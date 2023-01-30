Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Kirsch's avatar
Steve Kirsch
Feb 2, 2023

Awesome job!!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Margaret Anna Alice
Yuri Bezmenov's avatar
Yuri Bezmenov
Jan 30, 2023

Novak Djokovic is the GOAT of tennis and bodily autonomy: https://yuribezmenov.substack.com/p/how-to-play-like-a-champion-part-018

Reply
Share
3 replies
166 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margaret Anna Alice, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture