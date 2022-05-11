Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BJ's avatar
BJ
May 11, 2022Edited

I haven't watched nor owned a television in 25 years - I read every newspaper and magazine to simply stay informed on the latest lies and propaganda until it became so utterly irrational I stopped wasting my money and time. Cell phones and social media created and caused the downfall of society - the only thing I listen to on the radio is music and spend my entire life reading! However I also research everything I've read to make certain it's accurate. I say to friends all the time - go to a doctor who tells you - you have cancer and you go home and research it for days on end while also seeking out numerous expert opinions. Yet people turn on the TV and radio or open a newspaper and beleive every single thing as though it would the word of God. It's a lazy mans way of thinking they're actually informed. I can think of few things more detrimental than TV and social media. Just look at todays society to see how it's denigrated everything. We now live in an "all about me" society!

Reply
Share
26 replies by Margaret Anna Alice and others
Mello.B33's avatar
Mello.B33
May 11, 2022

Well done. Unfortunately, this will not work for those who are not open-minded and very dogmatic. They simply go straight into denial and ignore anything that is outside of their "official" channels of information. They also refuse to research, as they are too busy etc.

The major mistake our camp makes is the assumption that people on our side are immune to propaganda, psyops, and manipulation. This is entirely false. You can clearly see that when people share their other beliefs, part of their lives, things they do, and things they follow outside of the pandemic narrative.

At the same time, people on our side fail to realize that what occurred in March 2020, meaning a wide-scale propaganda campaign, is only half of the story, and this type of short-term programming was designed and always targeted at those who would predictably fall for it, the sheeple and the masses. All to get things moving in the desired direction or chosen narrative. It was not directed at dissenters, those who will resist and will not fall for cheap manipulation tricks.

The other half of the story is a decades-long propaganda and indoctrination process of domesticating human beings. Unfortunately, most people in our camp are clearly affected by it. It relies on psychological phenomena of self-deception, self-delusion, and self-sabotage. This is the long game of The Party, and these are the invisible and self-inflicted chains of humanity that prevent people from understanding what is really happening. My next publication will cover this issue, which most, if not all, people on our side are simply unaware of.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Margaret Anna Alice and others
223 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margaret Anna Alice, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture