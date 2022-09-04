Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice
Sep 4, 2022

Thanks to everyone here for your wonderful comments and especially for reading past the title! You would not believe how many unsubs and angry emails I’ve already gotten over this 😆

I assumed anyone on my mailing list would know that I would NEVER legitimately recommend a child get injected, but I guess it’s such a sensitive issue, many people reacted without reading beyond the headline. I hope they get curious and revisit this to see what they missed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
109 replies by Margaret Anna Alice and others
Mickey Z.'s avatar
Mickey Z.
Sep 4, 2022

Thank you, MAA. It must have been a daunting emotional task to compile so much disturbing material but please know it is deeply appreciated and will be shared widely. You've provided a massive, desperately needed public service.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies by Margaret Anna Alice and others
450 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Margaret Anna Alice, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture