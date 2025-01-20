Every Inauguration Day, one segment of the public welds its hopes to the incoming president/cabinet/party/team while the opposing segment gnashes its teeth and wails at the Hitler-Mao-Fascist-Communist-Reich-Gulag that’s going to bring about the end of the world.

Meanwhile, the rest of us wonder why these people choose to cede their sovereignty to politicians at all, believing they’re the only ones who can save them from the dystopalitarian sh*tf*ckery created by … wait for it … politicians.

But our politicians are different, Team A says. When they do it, it’s cute! Just like Team B thinks.

Yes, the stakes are higher than all past presidencies. Yes, we’ve witnessed an unprecedented escalation of global tyranny. Yes, the cruelites, philanthropaths, and tyrants are pulling out every democidal stop in their efforts to reduce and reset us to transhumanist serfdom by 2030.

But that doesn’t mean politicians will stop it. No politician, no matter how much of a renegade they appear to be, can or will take down the very system that empowers them.

Saying that might make some people mad. But why?

Wouldn’t you rather invest your hope in ordinary people instead of colluding figurines? Wouldn’t you rather take responsibility for your own life, for your own future, for your own role in forging a better way?

There are a hell of a lot more of us than politicians and their string-pullers, and we have a superpower they don’t want us to know about: we can say—nay ROAR—NO.

As an accidental anarchist, I’m done being emotionally manipulated by binary politics designed to pit us against one another instead of those who seek to dehumanize, exploit, enslave, and liquidate us.

That doesn’t mean all politicians are bad. I’m willing to work with them if they have integrity and the courage to defy their paymasters. And I’d be delighted to be pleasantly surprised.

I’m just not going to hold my breath and tRuST the pLAn while waiting for one to appear. I’ve got shit to do, and I’m sure you do, too. Let’s get shit done together.

Note: I haven’t collected new memes since before July 21, so these predate the election, and some may appear obsolete. I’ve included them for posterity, historical relevance, or humor.