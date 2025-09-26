“All this madness, all this rage, all this flaming death of our civilization and our hopes, has been brought about because a set of official gentlemen, living luxurious lives, mostly stupid, and all without imagination or heart, have chosen that it should occur.”

—Bertrand Russell

The hypersonic rise of Wokeism, SJWs, ESG, and other identitarian initiatives funded by BlackRock, the Vanguard Group, and State Street; the inversion of Martin Luther King Jr.’s call to judge people by the content of their character rather than the color of their skin; the gaslighting of the public by redefining “racism” to exclude whites as victims; the vilification of and structural discrimination against white males under the guise of counterbalancing systemic racism; the gender wars; the supplying of charismatic leaders and movements to magnetize disenfranchised white males whose psyches have been rubbed raw after serving as the cultural whipping boy for decades …

Suddenly, it all makes sense.

The clown car cavalcade, the Hegelian-pingpong-dialectic, the endless false dichotomies, the cartoonish screaming bluehaireds versus marching redhatteds replicated like recursive windows within windows multiplying ad infinitum in Plato’s Propaganda Cave …

All of it.

This meme is especially dear to me because Michael made it. I also appreciate how it shows this is a war of perception , not reality.

We have been living through a global Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes experiment .

Elementary school teacher Jane Elliott first conducted her eye-popping exercise on April 5, 1968—the day after Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination.

Reflecting on what she observed, Elliott stated:

“I watched what had become marvelous, cooperative, wonderful, thoughtful children turn into nasty, vicious, discriminating little third-graders in a space of fifteen minutes.”

On the first day, she told the blue-eyed students they were superior to the brown-eyed students, and the blue-eyed students were granted free reign to discriminate against those with brown eyes. The “brown-eyes” had to wear a collar designating their inferior status.

The next day, Elliott flipped the script, saying she’d made a mistake and that it was actually the brown-eyed children who are superior. Elated, the brown-eyed students got to transfer their collars to the “blue-eyes” and exact delicious revenge on the kids who had been so mean to them the day before.

The goal was to teach each group what it felt like to be discriminated against—and it worked. As emotionally and psychologically abusive as the experiment was, the children erupted in relief when it was over and felt greater empathy toward those who suffer discrimination in the real world.

For the past several decades, the world has been stuck on Day Two of that experiment.

Some hoped and others feared Trump would rewind to Day One.

Day One wasn’t fair, and neither is Day Two.

It wasn’t as if the cruelites running the experiment had all of a sudden developed a conscience and wanted to help the downtrodden and oppressed.

On the contrary, as Bertrand Russell exposes in his 1952 book The Impact of Science on Society, they have long wanted to cultivate a slave class through a combination of eugenics and indoctrination:

“I think the subject which will be of most importance politically is mass psychology.… Its importance has been enormously increased by the growth of modern methods of propaganda. Of these the most influential is what is called ‘education.’ Religion plays a part, though a diminishing one; the press, the cinema, and the radio play an increasing part. “What is essential in mass psychology is the art of persuasion.… We now know that limelight and a brass band do more to persuade than can be done by the most elegant train of syllogisms. It may be hoped that in time anybody will be able to persuade anybody of anything if he can catch the patient young and is provided by the State with money and equipment. “The subject will make great strides when it is taken up by scientists under a scientific dictatorship.… The social psychologists of the future will have a number of classes of school children on whom they will try different methods of producing an unshakable conviction that snow is black.… “Although this science will be diligently studied, it will be rigidly confined to the governing class. The populace will not be allowed to know how its convictions were generated. When the technique has been perfected, every government that has been in charge of education for a generation will be able to control its subjects securely without the need of armies or policemen.”

“Fichte laid it down that education should aim at destroying free will, so that, after pupils have left school, they shall be incapable, throughout the rest of their lives, of thinking or acting otherwise than as their schoolmasters would have wished. But in his day this was an unattainable ideal: what he regarded as the best system in existence produced Karl Marx. In future such failures are not likely to occur where there is dictatorship. Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers be will become psychologically impossible. Even if all are miserable, all will believe themselves happy, because the government will tell them that they are so.… “Gradually, by selective breeding, the congenital differences between rulers and ruled will increase until they become almost different species. A revolt of the plebs would become as unthinkable as an organized insurrection of sheep against the practice of eating mutton.”

Subjecting the populace to alternating iterations of the Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes experiment keeps the masses stuck in a perpetual state of conflict so we are easier to control.

A switcharoo doesn’t fix racism and sexism—it amplifies them.

Both Day One and Day Two engender resentment, bitterness, envy, and misery; neither supports community, productive dialogue, or unifying strength.

This behavioral conditioning demoralizes, splinters, and weakens the people while deflecting attention from the cruelites, who have been using their limitless wealth and power to astroturf tribal hatred for millennia.

Philip Zimbardo copy/pasted the Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes template to adults in 1971. During his infamous Stanford Prison Experiment, participants were assigned the role of either prisoner or guard. The two-week experiment had to be halted at six days because the guards had become so abusive and the prisoners so distressed, it had clearly transgressed ethical boundaries.

And then there was the Obedience-Prison-Conformity mashup of the 2020s. That’s when behavioral Machiavellianism became so new-normalized, the UK Government unabashedly sported a Nudge Unit to psychologically manipulate the public (later separating when they realized how bad it looked to have an agency dedicated to mass-controlling the public mind).

The intellimafia’s latest effort to fissure us—the Charlie Kirk event—illuminated the long con behind the Blue Eyes/Brown Eyes crucible.

They want to radicalize white males. Each new humiliation is intended to make them feel more desperate and cornered. The intellimafia keeps egging them on, pushing them to “pick up the gun” in the hopes of inciting a violent civil war.

The instant they do so, the tyrants will ratchet up the authoritarianism per the standard Problem-Reaction-Solution recipe.

I spent the first few days after that psyop warning people not to take the bait, not to fall for the trap, not to believe the pat narrative, not to succumb to the Hegelian Problem-Reaction-Solution—and thankfully, a few other sensible folks did, too.

One video struck me as so clear-sighted, so incisive, so potentially mind-saving and subsequently life-saving, I pinned it to my X profile.

In this video, NCI University’s Chase Hughes—who understands the dark science of the intellimafia’s behavior operations because he used to do it himself—reveals one concrete action every person can take to collapse the chain-link dogfight cage the mind-controllers have installed around us:

“One thing that I want to give to you here—and you can say this pledge out loud if you need to—‘I will not let anything electronic decide who my neighbor is. I will not let political violence become normal. I will no longer let propaganda tell me who to hate. I will never cheer for blood. I will choose sanity. I will choose unity. I will choose to see the humanity in people before I see their politics.’ “And if enough of us take that stand, the whole entire rotten, nasty structure starts to fall because the truth is very simple. There are more sane people than there are psychopaths. What we’re seeing online is fake. There are more of us than there are of them, and the second that we remember that, the second we refuse to be divided against each other, which is fake, the game is permanently over.”

This echoes my own repeated plea to “to rehumanize one another so we experience each other face to face instead of as caricatured villains through screens.”

The Cruelites Want Civil War; Let’s Resurrect Civil Discourse Instead

Here is where you and I have the Apocaloptimistic power to derail the technotalitarian tyranny train the stringpullers are trying to engineer via chaos and division.

We can embark on a rehumanizing campaign by engaging in face-to-face, real-life conversations in our physical communities.

My brother-in-dissidence CJ Hopkins has kicked off the process through his America Road Trip project with photographer friend Hugo Fernandez. They have been traveling across America speaking to ordinary folks of all backgrounds and political persuasions about the state of the country as they seek to discover what unites us in these highly polarized times. Their findings will be compiled in the book Strangers in a Strange Homeland (working title), published by Arcade Publishing in 2026.

You can follow their journey at CJ’s Substack:

CJ is investigating these questions through community dialogues:

“In these times of extreme political polarization, cultural fragmentation, confusion, anger, and fear, what is it, if anything, that still unites us as Americans? Where are we? How did we get here? Where are we headed?”

It is my profound privilege to be organizing and participating in two of these once-in-a-lifetime events.

Reading/Discussion/Book-Signing by CJ & Me

Monday, September 29, 6–8 pm

Barnes & Noble

1400 Biddle Road

Medford, OR 97501

Informal Gathering for Reading, Dinner, Drinks, & Conversation with CJ & Me

Tuesday, September 30, 6–10 pm

The Noble Fox

101 Oak Street

Ashland, OR 97520

A radio producer who has scheduled an interview with CJ, Hugo, and me while they are in town asked me what we are hoping to accomplish. I told her:

“I personally hope giving people an opportunity to have face-to-face conversations will help people see each other as fellow human beings with shared needs, desires, and aspirations instead of dehumanized caricatures portrayed on screens. If we take the time to listen to even people we disagree with, we will be able to better understand their perspectives and motivations and perhaps work toward finding common ground.”

I then quoted from a comment exchange with CJ in which I wrote:

“No matter how hard GloboCap tries to dehumanize, divide, and demoralize us, we still retain that spark of kindness that makes us capable of transcending all their artificial barriers. I am becoming more (Apocal)optimistic the more people I talk to face-to-face, and I can’t wait to foster healing and inspiring dialogue together 💕”

CJ said, “I don’t know about ‘fostering healing,’ but I’m definitely looking forward to connecting with people face-to-face.” I replied:

“I think the healing will happen automatically if people of differing views come together and simply talk. They need to see each other as human again and not the red/blue characters portrayed across media. Just giving them a space and opportunity to come together will facilitate that.”

I concluded my response to the producer by saying:

“One of the poems I will be reading at the Barnes & Noble event is I Wish I Knew How: A Rehumanizing Algorithm. Although this was written as an anti-war poem, it also applies to the divide we are currently suffering in this country. We can either continue devolving toward civil war—or we can pause, break bread together, and rediscover each other’s humanity. “My hope is this may even inspire more community dialogues both locally and nationwide as part of a rehumanizing campaign. I know the people who have been involved in the community dialogues thus far have come away feeling elevated and with a sense of the profound importance of this endeavor—particularly at this critical juncture in history.”

So there’s the gauntlet. Report back here if you take it up in your community.

Together, we can shift our course from dehumanization to rehumanization, isolation to fellowship, conflict to resolution—one civil conversation at a time.

