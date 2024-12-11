My Defender Interview: How Propaganda & Censorship Changed Our World (1/2/24)

⏰ Get 20% off your first year through 12/31/24!

Three Interviews About the Canary Series

In light of the newly released Volume 2 of the Canary in a Covid World anthology series, I decided to share my Defender In-Depth interview from January 2, 2024, along with the written interviews Michael Nevradakis conducted with me for two Defender articles, one on the first volume and a more recent one on the second volume. I am honored to be a contributor to both volumes. All authors provided our chapters pro bono, and a portion of the proceeds goes to support ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network), React19, and Children’s Health Defense.

by Michael Nevradakis

Michael Nevradakis conducted the following written interview with me while preparing to write the article referenced above.

MN:

How would you briefly summarize your chapter to someone who has not read it yet but might be interested in doing so?

MAA:

Totalitarianism, genocide, war—these atrocities are only possible thanks to the twin forces of propaganda and censorship: propaganda to promulgate the menticidal narrative and censorship to silence the truth-tellers exposing the lies upon which that narrative is based.

MN:

Describe your “Primer for Propaganda” and the “recipe to create obedience” that totalitarian governments have followed throughout history and was implemented during the COVID pandemic.

MAA:

The essay that launched my Substack in April 2021, A Primer for the Propagandized: Fear Is the Mind-Killer distills that recipe to its essence, accompanied by a curriculum of books and videos to help people identify, understand, and resist the techniques of mass persuasion.

Behavioral psychologists, cult leaders, and Bernaysian front groups know how to emotionally manipulate the populace into believing preposterous notions—all it takes is a cup of fear, a pinch of rage, a dash of envy, and a generous sprinkling of cognitive biases to bypass people’s critical thinking capacities, intuition, and survival instincts.

Biderman’s Chart of Coercion provides a manual for implementation, including isolation, a torture technique that inflicts neurological changes as Naomi Wolf and I discussed in her recent Dissident Dialogue.

MN:

Is what we have experienced over the past three+ years an example of science at work or more akin to religion?

MAA:

It is unquestionably a religion—or more precisely, a Covidian cult. As I write in my chapter:

“This ideological mass psychosis is religion—not science. If this were about science, the Media–Pharmaceutical–Big-Tech complex would not be memory-holing every dissenting voice, vilifying every thought criminal, and censoring every legitimate inquiry in quest of the truth.”

MN:

More broadly, why should readers consider reading not just your chapter, but Canary in a Covid World?

MAA:

Canary in a Covid World brings together thirty-four courageous voices—each informed by their respective scientific, medical, and journalistic expertise—to illuminate the propaganda and censorship that made COVID tyranny possible.

MN:

What do you believe is this book’s contribution to the public discourse related to the pandemic, free speech, and other issues of our times?

MAA:

It is only by comprehending how the past four years occurred that we can prevent future encroachments on our rights, liberties, and lives by the philanthropaths, tyrants, supranational entities, governments, COVID kapos, and colluders. Each chapter contributes a puzzle piece, and together, they form a clear picture showing that Mistakes Were NOT Made—and why we must seek justice to prevent the repetition of the crimes against humanity that continue unabated to this day.

Following is the Q&A Michael Nevradakis did with me for the November 21, 2024, Defender article on the second volume.

MN:

What motivated you to contribute to this volume? (e.g., specific experiences you had, etc.)

MAA:

As a contributor to the first Canary volume, I was impressed with the powerful tapestry created by weaving together so many diverse voices. Despite our varied perspectives and expertise, a clear and coherent portrait of the COVID era emerged. Rooted in data, truth, and experience, the Canary anthologies serve as a crucial counterpoint to the mainstream propaganda jockeying for historical dominance of the narrative. Those who are already awake to the machinations of recent years will find evidence to support their views, while those who are beginning to awaken will witness many isolated jigsaw pieces suddenly self-assemble into a meaningful and logical picture.

MN:

What is the main ‘takeaway’ of your chapter?

MAA:

“A Retrospective in Whys” comprises the notes I published for my July 1, 2022, Corona Investigative Committee presentation titled A Mostly Peaceful Depopulation, which itself is a synopsis of my Anatomy of a Philanthropath series.

In this chapter, I catalog hundreds of Why questions under the categories of Totalitarianism; Harmful & Illogical Health Policies; Thwarting of Early Treatment Protocols; and Global Mass Injection Experiment. Following this litany of questions illuminating the unprecedented, irrational, and catastrophic nature of COVID policies, I conclude that the only logical explanation for these horrific decisions is COVID policies were not motivated by the ostensible excuse of protecting the public health but rather by a voracious desire for profit, power, and democide.

MN:

Why are books like this are so important at a time when so many people believe ‘COVID is over’?

MAA:

I often refer to my Substack as a dossier of evidence for crimes against humanity, and the Canary books serve a similar historic role. The cruelites deploy every arrow—propaganda, censorship, smearing, namecalling, menticide, psychological manipulation, lawfare—in their global quiver to silence truth-tellers exposing their crimes. As Fahrenheit 451 and 1984 teach us, physical books foil the Ministry of Truth’s attempts to memoryhole facts, so documenting this evidence in print format preserves the legacy of truth for generations to come.

It is equally vital to detail the blueprint used to harness public support for tyrannical edicts because the COVID playbook will be used to perpetrate future rinse-and-repeat atrocities if people fail to realize Mistakes Were NOT Made. As Vera Sharav stated in her June 2024 We Can’t Forget speech:

“As a survivor of the Holocaust, I cannot forget. I know—as other survivors do—that what happened then can happen again. As survivors, we have a sacred mission on behalf of the victims who did not survive. Our mission is not only to remember but to warn others against the consequences of blind obedience.”

Below is the transcript of the podcast hosted by Michael Nevradakis featured at the top of this post.

MN:

Now we move on to our final contributor that’s joined us today, Margaret Anna Alice, writer, blogger. She wrote Chapter 31 in the book titled A Primer for the Propagandized. Margaret, thank you for joining us. And just to get the ball rolling, tell us about this primer for propaganda that you identified and that you you put together? What does it consist of? What did you see in the last three to four years that led you to put this together into a chapter?

MAA:

So the irony is this chapter is actually my first Substack article, and it emerged from censorship. I wrote it initially as a comment in response to a Nextdoor.com post that said, “These masks are not about health, they’re all about control.” And having spent the past year or so since the beginning of the COVID psyop attempting to engage with people in my community through platforms like Nextdoor, I was very relieved to see someone speaking some degree of truth and trying to expose what was going on. That inspired me to write this comment that was basically verbatim what appeared as my chapter and my first Substack essay.

But before I got a chance to post the comment, Nextdoor had deleted that post, and that was increasingly becoming my experience. Every time I tried to post a comment where I was exposing the propaganda, where I was presenting alternative sources—legitimate, credible scientists and doctors who were exposing how many lies were going on and were being propagated through the narrative—my comments or posts would just get disappeared by the censorship fairies. And so, once that happened with this particular comment, I just, on a whim, had been thinking about starting a Substack, and after I read it to my husband, he said, “You should submit that to OffGuardian.”

So that gave me the impetus to launch my Substack. I just did it in an afternoon, not even really expecting that much to come of it. But then OffGuardian did pick up my article a few weeks later, and that started the snowballing of my audience. And so the blessing of the censorship is that it caused me to find another platform where I was able to speak freely, and more importantly, connect with all of these absolutely brilliant and amazing, intelligent voices of dissidents—doctors, scientists, writers, journalists, artists from all over the world—and that has just been such a profound experience, and it has led to amazing collaborations.

Many of you, if you don’t know me, you probably do know my poem Mistakes Were NOT Made because that went viral when I published it one year ago yesterday, January 1, 2023. And a few months later, I released a video of Dr. Tess Lawrie reading my poem that absolutely blew up the world in a way. And yesterday, in honor of the one-year anniversary of my poem, I published a new video of Dr. Mike Yeadon reading the poem. And he brings this simmering rage to it that complements Tess Lawrie’s very poignant reading that she did last March. And so, I encourage everyone to go to MargaretAnnaAlice.com and watch both videos, but Mike’s is the one you probably haven’t seen yet since it was just published yesterday.

And please do share because Mike especially is someone who has been censored even from within the so-called freedom community. He gave three parliamentary testimonies to Germany, Croatia, and the UK, and those testimonies were censored. The AfD party of Germany was told that if they included Mike Yeadon’s testimony in the presentation on their YouTube channel their YouTube channel would be deleted. This is what Mike was told, and I’m just conveying what was told to me. But they succumbed to Big Tech pressure, unfortunately. I’m so honored to be able to have collaborated with Mike, who’s one of my dearest friends, and help him get the word out, and together we are trying to tell the story that Mistakes Were NOT Made. You do not have a globally coordinated propaganda campaign that just happens by accident.

MN:

And not only does it not happen by accident, Margaret, but I remember when we were speaking for The Defender story that ran a few weeks ago, you identified certain psychological techniques, certain propaganda techniques that you saw were really being widely used during the past three to four years, and I thought that that was this fascinating the way you described it. So what were some of these techniques that you highlighted? Because I think the audience will find them fascinating as well.

MAA:

First of all, I would say the definitive book on this topic is Laura Dodsworth’s A State of Fear, which I recommend everyone read. It documents the information they obtained through things like FOIA requests basically how the UK government collaborated with, and even had on staff, the Behavioural Insights Team, which is all about nudging. They were called the nudge unit, and they use behavioral psychological techniques in order to engineer public opinion.

This goes back to Edward Bernays’s Propaganda. He talks about public opinion molding. And, of course, fear is the most crucial aspect of that strategy. But other techniques are used, and one of those things is creating pseudo-events, and Daniel Boorstin talks about this in his book The Image. Essentially, news, the advent of news, caused reporters and people to have to create these events to have something to write about. It doesn’t reflect reality. That is how they control our perception of reality.

So we have these Bernaysian techniques being used where they have a particular objective, the example being Bernays staging the Torches of Freedom event I believe in 1929, where the goal was—and he was on hire with tobacco companies basically—to get women to become a new customer for cigarettes. And so they had these very strong, flapper-type of women who were representative of women’s lib marching in the Easter Day parade. They had the press there to cover it, and so this overcame the reluctance of women to smoke because they considered it unladylike. But now it was associated with freedom.

So you have public relations experts determining what events need to happen or be staged—basically stagecraft to persuade the public to adopt a particular point of view.

One book—I’m actually still reading this, but I think this is such an important book—it’s called One Idea to Rule Them All by Michelle Stiles. And she is exposing how front groups and public relations campaigns or agencies are used to orchestrate these kind of events to engineer public opinion.

MN:

Well, Margaret, thank you so much for that rundown. It’s just amazing the types of techniques that are used, and there’s entire bodies of science, if you can call it science, underlying each of these techniques, and they’ve been carefully studied in terms of the way that they’re utilized and implemented by The Powers That Be. And I thought you summed it up really well. So Margaret, thank you so much.

