Unmasking totalitarianism and awakening the sleeping before tyranny triumphs by examining media narratives, propaganda, psychology, framing, philosophy, history, politics, language, literature, film, music, culture, and health with a focus on COVID.
Over 39,000 subscribers
“I want to HIGHLY recommend a Substack that exposes the propaganda and manipulation techniques used by authoritarians to control society. It is valuable work!”
“If you live under a rock and somehow haven't discovered Margaret Anna Alice/Through the Looking Glass yet, STOP WHAT YOU ARE DOING and subscribe. She is brilliant, hilarious, tenacious, and an absolute force to be reckoned with. You're welcome in advance. ;) ”
“Margaret Anna Alice has a remarkable eye for patterns, both evidentially as well as in human behaviours. Her writing is invariably immersive. What do I know, but I think her writings have a good chance of being regarded as historically significant. I’d like to see that happen. ”