Today marks the one-year anniversary of two landmark events in my Substack journey:

Many of you are here because of the convergence of those two events, and I thank you for joining our karass as together we work to spread truth, love, and peace; defend freedom; save lives; and achieve justice for crimes against humanity.

To celebrate this special date, I am publishing this unlisted video of that interview (@ 1:25:09–1:45:57) his producer was kind enough to create for me:

It was my Letter to a Mainstream Straddler that first caught Glenn’s attention, and unbeknownst to me, he delivered a zestful reading of it on his March 3, 2023, show (@ 27:21–36:38).

One of my readers alerted me to his reading, and just after it aired, his producer messaged me, saying Glenn had asked her to see if I ever did interviews. I replied:

“So far, I’ve only done a Corona Investigative Committee interview as I have been trying to stay focused on my writing, but I have a queue of interview requests and have agreed to do one later this month, so I guess it’s time to start doing more :-) I would be happy to chat with Glenn.”

I know some people feel strongly about Glenn Beck one way or the other. I had no opinion since I’ve never watched or listened to his show, but I did know that if he felt that passionate about Letter to a Mainstream Straddler, we must have a shared love for truth, liberty, and bravery paired with a disdain for lies, totalitarianism, and cowardice, and our conversation proved out that deduction.

Indeed, we were in enthusiastic agreement about everything we discussed—from literary influences such as Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn to the idea that it is not leaders but rather ordinary people who are the key to overturning tyranny through spontaneous acts of love and mass peaceful noncompliance.

We both value classical liberal principles, treasuring the sacred right to freedom of speech and thought, regardless of whether we agree with the stated opinions.

And we both celebrate those who are courageous enough to resist the propagandizing pressures to conform; to sublimate one’s conscience; to comply with despotism; to smear and vilify independent, critical thinkers; and to betray one’s fellows.

Most importantly, we are both Apocaloptimists and believe no matter how daunting the scenario being orchestrated by the philanthropaths, tyrants, puppets, and colluders appears, good will ultimately triumph over evil, truth over lies, freedom over tyranny.

Below you will find transcripts from both the March 3 and March 16 shows, minus the readings of Letter to a Mainstream Straddler he had done during both. I do encourage you to listen to one or both his readings, though, as he brings so much heart to them and interjects his own observations. The March 16 transcript provides context from before and after my interview not included in the above video.

I hope you enjoy our conversation as much as we did.

Transcripts

March 3, 2023, Show

GB:

There is a great, great article or op-ed piece from Margaret Anna Alice. I have not read her before, but I’m telling you, just from this piece—and then I started linking around to other pieces that she’s written—I love her. Listen to this.

[Reads a truncated, slightly altered version of Letter to a Mainstream Straddler. Asides below.]

And I got to tell you. It is the most liberating thing to no longer give a flying crap. I don’t care. Sticks and stones, call me whatever you want, and standing fully in the truth, having nothing to fear cause you’re not living a lie. And if you are, you should stop and correct that and clean it up and apologize for it.…

I don’t know how many times I’ve heard people say … so-and-so said this about you. I wear that as a badge of honor.…

And let me add this. I testify to you that is true because on the wall in my dressing room I have a huge poster of a man who in many ways thought he lost his cause but saved his soul. And his words: “Silence in the face of evil is evil itself. God will not hold us blameless.” I have those words, and I look at them every single moment. That guy was killed. But his words, like candles, light my path every day. Be that man or woman.

Artwork by Glenn Beck ; I hope Glenn won’t be too disappointed to learn that quote appears to be spurious , but it does capture the spirit of Bonhoeffer’s brave resistance to tyranny.

March 16, 2023, Show: MAA Interview

GB:

Would you lose hope if I said, What if Ron DeSantis or Donald Trump can’t save us? If you lose hope after hearing those words, your hope is misplaced. What always saves America? What saves America is Americans! We, at the last minute when all seems lost, we finally get it and go, “Ohh,” and we pull together. Now they’ve done everything they can to make sure that we don’t stay together. But I have a sneaking suspicion that coalition that they have built is falling apart. Courage and hope.

[Reads Letter to a Mainstream Straddler.]

I read that a couple of weeks ago, and I said to my staff, I need to talk to this woman. She is amazing. Her name is Margaret Anna Alice, and she’s on the program with us now. Hi Margaret Anna.

MAA:

Hi Glenn, thank you so much for that enthusiastic reading. That was really sweet of you.

GB:

I saw a bio of you and who you admire and look up to as heroes, and there are many of the same people that I look up to—and Solzhenitsyn, and this just screams Solzhenitsyn to me.

MAA:

Well, that was quite an honor when I heard you say that.

GB:

So, tell me about your philosophy. You just started a new Substack, right?

MAA:

Well actually, it’s been almost two years since I started it.

GB:

Oh my gosh, really.

MAA:

Yeah, April 2021 is when I first launched it. I started it with a piece called A Primer for the Propagandized: Fear Is the Mind Killer.

From the beginning of the COVID scamdemic or whatever you want to call it, it was quite obvious that the propaganda was being used to psychologically manipulate people, you know create a state of fear and panic so people would obey—essentially following Biderman’s Chart of Coercion like a recipe. I was initially attempting to wake people up to this fact by reaching out through online local communities, Nextdoor, things like that. I eventually found that the censorship was so extreme, it was basically impossible to share any references. As soon as I’d post a comment, if I had a link in there to substantiating evidence, it would get disappeared within minutes.

Somebody had posted something at Nextdoor that basically said, “These masks are not about health. They’re about fear and obedience and obedience training.” So I wrote a pretty lengthy comment in response to that, and by the time I was getting ready to post it, that post had been disappeared.

GB:

Wow.

MAA:

And so I read it to my husband, and he said, “You know, you should submit that to OffGuardian.” So I thought, okay, well, I need a place to house it, and I’d been thinking about creating a Substack, anyway. So just in an afternoon, I just threw together a Substack, published that piece, submitted it to OffGuardian, and kind of forgot about it for a couple of weeks. And then Kit Knightly got back to me and said they would love to publish it, and then that sort of kicked off my publishing career in a way. And then my readership snowballed from there.

GB:

What is the reaction to you? Because you are so clear. You’re obviously extraordinarily bright and well-read. You obviously know philosophy and history really, really well.

MAA:

Thank you.

GB:

It’d be hard to argue with you. What is the reaction?

MAA:

Well, from my readership, very enthusiastic, extremely appreciative. One of the things you probably notice I do a lot is I provide substantiating evidence for practically every word. That’s why I have hyperlinks, so I show my homework, and that way, if anybody questions it or wants to explore more on their own, I’ve created all these rabbit-holes people can go down, and my readers, they love that. Some people find it irritating, which I understand.

GB:

I have to tell you, the Letter to a Mainstream Straddler that I just read, it has a lot of things I had to cut out for time, but it has a lot of things like “wampeter” that I had never heard before, and I followed the hyperlink, and I’m like, “Oh my gosh.” And so, I was only annoyed because your one article took up about an hour of my time before I realized, “Wait a minute, I’ve got a life!” It’s a great, great education. What’s your goal?

MAA:

When I started my Substack, my mission I articulated as I want to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs. And that’s still part of my goal, part of my mission. But what I’ve found is in my many attempts to awaken the sleeping, it is quite an arduous task if they’re not willing to wake up.

GB:

I know.

MAA:

I launched my Letters series with a piece called Letter to a Covidian.

And I’m basically trying to confront the people with their hypocrisy, their discrimination, the fact that they allowed themselves to be manipulated into becoming hateful, fearful people. And you know it is difficult when people are in a state of fear. They’re panicked, and they’re just clinging to these easy solutions and safety. Laura Dodsworth wrote a great book called A State of Fear that documents the psychological manipulation techniques that were used specifically in the UK.

So part of my mission has evolved in that I am reaching so many fellow dissidents around the world. And so really it’s been about nurturing this really rich community of brave, brilliant, funny, intelligent people, and so it’s been very gratifying in that sense as well.

GB:

May I ask you—’cause the global reach when I have spoken to people from different countries, and I look at who’s listening to my broadcast, and I’ll find them everywhere that you would just not expect. And it kind of gives me hope because I believe this is not an American problem. I mean, I think we’re a great source of it, but this is not an American problem. This is why there are demonstrations all over the world. Because people know it’s the elite against the common man.

MAA:

Yes, yes, absolutely. And I love that you pointed that out earlier. You mentioned if your if your hope is in Donald Trump or Ron DeSantis, your hope is in the wrong place.

GB:

Right.

MAA:

One of my recurring themes is that it is We the People against They. That’s one of the reasons I wrote—I have a Profiles in Courage series, and I did a piece on the Canadian trucker protest, who, of course, they were vilified in the media. Big surprise. But I spent a great deal of time just listening to the stories of the people who were there, just playing livestreams in the background. And it was just this upswelling of joy and emotional connection with one another. I called it the Winter of Love. And you see when ordinary people get together in a spirit of peaceful noncompliance, that is where our power lies.

GB:

I was gonna say to you a minute ago when you were talking about how you were trying to get people out of the darkness and how they just are unwilling to go. Fear, fear, and hatred are so strong, and they cannot be disabled with more fear or hatred. It has to be love, and that’s hard to convince people who keep feeling like a stick in the head or a stick in the eye. And you kind of have some righteous indignation. You’re like, I’m not the bad guy here. It’s really hard to get them to act in love.

MAA:

Yeah, yeah. And I will say in arguing with Covidians, it has been a test of my patience to maintain my composure and be compassionate toward them.

GB:

Yeah, I bet. I bet it has.

MAA:

I do a rolling interview series called Dissident Dialogues—I call them “rolling” because as I work through the questions, I publish them one at a time for my paid subscribers, and then when it’s completed, I make it available to the public. But right now I’m engaged in one with Meredith Miller, who is a holistic coach, and I have found her insights into the psyche of what is occurring absolutely fascinating. I’ve been studying this, been writing about it for three years, and of course, I’ve been studying these topics for many more years before this, but she articulates it in such a way that really helped me understand it from the perspective of these victims of this psychological manipulation.

For example, she sees them as victims of narcissistic emotional psychological abuse, and she calls it a psychoneurospiritual state of captivity. So if you think of them as being like abused partners in an unhealthy relationship and they have Stockholm syndrome, they are defending their captors, and so anyone who tries to rescue them from that situation before they are ready, they’re going to resist.

Meredith said they have to be the ones who make—they have to have this moment, this epiphany, this moment of disruptive truth that helps them break through and recognize that they’re being abused and that those of us who are outside trying to rescue them from that abuse, once they wake up—she said my Substack is extremely valuable for people when they are awakening because they’re thirsty for that truth and that evidence to support their newfound realizations.

GB:

Margaret, I would love to continue our conversation. I’m going to become a paid subscriber of your Substack. I think you’re amazing, and I hope you don’t mind, I would love to share some of your ideas.

MAA:

Oh, please do, absolutely.

GB:

Because you’re a remarkable writer. Thank you so much.

Margaret Anna Alice. You can find her website.… MargaretAnnaAlice.com.

It’s remarkable how many people are waking up. And I don’t know much about her. Her back story—and she has security issues, so she didn’t talk about it—but she is not a slouch by any stretch of the imagination. And I don’t think that she was playing in the conservative sandbox at any time.…

And people are not—you have to be very careful, people are not becoming conservative, and I don’t know anything about her, but they’re not becoming conservative; they are going back to their classical liberal roots.

Classical liberals are the ones who believe in the Bill of Rights. I consider myself a classical liberal. I don’t usually say that because it’s misunderstood as a term. You’re not a liberal. No, I know, I’m a classical liberal. I believe in the Constitution and the Bill of Rights. And I’ll stand for that.

My father used to always say, “I disagree with him wholeheartedly, but I’ll fight to the death for his right to say it.”

That’s the kind of Americans we all need to be. Everything beyond that is just politics. There are certain core beliefs, and the Bill of Rights is in the center of it, and that’s what we need to focus on because that’s what people are waking back up to, “Wait a minute, wait a minute. This is a fundamental violation of rights.”

Note: Gratitude to the reader who volunteered to tidy the AI transcripts; I also did some cleanup for clarity and flow and inserted links to referenced materials.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

