Wake-up Toolkit
Articles Organized by Topic in Chronological Order for Easy Reference & Sharing
Below you will find my articles organized by topic so you can readily reference and share them as the need arises. You can also visit my archive to view all of my content in reverse chronological order.
Jump to Topics
Propaganda, Psychological Manipulation, Menticide, & Othering
Dissident Dialogues (interviews)
Dialogues (comment exchanges)
Behind the Scenes (comment exchanges, some private)
COVID Injection Harms & Mandates
Masks
Isolation Camps & Lockdowns
Early Treatment Protocols
Harm to Children
Impact on the Elderly
Hospicide
Corruption, Collusion, & Fraud
Totalitarianism & Tyranny
Dispatches from the New Normal Front: The Ministry of Truth’s War on “Misinformation”
·
Discussion Thread: Gun Rights vs. Gun Control + Dialogue with a Gun Control Advocate
·
Propaganda, Psychological Manipulation, Menticide, & Othering
A New Journal of the Plague Year Three Centuries Later: The Pandemic, the Commercial Break, & the Lost Identity
·
Dispatches from the New Normal Front: The Ministry of Truth’s War on “Misinformation”
·
Name-Calling to Silence Dissidents
Censorship
Dispatches from the New Normal Front: The Ministry of Truth’s War on “Misinformation”
·
Human Rights
WHO Power Grab
Globalism/WEF/The Great Reset
Depopulation & Democide
War
Peaceful Noncompliance
Our Karass/The Resistance
Politics
Communication
Education
Profiles in Courage
Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice
Dissident Dialogues
Dialogues
Dispatches from the New Normal Front: The Ministry of Truth’s War on “Misinformation”
·