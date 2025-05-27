Waging Peace

Video credits: Dear Child is a short film directed by Devin Peters featuring Letter to the Children of Gaza written by Chris Hedges, whom you can watch reading his letter in this harrowing 2023 lecture:

In America, today is Memorial Day, a holiday dedicated to honoring the memories of soldiers who bravely sacrificed themselves to defend the lives and liberties of their fellow citizens.

Most of these individuals joined the military for noble reasons, and they fought for noble lies by ignoble liars.

That includes many of my own family members throughout history, from all three of my great-grandmother’s sons serving in World War II to my uncles to my late step-father to my dearly departed husband, Michael, a US Marine and Remington Raider whose technical skills for mundane tasks like printing perfectly spaced certificates of commendation made him vital as the noncommissioned officer in charge (NCOIC) of the word-processing unit, blessedly sparing him from being sent overseas to kill strangers on behalf of the cruelites.

But the warmonsters don’t want us to talk about that, today especially. They use the tragic loss of this “collateral damage” as a shield against criticism of themselves, the ones truly responsible for these needless deaths.

Whether the fallen died from weapons produced by the offense industry or bioweapons manufacturers, it’s “morally reprehensible,” “impolite,” and “traitorous” to imply these people died for no good reason or, in the latter case, from the supposed cure itself.

But they did, and that is yet another layer of tragedy in the multilayered deception known as war.

These menticided human beings did die for a cause, but it isn’t the one broadcast on television and regurgitated by politicians.

They died for the cruelites’ aims, which are always the same and which they always achieve with the same Bernaysian playbook:

They will LIHOP and MIHOP their way to these goals, and then they’ll silence us and call us conspiracy theorists for pointing out their fingerprints on the crises.

Once you start paying attention, you begin to recognize the pattern: The cruelites bombard us with manufactured catastrophes, false-flag terror events, and psychologically and emotionally manipulative propaganda. They fund terrorist groups and twist their dials like wind-up toys. They define the enemy and dehumanize the opposition. And then they use the victims of their stratagems as force fields against the critics courageously exposing their lies, corruption, tyranny, and crimes against humanity.

Those of us who are trying to save people from being fed into the carcass-grinder of democidal wars and policies are labeled the enemy per Hermann Göering’s trusty denounce-the-pacifists formula, which diverts the traumatized people’s wrath from the psychopathic perpetrators to those who are pulling back the curtain on their atrocities.

When you advocate for peace, you find yourself in the minority because each “side” has been inculcated by their respective propaganda.

In the case of genocide, there is an unequal power differential that alters the dynamic from war to crimes against humanity.

When governments target a specific segment of the population, they get the others to applaud it as righteous by vilifying those designated targets.

They even get them to want to kill children because they see them not as human beings but as terrorists in the making.

And in some cases that may be true. As Chris Hedges has been warning people throughout his decades of fearless war correspondence, including in his new book A Genocide Foretold:

“The U.S. and Israel will continue to use their arsenal of industrial weapons to kill huge numbers of people and turn cities into rubble. But in the long term, this indiscriminate violence sows dragon’s teeth. It creates adversaries that, sometimes a generation later, outdo in savagery—we call it terrorism—what was done to those slain in the previous generation. “Hate and a lust of vengeance, as I learned covering the war in the former Yugoslavia, are passed down like a poisonous elixir from one generation to the next.”

Surely policyfakers know treating people like subhuman vermin, depriving them of liberties granted other citizens, assassinating their family members en masse, and terrorizing them on a daily basis induces a sense of desperation that leads some—particularly when kindled by radical fundamentalist ideologies glorifying martyrdom—to feel violence becomes their only way of fighting back against a seemingly indomitable machine that has taken everything from them.

When you repeat the same “mistakes” again and again, Mistakes Were NOT Made.

It’s either the definition of insanity, or the outcomes are desired. Since these decisions are being made by ruthless cruelites who are intimately familiar with mass control, behavioral psychology, coercion techniques, torture, propaganda, public relations, social engineering, shock-and-awe tactics, and trauma-based mind control, you can bet your life it’s intentional.

Pointing out this simple physics maxim is not justifying acts of terrorism but merely observing Newton’s third law of motion: “For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.”

If you want that reaction to stop happening, stop provoking it.

But when mass-murderers profit so grotesquely while its citizens buffer them from the consequences, what incentives do they have to engage in diplomacy and peaceful policies?

The only way they will stop is if we speak out in large enough numbers and at such a thunderous volume, they will be forced to comply with us—not the other way around like they’re used to.

As concentration camp survivor Vera Sharav said in her not-to-be-missed WAGE PEACE discussion with Shabnam Palesa Mohamed and Dr. Mark Trozzi:

“People’s obedience is the source of their power.”

This is why I stand with my cherished friends Vera, Shabnam, and Mark in remaining true to our values by waging peace and calling on the rest of humanity to join us in holding the warmonsters accountable for violations of the Nuremberg Code.

Vera shares the rationale behind her passionate stance on the Gazan Genocide in the following article, which she originally sent as a newsletter to her Alliance for Human Research Protection (AHRP) mailing list. She later published an expanded version at her Substack, but since I had already edited and formatted her original version, I am publishing that take here while pointing you to her later article for supplemental documentation:

Never Again? Gaza in Genocide

Dear Lovers of Freedom,

In his epic poem The Waste Land, T.S. Eliot turned the natural cycle of death and rebirth on its head, declaring, “April is the cruellest month.”

April happens to be the month I was born … but it is also the month in which my beloved husband died in 2020.

I have been bearing witness to man’s inhumanity to man for more than eighty-five years, and I can say in all honesty the world is NOT a better place after the establishment of dozens of international so-called peace-keeping institutions! Quite the contrary: We have had more wars—and more large-scale human carnage—since their introduction.

Taking seriously the admonition of the German theologian and anti-Nazi dissident Dietrich Bonhoeffer, whom the Nazis executed on April 9, 1945:

“Silence in the face of evil is itself evil.”

I embarked on a mission to speak out against tyranny at every opportunity.

The current, multipronged assault on humanity prompted me to write multiple newsletters this month. The first of four, this one focuses on the relentless, calibrated, genocidal war clearly aimed at eliminating the Palestinian people.

I cannot avert my eyes from the heartless assault on the children of Gaza, whose agony moves me to tears.

The human catastrophe in Gaza is occurring in plain sight. It is financed and supplied with genocidal weapons by the world superpowers. The massacre of thousands of civilians—babies, children, and their mothers—is tacitly approved by the silent majority.

I’ve lived through that playbook before. I cannot, therefore, avert my eyes or my conscience from the ongoing orgy of violence the Palestinian people in Gaza are being subjected to.

The objective of the Israeli government is to eliminate the Palestinian people entirely. That objective constitutes genocide.

Lee Mordechai, an Israeli professor of history at Hebrew University, has compiled—and regularly updates—a massive, detailed database titled Bearing Witness to the Israel-Gaza War, which contains thousands of reports, videos, photos, testimonies, and investigations that document in detail the horrors committed by Israel in Gaza.

In his introduction, Prof. Mordechai notes:

“The enormous amount of evidence I have seen, much of it referenced later in this document, has been enough for me to believe that Israel is committing genocide against the Palestinian population in Gaza.… Israel’s campaign is ostensibly its reaction to the Hamas massacre of Oct. 7, 2023, in which war crimes and crimes against humanity were committed within the context of the longstanding conflict between Israelis and Palestinians that can be dated back to 1917 or 1948 (or other dates). “In all cases, historical grievances and atrocities do not justify additional atrocities in the present. Therefore, I consider Israel’s response to Hamas’ actions on Oct. 7 utterly disproportionate and criminal.”

That assessment is based on the documented evidence and the visible reality that everyone pretends not to see. It happened during the Nazi execution of the Final Solution in 1941–1945.

And it is happening again. This time, the perpetrators are radical Zionists, some of who are the grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Holocaust survivors!

The complicit governments of the US, UK, and Germany are not only financing and providing weapons of mass destruction, but they raise the specter of anti-Semitism as an odious political maneuver against those who protest the genocide.

I regard those who equate demonstrators against genocide in Gaza with anti-Semitism as morally appalling. They are trying to cover up their endorsement of crimes against humanity by silencing people who are exercising their right to speak out and assemble.

Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14188, Additional Measures to Combat Anti-Semitism, penalizes universities financially for allowing student demonstrations against the unfolding genocide in Gaza and facilitates the deportation of foreign students—by declaring them anti-Semitic and pro-Hamas—without due process.

Anti-Semitism is not combated by suppressing speech!

Holocaust survivors whose experience has sensitized them to recognize a genocide in the making—as I do—want to demonstrate that Israeli actions against the Palestinian people do NOT have the “solid support” of all Jews—as Netanyahu falsely claims.

In London, demonstrators are at risk of arrest for protesting against the Israeli genocide in Gaza. The London police repeatedly harass a group of Jewish Holocaust survivors and sons and daughters of survivors, some of who are Israeli.

At the very least, this reveals an appalling lack of sensitivity and disrespect for those who care enough to demonstrate—in the cold of winter—their support for fellow human beings.

Stephen Kapos, 87, laid flowers at Trafalgar Square during a Gaza protest to commemorate the tens of thousands of Palestinians killed in the Israel-Hamas war.

Mr. Kapos lived in hiding under the Nazi regime as a child in Budapest, Hungary, after he lost touch with his mother, and his father was taken to Bergen-Belsen concentration camp.

He was among nine other elderly demonstrators who were interrogated by the police. Echoes of 1984? Brave New World? Gestapo?

After his interrogation, Mr. Kapos spoke surrounded by around 100 supporters:

“All that should be stopped immediately because there’s no doubt about this being an atrocity and international crime … perpetrated by Israel. So how can you hesitate in the face of that?”

Dr. Agnes Kory said:

“In the name of a Holocaust survivor, which is me, and a Holocaust researcher, which is also me, I say no, not in our names, and I have to be at the forefront of peace for Palestine movements.”

The crowd chanted, “We are all Palestinians!”

The obscenity of using the police to intimidate Holocaust survivors and their children for supporting today’s victims of a holocaust is what in Jewish is called “chutzpah” (unmitigated gall)!

The mainstream press in Western “democracies” transmit Israeli propaganda, steadfastly avoiding the truth.

Ironically, I find Haaretz, the Israeli newspaper of record published daily in Hebrew and English, a reliable source of information about what is transpiring in Gaza.

What’s more, the English comments provide a sense of how Israel’s actions are perceived by (mostly) Jews inside and outside of Israel. The consensus is overwhelmingly highly critical.

On March 2, 2025, Haaretz reported:

“Israel has shut off all sources of food, fuel, medicine and other supplies for the Gaza Strip’s population of more than 2 million Palestinians. It’s the longest blockade yet of Israel’s 17-month-old campaign against Hamas, with no sign of it ending. Many Gazans went hungry during the normally festive Eid al-Fitr, a major Muslim holiday.”

Historically, famine and starvation have been used as a form of depopulation.

Between 1900 and 1940, more than twenty famines are recorded in One Page in the History of Starvation and Refeeding, Rambam Maimonides Medical Journal (2024).

The Soviets inflicted Holodomor in 1930–33 by closing the borders of Ukraine and other grain-growing regions to eliminate independent farmers. As many as 4.5 million Ukrainians and many millions more Russian farmers were starved to death in Holodomor.

Starvation and denial of medical supplies were Nazi methods for eliminating tens of millions of Poles, Jews, and other Slavic Untermenschen in Eastern Europe. The objective was to “cleanse the land” (i.e., “ethnic cleansing”) to create lebensraum for German settlers.

Israel has an identical objective—namely to “cleanse the land” of Palestinians, to facilitate Israeli expansion to incorporate “Greater Israel” “From the River to the Sea.”

The Times of India, Associated Press, and Haaretz reported that Gaza will run out of flour for bread within a week.

Having suffered the pain of hunger during three years in a concentration camp, I know what no bread means!

Aid workers warn of a catastrophic surge in severe hunger and malnutrition.

Eventually, food will run out completely if the flow of aid is not restored as almost all local food production in Gaza has been destroyed by the war. The people in Gaza are starving while food is rotting and medical supplies are stuck at the Israeli border.

A stark example of the propaganda reported by the government-controlled Israeli media and what transpired on March 17, 2025:

“One of the greatest preemptive operations in military history … more than 300 terrorists were liquidated within a few minutes … thanks to extraordinary cooperation between the Shin Bet [security service] and the air force.”

Haaretz reporters who investigated confirmed March 17 was “One of the Gaza War’s Most Horrifying Nights, the Israeli Army Killed Nearly 300 Women and Children.”

Gaza child casualties on March 17, 2025, include:

Haaretz also reported:

This is the Palestinian people’s response to “Greater Israel”—a land grab plan that calls for Palestinian expulsion from THEIR homeland.

Israeli HOSTAGES are for CEASE-FIRE.

Released hostage Yarden Bibas, whose wife and two young children were murdered in Hamas captivity, gave his first interview since being freed from Gaza to CBS’s 60 Minutes.

He stated that he chose a US network to directly implore US President Trump to, “Please stop this war and help bring all the hostages back.”

Asked if he thinks Trump can help, Bibas said that “I know he can. I’m here because of Trump, only because of him.”

In Israel’s Released Hostages Have No Faith in Netanyahu, Haaretz reports:

“A huge majority of Israelis actually supports the position of the released hostages. A poll published on Friday night by Israel’s Channel 12 showed that 69 percent of Israelis support ending the Gaza war in return for the release of all hostages, while only 21 percent oppose this idea. Yet the Netanyahu government is in the hands of those 21 percent, and the demand of most Israelis to first of all save the hostages, and then deal with the future of Gaza, is being ignored. “The hostages’ interviews will also pose a major challenge to leading American Jewish groups. Many of those groups have chosen the cynical path of using the hostages for hasbara purposes, but ignoring the call of those very same hostages, and their families, to end the war and save those left behind.”

The abandonment of Israeli hostages by the Israeli government has also resulted in a crisis for the military.

According to Haaretz, IDF Warns of Crisis: Many Reserve Soldiers Won’t Report Due to Recent Decisions by Israel’s Government:

“Several senior reservists warned of a 50 percent fall in the rate of reporting for duty. One senior reservist said that brigade and battalion commanders are dealing with scores of cases in which reservists have announced they will not report for duty, in most cases due to the violation of the hostage deal.”

On April 1, 2025, Haaretz reported a war crime atrocity: UN Recovers 15 Aid Workers’ Bodies in Gaza, Say Some Found Bound and Shot (by Nir Hasson, Liza Rozovsky, Jack Khoury).

Rescue teams say some victims had their hands tied and were shot at close range, suggesting they were executed.

“One rescuer on site told Haaretz that one of the bodies was found with its legs bound, reinforcing suspicions that some of the aid workers may have been executed.… Members of the rescue team say an IDF official directed them to the exact location where the bodies were buried and instructed them to bring digging tools. UN teams received approval to recover the bodies five days after submitting their request.”

According to Haaretz, In Gaza, Almost Every IDF Platoon Keeps a Human Shield, a Sub-Army of Palestinian Slaves.

On April 7, 2025, a cell phone video taken by one of the medics in the vehicle, who was subsequently killed and buried in a mass grave, was shown on Democracy Now. It confirms Israeli soldiers shot the fifteen Gaza medics and rescue workers at point-blank range:

“Some of the victims were found with their hands or legs tied and multiple gunshot wounds to the head and chest.”

The lead editorial from Haaretz on April 1, 2025 reads, Israelis Will Have to Look in the Mirror and See the Gaza Atrocities Committed in Our Name.

My heart goes out to the children, remembering as I do my own terror as a child during that other Holocaust. I weep for the children of Gaza. And you, dear readers, should, too!

On April 6, 2025, CBS’s 60 Minutes interviewed a group of children from Gaza. The children were in Qatar to be treated for their injuries.



A sixteen-year-old girl named Sara, when asked about life in Gaza before the war, stated:

“Life was good. Even though it wasn’t luxurious, we were content. We could go out and about, and family gatherings were something special.”

Her younger sister, Lama, agreed:

“Gaza was more than just a city. It was our little paradise.”

When will they ever learn? Oh, when will they ever learn? (as sung by Marlene Dietrich)

Pete Seger was a genuinely unwavering, committed, anti-war and environmental protection advocate. He wrote the lyrics to “Where Have All the Flowers Gone?” in 1958. During a performance in 1968, he acknowledged his gratitude to Marlene Dietrich for having popularized the song. Staunchly anti-Nazi, Marlene Dietrich relinquished her German citizenship in 1939. Her rendition of the song evokes the forgotten Nazi.

She sang the song in three languages: German: “Sag Mir Wo Die Blumen Sind?”; English; and French: “Qui Peut Dir Où Vont Les Fleurs?”

Seger noted that “the song was too vague, not specific as it should be.” In 1968, he meant Vietnam, of course.

Having met Pete Seger, I think he would agree that today, the specificity should be GAZA!

Never Give in, Never Give up,

Vera

