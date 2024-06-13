Eulogy for the COVID Kapos (Video Clip: Margaret Anna Alice on Doc Malik Podcast)

I recently posted a clip of me reading Mistakes Were NOT Made from Doc Ahmad Malik’s upcoming Honest Health podcast:

This second sneak peek features my reading of Eulogy for the COVID Kapos along with some introductory and concluding commentary.

Ahmad previously delivered his own fervid reading of Eulogy for the COVID Kapos—a must-watch if you haven’t yet done so.

I consider Eulogy a companion piece to Mistakes Were NOT Made, and Letter to the Amnesty-Demanders complements both poems if you haven’t yet read it:

Eulogy for the COVID Kapos

by Margaret Anna Alice



“The surest way to work up a crusade in favor of some good cause is to promise people that they will have a chance of maltreating someone. Men must be bribed to build up and do good by the offer of an opportunity to hurt and pull down. To be able to destroy with a good conscience, to be able to behave badly and call your bad behavior ‘righteous indignation’—this is the height of psychological luxury, the most delicious of moral treats.”

―Aldous Huxley, Introduction (July 24, 1933) to Samuel Butler’s Erewhon, Easton Press (1934)

You mocked us.

You blocked us.

You wished for our deaths.

You shamed us.

You blamed us.

You called for our jailing.

You banned us.

You canned us.

You cut off our funds.

You believed.

You decreed.

You complied.

You denied.

You feared.

You sneered.

You cowered.

You lied.

You followed the leader.

You chanted the slogans.

You balked at our questions.

You scoffed at our research.

You thought you were smarter.

You felt you were safer.

You knew you were holier.

You said you were better.

Now you’re starting to wonder.

Now you’re starting to doubt.

Now you’re starting to remember.

Now you’re regretting.

You can’t undo what you’ve done to yourself.

You can’t undo what you’ve done to your loved ones.

You can’t undo what you’ve done to us.

You can’t undo what you’ve done to the world.

And now you want a mulligan.

Now you want to forget.

Now you want us to forget.

Even though it’s still happening.

Even though we’re still suffering.

Even though they’re still murdering.

It will never end without acknowledgment.

It will never end without accountability.

It will never end without remorse.

It will never end without justice.

So make your apologies,

and we may listen.

Make your amends,

and we may forgive.

Make your peace,

and we may accept.

Or not.

It all depends

on you.

Your sincerity.

Your willingness to take responsibility.

Your ability to name your wrongs.

Your actions to rectify what’s been done—

what they’ve done,

what you’ve done,

what they’re trying to do.

How do you know you won’t fall for the next one?

How do you know you won’t line up for more?

How do you know you won’t crumble again?

Who were you then?

Who are you now?

Who will you become?

Why should we trust you?

Can you see it?

Can you say it?

Can you feel it?

Will you stop it?

