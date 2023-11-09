“It is essential to employ, trust, and reward those whose perspective, ability, and judgment are radically different from yours. It is also rare, for it requires uncommon humility, tolerance, and wisdom.”

—Dee Hock

Robert, I just learned about your reply to a tweet sharing a Mike Yeadon video in which you wrote:

This was in response to the following post by Wide Awake Media:

In that video, Mike told a CHD.TV reporter:

“Until 2011, for many years, I was responsible for worldwide research and early development in [Pfizer’s] field of respiratory and allergy new medicines.… “There’s not many corners of this industry I’ve not had some knowledge of, and when I started noticing former colleagues of mine, including Sir Patrick Vallance, saying things on the television I knew weren’t true and that I knew he knew weren’t true, that’s when the penny dropped for me—probably February 2020. “I remember saying to my wife, ‘This is not what they’re saying it is. Something is going on.’ “And then when I saw not only my country locking down but dozens of countries locking down at the same time, I would say to your listeners, that was proof, and it’s still proof, of a supranational operation. There’s no way it could’ve happened at the local level, at the country level. “Therefore, it must’ve occurred at the level above. Whether it was the WHO or the World Economic Forum or other, I don’t know, but I’m convinced that action alone absolutely proves unequivocally that we didn’t just get some virus drifting in and then, ‘Oh! We all panicked.’ “They all did the same stupid, ineffective, known-not-to-work things at the same time, none of which were in their countries’ pandemic preparedness plans. Because I’ve read them all, right? “So when I accuse these people of lying, I do it confident they’re not going to sue me because I would say, ‘C’mon, sue me! I’d love to have discovery in court. You will lose, big time.’ “And so they won’t sue me. What they do is smear me and censor me. And I don’t care anymore because we’re facing something much worse than an alleged virus. “At the very least, the things people have been injected with—the injuries to people from these so-called ‘vaccines’ … I wish I could tell you that it was accidental, but it wasn’t accidental. “I’ve spent thirty-two years in rational drug design. I know, and I knew and wrote it before any of them had emergency use authorizations, that they were dangerous.… “I’m convinced and would say with my hand on a Bible in front of a court that these injections have been made to injure people, to maim and kill deliberately.”

“They all did the same stupid, ineffective, known-not-to-work things at the same time, none of which were in their countries’ pandemic preparedness plans.” —Mike Yeadon

As someone who has written a Profile in Courage on you; defended you against allegations of controlled opposition; lambasted Alex Berenson for his juvenile sideswiping of you; offered to mediate between you and the Breggins; been on the receiving end of accusations myself; and taken a firm stance on giving people in the freedom movement the benefit of the doubt in the absence of hard evidence proving collusion, I was disappointed to see you behaving so uncivilly toward one of the longest-serving, bravest foot soldiers in our community.

I respectfully ask, Why would you speak so contemptuously of a fellow scientist who has dedicated his life to exposing the lies you yourself have been working diligently to reveal throughout the COVIDcrisis? Why would you slip into the role of the tear-downer when you understand how painful such attacks can be? Why would you target someone who has never and would never speak so dismissively about you?

Even Mike’s gracious response to your tweet exemplifies his noble character:

“Dear Robert, “Please read this post on Telegram. “I’m interested in your thoughts. “I don’t believe anyone with the ability to understand the points made can conclude other than intentionality.”

Mike has consistently proven that speaking out for him has never been about ego, fame, or monetary gain. You imply he is making these statements to score “lots of clicks and likes,” but he doesn’t even have a Twitter account and is inactive on all social media except the Telegram channel he previously shared with Robin Monotti and Cory Morningstar before recently setting up his own channel.

While Mike is an avid Substack reader and occasional commenter, he has chosen not to make a single pence from the thousands of hours he has poured into defending humanity against propaganda and democide—even though many people would happily welcome the opportunity to support him as an inadequate expression of our gratitude for his heroic contributions.

As a former chief scientist, vice president, and head of allergy and respiratory research at Pfizer, Mike has generously shared his wise insights, fact-based observations, and scientific expertise informed by more than three decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

That experience includes a career as a biotech sector consultant after he left Pfizer in 2011. Mike also started his own biotech called Ziarco, raising millions in private funds to perform research and development studies on ZPL-389, a compound spun out of Pfizer found to achieve a clinically and statistically significant reduction of eczema with no side effects. In collaboration with two former colleagues, Mike converted the compound into a drug. Novartis acquired his company in 2017. Before he became a persona non grata for uncloaking industry corruption during COVID, Forbes published an article on the successful venture written by Dr. John LaMattina, a former Pfizer board member.

Mike has been accurately identifying and predicting malfeasance since early 2020—including cosigning an Urgent Open Letter from Doctors and Scientists to the European Medicines Agency Regarding COVID-19 Vaccine Safety Concerns on March 10, 2021.

He has repeatedly shown “the receipts” you demanded, as have I—and as have you! On July 25, 2023, you published a post titled Population Control and Official USG Policy with the subtitle “Here are the receipts. Not a ‘conspiracy theory’”:

In this post, you cite damning evidence from documents such as the Kissinger Report, which I myself examined in my Anatomy of a Philanthropath series in June 2022, followed by my Corona Investigative Committee presentation on July 1, 2022.

You were even kind enough to retweet Tess Lawrie’s heartfelt reading of my poem Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice.

Everything Mike stated in the video you were responding to is something you have written about and documented yourself, so why react with such vehemence?

In my friendliest interpretation of your tweet, I would guess you perceived Mike’s words as off-putting to narrative believers, and thus you felt he was potentially damaging his credibility and the rest of us challenging that narrative by extension. As a prominent leader in the medical freedom movement, you thought it was your duty to call out more conspiratorial-sounding rhetoric. Am I on the right track?

You mentioned “the persuadable middle.” I think perhaps you are underestimating their readiness for truth.

As evidenced by the mere 2-percent uptake on the latest fool-me injection, the middle is already waking up to the reality that they have been lied to for almost four years straight, and they are now thirsting for answers. You may recall I shared with you a personal example of such a transformation in my own family as contrasted with his position two years ago.

The volcanic international response to the message that Mistakes Were NOT Made further testifies to this craving for rational explanations that help people make sense of the totalitarian absurdity of the COVID years.

The public wants undiluted facts, not partial truths patronizingly spoon-fed to them by mainstream straddlers afraid of offending their fragile sensibilities.

As James Baldwin writes, “Not everything that is faced can be changed; but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

Those who haven’t yet awakened are likely the diehard cultists who will never wake up—the belligerently bamboozled 30 percent Mattias Desmet says are “hypnotized beyond reach.”

BaddestAss Truth-Teller Sasha Latypova paints the situation with her usual fiery wit and forthrightness in her response to your tweet:

“Mike is 100% correct. Here is proof. The ‘middle’ can go and screw themselves off the cliff. Going half way between the truth and lie will put you among the liars. “My recent testimony to state gov officials: “‘covid vaccines are promoted as compliant pharmaceutical products, but they are indeed medical countermeasures that were contracted for by the Department of Defense (DoD) and Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA). As such, they are without any effective regulatory consumer safety oversight at any stage of the process. This is based on 6 key statutes and related federal laws outlined in the memo we have written for Senator Johnson in December 2022 (attached). “‘1. All countermeasures were ordered by the DOD, typically as ‘demonstrations’ via Other Transactions Authority contracts. DOD oversaw the development, manufacture, and distribution of the countermeasures. The contracts include the removal of liability for the manufacturers and any contractors along the supply and distribution chain under the 2005 PREP Act except in case of willful misconduct. While the DOD/BARDA countermeasure contracts refer to safety and efficacy requirements and mention current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) compliance, this language in contract is unenforceable. Judge Truncale (TX) agreed with this interpretation when dismissing Brook Jackson’s case v Pfizer under False Claims Act. The case is now being appealed. “‘2. Covid ‘vaccines’ were pushed under a ‘bait and switch’ scheme where the actual delivered product always substituted with the Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) version of the product (with exception of tiny amount of 35K doses of Comirnaty). “‘3. Use of Emergency Use Authorized (EUA) covered countermeasures under a declared Public Health Emergency cannot constitute a clinical investigation (21 USC 360bbb-3(k)), therefore these countermeasures could not be tested for safety or efficacy in accordance with US law (21 CFR 312 and 21 CFR 601), nor could compliance with current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) or Good Distribution Practices (GxP in general) be enforced by the FDA. This legal fact was known to the FDA, DOD and BARDA officials and to the pharmaceutical companies signing these contracts. This fact was not known to the public, clinical investigators, clinical trial subjects or most vaccinators. “‘In conclusion, a medical product for which no enforceable liability exists, where all risks are pushed onto recipients, while all profits are privatized, is not a medical product at all. It should be treated as a dangerous substance, stopped, seized, and investigated.’”

Contrary to your implication, Mike has succeeded in awakening countless individuals—even “sav[ing] the orthodox Jewish community in Britain” according to Rabbi Abraham’s testimony (@ 3:40:04) during the Rofim International Mega Event: Have You Stopped Trusting Yet?

When people talk about the truth gladiators who helped wake them up, they almost always name Mike Yeadon.

You may be trying to distance yourself from him because you perceive him as a “conspiracy theorist,” but it is Mike’s tenacious commitment to discovering the truth that has earned him credibility in the eyes of the awake.

To invoke one of your own memes (which I immediately stole from you):

In Practical Conspiracy (Theory), Paul Schreyer writes:

“The term ‘conspiracy theory’ is a cipher for a ban on thought.… it defines a certain form of social deviance. This was communicated very quickly: Whoever is a conspiracy theorist is stupid, right-wing, tends to be malicious, because he could pose a danger to the others. Nobody wants that. So, it’s better not to have a conspiracy theory. Just the one, true, real theory. Within that, there are also a few smaller variants and deviations. But the big gap is between the idea that people with evil intentions have joined forces in the background, and the idea that such a thing would never happen. Because if it did, then all our politicians, the clever editors of newspapers radio and television, the clever people of our academic academies would either not be as clever as we think, or they would somehow have been taken in by a trick and don’t want to admit it. After all, who likes to admit that they have been fooled? “I would now like to call upon you to put aside all prohibitions on thinking and consider which theoretical model fits better in order to understand what happened in the pandemic.… “I am now quite inclined to see the Corona crisis as a conspiracy rather than a coincidence, and the well-behaved reaction of politicians to a catastrophe. I don’t see the whole pattern and it may also be a very complex mixture of coincidence and intention. As I said, a theory is a way of ordering perceptions, experiences, sensory impressions. You have to adjust it when new data appear. You have to discard it when clear evidence to the contrary emerges. And above all, you have to have enough tolerance for ambiguity not to run in one direction and forget everything else.”

Paul has also provided his own compelling set of receipts, from the table comparing conventional and conspiracy explanations of COVID phenomena in that April 2022 article to his book Chronicle of a Crisis Foretold: How a Virus Could Change the World to his lecture Pandemic Simulation Games – Preparation for a New Era? to his two-minute OVALmedia Commentary nuggets.

While governments engaged in genocide have a habit of obscuring their actions with euphemisms like “Special Treatment,” only those who are intrepid enough to speak the truth aloud can have any hopes of ending the bloodshed.

As the fearless Sophie Scholl declared before being martyred for speaking out:

“The real damage is done by those millions who want to ‘survive.’ The honest men who just want to be left in peace. Those who don’t want their little lives disturbed by anything bigger than themselves. Those with no sides and no causes. Those who won’t take measure of their own strength, for fear of antagonizing their own weakness. Those who don’t like to make waves—or enemies. Those for whom freedom, honour, truth, and principles are only literature. Those who live small, mate small, die small. It’s the reductionist approach to life: if you keep it small, you’ll keep it under control. If you don’t make any noise, the bogeyman won’t find you. But it’s all an illusion, because they die too, those people who roll up their spirits into tiny little balls so as to be safe. Safe?! From what? Life is always on the edge of death; narrow streets lead to the same place as wide avenues, and a little candle burns itself out just like a flaming torch does. I choose my own way to burn.”

It is the valorous Veridos who risk all to divulge dastardly doings whom history honors—not the pandering placaters proffering a palatable pastiche for provisional payoffs:

Mike’s passionate sincerity, erudition, and authenticity shine through his every word and deed, and his unstinting honesty has garnered the well-deserved trust of millions. He is one of the few people in the world whose integrity I consider unassailable.

Mike is a fierce truth-seeker whose courageous humility enables him to recalibrate his views based on emergent evidence. Like a samurai archer practicing zanshin, he remains unflinchingly focused on thwarting tyranny and saving lives.

As an admirer of Ayn Rand’s philosophy, you are likely familiar with her adage, “Pity for the guilty is treason to the innocent.”

Watering down the truth to mollify the persuadable middle—or what I call “swing thinkers”—obfuscates the guilt of the demociders and constitutes treason to their innocent victims, including the 17 million diedsuddenlies.

Mike is a critical thinker you should be proud to ally yourself with, Robert. Together, you can accomplish even greater strides toward liberty, justice, and illumination of the truth.

In January 2022, I called on Alex Berenson to apologize to you, writing:

“Your behavior last night was frankly an embarrassment, Alex, and you have damaged your own credibility by denying the *overwhelming* evidence for the efficacy of ivermectin ([see this and this]) as well as attacking one of the most important voices we have in this battle against tyranny and democide. “If you wish to restore some degree of confidence in your integrity and commitment to the truth and the resistance, you would re-evaluate your position on ivermectin based on the *massive* amount of irrefutable evidence along with delivering a well-deserved apology to Dr. Malone.”

In your own post on that topic, I described you as “a gentleman” who is “classy, brilliant, accomplished, kind, and humble enough to admit when he’s gotten it wrong.”

What I said of Alex in that comment now applies to you:

“Alex could use a dose of humility, and how he responds to this situation will speak volumes regarding his level of maturity and commitment to truth and the overall resistance. He is a potent voice and has the opportunity to redeem himself and demonstrate his integrity. I hope he will do just that so we can set aside the in-fighting (which only serves TPTB) and resume our shared focus on battling tyranny and democide.”

Alex failed that test catastrophically. Will you prove yourself the better man and show you possess the integrity Alex lacks?

Alex’s narcissism makes him impenetrable, so I’ve long since stopped bothering with him. The fact that I am writing you this letter means I have hope that you will take my words to heart and accept this in the congenial spirit in which it is offered. No one would benefit more from heeding this message than you.

Mike has probably already forgotten your tweet. I’m sure he isn’t sitting around waiting for an apology. And, unlike Alex, you’re mature enough that I don’t need to tell you the appropriate course of action in this situation.

What I can do is offer to host a conversation between you and Mike so you have an opportunity to discuss these matters amicably. He would be delighted to answer any questions you may have.

Mike and I share the same overriding goals—to awaken the sleeping, stop totalitarianism, and end depopulation. You have articulated similar objectives yourself. If you stand behind the words you have published at your Substack, I think you will find you two are not so far apart once you sweep aside the superficial dissimilitudes—indeed, your “chairs are almost touching.”

You mentioned in your tweet Mike is “preaching to the choir.” That is a conundrum we all grapple with since the non-choir members aggressively avoid exposure to ideas that challenge their menticidal programming.

The problem is neither the message nor the messenger but Big Government/Big Tech/Big Media’s unconstitutional complicity in silencing independent voices, the self-censorship of the cowardly, the smearing of the incorruptible by the fact-chokers, and the siloing of alternative media.

I welcome any ideas you may have for shattering echo chambers, short of moonshot opportunities like appearing on Rogan or Tucker Carlson. What are some pragmatic steps we can take to reach the masses?

As polymaths with complementary areas of domain expertise, the three of us could maybe hammer out some concrete strategies for taking down the death-dealing mother ship of global tyranny.

The medical freedom movement has become tainted by division, rivalries, attention-seeking stunts, grifting, narcissism, purity-testing, and fanatical splinter groups. Let’s demonstrate it is possible to transcend these destructive patterns by engaging in respectful dialogue to achieve a higher end.

In “Don’t You Know Who I Am?”: How to Stay Sane in an Era of Narcissism, Entitlement, and Incivility, Dr. Ramani writes:

“As we live in a more anger-inducing and frustration-inducing world, we are more likely to hold our vengeful and prosecutorial stance. Under these conditions, all we can do is become a little more masterful at extending olive branches, meeting people halfway, changing our tone, and owning our part. That’s not to say that the other people will meet us halfway, or even 1 percent of the way, but we can aspire to live in a way that mirrors the kind of world we want to live in. [emphasis mine] “Ego is usually our biggest enemy. When we are wedded to our ego, it gets in the way because we try to protect our ego. We take the fight because ‘it is not right’ that someone gets away with something. Says who? Life is inherently unjust, unfair, and inequitable. We wrote systems of justice, punishment, and reparation to address the very fact that life is unfair. Crimes may sometimes get punished, but there is no larger system in place to ensure that the daily injustices will get addressed, because it is not possible. The more you protect your ego, the more likely you are to perceive threat. If you can get your ego out of the way, you may not be as likely to see these slights as such pronounced threats.”

As you said in the tweet that sparked this letter, “Do we want to win this, or are we just playing tiddlywinks?”

Winning means fostering community and collegiality while valuing tenth-man viewpoints to defend against the risk of groupthink.

Winning means pooling our talents, knowledge bases, evidence dossiers, and connections to assemble the clearest picture of reality we can manage, and then updating that picture when “new shit has come to light.”

Winning means remaining vigilantly wedded to the truth regardless of whether anyone recognizes it.

Winning means having open minds and open hearts, showing the persuadable middle we are the reasonable, dauntless, and loving ones in contrast to the irrational, narcissistic, and petulant tyrants, philanthropaths, governments, corporations, enablers, and propagandists.

Winning means “liv[ing] in a way that mirrors the kind of world we want to live in.”

I’m sure you know the leadership of an organization often sets the tone for its culture, Robert. That means you have the power to help steer this movement from dysfunctionality toward civility by modeling it in your own interactions and embracing classical liberal principles such as tolerance for diverse viewpoints.

Anyone can tell you what you want to hear, but few people will challenge you to stretch yourself in ways that will lead to growth and deeper understanding.

As John Stuart Mill writes in On Liberty:

“He who knows only his own side of the case knows little of that. His reasons may be good, and no one may have been able to refute them. But if he is equally unable to refute the reasons on the opposite side, if he does not so much as know what they are, he has no ground for preferring either opinion.… Nor is it enough that he should hear the opinions of adversaries from his own teachers, presented as they state them, and accompanied by what they offer as refutations. He must be able to hear them from persons who actually believe them … he must know them in their most plausible and persuasive form.”

By acknowledging the intentionality behind COVID crimes against humanity, Mike and I have simply adhered to Mill’s edict to follow the facts to their logical conclusions:

“No one can be a great thinker who does not recognize that as a thinker it is his first duty to follow his intellect to whatever conclusions it may lead.”

In The Scout Mindset: Why Some People See Things Clearly and Others Don’t, Julia Galef articulates the distinction between those who seek the truth (what she describes as having a scout mindset) and those who rigidly defend their beliefs (what she calls a soldier mindset).

We know those we are trying to awaken have stubbornly chosen to defend their propaganda-installed beliefs against scientific evidence. Within the medical freedom movement, we also see a conflict between those with a scout mindset and those with a soldier mindset. By practicing humility and a willingness to listen to those with contrary views, we guard against falling into the soldier mindset ourselves.

You once wrote:

“I gently suggest that, during this season of healing and rebirth, we seek to forgive family, friends, and fellow citizens - at the local level. I also personally believe that there must be transparency and accountability for those acts which have caused such pain and hardship, as well as the individuals who have perpetrated them on all of us. Perhaps you share this belief.… “The opponents who have done this to us seek to continue keeping us divided against each other. I am reminded of the phrase often attributed to Benjamin Franklin- “‘We must all hang together, or ... we shall all hang separately’”

I, in turn, gently suggest we respectfully work toward those mutual aspirations together, casting aside our egos and celebrating each person’s unique contributions to the Resistance.

And may that benevolent spirit extend to others you feel have in turn maligned you. Forgiveness melts away resentments that erode the soul and lightens our already-heavy loads. You and Jill have fought long and hard, churning out daily content with astonishing relentlessness—all while traveling, speaking, making media appearances, and running your horse farm. No doubt you are exhausted and could benefit from setting some of that emotional luggage down.

I opened this letter with a Dee Hock quote, so I will give him the honor of the closing words:

“Make a careful list of all things done to you that you abhorred. Don’t do them to others, ever. Make another list of things done for you that you loved. Do them for others, always.”

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

Share

🙏 You Make This Work Possible

Currently, only 2 percent of my readers pay for a subscription, so by choosing to support me, you are making a BIG impact.

For 16.4 cents/day (annual) or 19.7 cents/day (monthly), you can help me fight tyranny and stop democide while enjoying access to premium content like “rolling” interviews , podcasts , memes , Consequential Quotes , Behind the Scenes , and bonus articles . If you really want bang for your buck, get a group subscription and save 30%!

Get 30% off a group subscription

I especially want to thank those of you who have taken the time to write a private message to me when you subscribe. I read and cherish each note.

🤲 One-Time Support

After PayPal canceled me last year, my donations plummeted and I lost nearly all of my recurring donations. This is just one of the many ways the silencers try to hurt dissidents. Thank you for whatever you can give to help me fight back.

📣 Action Alert

In the Rounds of Applause section of this post, I referenced Interest of Justice’s November 9, 2023, Nuremberg hearing in Costa Rica. You can sign up to watch it live starting at 8:30 am Costa Rica time. Interest of Justice (IoJ) encourages people to sign up to show the court the world is watching. Please consider supporting their legal fund. Mike Yeadon is IoJ’s chief scientist and will be testifying at the trial.

📓 Mistakes Were NOT Made Appears in a Peer-Reviewed Journal!

Tess Lawrie recently sent me The Great Democide: How and Why It Happened, an article by K Paul Stoller she said was inspired by Mistakes Were NOT Made. The poem appears in paragraph format at the beginning of the article, which was published in PriMera Scientific Publications’s November 2023 issue of Surgical Research and Practice 2.5 (2023): 02–18.

I don’t know anything about the journal, but the publisher describes it as “Double Blinded Peer Reviewed.” I generally don’t put much stock in peer-reviewed journals (see Dr. Pierre Kory’s revealing series on the co-opting of high-impact journals by BigPharma), but this one must be decent if the editorial board approved an article with this subject matter ;-)

I haven’t had a chance to read the article yet, but consider what an epic indicator this is that the tide is turning in favor of truth. Can you imagine a peer-reviewed journal publishing a paper on The Great Democide two years ago, one year ago, or even six months ago?!

WE ARE WINNING! LET’S KEEP THE MOMENTUM GOING! 🙌

🖼 MWNM @ dAda mUse in Tasmania!

Just as I was about to publish this article, the marvelous Nathalie Martinek of Hacking Narcissism (another required Substack) posted this delightful Note sharing a picture of Mistakes Were NOT Made opposite Dalí’s “Royal Insect” painting at the dAda mUse museum in Tasmania:

Here is my response with more details about how this came about:

🤗 Shoutouts Gratitude

If you missed Visceral Adventure’s video illustrating my poem Anatomy of a Philanthropath, I hope you’ll take the four minutes to watch it as well as our first collaboration, Do You Remember?

Tonika of Visceral Adventure referenced our collaborations in the following piece celebrating her two-year Substack anniversary—it’s not too late to wish her a happy belated Stackiversary!

WHO Terminator James Roguski shared Mistakes Were NOT Made in his latest report on the WHO’s proposed pandemic treaty to be discussed during the Seventh Meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body this week:

James is a must-follow for keeping apprised of the WHO’s ongoing scheming. See also my series on the WHO from last year:

ICYMI, Gabriel of Libre Solutions interviewed me for his new Digital Autonomy and the Arts podcast:

Stephanie of Wholistic quoted my Rites of the Tear-Downers in this excellent piece on mind viruses (a.k.a. menticide):

Interest of Justice has taken “philanthropath” and run with it, and they are even talking about producing a Philanthropaths in the Public Private Partnerships report!

Jason was kind enough to create a Right to Bear Memes provoked by What Caused David Miranda’s Death?

He also created this playlist after asking for my theme request:

Winter Oak Press Founder and my fellow Nevermore Media contributor Paul Cudenec featured the Anatomy of a Philanthropath video in his latest issue of Acorn. You can also find Paul on Substack. Longtime readers may recall I published a guest essay by Paul in my two-year Stackiversary post:

Speaking of Nevermore Media, its founder, Crow Qu’appelle, referenced my first essay in the first entry of his multi-part series on the fantabulous Laura Dodsworth, “Slayer of Taboos.”

Corrin Strong shared in a comment on the Anatomy of a Philanthropath video:

“Love the poem and the video so much I made a reaction video to it and put it up on my YouTube channel.”

He also let me know he had previously made a reaction video to Tess’s reading of Mistakes Were NOT Made.

In my latest new series for paid subscribers, I share graphics I’ve typeset featuring some of my favorite quotes related to particular themes, people, and sources, War being the inaugural topic. I also include textual versions so you copy the quotes for your own files in addition to downloading the quote cards.

Subscribe now to access this post as well as my other premium content.

📚 Order Signed Copies Now If You Want Them in Time for Christmas!

I offer bulk discounts on signed copies of my fairy tale The Vapor, the Hot Hat, & the Witches’ Potion. If you are considering buying personalized copies to give as gifts, please reply to this newsletter (or any of my emails) to place your order ASAP as I need sufficient time to have author copies shipped to me and then to sign, package, and mail them to you. Plus, wouldn’t it be nice to get your Christmas shopping sorted early?

You can also buy directly from Amazon if you prefer.

Download the E-Book

Paid subscribers can download the beautifully typeset and illustrated e-book of my fairy tale, The Vapor, the Hot Hat, & the Witches’ Potion. It is equivalent to the paperback version (retails $12.99) and much prettier than the Kindle version (retails $5.99). Click here to access the downloadable PDF (the post will be unlocked once you subscribe).

Canary in a COVID World: How Propaganda & Censorship Changed Our World ( Paperback , Kindle )

I am honored to have my work featured alongside that of thirty-three fellow thought leaders in the newly released book Canary in a COVID World: How Propaganda & Censorship Changed Our (My) World. Proceeds will be donated to: React19, Children’s Health Defense, and ICAN (Informed Consent Action Network).

To help boost search availability and rankings, please consider purchasing copies as well as rating and reviewing it (it has all five-star reviews as of the time of this writing). The description reads:

“The contributors to this collection of essays are courageous people. “They are critical thinkers who are prepared to put everything on the line to speak their truth. They strive to alert us all to what COVID was, and what may lie ahead. “They are community leaders. They are novelists, journalists, lawyers, judges, scientists, doctors, academics, politicians, researchers, vaccine-injured and data experts. Some shouted from the rooftops from the very beginning of the pandemic, others found their voices as the contradictions in public policy and health policy became undeniable. “What unites them is that they have given those looking for answers, factual evidence. They have alleviated fear and given us hope. They have shown us all that if our opinions fall outside those deemed acceptable by mainstream media, we are not alone. “The subject of COVID is often too sensitive to introduce into polite conversation. Battle lines are drawn and more often than not there’s no amount of data, facts or opinion that will change perspectives. However, we believe that once people understand that their opinions have been formed based on information that has been heavily censored and that most legacy media are now instruments of propaganda, they will be more inclined to entertain the possibility that all is not what it seems. “The endeavour of this book is to bring thoughtful voices together to sing as one choir. The diversity of these voices that harmonise may allow others to hear the music. Over the last three years solo voices have too often been drowned out of the discourse. “For once you see it, you can’t unsee it. You’ll understand the power of censorship and propaganda to conceal the lies and dishonesty that now underpin our societal foundations.”

Follow Canary in a COVID World on Substack and Twitter for chapter teasers and news about the book:

🛒 Spread the Words

If you would like to help propagate the message that Mistakes Were NOT Made, you will find a wide selection of products in my Mistakes Were NOT Made collection, including:

🗒 Join me on Substack Notes !

You can find my Notes here.

🐇 Follow Me on Social Media

I always alert my social media followers to new posts, so if your Substack notifications become disabled without your notice (as a number of my readers have reported), following me on other outlets will ensure you don’t miss anything.

📼 Subscribe to My Channels

Follow my channels if you’d like to be notified when I upload new videos.

Visit BioLink to find all of my social media accounts:

🌟 WARM GRATITUDE FOR THE RECS!

The single-most important driver for new readers joining my mailing list is Substack recommendations. I want to thank every one of you who feels enthusiastic enough about my Substack to recommend it, and I especially appreciate those of you who go the extra mile to write a blurb!

If you’re new to my Substack, my Wake-up Toolkit is a great way to get acquainted with my content. I’ve organized my articles by topic for easy reference and use in your red-pilling efforts as needed. I will update this to reflect new content as it is published.

🎓 IPAK-EDU

Click here to see upcoming IPAK-EDU courses, and please use my affiliate code (MAA1IPAK) to register for any you decide to take.

If you feel the work I am doing is worthwhile and want to make it possible for me to spend more time writing and researching in my aim to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs, please consider supporting me, whether it be by subscribing; buying me a Ko-fi or coffee; or sharing my posts. I thank you for reading, thinking, sharing, and supporting my work in whichever ways you choose.

Get 30% off a group subscription

Prefer to donate crypto? You can send Bitcoin using the following code:

bc1ql706rr7vj7c7nzxnqfp9rldw8ddfc20f492jk0

Since crypto transfers are anonymized, I won’t know about your donation. Please drop me an email by responding to any of my newsletters if you’d like to alert me to your generous gift.

Remember, a subscription to Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass makes for an intellectually adventurous gift down the rabbit-hole!

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

Note: Purchasing any items using Amazon affiliate links included in my content will further support my efforts to unmask tyranny.