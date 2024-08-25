Lines to a Future Torturer (Podcast)

I prepared this post prior to July 21, when my beloved husband, Michael, died catastrophically suddenly and my world collapsed in on itself.
No amount of premeditatio malorum could have prepared me for the devastating anguish of losing half of me, and physical torture now seems mild in comparison to the emotional, psychological, and even physical pain I …
