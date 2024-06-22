As exasperating as defeatists can be, I have them to thank for inspiring Against Defeatism: The Apocaloptimist Manifesto.
The seeds of that post were first born back in 2022, when a defeatist dropped an atomic black pill in a comment thread. Below is that dialogue as well as several subsequent exchanges with other defeatists, who helped me understand the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.