Lament of the Vaxx-Injured (Video: Cody Hudson)

Last spring, an article by my soul friend Heather Hudson about her vaccine-injured son Cody’s struggle to survive inspired me to write Lament of the Vaxx-Injured.

After publishing the poem, I contacted Heather to discuss the idea of Cody’s reading it for a video collaboration, and she replied:

“Yes, yes, and yes!! … Your idea is huge! You are a hero! “It would be Cody’s absolute honor to read your work. Thank you for thinking of him.… “I love you, my big hearted friend... know that. Cody may love you even more. ❤️ “I adore your work, our hearts are officially touched and mended by your efforts.”

Thus began an intensive planning and coordination process that involved my speaking with Epidemic of Fraud documentary filmmaker John Davidson about the possibility of his filming Cody during the We Can’t Forget event last June. When it turned out he would be unable to attend, Haley Heathman of the Liberty Alliance Network stepped in, and John offered to provide artistic guidance for lighting and sound.

Heather and her husband, Gary, had the haunting idea to do a black-on-black aesthetic inspired by a poignant photograph of their dear friends holding a photo of their son, who died from his COVID-19 vaccine.

Victor and his parents. Victor’s death is linked to his COVID-19 vaccine. His histology showed myocarditis, pericarditis, and spike protein in his aorta, which led to a deadly aortic dissection. His case is peer-reviewed and published .

We had intended to film two other vaxx-injured victims as well, and just when all the pieces had finally fallen into place for the venue, time slots, film equipment, backdrop, and participants, the two other readers got a flat tire on the way to the filming; Cody was too ill from the drive and had to lie down before his speech; and one had a medical emergency on stage during the speeches (thankfully, she was surrounded by doctors and nurses in the audience, and they rushed in to treat her).

When you’re collaborating with people who are fighting every moment to simply survive, you can’t expect things to go according to plan.

To my relief, Heather and Gary offered to film Cody’s reading themselves once they got home. What they captured I then turned into the above devastating video, scored by The Tension of Purpose, the last music composition my beloved Michael exported before his fatal cardiac arrest on July 21, 2024. We tested it as a score for the video on July 16, but Michael wanted to compose an original one because he felt Cody’s reading deserved something uniquely created for it like he’d done with Ode to a Whistleblower. He had already selected the key (I think F minor but am not positive; I know it was a minor key) and a title—“All That’s Left of Us.” He was just waiting for the description of Cody’s diagnoses from Heather so we would have the timing for the end.

Cody, a multi-stroke survivor, gets out of breath quickly, so they were planning to break up the filming into two parts. To our amazement, however, Cody rallied and delivered his reading in a single, uninterrupted, gut-wrenching take.

If this video doesn’t pierce your heart, you may want to check if you have one.

When a person is vaxx-injured, it not only results in tremendous physical torment but also psychological trauma for both the individual and all who love him.

Add to that the emotional pain of erasure and gaslighting they endure at the hands of government and pharma–bankrolled propagandists and doctors, and you have a recipe for Sisyphean suffering.

As I write in my poem:

They refuse to see us.

They refuse to hear us.

They refuse to feel us.

They refuse to help us.

Can you imagine the agony you would feel as a parent watching your vibrantly healthy twenty-one-year-old who was working diligently to pursue his passion for literature at college—only to have that dream ripped away and replaced by an endless series of medical emergencies requiring multiple hospitalizations and desperate attempts by doctors to save his life and control life-threatening anomalies never before seen in patients?

Every vaxx injury is a medical conundrum demanding ingenuity and relentless dedication to solve, and when multiple injuries present simultaneously, that complexity multiples exponentially.

Fortunately, Heather’s dazzling analytical mind is matched only by the all-enveloping tenderness of her heart, and the Mama Bear in her leapt into research mode. She rapidly became one of the world’s foremost experts on the hazards of lipid nanoparticles. She has written peer-reviewed papers, and she wields her considerable knowledge base and limitless empathy to help others in the vaxx-injured and -bereaved community.

She is joined in this mission by Gary; Cody; and Cody’s older brother, Jacob, who was born with spina bifida and grew up to become a fearless and resilient daredevil capable of accomplishing physical endeavors most able-bodied individuals can only dream of.

They weren’t just content to fight for Cody—they are fighting for all vaxx-injured individuals, starting with Floridians through the proposed Cody’s Law HB 149 2025, which, once passed, can be replicated by other states and even countries to help the vaxx-injured receive life-saving medical care.

But we need your help to get it passed.

Representative Webster Barnaby bravely sponsored the House Bill, but now we need just one Florida senator with the courage and compassion to sponsor it by February 28, or it will be “dead in the water.”

So far, not a single one has been found. Not one.

This is where you can help.

We need to hold Florida senators and Governor Ron DeSantis accountable publicly.

At the end of this article, you will find a list of email addresses for Florida senators and Governor DeSantis.

Please email them this post and ask the senators to sponsor Cody’s Law and Governor DeSantis to put #PeopleOverPharma by supporting vaxx-injured Floridians.

Then we need to light social media on fire with Cody’s video 🔥

Please post this in the feeds of the senators and Governor DeSantis—not just once, not just today, but as often as you can until a senator sponsors Cody’s Law.

Follow Heather and me on X (feel free to do so on other social media, but we will be focusing our efforts on X) so you can easily repost related content when we publish it.

You can be part of a genuine grassroots movement committed to saving the lives of vaxx victims.

Share this video on your social media platforms and with everyone you know, whether they are pro-vaxxers or anti-vaxxers, narrative believers or conspiracy analysts.

Cody will have to spend the rest of his life fighting to regain his health. The least they can do is take ten minutes to see him, hear him, feel him, and help him and all those he represents.

Thank you, dear readers, for helping us make history.

Inspired by Cody and his mother, Heather Hudson, this poem is dedicated to them as well as Brianne Dressen and React19; Real Not Rare; and all the innocents injured, killed, and bereaved by the “safe and effective” injection.

Lament of the Vaxx-Injured

by Margaret Anna Alice

They told us it was safe.

They told us it was effective.

They told us everyone was doing it.

They told us not getting it was selfish.

They told us it was the only way

we could study, work, shop, live.

We listened to them.

Why would they lie to us?

We trusted them.

Why would they hurt us?

So we got it.

And every day since

that irrevocable,

life-shattering decision

has been unrelenting

agony and exhaustion,

apprehension and regret,

uncertainty and dread.

Our lives are now a continuum

of questioning,

of searching,

of testing,

of fretting.

They tell us we’re faking it.

They tell us we’re lying.

They tell us we’re imagining it.

They tell us we’re anxious.

They tell us we’re exaggerating.

They tell us we’re grifting.

And once it’s undeniable—

when the diagnostics show

heart damage,

blood clots,

myocarditis,

pericarditis,

cardiac arrest,

hematologic abnormalities,

impaired immune functionality,

shingles,

Bell’s palsy,

Guillain–Barré syndrome,

autoimmune disease,

multiple sclerosis,

transverse myelitis,

neuropathy,

paralysis,

multi-organ inflammation,

leprosy,

strokes,

dementia,

prion disease,

cerebrovascular disease,

brain damage,

tinnitus,

turbo cancer,

DNA integration,

deep vein thrombosis,

post-vaccination syndrome,

multisystem failure—

then they tell us

they’re baffled.

Then they tell us they don’t

know how to fix it.

Every day, we research

as if our lives depend on it,

because they do.

Because only we

and our loved ones

care enough to save us.

For some, we’re a statistic,

a number on a spreadsheet.

For others, we don’t exist.

They don’t want us to exist.

They refuse to see us.

They refuse to hear us.

They refuse to feel us.

They refuse to help us.

Every minute, we scrape together the strength

to endure the anguish,

to resist the gaslighting,

to seek out supplements,

procedures, practices—

anything that will offer relief,

anything that will soften the suffering,

anything that will delay our terminal diagnosis.

They tell us to shut up.

They tell us not to scare others.

They tell us it is rare.

They tell us it was worth it.

And no one takes responsibility—

not the NGOs that hocus-pocused us,

not the corporations that poisoned us,

not the governments that coerced us,

not the agencies that betrayed us,

not the institutions that mandated us,

not the philanthropaths who targeted us,

not the ideologues who ridiculed us,

not the tyrants who scapegoated us,

not the politicians who maneuvered us,

not the enforcers who penned us,

not the psychologists who manipulated us,

not the propagandists who petrified us,

not the experts who hoodwinked us,

not the scientists who head-faked us,

not the censors who erased us,

not the doctors who pushed us,

not the nurses who needled us,

not the pharmacists who stabbed us.

They call us anti-vaxxers.

But we got jabbed?

They call us conspiracy theorists.

But we believed them?

They call us science-deniers.

But we trusted it?

And now we’re on our own—

without support,

without compensation,

without legal recourse.

Some of us have lost

our jobs,

our insurance,

our babies,

our lives.

They don’t need us anymore.

They don’t want us anymore.

They got what they ordered

… and moved on.

Each twinge of pain

is silver in their pockets.

Each desperate scream

is Muzak in their waiting room.

Each vaxxicide

is another piece of evidence

buried.

So that’s why we have to live.

That’s why we have to survive.

That’s why we have to fight.

That’s why we have to wage justice.

We are living proof

of their fraud,

of their cruelty,

of their tyranny.

Chisel our truth into your hearts.

Tattoo our stories onto your arms.

Photograph our faces with your minds.

Testify to our torment.

Testify to their lies.

Testify to their crimes.

See us.

Hear us.

Feel us.

Help us.

Cody’s Lament

A Description of Cody’s Diagnoses by His Mom, Heather Hudson of A Mother’s Anthem

Cody had his second and final Pfizer shot in the last week of July 2021. Within a week, a significant sign of reaction started with severe skin rashes. Within a month, he had a suspected deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right leg. A few weeks later, he was hospitalized with a large pulmonary embolism, leaky heart valves, left ventricular hypertrophy, and marked right-side weakness we were later told was a stroke.

Cody returned to the hospital with a new lung infarction and a partially collapsed lung within two days of his release. He returned over and over with new blood clotting and pulmonary embolism events in 2022, until he began treatment for the antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) he was left with after his shots.

Then his system became resistant to treatment, and Cody went on to suffer several life-threatening brain injuries; four infarct or ischemic strokes; a transverse sinus vein blood clot of the brain and severe stenosis of the veins of the left side of the brain over three regions; left parietal encephalomalacia; and blood clotting in all four limbs that are diagnosed and documented as resulting from the new onset APS post-shots.

Formerly physically in excellent health and running twenty-five miles a week at the gym, Cody was twenty-one when he went into the hospital, where he turned twenty-two. Cody has since been unable to walk without assistance.

Tell Florida Senators & Governor DeSantis to Support Cody’s Law

Call to Action

by Heather Hudson

Out of the $4.64 trillion spent on the “COVID-19 response,” ZERO was spent on immediate and timely medical care for the COVID-19 vaccine–injured. Not one cent!

The proposed Cody’s Law would be the first and only law in the country to provide medical care for the vaccine-injured. But Cody’s Law can’t survive without your voice. We need your support now!

At the age of twenty-one, after his COVID-19 vaccines, Cody was left with a debilitating and life-threatening blood-clotting disorder. Now unable to walk on his own, Cody is struggling to survive after multiple blood-clotting brain injuries, strokes, pulmonary embolism events, heart damage, and neurological disorders. But Cody is not the only one!

He and countless others are fighting for their lives, abandoned by the government and marginalized by society. COVID-19 vaccine injuries were not reported to public health agencies by most medical professionals.

These medical injuries were acknowledged in the October 2024 House Select Subcommittee Report on Coronavirus and fourteen US Attorney generals in their January 2025 letter to HHS investigating the mistreatment of the vaccine-injured.

We are asking everyone reading this article anywhere in the country or world to get VOCAL! Please share this post and video everywhere you can.

We especially ask that you send it to Florida senators and Governor DeSantis with a plea to support Cody’s Law so the vaccine-injured can get lifesaving medical care.

This is not a Florida, United States, or congressional issue—this is a global humanitarian issue.

Cody’s Law can be replicated in any state or country.

But we only have until February 28, 2025, to find a Florida senator to sponsor it.

February 28 is the deadline for all bill-filing to be completed in the Florida legislature. Cody’s Law has been filed by House representatives and is in drafting by the Senate, but Florida requires a senator to cosponsor a bill for it to advance to the legislative floor.

Every existing vaccine “compensation” program meant to help them takes years for the claims to process, and there is no guarantee of success, nor they do provide medical care to people who are disabled or who have lost their jobs and medical insurance.

Just like cancer patients need expedited care right away to help them with the best possible outcomes, the same is needed for severely vaccine-injured citizens.

Please write Florida senators and ask them to cosponsor Cody’s Law HB 149-2025.

Please write Governor DeSantis and ask him to pass Cody’s Law.

Once we get the law passed and physicians can make referrals and document vaccine injuries freely, the states can investigate and seek to have the vaccine manufacturers pay for these injury claims.

Thank you,

Heather Hudson, Cody’s mom

Email Addresses

Governor DeSantis: governorron.desantis@eog.myflorida.com

Contact Info for All Florida Senators

Select Senator Emails

Ben.Albritton.web@flsenate.gov

Bryan.Avila.web@flsenate.gov

Jim.Boyd.web@flsenate.gov

Jennifer.Bradley.web@flsenate.gov

Jason.Brodeur.web@flsenate.gov

Danny.Burgess.web@flsenate.gov

Colleen.Burton.web@flsenate.gov

Jay.Collins.web@flsenate.gov

Nick.DiCeglie.web@flsenate.gov

Don.Gaetz.web@flsenate.gov

Ileana.Garcia.web@flsenate.gov

Erin.Grall.web@flsenate.gov

Joe.Gruters.web@flsenate.gov

Gayle.Harrell.web@flsenate.gov

Ed.Hooper.web@flsenate.gov

Blaise.Ingoglia.web@flsenate.gov

Thomas.Leek.web@flsenate.gov

Jonathan.Martin.web@flsenate.gov

Stan.McClain.web@flsenate.gov

Kathleen.Passidomo.web@flsenate.gov

Ana.Maria.Rodriguez.web@flsenate.gov

Corey.Simon.web@flsenate.gov

Keith.Truenow.web@flsenate.gov

Jay.Trumbull.web@flsenate.gov

Tom.Wright.web@flsenate.gov

Clay.Yarborough.web@flsenate.gov

Select Senator X Handles

@Sen_Albritton

@BryanAvilaFL

@JimBoydFL

@jenn_bradley

@jasonbrodeur

@DannyBurgessFL

@NickDiCeglie

@JayCollinsFL

@IleanaGarciaUSA

@GovGoneWild

@ErinGrall

@JoeGruters

@Gayle_Harrell

@Friendstomleek

@JonMartinEsq

@SenatorMcClain

@Kathleen4SWFL

@SenatorAMR

@Barbarasharief

@csime90

@SodFatherFL

@jaytrumbull

@SenTomWright

@Clay_Yarborough

