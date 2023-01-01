The following poem was inspired by a conversation with Mike Yeadon. We have both independently noticed the increasing use of terms like “bungled” and “blunder” to describe the crimes against humanity perpetrated under the cloak of COVID. Even well-meaning people who share similar values and goals sometimes fall into this trap being set by those preparing their parachute jump from culpability.

This Anthem for Justice is my attempt to succinctly chronicle the calculated intentionality underlying the COVID tyranny, and I ask your help in spreading the clear message that #MistakesWereNOTMade. Please share this poem and keep it handy for the next time anybody uses verbiage to gloss over the atrocities committed. Let’s make 2023 the Year of Accountability so none dare repeat such acts in the future.

Mistakes Were NOT Made:

An Anthem for Justice

by Margaret Anna Alice

The Armenian Genocide was not a mistake.

Holodomor was not a mistake.

The Final Solution was not a mistake.

The Great Leap Forward was not a mistake.

The Killing Fields were not a mistake.

Name your genocide—it was not a mistake.

That includes the Great Democide of the 2020s.

To imply otherwise is to give Them the out they are seeking.

It was not botched.

It was not bungled.

It was not a blunder.

It was not incompetence.

It was not lack of knowledge.

It was not spontaneous mass hysteria.

The planning occurred in plain sight.

The planning is still occurring in plain sight.

The philanthropaths bought The $cience™.

The modelers projected the lies.

The testers concocted the crisis.

The NGOs leased the academics.

The $cientists fabricated the findings.

The mouthpieces spewed the talking points.

The organizations declared the emergency.

The governments erected the walls.

The departments rewrote the rules.

The governors quashed the rights.

The politicians passed the laws.

The bankers installed the control grid.

The stooges laundered the money.

The DoD placed the orders.

The corporations fulfilled the contracts.

The regulators approved the solution.

The laws shielded the contractors.

The agencies ignored the signals.

The behemoths consolidated the media.

The psychologists crafted the messaging.

The propagandists chanted the slogans.

The fact-chokers smeared the dissidents.

The censors silenced the questioners.

The jackboots stomped the dissenters.

The tyrants summoned.

The puppeteers jerked.

The puppets danced.

The colluders implemented.

The doctors ordered.

The hospitals administered.

The menticiders scripted.

The bamboozled bleated.

The totalitarianized bullied.

The Covidians tattled.

The parents surrendered.

The good citizens believed … and forgot.

This was calculated.

This was formulated.

This was focus-grouped.

This was articulated.

This was manufactured.

This was falsified.

This was coerced.

This was inflicted.

This was denied.

We were terrorized.

We were isolated.

We were gaslit.

We were dehumanized.

We were wounded.

We were killed.

Don’t let Them get away with it.

Don’t let Them get away with it.

Don’t let Them get away with it.

Video Collaborations

Since publishing this poem, I have been collaborating with several key individuals around the world to produce a series of videos, starting with Dr. Tess Lawrie’s devastatingly poignant reading followed by Dr. Mike Yeadon’s electrifying reading as filmed by Letter to Dr Andrew Hill director Mark Lawrie:

In June 2024, the legendary Vera Sharav read my poem as part of her speech for the We Can’t Forget event. I published a standalone video of her convicting reading for the two-year anniversary of my poem on January 1, 2025.

Translations in various languages are already underway with help from my usual translators plus World Council for Health volunteers around the world. I have created a Translations & PDFs page and will be adding new texts and subtitled videos there as they arrive.

For all things Mistakes Were NOT Made—including resources, tweets galore, and how we pulverized the Overton window thanks to you guys sharing it so passionately—see this post:

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

🙅‍♀️ 2023: BECOME UNGOVERNABLE ✊

I’ve adopted BECOME UNGOVERNABLE as my theme for the year.

I used to think “YES” was a beautiful word. It was Yoko Ono’s “Ceiling Painting” that made John Lennon fall in love with her—before they met. He climbed up the white stepladder, took the dangling magnifying glass in his hand, and held it up to the itty fragment of paper on the ceiling. His heart leapt when he read the word “YES.”

According to this account:

“The positivity in this particular work was what brought her together with her future husband, John Lennon, who was so delighted by this upbeat piece that he asked to be introduced to the artist, who (rather remarkably) didn’t know who he was.”

“YES” is a fine word under the right circumstances, but I’ve gained far more respect for “NO” over the past three years as well as for everyone who had the presence of mind, character, and strength of will to be a Badass German when every force of the upside-down universe was trying to make us a “Good” one.

Here’s to all of you courageous and clever critical thinkers as we make 2023 the Year of “NO!” 👊

