After being on the questioning end of Dissident Dialogues interviews for luminaries such as CJ Hopkins and Meredith Miller, I switched roles for this written interview conducted by Vanja Vinković on behalf of Croatian Weekly (Hrvatski Tjednik), an ad-free, print-only publication he describes as “the most-read newspaper in Croatia.” Vanja asked provocative questions that gave me an opportunity to probe topics I haven’t yet covered but which still relate to my overall mission to unmask totalitarianism, stop democide, galvanize the resistance, and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs.

Following the publication of my interview, Vanja reported:

“Our conversation attracted a lot of attention from the Croatian public, and we also received numerous congratulations. Of course, those with opposite views are not happy, but that’s their problem 😉”

Below is an extended version of the interview that includes items omitted from the print version due to space.

VV: You recently published an interesting poem entitled Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice inspired by the COVID-19 “pandemic” in which you list the biggest pogroms of people in the twentieth century. What connects all these terrible historical events?

MAA: I could point to the Ten Stages of Genocide I map to the COVID democide in my Letter to a Holocaust Denier (Classification, Symbolization, Discrimination, Dehumanization, Organization, Polarization, Preparation, Persecution, Extermination, and Denial), but those are merely the implementation.

Why would a government embark on the mass murder of its own people in the first place? If we drill down to the raw, primordial magma, the answer is simple: power.

Why would a government embark on the mass murder of its own people in the first place? If we drill down to the raw, primordial magma, the answer is simple: power.

It is no coincidence that pogroms tend to be enacted by totalitarian regimes. It matters not whether it comes in the guise of the right or the left—both meet at the apex of control.

Totalitarianism at its essence is about sublimating the individual to the State, which positions itself as God. Controlling language, speech, and thought through propaganda, censorship, and terror cements its role as the citizenry’s “single source of truth,” as New Zealand’s Empress Jacinda Ardern proclaimed.

In his 1983 essay Totalitarianism & the Lie, Leszek Kolakowski writes:

“The destructive action of totalitarian machinery is usually supported by a special kind of primitive social philosophy. It proclaims not only that the common good of ‘society’ has priority over the interest of individuals, but that the very existence of individuals, as persons, is reducible to the existence of the social ‘whole’; in other words, personal existence is, in a strange sense, unreal. This is a convenient foundation for any ideology of slavery.”

Any irritant, any dissenting voice, any threat to that all-encompassing hegemony must be exterminated. If a particular group—whether ethnic, religious, or ideological—has its own identity distinct from the State, that group is perceived as undermining the State’s authority.

By expunging the members of that group, the State both eliminates this threat and instills fear in the remaining citizens, thus achieving dominion over the populace.

Vasily Grossman writes in Life and Fate:

“The violence of a totalitarian State is so great as to be no longer a means to an end; it becomes an object of mystical worship and adoration.”

As an added benefit, the State can then seize the resources held by its victims, augmenting its economic power.

The present democide differs from historical pogroms in two critical ways:

These two differentiators make the Great Democide of the 2020s the gravest threat to humanity in history. Because it is worldwide, you cannot flee to another country, and because people have been bamboozled into believing getting injected is for their own health and the good of the larger society, they willingly submit. This makes for what I called A Mostly Peaceful Depopulation in my Corona Investigative Committee presentation.

It’s a win-win-win for the depopulationists—with the eager participation of the majority, they are terrorizing the world’s citizens into fearful compliance with tyranny; concentrating wealth in their hands; and thinning the population—in other words, power, profit, and democide.

VV: Even after three years since the declaration of the pandemic as a “deadly corona virus,” the majority of people do not realize how much they were indoctrinated by the media, so they still believe the drastic and mostly absurd restrictions on their human and civil rights by the ruling elites were medically justified. What does this say about the state of human consciousness of average Westerners, and is it the clearest example of “brainwashing,” which as a term was associated mainly with totalitarian societies?

MAA: Behavioral psychologists played an insidious role by manipulating people’s cognitive tendencies through messaging that stoked fear (see Laura Dodsworth’s A State of Fear), pressured people to conform, and enshrined lackeys as incontestable authorities.

I will admit to feeling disappointed after witnessing many individuals I once respected readily complying with tyrannical measures.

As Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn writes in The Gulag Archipelago:

“We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more—we had no awareness of the real situation. We spent ourselves in one unrestrained outburst in 1917, and then we hurried to submit. We submitted with pleasure!”

Vasily Grossman, too, was shocked by the human tendency to obey:

“﻿Experience showed that such campaigns make the majority of the population obey every order of the authorities as though hypnotized.”

So yes, I do feel this was a clear example of brainwashing—or “menticide,” as Joost Meerloo coined—induced by an all-pervasive propaganda campaign engineered to foment fear, subservience, and fanatical faith in the State’s “solution” to the terror it had created.

At the same time, however, I felt inspired to see so many courageous individuals risking everything—their livelihoods, their reputations, their relationships—to speak bold truths that exposed the lies, corruption, and democidal measures.

These are the people I call Badass Germans—as contrasted with the Good Germans who cheerfully fell into line with fascism. These are the kindreds I feel honored to welcome to my Substack community, as I describe in Letter to My Karass, to borrow Kurt Vonnegut’s term.

Meeting these fellow truth-seekers and truth-speakers was like finally breathing fresh oxygen after having suffocated in a claustrophobic room of putrid, polluted air since spring 2020.

VV: Were you surprised that people throughout the “most democratic” part of the world, as we Westerners flatter ourselves, so easily agreed to the trampling of freedoms that their and our ancestors fought for with great difficulty in different totalitarian regimes, for example, here in Europe?

MAA: I was astonished by the rapidity and comprehensiveness of the compliance, but I was not entirely surprised it occurred, having long ago familiarized myself with the methods of social engineering used by marketers, advertisers, and politicians to coerce the public to consume and obey.

In my first Substack essay, A Primer for the Propagandized: Fear Is the Mind-Killer, I list some of the books, documentaries, and other resources that equipped me to recognize the psychological manipulation as it was unfolding. Adam Curtis’s Century of the Self was especially informative regarding the influence of Edward Bernays’s techniques, which he outlines in Propaganda and Crystallizing Public Opinion.

I appreciate your highlighting the fact that it was primarily Westerners who succumbed to the propagandizing. I think that is partly due to Westerners having been saturated with psychological conditioning since birth through all forms of media but particularly television and movies; the indoctrination system from preschool through graduate school; and the culture of conformity fostered in corporate and organizational environments.

Nearly every facet of Western society is geared toward eradicating independent thought; critical thinking; and valuing of principles like freedom, objective reality, and anti-authoritarianism.

As George Carlin says, they want “obedient workers”:

“There’s a reason education sucks, and it’s the same reason that it will never, ever, ever be fixed.… Because the owners of this country don’t want that. I’m talking about the real owners now, the real owners, the big wealthy business interests that control things and make all the important decisions.… “They want more for themselves and less for everybody else, but I’ll tell you what they don’t want: They don’t want a population of citizens capable of critical thinking. They don’t want well-informed, well-educated people capable of critical thinking. They’re not interested in that. That doesn’t help them. That’s against their interests.… “They want obedient workers. Obedient workers. People who are just smart enough to run the machines and do the paperwork, and just dumb enough to passively accept all these increasingly shittier jobs with the lower pay, the longer hours, the reduced benefits, the end of overtime and the vanishing pension that disappears the minute you go to collect it.”

Additionally, nonwestern nations such as India and continents such as Africa have served as testing grounds for the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s previous experiments. Their governments and citizens have grown understandably skeptical of white saviors bearing “gifts” after having discovered infertility-inducing technology in tetanus shots administered to Kenyans, for example.

India, which saw its children die and endure long-term injuries after being administered Merck’s Gardasil HPV vaccine, has also been resistant. When its Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) insisted that Pfizer provide a local safety and immunogenicity study, Pfizer withdrew its application.

This demonstrates the power people and nations have to stand up to the manufacturers—by merely calling Pfizer’s bluff and demanding higher safety standards, India sent it scurrying.

VV: History teaches us essentially all modern forms of government have more or less totalitarian tendencies, which was demonstrated in the single-minded approach to the pandemic problem, when the critical reflections of distinguished medical scientists were ignored and they were denounced as “conspiracy theorists,” right-wingers, morons, and even bioterrorists. Have we entered a world of corporate single-mindedness where the argument of force rather than the force of argument rules?

MAA: Well-articulated, Vanja, and it does appear that way—although I believe the argument of force only works in the short-term as the lies eventually self-destruct, which we’re witnessing right now with the COVID narrative.

In 2017, the Union of Concerned Scientists (UCS) exposed the corporate Disinformation Playbook, which involves five steps:

This playbook has been used for hazardous products ranging from Big Tobacco to Merck’s heart-stopping Vioxx, but it only works for so long. Vioxx remained on the market for five years, during which period the Lancet estimated it caused 88,000 Americans to suffer heart attacks, with 38,000 of them dying.

Testifying before the Senate Finance Committee in 2004, FDA Office of Safety Research reviewer Dr. David Graham cited a higher mortality figure, saying the FDA was responsible for causing 55,000 deaths from heart attacks and stroke by failing to recall Vioxx sooner.

The court hearing revealed Merck had a “hit list” of doctors to “neutralise,” “destroy,” and “discredit” for exposing the dangers of Vioxx. Step 2 of the Disinformation Playbook, the Blitz has been the media’s favorite tactic for COVID heretics.

Ultimately, Merck had to pay out $4.85 billion in settlements on a drug that had been earning them $2.5 billion in annual sales, and those maligned doctors were exonerated.

Similarly, the brave individuals who have carefully analyzed and shared scientific studies, data, and other evidence exposing the falsehoods peddled by the COVID cartel have proven themselves honest sources, while trust in mainstream media has plummeted.

This growing skepticism and awareness about the perpetrators’ long-term plans will make it more difficult for them to pull off their next fabricated emergency.

VV: To the more informed—and allow me to note the cognitively gifted ones—this extraordinary situation acted as a staging for some kind of dystopian scenario of the establishment of a “New World Order” according to the common propaganda “recipe” of Edward Bernays, George Orwell, and Aldous Huxley. Have we witnessed a “dress rehearsal” for the realization of complete control of individuals in a future technologically advanced totalitarian system modeled on, for example, today’s communist China?

MAA: Indeed, it does look as if everything Orwell, Huxley, and other dystopian novelists tried to warn us about is manifesting at ramming speed before our eyes.

Klaus Schwab muse Yuval Noah Harari telegraphs the totalitarian terror COVID priming made possible by legitimizing biosurveillance:

“In ten years, the future Stalins of the twenty-first century, they could be watching the minds, the brains, of all the population all the time and also, they will have the computing power to analyze all it.… “COVID is important because COVID legitimizes some of the crucial steps even in democratic countries.”

The Cassandras amongst us who have been trying to warn the world about Brave New 1984 are pilloried as “conspiracy theorists.” This effectively mutes the truth-tellers while simultaneously warning normies away from dangerously independent thinking lest they be branded with such an embarrassing label themselves.

The propagandists’ playbook is packed with clichés—from name-calling to glittering generalities—but the unfortunate fact is they work.

The only way to defuse these devious tactics is to expose them in real-time and educate people about the dark arts of propaganda, misdirection, and illusion, which is one of the purposes of my Substack.

VV: Is it about the accelerated reorganization of human society on transhumanist foundations, whose implementation programs are communicated and assigned to various characterless politicians, unscrupulous corporatists, ideologized media editors, bribed scientists, and similar “useful idiots,” for example at the annual gatherings of the World Economic Forum (WEF)?

MAA: Yes, they’ve been transparent about those intentions for some time.

The WEF has published articles on its website like What Is Transhumanism and How Does It Affect You? Under the heading “Evolution in hyperdrive,” David Trippett writes:

“The central premise of transhumanism, then, is that biological evolution will eventually be overtaken by advances in genetic, wearable and implantable technologies that artificially expedite the evolutionary process.”

Harari speaks of this expectation frequently, and in a 2016 interview, Klaus Schwab anticipated implanting a global health passport microchip within a decade:

“We could imagine that we will implant them in our brains, or in our skin. And in the end, maybe, there will be a direct communication between our brains and the digital world.”

These are people who fashion themselves gods and have no qualms about remolding humanity to fit their own Frankensteinian vision of the ideal slave.

VV: For this purpose, legal systems have been established throughout Western societies with legal solutions that rapidly and permanently abolish traditional and conservative communities in favor of faux multiculturalism and “progressive” single-mindedness. What are the main examples of such social engineering in practice and how transgender theory is a component of the “re-education” of conservative people?

MAA: It is impossible to overestimate the power of BlackRock and the Vanguard Group, which own not only the pharmaceutical industry but also four of the six media corporations (Time Warner, Comcast, Disney, and News Corp) controlling over 90 percent of US media outlets. Together with State Street, these megacorporations manage $20 trillion of investment capital.

Their zealous Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment policy—a.k.a. “Woke investing”—is the force majeure behind the advancement of the progressive agenda, as Vivek Ramaswamy describes in his book Woke, Inc.

Their zealous Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investment policy—a.k.a. “Woke investing”—is the force majeure behind the advancement of the progressive agenda, as Vivek Ramaswamy describes in his book Woke, Inc.

I suspect the reason corporations keep flirting with Get Woke, Go Broke by pushing unpopular ideological stances is they are appeasing their investors—Budweiser Lite’s recent Dylan Mulvaney kamikaze stunt being an egregious example, having cost Anheuser-Busch $5 billion to date. They may lose profits from consumers, but it is the investors that butter their bread, so as long as they can keep from going out of business entirely, they are willing to sacrifice customers to achieve a higher ESG score.

On the surface, “progressive,” “diversity,” “equity,” “social justice,” and “inclusion” sound like positive concepts, but those who examine these Trojan terms discover they are aimed at flattening humanity to the lowest common denominator; instilling a crippling and divisive victim mentality; and laying the groundwork for both mental and physical enslavement in fifteen-minute cities or smart cities—in other words, prison camps where your every heartbeat is biosurveilled and autonomy becomes a memory so distant it passes into myth.

Ludwig von Mises writes in Bureaucracy:

“The champions of socialism call themselves progressives, but they recommend a system which is characterized by rigid observance of routine and by a resistance to every kind of improvement. They call themselves liberals, but they are intent upon abolishing liberty. They call themselves democrats, but they yearn for dictatorship. They call themselves revolutionaries, but they want to make the government omnipotent. They promise the blessings of the Garden of Eden, but they plan to transform the world into a gigantic post office. Every man but one a subordinate clerk in a bureau. What an alluring utopia! What a noble cause to fight!”

As far as the trans movement goes, I have long suspected the pharmaceutical industry is behind the push to incite gender identity confusion in children and adolescents. This creates a revenue stream from captive, lifelong customers dependent on hormone blockers, antidepressants, anxiety meds, and the kitchen cabinet of pharmaceuticals offered to fix what was intentionally broken through a concerted inculcation effort.

Prior to the recent cultural fixation on gender and sexuality, it was rare for a person to suffer gender dysphoria, indicating its prevalence today is an astroturfed fad.

This campaign taps into young people’s thirst for acceptance, vulnerability to peer pressure, and attention-seeking desire to stand out.

Not only does the strategy induce profitable psychoses, but it also damages the social fabric by sowing chaos and inventing another hot-button topic to splinter the masses.

VV: Among the “progressives,” we recognize different activist groups based on neo-Marxist collectivism and radical feminism, and they focused their political activity on the sensitive female population as early as the 1960s, realizing the importance of women for the stability of a society whose foundation is the family. In this context, what changed in male-female relations, and how did this affect the destabilization of close family ties?

MAA: For the powerful to maintain and strengthen their power, they must weaken the people. There is no stronger unit than the family, and within that, the couple.

Black Lives Matter (BLM) Cofounder Patrisse Cullors describes herself and her cofounder Alicia Garza as “trained Marxists,” and she is notorious for gushing over Mao’s Little Red Book. In verbiage now removed from their website, they specifically admitted to targeting the nuclear family:

“We disrupt the Western-prescribed nuclear family structure requirement by supporting each other as extended families and ‘villages’ that collectively care for one another, especially our children, to the degree that mothers, parents, and children are comfortable.”

Joe Biden just echoed this attitude by quoting 2023 Teacher of the Year Rebecka Peterson:

“‘There’s no such thing as someone else’s child. Our nation’s children are all our children!’”

The totalitarian State demands absolute loyalty, so it must tear asunder the biologically ingrained bonds between man and woman, between parent and child. This violence ripples outward to the community, spreading discontentment, anxiety, loneliness, and depression until the populace is so fractured, it is too weak to mount a resistance to tyranny.

The victims of this chaotic fragmentation wind up confused, desperate, and broken, often turning to pharmaceutical solutions to bandage over their mental health problems.

The victims of this chaotic fragmentation wind up confused, desperate, and broken, often turning to pharmaceutical solutions to bandage over their mental health problems.

Wedge issues like COVID, fourth-wave feminism, and the gender transitioning of children further fissure familial relations, with the menticided choosing obedience to authorities over the preservation of relationships.

Children are especially prized commodities in dictatorships because their malleable minds are easier to sculpt.

Hitler, for example, adored the youth:

“He alone, who owns the youth, gains the future.”

“I begin with the young. We older ones are used up but my magnificent youngsters! Are there finer ones anywhere in the world? Look at all these men and boys! What material! With you and I, we can make a new world.”

These sentiments are virtually indistinguishable from a statement MSNBC Host Melissa Harris-Perry recently made about people needing to “break through our kind of private idea that kids belong to their parents” and accept that “kids belong to whole communities.”

This is an ancient formula. In Plato’s monstrous vision for the guardian class detailed in The Republic, he advocates for the abolition of private feelings and property (“mine” and “his”) and the subjugation of individual happiness to the “greatest happiness of the whole.”

Humans are to be bred like animals to eliminate the weak and favor the strong in this eugenicist reverie:

“The arrangements of marriage in the Republic are directed to one object—the improvement of the race.… And as in animals we should commonly choose the best for breeding, and destroy the others, so there must be a selection made of the human beings whose lives are worthy to be preserved.” (Introduction, Benjamin Jowett translation)

“The proper officers will take the offspring of the good parents to the pen or fold, and there they will deposit them with certain nurses who dwell in a separate quarter; but the offspring of the inferior, or of the better when they chance to be deformed, will be put away in some mysterious, unknown place, as they should be.”

To accomplish this, Plato explains:

“Our rulers will find a considerable dose of falsehood and deceit necessary for the good of their subjects.… “Now these goings on must be a secret which the rulers only know, or there will be a further danger of our herd, as the guardians may be termed, breaking out into rebellion.”

Plato concludes, “in the perfect State wives and children are to be in common.” Children are not to know who their real parents are, and precautions are advised for preventing them from developing a bond:

“They will provide for their nurture, and will bring the mothers to the fold when they are full of milk, taking the greatest possible care that no mother recognises her own child.… Care will also be taken that the process of suckling shall not be protracted too long.”

In Plato’s blueprint, philosopher-kings were to deceive the public with “noble lies” for the good of society, whereas Canadian psychiatrist Brock Chisholm assigned the privilege of “charting the necessary changes in human behavior” to psychiatrists in a lecture series published in 1946 titled The Psychiatry of Enduring Peace and Social Progress:

“The responsibility for charting the necessary changes in human behavior rests clearly on the sciences working in that field. Psychologists, psychiatrists, sociologists, economists and politicians must face this responsibility.”

“If the race is to be freed from its crippling burden of good and evil it must be psychiatrists who take the original responsibility.”

“With the other human sciences, psychiatry must now decide what is to be the immediate future of the human race. No one else can. And this is the prime responsibility of psychiatry.”

Chisholm, who was to become WHO’s first director-general in 1948, betrayed a condescending attitude toward parents and suggested it was the role of teachers to re-educate the children:

“The most important thing in the world today is the bringing up of children. It is not a job for economic or emotional misfits, for frightened, inferiority-ridden men and women.… Fortunately there are recent signs of intellectual stirrings amongst teachers.”

He called for violence if needed:

“There is something to be said for taking charge of our own destiny, for gently putting aside the mistaken old ways of our elders if that is possible. If it cannot be done gently, it may have to be done roughly or even violently—that has happened before.”

Discussing Chisholm’s lectures in a piece titled “The Cultural Revolution to End War,” Harry Stack Sullivan notes:

“Chisholm calls on us to proceed responsibly with a cultural revolution.… Parents must be made to see that children are in no sense their chattels but instead their wards, held in trust as future members of the community.”

Although the globocrats’ apparatus is presently eroding familial and matrimonial bonds through the very means Chisholm outlined, it will ultimately backfire. No amount of force can subdue nature, no matter how much technology, how many pharmaceuticals, and how much effort the destroyers invest in this process.

VV: Through various social experiments, the West is becoming an “open madhouse” where everything that was normal and natural is being devalued. The media portrays “traditional” families as backward, their house a kind of dungeon, whereas they present “modern” families with same-sex couples, preferably multiethnic, as offering the ideal environment for raising children. Isn’t this a paradox we can call?

MAA: As a Gen Xer, I grew up in a world that appeared to have achieved equilibrium and peace amongst various races and ethnicities. The turbulent sixties had given way to an era in which respect was granted according to one’s accomplishments and individual characteristics regardless of their skin color, accent, or ethnic background.

Born into a lower-middle–class mixed neighborhood, I played with children of varying ethnicities, including white, black, Hispanic, and Chinese. I responded to them based on their personalities and scarcely noticed our external differences.

I was out of school by the time students began being indoctrinated into critical race theory (CRT), and it was evident to me this was merely racism dressed up in academic regalia. They may have changed the definition of racism to exclude whites as victims, but that didn’t make judging people by their skin color and vilifying whites any less racist and discriminatory.

I was out of school by the time students began being indoctrinated into critical race theory, and it was evident to me this was merely racism dressed up in academic regalia.

By magnifying the issue of race, the propagators of this ideology have rekindled the nearly extinguished embers of racism, fanning them to destructive flames. They kafkatrap anyone who fails to be cowed by their bullying into mea-culpa guilt for factors beyond their control, from their DNA to the actions of their ancestors.

CRT emphasizes a collective identity that obliterates the individual and shifts responsibility for one’s actions to abstract groups, keeping people trapped in imaginary cages instead of empowering them to bolt-cut the chains of their mental enslavement.

Worst of all, they are raising white children with a stigma of shame and guilt that is not only traumatizing them in the present but will undoubtedly yield psychological and ultimately societal problems for decades to come.

Similarly, heterosexuals are the norm in nature because the human species would become extinct if they weren’t. It is likely the Malthusians are behind the drive to marginalize heterosexuals while glorifying same-sex relationships because this is another means of managing population growth.

I personally make a distinction between loving relationships and debauchery, the latter having been cultivated across all sexual identities through media, porn, and cultural degradation to demoralize the populace. All of the gays and lesbians I am friends with have been in committed partnerships for years. I understand a small percentage of people was born with certain preferences, and just as it would be wrong to stigmatize them for their innate feelings, so is it wrong to treat heterosexuals as oppressors simply because they are the majority.

Forcing people to view everything through the Marxist lens of victim and oppressor is another way to obscure our commonalities and throw our superficial differences into stark relief.

Forcing people to view everything through the Marxist lens of victim and oppressor is another way to obscure our commonalities and throw our superficial differences into stark relief.

The irony is the current Marxists have dropped the only differentiator—socioeconomic class—that truly does confer privilege or limit opportunities. This is because celebrities, politicians, corporations, and other members of the oligarchy don’t want to put themselves in the crosshairs, so you wind up with the preposterous proposition that a multimillionaire black celebrity is less privileged than a white person living in an impoverished rural community.

When humanity is babelized into warring tribes, our cognitive ingroup/outgroup biases can be used to control us. The last thing they want is for us to realize we are not each other’s enemy and to then join forces to resist our shared enemy, namely those who are attempting to engineer our consent—the tyrants, philanthropaths, propagandists, and colluders.

VV: How are we to oppose such bizarre, inaccurate portrayals of an “ordinary” family with a mother, father, and children (in Croatia, “ordinary” would mean white Europeans), without immediately being denounced as “chauvinistic,” “racist,” or “colonial” by extremist groups like antifa, BLM, radical feminists, and the “Woke”?

MAA: The best way to defuse a kafkatrap is to expose what they’re doing. The originator of the term “kafkatrapping,” Eric Raymond describes it as:

“a form of argument that is so fallacious and manipulative that those subjected to it are entitled to reject it based entirely on the form of the argument, without reference to whatever particular sin or thoughtcrime is being alleged.”

If someone calls you a racist for making as innocuous a statement as “It’s okay to be white,” for example, you can say they’re guilty of kafkatrapping and move on.

Even better, just ignore the accusation because the minute you take the bait, they’ll suck you in, and any attempt you make to defend yourself is perceived as proof of guilt. As James Randi says, “Those who believe without reason cannot be convinced by reason.”

As far as opposing the demonization of the nuclear family goes, satire is an effective way to expose prejudices, double standards, and hypocrisy. This is why memes are so powerful—they combine the power of an image + words + humor in an instantaneous and memorable way.

Videos can also be compelling if they help the viewer experience what it’s like to be discriminated against simply for being part of a traditional family structure. Contrast the frothing SJWs with a loving family enjoying breakfast, for example.

VV: After we European men (in my case, Croat) were “denounced” as “toxic white men in a position of power” and women were convinced that vain sexuality and corporate careerism are more important than family, they turned their attention to the children, whom they want to turn into depersonalized work units for the new transhumanist world order. Are the generations born before the early eighties incompatible with the biotechnological “benefits” of the Fourth Industrial Revolution because their memories and life experiences have made them resistant to transhumanist ideals?

MAA: Yes, I think you’re right about the earlier generations. As I mentioned above, I am a Gen Xer, so I was born before the invention of the cell phone, iPads, and other technology people take for granted today. I suspect those who grew up immersed in technological devices may be less appalled by the idea of technology going “under the skin,” as Harari says.

VV: Will we soon wake up in a dystopian society of genetically modified man in which we “ordinary” people will be a relic of God’s creation in a world ruled by a eugenic elite with complete control of thoughts, feelings, and property?

MAA: Not if I can help it :-)

VV: Did radical feminism manage to destroy almost all the legacy of the first wave of feminism, which sought a departure from the traditional role of women in society and their sexual emancipation and social affirmation?

MAA: I think there is a compelling case for that argument. I have never felt discriminated against or disadvantaged as a woman growing up after second-wave feminism. I’m not saying there aren’t a handful of misogynists still around, but the women who fixate on this frequently blame “the Patriarchy” for their failures instead of taking responsibility and focusing on self-improvement.

Extremism always provokes a boomerang effect, however, so we are beginning to see more women embrace motherhood, domesticity, and traditional female roles, some after having realized how empty their lives felt when they lived the path the media had scripted for them.

VV: We are living in a time when a transvestite wins the Miss USA pageant and is congratulated by the girls who competed with him. The same thing happens in women’s sports competitions in which transgender men “win” and break records because of their physical superiority. Why do women allow it?

MAA: Some women are fighting to reclaim the hard-won equal opportunities now being denied younger generations of girls and women, but they are up against an extremely vocal posse of aggressive activists backed by the power of mainstream culture, and they’ve either been canceled or live in fear of it.

In the US, Title IX was created to prevent this very kind of discrimination, but it doesn’t help when the people charged with enforcing it have accepted the cultural redefinition of “female.”

The women who support these rigged scenarios have been programmed to believe simply saying something is true makes it true, regardless of objective reality. They are also unlikely to be suffering the direct impact of it themselves, so it doesn’t cost them anything to virtue-signal their ideological purity.

VV: One example of the dehumanization of the human race under artistic aegis are the “performances” of Slovenian artist Maja Smrekar, “known” for her “close” relationship with dogs. She once fertilized her ovum with a dog’s body cell, nursed a dog in a performance titled “Hybrid Family,” and “treated” the Croatian audience with an installation in the form of a “dystopian microcosm structured around a three-dimensional grid,” which she said represents the comparative evolution of humans and dogs. Someone joked that in the past, “authors” would receive diagnoses for such performances, but now they are celebrated as great artists. What happened to the beauty of art, its catharsis and spirituality with which it inspired, uplifted, and moved human souls?

MAA: This is one of many examples signaling Western civilization’s decline.

It is also indicative of the type of humiliation Theodore Dalrymple describes:

“I came to the conclusion that the purpose of communist propaganda was not to persuade or convince, not to inform, but to humiliate; and therefore, the less it corresponded to reality the better. “When people are forced to remain silent when they are being told the most obvious lies, or even worse when they are forced to repeat the lies themselves, they lose once and for all their sense of probity. To assent to obvious lies is in some small way to become evil oneself. One’s standing to resist anything is thus eroded, and even destroyed.”

Art that cleanses the soul, edifies the mind, and expands our empathy is depicted as passé. Beauty elevates; postmodernism debases.

If you are trying to deflate the human spirit and engineer civilizational collapse, supplanting beauty with depravity makes perfect sense.

VV: To what extent does the Russian aggression against Ukraine fit into the creation of a globalist dystopian society?

MAA: I would dispute the characterization of what is occurring as “Russian aggression against Ukraine.” Just like the propagandists fabricated the COVID narrative, the Russia-Ukraine narrative is a pack of lies designed to manipulate emotions and mask their history of corruption and ethnic cleansing.

The media has conveniently forgotten Ukraine’s Azov Battalion members are literal Nazis, complete with swastika flags and SS insignias—even though they previously reported it. When war broke out, they had to perform gymnastics to justify why it’s okay to support a group whose members have “far right, even neo-Nazi, leanings,” as The Guardian noted in 2014.

Azov Battalion soldiers with Nazi flag (photo by Heltsumani / CC BY-SA 4.0)

The CIA orchestrated the violent 2014 coup responsible for ousting Ukraine’s democratically elected president, Viktor Yanukovych, and Obama admitted to Washington’s involvement.

Ukraine’s bid to join NATO threatens Russia, and Amnesty International Global Award for Human Rights Journalism winner Chris Hedges says Putin was baited into invading Ukraine.

Human Rights Watch’s 2020 Ukraine report documented crimes committed against ethnic minorities such as “incommunicado detention, torture and ill-treatment, including beatings, asphyxiation, electric shocks, and sexual violence,” and revealed that “the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced that the criteria have been met to open an investigation into war crimes and crimes against humanity.”

In 2015, The Guardian called Ukraine “the most corrupt nation in Europe,” but now Ukraine is portrayed as a paragon of virtue.

Many Ukrainians consider Zelensky a puppet leader of a corrupt government and have expressed a genuine desire to be liberated.

In a characteristic totalitarian maneuver, Zelensky “consolidated the country’s television outlets and dissolved rival political parties.”

Pulitzer Prize Winner Seymour Hersh has reported on Zelensky’s embezzlement of US funds to the tune of hundreds of millions.

Pro-Ukraine footage has been staged, and Ukraine has rejected Russia’s attempts at peace talks.

It would take a book to detail all of the propaganda the MSM has disseminated, but that’s a sampling.

Like Zelensky, Putin was a WEF Young Global Leader. Putin has his own docket of dictatorial crimes, but he appears to be resisting the globalist agenda.

In his February 2022 Empire of Lies speech, Putin stated:

“[T]hey sought to destroy our traditional values and force on us their false values that would erode us, our people from within, the attitudes they have been aggressively imposing on their countries, attitudes that are directly leading to degradation and degeneration, because they are contrary to human nature.”

He’s speaking of the United States, but those words apply equally to the globalists and their technocratic fantasy.

Funnily enough, Putin arrived at the same Apocaloptimistic conclusion I stated earlier: All who seek to violate our humanity, to enslave us, to recast reality in their own macabre phantasmagoria cannot help but fail. Nature is relentlessly indomitable, as is the human spirit.

PDFs of Croatian Weekly

Croatian Weekly 04272023 2.85MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Croatian Weekly 05042023 2.96MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

Share

Share Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

🙏 You Make This Work Possible

Get 30% off a group subscription

🤲 One-Time Support

After PayPal canceled me last year, my donations plummeted and I lost nearly all of my recurring donations. This is just one of the many ways the silencers try to hurt dissidents. Thank you for whatever you can give to help me fight back.

🤝 Two New Q&As Just Dropped!

🀄️ Call for Translators

World Council for Health (WCH) is seeking translators to join its team of quiet heroes around the world. They currently have translators representing around thirty languages, many of whom have graciously translated (or are working on translations of) Mistakes Were NOT Made:

The WCH asked me to put out this call for translators on their behalf:

“If you want your people to understand in your mother tongue how to cope with what has been happening in the last few years—notably to know what to do in the event of illness—the World Council for Health is looking for volunteer translators. Check the leaflets to see if your language is there.

They are especially in need of translators for various Asian, African, and Scandinavian languages and could also use backup support for languages such as Greek and Arabic. Scroll down on this page to complete the volunteer signup form.

📣 Action Alerts

I suspect James is some sort of super-advanced, maximum-productivity cyborg who never sleeps. I can’t possibly share all of his relevant posts and CTAs so will highlight a few and direct you to his Stack for more opportunities to take action:

Below are a few particularly significant posts from WCH, which you should sign up for if you aren’t already on their mailing list:

After reading the last post, you’ll want to sign these petitions to #ExitTheWHO:

Meryl is another must-follow, and below is a petition-signing opportunity for medical doctors and life scientists:

This just in, courtesy of Joel Smalley with thanks to my commenter, Carole, for alerting me:

🙏 Shoutouts Gratitude

I wish to convey my warmest thanks to the following Substackers for sharing my work in their posts:

Off-Stack

I don’t usually include off-Stack references as that would take months to compile, but this article by Michelle Leduc Catlin of Gather Your Wits was particularly moving:

Michelle writes:

We need to unite our collective energy and harness it to deal with those who are trying to divide us, to back peddle, and to deny culpability. Together, we can and will hold them to account. Last week, a tremendous poem made the rounds in the freedom movement. Beautifully read by Dr. Tess Laurie [sic], it is both heartbreaking and heartwarming in its call to ensure that justice triumphs. 👇 Read the poem as well. Its author, Margaret Anna Alice, has created an incredible resource with the poem’s links to every aspect of the atrocities committed by those who are working to see us fail.

Cross-Posts

“This post affirms my belief that we are entering a new age of enlightenment. Many people have awakened, and many more will follow. The corrupt established structures will collapse of their own weight and rotten foundations.”

It’s time.

If only this were true (consequences).

I can’t get enough of this. Recent history serves as a constant reminder that they will do it again. In fact, they ARE doing it again. It’s just more nuanced. Stay frosty!

Exquisitely powerful rendering of the TRUTH, replete with links to corroborating intelligence.

DeepThought (who also translated this piece into German ):

We rely on you to share Clemens’s story and the Open Letter in Commemoration of Clemens Arvay that follows. Thank you for your role in helping to prevent more casualties of calumny.

Those who--like Margaret Anna Alice, who was one of my first subscribers, by the way-- consistently paid attention to the less prominent corners of (what remains of Western) civilisation are the ones we need to listen to, esp. if they (in the plural) note the malice that has befallen one of the more outspoken critics of our time, the late Clemens Arvay. It is with great sadness that I re-post the news of Mr. Arvay’s untimely passing, but since the news of his suicide--treated as expendable ‘collateral damage’ by legacy media--has made it to Margaret’s pages, I’ll cross-post it. I’d just add that, so far, I have refused to write about his untimely passing, mainly for lack of appropriate words. These words here are more than doing justice. May you rest in peace.

Margaret penned the Anthem for Justice, read by Tess Lawrie. This is several posts in one. Do note Biderman’s Chart of Coercion and you will see what “they” tried to do.

Lots of questions. WHY did thy do it this way?

“Good reference for various topics to share with those who are interested in learning.”

🖐 Want to Help Me?

I’m not good at delegating as I try to do everything myself, but my workload is getting to the point where that’s becoming impossible. I need someone(s) trustworthy with an eye for detail to help with tasks like transcribing videos, organizing resources, and tackling little assignments as the need arises. Please reply to any of my newsletters if you would like to lend a hand. Thank you! 🙏

🛒 Spread the Words

If you would like to help propagate the message that Mistakes Were NOT Made, you will find a wide selection of products in my Mistakes Were NOT Made collection, including:

🗒 Join me on Substack Notes !

You can find my Notes on my profile page by clicking the Notes tab next to Posts.

🐇 Follow Me on Social Media

I post all of my articles on social media, so if your Substack notifications become disabled without your notice (as a number of my readers have reported), following me on other outlets will ensure you don’t miss anything.

📼 Subscribe to My Channels

Follow my channels if you’d like to be notified when I upload new videos.

Visit BioLink to find all of my social media accounts:

You will also find me on Substack Notes !

🌟 WARM GRATITUDE FOR THE RECS!

The single-most important driver for new readers joining my mailing list is Substack recommendations. I want to thank every one of you who feels enthusiastic enough about my Substack to recommend it, and I especially appreciate those of you who go the extra mile to write a blurb!

📚 Order Signed Copies

I offer bulk discounts on signed copies of my fairy tale The Vapor, the Hot Hat, & the Witches’ Potion. Reply to any of my newsletters (or the Welcome email if you’re new) to place your order via email. You can also buy directly from Amazon if you prefer.

Download the E-Book

Paid subscribers can download the beautifully typeset and illustrated e-book of my fairy tale, The Vapor, the Hot Hat, & the Witches’ Potion. It is equivalent to the paperback version (retails $12.99) and much prettier than the Kindle version (retails $5.99). Click here to access the downloadable PDF (the post will be unlocked once you subscribe).

If you’re new to my Substack, my Wake-up Toolkit is a great way to get acquainted with my content. I’ve organized my articles by topic for easy reference and use in your red-pilling efforts as needed. I will update this to reflect new content as it is published.

🎓 IPAK-EDU

Click here to see upcoming IPAK-EDU courses, and please use my affiliate code (MAA1IPAK) to register for any you decide to take.

If you feel the work I am doing is worthwhile and want to make it possible for me to spend more time writing and researching in my aim to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs, please consider supporting me, whether it be by subscribing; buying me a Ko-fi or coffee; or sharing my posts. I thank you for reading, thinking, sharing, and supporting my work in whichever ways you choose.

Get 30% off a group subscription

Prefer to donate crypto? You can send Bitcoin using the following code:

bc1ql706rr7vj7c7nzxnqfp9rldw8ddfc20f492jk0

Since crypto transfers are anonymized, I won’t know about your donation. Please drop me an email by responding to any of my newsletters if you’d like to alert me to your generous gift.

Remember, a subscription to Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass makes for an intellectually adventurous gift down the rabbit-hole!

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

Note: Purchasing any items using Amazon affiliate links included in my content will further support my efforts to unmask tyranny.