Eulogy for the COVID Kapos (Video Clip: Margaret Anna Alice on Doc Malik Podcast)

Margaret Anna Alice
and
Doc Malik
Jun 13, 2024
Transcript

I recently posted a clip of me reading Mistakes Were NOT Made from Doc Ahmad Malik's upcoming Honest Health podcast:

Doc Malik Honest Health

Authentic conversations with fascinating people exploring health and wellness. Supported by listeners and readers. To receive additional content and support my work defending all of our freedoms, then please subscribe to the paid substack. Love x

This second sneak peek features my reading of Eulogy for the COVID Kapos along with some introductory and concluding commentary.

Ahmad previously delivered his own fervid reading of Eulogy for the COVID Kapos—a must-watch if you haven't yet done so.

I consider Eulogy a companion piece to Mistakes Were NOT Made, and Letter to the Amnesty-Demanders complements both poems if you haven't yet read it:

Eulogy for the COVID Kapos

by Margaret Anna Alice

“The surest way to work up a crusade in favor of some good cause is to promise people that they will have a chance of maltreating someone. Men must be bribed to build up and do good by the offer of an opportunity to hurt and pull down. To be able to destroy with a good conscience, to be able to behave badly and call your bad behavior ‘righteous indignation’—this is the height of psychological luxury, the most delicious of moral treats.”
―Aldous Huxley, Introduction (July 24, 1933) to Samuel Butler’s Erewhon, Easton Press (1934)

You mocked us.
You blocked us.
You wished for our deaths.

You shamed us.
You blamed us.
You called for our jailing.

You banned us.
You canned us.
You cut off our funds.

You believed.
You decreed.
You complied.
You denied.

You feared.
You sneered.
You cowered.
You lied.

You followed the leader.
You chanted the slogans.

You balked at our questions.
You scoffed at our research.

You thought you were smarter.
You felt you were safer.
You knew you were holier.
You said you were better.

Now you’re starting to wonder.
Now you’re starting to doubt.
Now you’re starting to remember.
Now you’re regretting.

You can’t undo what you’ve done to yourself.
You can’t undo what you’ve done to your loved ones.
You can’t undo what you’ve done to us.
You can’t undo what you’ve done to the world.

And now you want a mulligan.
Now you want to forget.
Now you want us to forget.

Even though it’s still happening.
Even though we’re still suffering.
Even though they’re still murdering.

It will never end without acknowledgment.
It will never end without accountability.
It will never end without remorse.
It will never end without justice.

So make your apologies,
   and we may listen.
Make your amends,
   and we may forgive.
Make your peace,
   and we may accept.

Or not.

It all depends
   on you.

Your sincerity.
Your willingness to take responsibility.
Your ability to name your wrongs.
Your actions to rectify what’s been done
   what theyve done,
   what you’ve done,
   what they’re trying to do.

How do you know you won’t fall for the next one?
How do you know you won’t line up for more?
How do you know you won’t crumble again?

Who were you then?
Who are you now?
Who will you become?
Why should we trust you?

Can you see it?
Can you say it?
Can you feel it?
Will you stop it?

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

📖 Get Signed Copies of My Book

My work is featured in the following collections.

Edited by Jenna McCarthy, this hilarious anthology includes Letter to a Mainstream Straddler and Letter to Klaus Schwab.

A Primer for the Propagandized

A Primer for the Propagandized

Margaret Anna Alice
·
April 26, 2021
Read full story

Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice

Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice

Margaret Anna Alice
·
January 1, 2023
Read full story
You Cannot Break Us

You Cannot Break Us

Margaret Anna Alice and Dr Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
·
July 4, 2023
Read full story
Eulogy for the COVID Kapos

Eulogy for the COVID Kapos

Margaret Anna Alice
·
November 27, 2023
Read full story

