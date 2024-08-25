Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass
Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass
Lines to a Future Torturer (Podcast)
0:00
-3:44

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Lines to a Future Torturer (Podcast)

Margaret Anna Alice
Aug 25, 2024
∙ Paid
13
Share

I prepared this post prior to July 21, when my beloved husband, Michael, died catastrophically suddenly and my world collapsed in on itself.

I’ve Lost Half of Me: Pitched Past Pitch of Grief

I’ve Lost Half of Me: Pitched Past Pitch of Grief

Margaret Anna Alice
·
Aug 9
Read full story
How to Build a Joyful Marriage

How to Build a Joyful Marriage

Margaret Anna Alice
·
Aug 18
Read full story

No amount of premeditatio malorum could have prepared me for the devastating anguish of losing half of me, and physical torture now seems mild in comparison to the emotional, psychological, and even physical pain I …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass
Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass
Join me on a journey down the rabbit-hole as we examine propaganda, psychology, philosophy, history, culture, politics, language, literature, film, music, and mass control to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Margaret Anna Alice
Recent Episodes
I’ve Lost Half of Me: Pitched Past Pitch of Grief
  Margaret Anna Alice
Vera Sharav’s Speech: We Can’t Forget (6/28/24) + Profiles in Courage: Vera Sharav
  Margaret Anna Alice and Vera Sharav
My Corona Investigative Committee Presentation (7/1/22)
  Margaret Anna Alice
Lament of the Vaxx-Injured (Podcast)
  Margaret Anna Alice
Eulogy for the COVID Kapos (Video Clip: Margaret Anna Alice on Doc Malik Podcast)
  Margaret Anna Alice and Doc Malik
Mistakes Were NOT Made (Video Clip: Margaret Anna Alice on Doc Malik Podcast)
  Margaret Anna Alice and Doc Malik
Eulogy for the COVID Kapos (Video: Doc Malik)
  Margaret Anna Alice and Doc Malik