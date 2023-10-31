“Hell is empty and all the devils are here.”

―William Shakespeare, The Tempest (paperback, Kindle, audiobook)

This Halloween, I have a special treat for you: the terrifically talented Tonika Todorova of Visceral Adventure surprised me with a new video illustrating my Anatomy of a Philanthropath poem.

If you’re looking for last-minute costume ideas, who better than a philanthropath to scare the bejesus out of trick-or-treaters?

If you missed our first collaboration, Tonika’s visualization of Do You Remember? is a must-watch:

I published the short story on which it was based at the end of this post:

Sidenote: That post provides instructions on how to order signed copies of my fairy tale at bulk discounts.

Coincidentally, both Tonika and I appeared as guests on the Digital Autonomy & the Arts series Gabriel of Libre Solutions Network recently launched if you’d like to watch our interviews:

I’d better start preparing for the onslaught of trick-or-treaters. I was considering being George Soros, but I don’t have time to grave-rob the decaying face of a recently departed centenarian, so I guess I’ll settle for Hillary Clinton if I can rustle up a witch hat and find enough body bags to bedeck our lawn ⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️⚰️

Anatomy of a Philanthropath

by Margaret Anna Alice



A philanthropath wants you dead … for the good of humanity.

A philanthropath wants you enslaved … for the good of liberty.

A philanthropath wants you silenced … for the good of free speech.

A philanthropath wants you confined … for the good of your health.

A philanthropath wants to surveil you … for the good of security.

A philanthropath wants you to eat orthopterans … for the good of the planet.

A philanthropath wants you to pay more for less … for the good of the economy.

A philanthropath wants you to own nothing … for the good of the reset.

A philanthropath wants you ill … for the good of their sickcare system.

A philanthropath wants you dependent … for the good of their fiefdom.

A philanthropath wants you addicted … for the good of their supplying.

A philanthropath wants you to sacrifice … for the good of their coffers.

A philanthropath wants to sacrifice you … for the good of their spoils.

A philanthropath wants you asleep … for the good of their programming.

A philanthropath wants you ignorant … for the good of their steering.

A philanthropath wants you anxious … for the good of their molding.

A philanthropath wants you deluded … for the good of their lying.

A philanthropath wants you oblivious … for the good of their narrative.

A philanthropath wants you fearful … for the good of their terror.

A philanthropath wants you hateful … for the good of their politics.

A philanthropath wants you isolated … for the good of their bonding.

A philanthropath wants you envious … for the good of their victim factory.

A philanthropath wants you aggrieved … for the good of their votes.

A philanthropath wants you submissive … for the good of their coercion.

A philanthropath wants you cowardly … for the good of their tyranny.

A philanthropath wants you hopeless … for the good of their triumph.

A philanthropath doesn’t want you to think,

question.

research,

speak,

connect,

hope,

act.

A philanthropath doesn’t want you to see what they’re doing,

question their motives,

know they’re scripting you.

A philanthropath doesn’t want you to feel fulfilled,

find truth,

be free.

A philanthropath doesn’t want you to wake up,

overcome our differences,

have inner peace,

love one another.

A philanthropath doesn’t want Us to say “NO!”

A philanthropath doesn’t want Us to know We’re powerful.

A philanthropath doesn’t want Us to realize We outnumber Them.

A philanthropath doesn’t want Us to rise up, prosecute, and convict

Them.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

Canary in a COVID World: How Propaganda & Censorship Changed Our World

I am honored to have my work featured alongside that of thirty-three fellow thought leaders in the newly released book Canary in a COVID World: How Propaganda & Censorship Changed Our (My) World.

To help boost search availability and rankings, please consider purchasing copies as well as rating and reviewing it (it has all five-star reviews as of the time of this writing). The description reads:

"The contributors to this collection of essays are courageous people. "They are critical thinkers who are prepared to put everything on the line to speak their truth. They strive to alert us all to what COVID was, and what may lie ahead. "They are community leaders. They are novelists, journalists, lawyers, judges, scientists, doctors, academics, politicians, researchers, vaccine-injured and data experts. Some shouted from the rooftops from the very beginning of the pandemic, others found their voices as the contradictions in public policy and health policy became undeniable. "What unites them is that they have given those looking for answers, factual evidence. They have alleviated fear and given us hope. They have shown us all that if our opinions fall outside those deemed acceptable by mainstream media, we are not alone. "The subject of COVID is often too sensitive to introduce into polite conversation. Battle lines are drawn and more often than not there's no amount of data, facts or opinion that will change perspectives. However, we believe that once people understand that their opinions have been formed based on information that has been heavily censored and that most legacy media are now instruments of propaganda, they will be more inclined to entertain the possibility that all is not what it seems. "The endeavour of this book is to bring thoughtful voices together to sing as one choir. The diversity of these voices that harmonise may allow others to hear the music. Over the last three years solo voices have too often been drowned out of the discourse. "For once you see it, you can't unsee it. You'll understand the power of censorship and propaganda to conceal the lies and dishonesty that now underpin our societal foundations."

Follow Canary in a COVID World on Substack and Twitter for chapter teasers and news about the book:

