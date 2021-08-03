Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
blessdog's avatar
blessdog
Aug 3, 2021

Well done - a compelling and "entertaining" allegory to encode the truth and evade the thought bots in the public domain - although I can already anticipate the mindless babble in response, from the hoppers, hatters and drinkers ;o Empty vessels.

I was trying to imagine whether the FB "community standards" police would fact check this and plaster a covid warning on top of it.

Just something to ponder - since I have no first hand experience (I really only proceed in life in this way) with vaccine side effects, just videos posted on the internet and anecdotal information, I'm considering that their could be large percentage of placebo involved (think of the exponentially more gazillions these reptiles would bank if they were shooting people with sugar water). And it's undeniable that they would capitalize endlessly on the FEAR of the vaccine itself to spread more chaos and FEAR and DIVISION - even producing control the opposition anti vax propaganda themselves as is their wont - through their endless cartoon programming and mind control. Not that maiming and genociding people isn't one of their historically proven agendas. Just sayin'.

The witchcraft part of course is particularly apt, as we see our friends and family stumbling around, clearly under the influence of a foul spell. But of course, that's entirely their choice, so...

•Thank you for your work•

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Margaret Anna Alice
Justin Thyme's avatar
Justin Thyme
Oct 8, 2021

Cartoon from 1930. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=duUnSf7UKXo

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies by Margaret Anna Alice and others
78 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Margaret Anna Alice, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture