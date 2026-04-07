Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
2d

In my 70's, I have no illusions of an older age.

This year I will deal with details of my estate to my loved ones.

I cherish every day when I wake up.

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Katarina Christoforou's avatar
Katarina Christoforou
2d

I have terminal cancer and I'm going to enjoy all of my life. People think I'm crazy as I'm contemplating an MA to change careers. I'm living until I die.

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