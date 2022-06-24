“Tyranny is a habit which may be developed until at last it becomes a disease. I declare that the noblest nature can become so hardened and bestial that nothing distinguishes it from that of a wild animal. Blood and power intoxicate; they help to develop callousness and debauchery. The mind then becomes capable of the most abnormal cruelty, which it regards pleasure; the man and the citizen are swallowed up in the tyrant; and the return to human dignity, repentance, moral resurrection, becomes almost impossible.” ―Fyodor Dostoyevsky, The House of the Dead (Kindle, paperback, hardcover, audiobook)

If you’re the type of person who’s brimming with lovingkindness and thinks everyone is sunshine and daisies like you, you’re due for a crash course on tyrants and their enablers.

Maybe you think the idea that philanthropaths are trying to liquidate a hefty portion of the populace is preposterous and anyone who says so is a misinformation-superspreading conspiracy theorist.

What’s a philanthropath? A philanthropath is a psychopath masquerading as a philanthropist. This is a fairly accurate portrayal:

Bill Gates is a textbook example. If you’re exceptionally, prodigiously, monumentally deluded, you might think this planetary threat is a beacon of humanitarianism, but that’s only because he paid the media $319 million to tell you that while gasconading that his philanthropathic foundation has made a twenty-to-one return on its $10 billion investment (duper’s delight starts at 00:34) in the Vaccine Industrial Complex:

African women suddenly discover they’ve been sterilized via infertility-technology–laced tetanus vaccines, and Indian tribal children have died or suffered long-term injuries from Merck’s controversial Gardasil HPV vaccine—all thanks to the beneficence of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and its NGO subsidiaries.

And I haven’t even gotten into his ties to the eugenics movement, friendship with Jeffrey Didn’t-Kill-Himself Epstein, or notorious TED talk citing “new vaccines” as a component of his population reduction aspirations.

It’s enough to make you want to watch this delicious pieing clip on repeat:

Another standard-issue philanthropath is DA-collecting, justice system–refurbishing George Soros, who looks like he’s been kept alive a century beyond his expiration date by sipping indigenous toddlers’ blood from satyr hooves.

Of course, you have the legacy lineages like the Ludlow-Massacring Rockefellers, retiree-defrauding Rothschilds, hypocritical Homestead-Mill–union-busting Carnegies (who teamed up with John D. Rockefeller to launch the petrochemical-pharmaceutical-medical complex), and the Hitler-heiling and Epstein-cavorting British Royal family whose munificent histories of philanthropathy are too immense, too boundless, and too tenebrous to outline here. Frankly, those rabbit-holes are so dark, so tortuous, and so deep, I may never emerge if I travel down them.

And then there are the lesser-known varieties like the totally-not-a-Satanist Marina Abramović, whose galactic fame and fortune can only be explained by a Luciferian handshake—a hypothesis bolstered by her tauntingly posing with fellow philanthropath Jacob Rothschild in front of the 1797 painting Satan Summoning His Legions.

As beguiling as such quixotic rabbit-holes appear, we don’t need to resort to dot-connecting the necromancers to prove the philanthropaths harbor devilish intentions.

We merely need to listen to them, their advisors, and their mentors.

Let’s start with these gobsmacking hopes expressed by former Director of the Club of Rome 1971 Project on Predicament of Mankind at MIT Dennis Lynn Meadows:

“Globally, we are so far above the population and consumption levels which can be supported by this planet that I know in one way or another it’s gonna come back down.… I hope that it can occur in a civil way, and I mean ‘civil’ in a special way. Peaceful. Peace doesn’t mean that everybody’s happy, but it means that conflict isn’t solved through violence, through force but rather in other ways, and so, that’s what I hope for, that we can, I mean—the planet can support something like a billion people, maybe two billion, depending on how much liberty and how much material consumption you want to have. If you want more liberty and more consumption, you have to have fewer people. “Conversely, you can have more people … we could even have eight or nine billion probably if we have a very strong dictatorship which is smart. Unfortunately, you never have smart dictatorships. They’re always stupid. But if you had a smart dictatorship and a low standard of living, you could have them. But we want to have freedom, and we want to have a high standard, so we’re going to have a billion people. And we’re now at seven, so we have to get back down. I hope that this can be slow, relatively slow, and that it can be done in a way which is relatively equal so that people share the experience and you don’t have a few rich trying to force everybody else to deal with it. So those are my hopes.” (emphases mine here and in subsequent quotes)

Klaus Schwab’s beloved mentor and conscienceless, literarily-convicted war criminal Henry Kissinger appears to share these concerns, which he outlined in a December 10, 1974, National Security Study Memorandum (NSSM 200) on population growth:

“2. The second new feature of population trends is the sharp differentiation between rich and poor countries. Since 1950, population in the former group has been growing at 0 to 1.5 percent per year, and in the latter at 2.0 to 3.5 percent (doubling in 20 to 35 years).… “3. Because of the momentum of population dynamics, reductions in birth rates affect total numbers only slowly.… Policies to reduce fertility will have their main effects on total numbers only after several decades. However, if future numbers are to be kept within reasonable bounds, it is urgent that measures to reduce fertility be started and made effective in the 1970’s and 1980’s.” —Implications of Worldwide Population Growth for US Security & Overseas Interests (The Kissinger Report)

Kissinger was most concerned about population growth in least developed countries (LDCs), partly because it could threaten access to “depletable resources (fossil fuels and other minerals)”:

“[8] … the world is increasingly dependent on mineral supplies from developing countries, and if rapid population frustrates their prospects for economic development and social progress, the resulting instability may undermine the conditions for expanded output and sustained flows of such resources.”

The now-declassified 123-page report stresses the urgency of implementing a population control plan in these nations:

“[15] We cannot wait for overall modernization and development to produce lower fertility rates naturally since this will undoubtedly take many decades in most developing countries, during which time rapid population growth will tend to slow development and widen even more the gap between rich and poor.”

Bill Gates seems to have especially taken this component of the World Population Plan of Action to heart:

“[31(d)] Initiate an international cooperative strategy of national research programs on human reproduction and fertility control covering biomedical and socio-economic factors.”

This passage is particularly sinister:

37. There is an alternative view which holds that a growing number of experts believe that the population situation is already more serious and less amenable to solution through voluntary measures than is generally accepted. It holds that, to prevent even more widespread food shortage and other demographic catastrophes than are generally anticipated, even stronger measures are required and some fundamental, very difficult moral issues need to be addressed. These include, for example, our own consumption patterns, mandatory programs, tight control of our food resources. In view of the seriousness of these issues, explicit consideration of them should begin in the Executive Branch, the Congress and the U.N. soon.”

With apparent admiration for China’s population control policies (“the People’s Republic of China, with a massive, enforced birth control program”), the Kissinger report notes:

“As Table 4 shows, the population of countries with centrally planned economies, comprising about 1/3 of the 1970 LDC total, is projected to grow between 1970 and 2000 at a rate well below the LDC average of 2.3 percent. Over the entire thirty-year period, their growth rate averages 1.4 percent, in comparison with 2.7 percent for other LDCs. Between 1970 and 1985, the annual rate of growth in Asian communist LDCs is expected to average 1.6 percent and subsequently to decline to an average of 1.2 percent between 1985 and 2000. The growth rate of LDCs with market economies, on the other hand, remains practically the same, at 2.7 and 2.6 percent, respectively. Thus, barring both large-scale birth control efforts (greater than implied by the medium variant) or economic or political upheavals, the next twenty-five years offer non-communist LDCs little respite from the burdens of rapidly increasing humanity. Of course, some LDCs will be able to accommodate this increase with less difficulty than others. “Moreover, short of Draconian measures there is no possibility that any LDC can stabilize its population at less than double its present size.”

One of the short-term measures recommended is sterilization:

“Sterilization of men and women has received wide-spread acceptance in several areas when a simple, quick, and safe procedure is readily available.”

Written the year following Roe v. Wade (now overturned), this report does not hesitate to praise abortion as a mechanism of population control—even while recognizing it is “politically sensitive”:

“No country has reduced its population growth without resorting to abortion.”

“Indeed, abortion, legal and illegal, now has become the most widespread fertility control method in use in the world today.”

Noting Section 114 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961 (P.L. 93-189) prohibits the use of A.I.D. funds for abortion programs, a caveat is made for research:

“A.I.D. funds may continue to be used for research relative to abortion since the Congress specifically chose not to include research among the prohibited activities.”

Lest you be tempted to believe the philanthropaths’ cruel-to-be-kind dreams of democidal dictatorship for the “greater good,” both history and science have proven this monstrous marriage of Malthusianism and Utilitarianism as wrong as the celebrity COVID modelers’ data deceits deployed to provoke a manipulable mass panic.

Rik Mayall tried to warn us about such presumptuous puppeteers in his 2014 film, One by One, before his startling heart attack at fifty-six:

Part 2: Downloadable Digital Dictatorships explores the transhumanist implementation of the smart dictatorship Meadows longed for now that the technology is catching up with his and Kissinger’s democidal dreams. In Part 3: Yuval Noah Harari: Not the Man We Think He Is?, I examine footage left on the cutting-room floor in an attempt to better understand the psychology of this philanthropathic enabler and how his mentee, Klaus Schwab, is putting his philosophy into practice.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

5 Reasons to Subscribe Now!

I spend each possible moment working relentlessly to write, research, and create content that will help unmask totalitarianism, awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs, restore our liberties, and build this community—too often working twenty-hour days to keep up with the flood of demands and flow of inspiration. I have made considerable financial sacrifices and incurred substantial credit card debt to do so. To stay afloat, I need every bit of support you guys are moved to offer.

Are you willing to spend 16.4 cents/day (annual) or 19.7 cents/day (monthly) to help me continue fighting tyranny and democide? You gain access to premium content like “rolling” interviews , podcasts , Behind the Scenes , and other bonus content :

Substack now offers group subscriptions! Purchase 4 or more subscriptions for a group, and you get 10% off!

Get a group subscription

If you’d like to make a one-time donation, you can buy me a Ko-fi :

Help Me Viralize #Philanthropath & #Philanthropathy

When Ron DeSantis started using the term “COVID theatre,” I commented on the brilliant use of framing and praised him for continuing to repeat the phrase. Three months later, and there’s an editorial in the Toronto Sun titled “Trudeau Needs to Drop the COVID Theatre”—to which I responded, “IT’S WORKING!!!”

The corporations, politicians, and propagandists control the debate through framing. We reclaim that control and convey truths that override their lies by introducing our own framing and reframing.

By repeatedly using terms like “philanthropath” and “philanthropathy” in conjunction with any and all references to Bill Gates, George Soros, the Rockefellers, Klaus Schwab, and any other philanthropaths, we plant the idea that these self-professed do-gooders are actually do-badders (hey, maybe that’s another term we should start using). Hashtags help immensely, too.

So please, whenever you have the opportunity, use these terms and hashtags in everyday conversation, in social media posts, in your writing. Keep planting seeds and let them sprout. Also, feel free to lob this article and the subsequent essays in this series at philanthropaths and wherever their ilk are mentioned to continue viralizing these terms:

Share

This article weds nicely with this series and has been catapulted at tyrants the world over:

Action Alerts

Save Doctors & Patients from AB2098 Before Committee Vote on 6/27

One of a slate of medical tyranny bills up for consideration in the California legislature, AB2098 represents a grave danger to ethical physicians of integrity; scientifically-grounded medical knowledge; and free speech. It threatens to strip doctors of their licenses if they spread “misinformation” (in other words, facts that contradict the life-threatening and injurious State propaganda).

On Monday, June 27, AB2098 will be voted on by the Senate Business, Professions, & Economic Development Committee. It has already been passed by multiple committees, and this may be our last chance to stop it.

To voice your opposition, please go to the California Legislature Position Letter portal and create an account if you don’t already have one. Log into your account and where it says Select a Bill, choose the appropriate dropdown selection (AB or SB) and enter the bill number in the text box beside it (in this case, AB 2098). Click the Search button, and the appropriate bill should come up. Select the Senate Business, Professions, & Economic Development Committee.

Next—and this is the most important part—click the Oppose radio button. Then, you can either type your message (including links to my Letter to the California Legislature and Letter to US Legislators: #DefundTheThoughtPolice if desired) in the Enter Your Stance section, or you can check the box to Submit a letter instead and upload a document. Click Submit. See my letter to the California legislature for instructions on additional bills you can repeat the process with (you’ll need to check the status of each and see which committee is reviewing it next if it hasn’t already been approved).

These are my letters combating the Thought Police that you can use for any situations where free speech is being threatened in the name of combating “misinformation”:

I also encourage you to read and include links to Dr. Aaron Kheriaty’s powerful post on AB2098:

Dr. Paul Alexander provides additional suggestions for letter-writing here:

Stop the Persecution of Doctors & Scientists Like Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Pierre Kory

Responsible for saving tens of thousands of lives by courageously promoting life-saving early treatment protocols despite BigPharma mafioso pressures to silence them, Dr. Peter McCullough and Dr. Pierre Kory have both received letters from the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM) threatening to remove their board certifications:

These honorable and relentless truth-tellers need our support! Sign this Take Action for Freedom petition (feel free to include links to my letters on misinformation above, especially this one, in your note).

Attorney Jeff Childers of the required Coffee & COVID has also launched an Operation Multiplier campaign to assist Dr. McCullough with his expenses as he fights these Stasi tactics on behalf of all physicians of conscience:

Oppose the “Future Framework” Before 6/28

Once again, Dr. Toby Rogers is leading the charge on fighting heinously irresponsible decisions by the regulatory-captured FDA and CDC. If approved by the corrupt FDA officials on June 28, the “Future Framework” will enable pharmaceutical corporations to skip clinical trials for all reformulated COVID-19 injectable products. Please see Toby’s posts for more details and instructions on how to take action. I will also include my Letter to a Governing Body and Letter to the FDA & CDC in case you would like to link to them in your comments opposing the Future Framework.

You can also sign this Stand for Health Freedom petition telling your governor to overrule the FDA & CDC and to protect children from these rotten-to-the-core agencies.

Facebook Account Suspended Again!

I woke up to discover an email alerting me of my second Facebook suspension. Having become inured to such threats, I clicked the Disagree button, downloaded my Facebook content, and went about my business. Besides messaging with a few folks (including the brilliant Lukas Lion, whose galvanizing music I have featured in several of my essays), I only use the account sporadically to post notifications about my articles, the last being incredibly innocuous and the same as this tweet (shows what a threat ivermectin is):

Paid subscribers can read about my first Facebook suspension here:

This is a good reminder to sign up at multiple social media accounts in case one gets yanked or Big Tech knocks you off my Substack mailing list (please do make sure you’ve whitelisted my Substack newsletters). You can find links to my various accounts here:

DuckDuckGo Shadow-Banning Me

Speaking of Big Tech shenanigans, one of my Substack readers alerted me that my Substack blog is being shadow-banned on DuckDuckGo. Do a search for my name (“Margaret Anna Alice”), and my Substack—which should come up first and does on most other search engines (including Google, amazingly)—is nowhere to be found in the pages of search results. Enter the full name of my Substack blog (“Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass”), and you still get nada. Add “Substack” (“Margaret Anna Alice Substack”), and nothing. Another Substacker, Carl Eric Scott, who referenced me in a post gets the first hit on this last search. Absolutely shameless censorship. I suppose I should be proud of being worthy of such attentive unpersoning.

If you’re still using DuckDuckGo, I urge you to switch to a free-speech–supporting alternative like Presearch or one of the others I recommended in this post:

A Comment on Comments

I know I’ve said this before and haven’t been terribly disciplined about it, but I am going to try to scale back my commenting as it is becoming impossible to keep up the larger this rich and thoughtful commentariat grows. Know that I read and appreciate all of your comments, even if I am unable to respond as thoroughly as I’d like. Fostering this community of truth-seeking, freedom-loving, knowledge-exchanging critical thinkers is an important part of my mission, though, so please continue to talk amongst yourselves. And know that this is freeing up more time for me to continue churning out more articles as I have about a dozen in the works and am in mad mass production mode right now.

Thank You for the Recs! 🙏

I want to thank each one of you fellow Substackers who has graciously recommended my Stack. I am grateful for the influx of wonderful kindreds (welcome, all you lovely new readers!) and humbled to be recommended by people I respect so deeply myself.

IPAK-EDU

See the following post for details on IPAK-EDU curricula, and please use my affiliate code (MAA1IPAK) to register for any courses you decide to take:

If you feel the work I am doing is worthwhile and want to make it possible for me to spend more time writing and researching in my aim to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs, please consider supporting me, whether it be by subscribing, buying me a Ko-fi, or sharing my posts. I thank you for reading, thinking, sharing, and supporting my work in whichever ways you choose.

Get 10% off a group subscription

Want to make a one-time donation? You can treat me to Ko-fi :

Share

Share Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Prefer to donate crypto? You can send Bitcoin using the following code:

bc1ql706rr7vj7c7nzxnqfp9rldw8ddfc20f492jk0

Since crypto transfers are anonymized, I won’t know about your donation. Please drop me an email by responding to any of my newsletters if you’d like to alert me to your generous gift.

Remember, a subscription to Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass makes for an intellectually adventurous gift down the rabbit-hole!

Give a gift subscription

Note: Purchasing any items using Amazon affiliate links included in my content will further support my efforts to unmask tyranny.