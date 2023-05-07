Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Simulation's avatar
Simulation
May 7, 2023

“VV: Will we soon wake up in a dystopian society of genetically modified man in which we “ordinary” people will be a relic of God’s creation in a world ruled by a eugenic elite with complete control of thoughts, feelings, and property?

MAA: Not if I can help it :-)”

Best part.

Great interview worth reading in its entirety. Thanks for all you’ve done.

Reply
Share
ArnoldF's avatar
ArnoldF
May 7, 2023Edited

Margaret, “They want obedient workers. Obedient workers. People who are just smart enough to run the machines and do the paperwork..." I think what you mention here is a large facet of the motivation for the big push for AI. As people are waking up to the global tyranny that has become a growing reality exposed in Con-vid, the push for AI is growing, full-speed ahead. There are of course calls from those in the know to pause and reavaluate AI, but the governments of the world appear to be dead set on taking government to its end phase, and to press forward with AI and destruction of the dignity of mankind. AI will eliminate hundreds of millions of jobs and force a growing populace to become totally dependant on said government. The intersection of dependance on government and intentional growing scarcity of resources (imposed by certain global agencies and useful dupe ABC regulatory agencies) is seemingly the great crunch. Perhaps the governmental leaders aware of this convergence, promolgated the entire plandemic to kill off a large swath of humanities 'useless class'.

Reply
Share
9 replies by Margaret Anna Alice and others
95 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Margaret Anna Alice, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture