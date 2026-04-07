As I was perusing my poems to decide what to read for Victory Palace’s online poetry salon Dispatches from the Multi-Verse (Wednesday, April 8, at 8 pm CST), I happened upon a memento mori poem I wrote on January 4, 2014, at 2:11 am and thought you might appreciate the Stoic reminder to consciously treasure your aliveness.

When you awoke this morning, did you remember you will one day breathe your last breath, or did you stuff that haunting awareness back down into the bosom of your busyness?

If the latter, take a moment to savor your breath.

Meditating on your eventual demise sparks you to live every remaining moment with deeper gratitude, purpose, and passion.

What are you going to do differently today because you contemplated your death? How are you going to make the rest of your life what you most want to do instead of what you’re pressured, forced, cajoled, or coerced into doing? Which regrets are you going to preempt? Who are you going to sing your love out for and to?

When My Body Stops

by Margaret Anna Alice



When my body stops

When my breath stills

When my heart grows quiet

and my blood chills

When my brain halts

and my cells cease

When my memories vanish

and I am released

My skin will be a burst balloon

My eyes will be a placid mirror

My hands will be a caress unfelt

And my thoughts will be elsewhere

Yes, my thoughts, my felts, my amwasis

will be elsewhere

Today’s tomorrow

And tomorrow’s yesterday

Will meet at the corner of

Forever

As you sing me into sleep

As you read me into dreams

As you draw down the dark

And love me into light

📆 Dispatches from the Multi-Verse

April 8, 2026, at 8 pm CST

📚 Join Us for an Online Poetry Salon

Remember to register !

I am honored to be one of the readers along with Tesstamona, Vareesha Khan, and Victory Palace in Dispatches from the Multi-Verse, an online poetry salon hosted by Victory Palace on April 8 at 8 pm CST! I hope you will join us. Please visit this post to register for the Zoom call.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

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