelibly intertwined with the event in the minds of those who experienced it.

Heather Hudson—mother of the vaxx-injured Cody, who inspired Lament of the Vaxx-Injured and Cody’s Law—attested to the profound impact of Vera’s speech, texting me a few days after the event:

“I am over the moon for this. 😍😍😍 “Having her read Mistakes Were Not Made in the opening was my ‘sign’ that the day would be everything that we have prayed and hoped for. “It eased my heart and helped me to center the resolve in my heart. “Words cannot express how powerful that reading was for the event opener. “It is food for this weary mama bear’s soul. “I know it hushed the room and brought immediate solidarity. “I was not alone in absorbing the power of your words spoken by such a force of nature. “There is no emoji for a bow of respect, but the two of you certainly achieved it from the entire room in that moment.”

When I told Heather it was “moving to experience it through [her] loving eyes and fierce heart,” she replied:

“*wiping tears “We WILL tear this cabal down with sick children and citizens in tow, with hearts on our sleeves and fire in our eyes. “We have all transcended from humans to warrior spirits. “May we strengthen each other for the days to come. “The tide is turning. “We are the force of nature behind it! “💪🔥❤️”

After I let Heather know I had shared her texts with Vera, Heather wrote:

“Yes!!! This is the world we should live in! A hero like Vera should learn of her profound and inspiring impact, on those who are suffering and who seek the strength to ride off to battle, knowing they will wade through the blood of the innocent, spilled by an evil Democide. “We must draw on the strength of those who have fought before us.… “And thank you. We must acknowledge the past so that we HAVE a future. “We could not be more honored that she learned of her impact on Cody and the vaxx-injured’s most important day as we launched Cody’s Law. 🙏”

It was November 2021 when I first referenced Vera in my work, sharing her Corona Investigative Committee presentation in Letter to an Agree-to-Disagree Relative.

I later featured her speech for the Nuremberg Code’s seventy-fifth anniversary in my Letter to the German Bundestag.

When Vera joined my mailing list on January 4, 2023, after having read Meryl Nass’s repost of Mistakes Were NOT Made, I immediately reached out to her about a potential collaboration.

That is when the seeds for the Mistakes Were NOT Made video series were born, and Vera was the first person I envisioned reading it. I wrote her:

“It would be AMAZING if you would consider recording yourself reading the poem. Originally, I was thinking just audio, but seeing your face reading the lines given the substantial weight of your history would lend a poignancy that might otherwise be lost.”

A couple of months later, Vera would tell me:

“I like your poem very much ... it touches the essential bases... and is ‘softly’ hard hitting ;)”

Later that January 4 day, she responded and suggested we chat on the phone, which we did the following day. We instantly felt like we’d known each other for years, and she reminded me of my maternal grandma. We talked for over an hour about the upcoming release of Never Again Is Now Global; our shared passions; and our ideas for the video collaboration.

The first challenge was to find someone who would be able to capture her reading at the quality level we envisioned. I reached out to a relative in the vicinity with documentary filmmaking experience, but he declined given his disagreements regarding the COVID narrative (he was very gracious, however, and he is still on my mailing list, which means a lot to me given that most narrative believers choose to avert their eyes from content that threatens their worldview).

Soon, Tess Lawrie and Mike Yeadon enthusiastically agreed to participate in the video project, and Letter to Dr. Andrew Hill director Mark Lawrie filmed Tess’s world-waking reading, to be followed by Mike’s combusting delivery.

After watching Tess’s “excellent professionally produced performance,” Vera felt she did “not have the resources or equipment for that polished level of film production.” Now released, Never Again Is Now Global was sweeping over the planet, and Vera was ensconced in writing and editing a book. So it didn’t look like her reading was going to happen, after all.

And then Vera surprised me with her email letting me know she would be reading my poem for We Can’t Forget, and my original vision for the video series was finally coming to fruition.

Vera made one alteration to the poem, changing “We” to “Some of us” in “We were killed.” She later wrote me, “I hope you weren’t upset that I changed one word of your enormously powerful anthem.”

I replied:

“You are so thoughtful to mention the word change to ‘Some of us were killed’! I did notice that and realized how appropriate it was for you to do so, being a survivor and witness to those who were killed. It is your own unique variation that makes this reading special, bringing an added layer of meaning freighted with your own historic past.”

We Can’t Forget

Vera Sharav’s Speech for We Can’t Forget—How They Are Getting Away with Murder

June 28, 2024

Below is the transcript for Vera’s We Can’t Forget speech (see video at the top of this article).

Hello everyone, I am Vera Sharav. And I am here to support your determination not to forget.

As a survivor of the Holocaust, I cannot forget.

I know—as other survivors do—that what happened then can happen again …

As survivors, we have a sacred mission on behalf of the victims who did not survive.

Our mission is not only to remember but to warn others against the consequences of blind obedience.

I cannot forget that my act of disobedience to authority as a six-and-a-half-year-old child saved my life.

I cannot forget that government-generated human catastrophes are facilitated by obedience.

History does not repeat itself exactly, partly because technology often changes the playing field radically.

A fixation on technology has eclipsed the study of history, philosophy, and all the humanities. Technology has corrupted genuine science and medicine.

I cannot forget that the road to catastrophe was paved by the perversion of medicine and the weaponization of technology.

Although the term is no longer used, the elitist, racist ideology of eugenics continues to infect those who set public policy—in particular, those who control public health and the military industrial complex.

The goal of eugenics was and remains: the elimination of millions of people.

People who the ruling class deems “inferior,” “useless,” of no value.

Once again, Moral standards have been discarded.

Spiritual pursuits have been abandoned. Family bonds have been deliberately fractured.

We are at a catastrophic juncture in human history.

Medicine has been perverted—again.

Doctors and nurses are again deviating from medicine’s healing objective.

They are violating the precautionary Hippocratic ethical principle: “First, do no harm.”

I never anticipated that I would bear witness once again, to an unfolding global crime against humanity.

Medical doctors and institutions are—once again—engaged in a government-dictated murderous operation.

Ignorance of history and reliance on propaganda ensured that few people recognize foreboding similarities between today’s public policies and directives and the genocidal Nazi policies.

Today’s predators have unleashed injectable bioweapons designed to override our protective immune system. They are also spraying poisonous substances and nanoparticles, including metals, in our sky, and they have installed surveillance technology to control us remotely.

Today’s global predators have declared that, “God is dead; there’s no such thing as a soul; there’s no such thing as free will.”

These deluded predators claim that they “are now like gods” and that we, the people, are merely “hackable animals” who they can re-engineer using artificial intelligent design.

Each of us must decide whether to obey or disobey the next directive.

By disobeying, we assert our freedom and our God-given rights as human beings.

Those who obey government dictates are consenting to their enslavement or death.

And now, I would like to read An Anthem for Justice by Margaret Anna Alice.

Mistakes Were NOT Made:

An Anthem for Justice

by Margaret Anna Alice

The Armenian Genocide was not a mistake.

Holodomor was not a mistake.

The Final Solution was not a mistake.

The Great Leap Forward was not a mistake.

The Killing Fields were not a mistake.

Name your genocide—it was not a mistake.

That includes the Great Democide of the 2020s.

To imply otherwise is to give Them the out they are seeking.

It was not botched.

It was not bungled.

It was not a blunder.

It was not incompetence.

It was not lack of knowledge.

It was not spontaneous mass hysteria.

The planning occurred in plain sight.

The planning is still occurring in plain sight.

The philanthropaths bought The $cience™.

The modelers projected the lies.

The testers concocted the crisis.

The NGOs leased the academics.

The $cientists fabricated the findings.

The mouthpieces spewed the talking points.

The organizations declared the emergency.

The governments erected the walls.

The departments rewrote the rules.

The governors quashed the rights.

The politicians passed the laws.

The bankers installed the control grid.

The stooges laundered the money.

The DoD placed the orders.

The corporations fulfilled the contracts.

The regulators approved the solution.

The laws shielded the contractors.

The agencies ignored the signals.

The behemoths consolidated the media.

The psychologists crafted the messaging.

The propagandists chanted the slogans.

The fact-chokers smeared the dissidents.

The censors silenced the questioners.

The jackboots stomped the dissenters.

The tyrants summoned.

The puppeteers jerked.

The puppets danced.

The colluders implemented.

The doctors ordered.

The hospitals administered.

The menticiders scripted.

The bamboozled bleated.

The totalitarianized bullied.

The Covidians tattled.

The parents surrendered.

The good citizens believed … and forgot.

This was calculated.

This was formulated.

This was focus-grouped.

This was articulated.

This was manufactured.

This was falsified.

This was coerced.

This was inflicted.

This was denied.

We were terrorized.

We were isolated.

We were gaslit.

We were dehumanized.

We were wounded.

We* were killed.

Don’t let Them get away with it.

Don’t let Them get away with it.

Don’t let Them get away with it.

*Vera read this as “Some of us.”

