Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

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Vaxx Harms

I have been documenting COVID vaccine injuries, deaths, and the associated corruption since the rollout of these experimental products in 2021. The following articles contain thousands of links to supporting evidence, including to many peer-reviewed articles and studies. Vaxx-injured victims and their families will also find resources to help with their healing journey.

Letter to a Holocaust Denier

Letter to a Holocaust Denier

Margaret Anna Alice
·
November 2, 2021
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Letter to a Tyrant

Letter to a Tyrant

Margaret Anna Alice
·
November 12, 2021
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Letter to an Agree-to-Disagree Relative

Letter to an Agree-to-Disagree Relative

Margaret Anna Alice
·
November 26, 2021
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Letter to the Washington State Board of Health

Letter to the Washington State Board of Health

Margaret Anna Alice
·
January 10, 2022
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Letter to a Governing Body

Letter to a Governing Body

Margaret Anna Alice
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January 11, 2022
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Letter to the New York State Department of Health

Letter to the New York State Department of Health

Margaret Anna Alice
·
February 12, 2022
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Letter to the UK Government

Letter to the UK Government

Margaret Anna Alice
·
March 7, 2022
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Behind the Scenes: Is It Logical & Reasonable?

Behind the Scenes: Is It Logical & Reasonable?

Margaret Anna Alice
·
April 3, 2022
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Behind the Scenes: Is It Logical & Reasonable? … Round 2

Behind the Scenes: Is It Logical & Reasonable? … Round 2

Margaret Anna Alice
·
April 4, 2022
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Behind the Scenes: Is It Logical & Reasonable? … Final Round

Behind the Scenes: Is It Logical & Reasonable? … Final Round

Margaret Anna Alice
·
April 23, 2022
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Letter to the FDA & CDC

Letter to the FDA & CDC

Margaret Anna Alice
·
April 5, 2022
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Letter to the California Legislature

Letter to the California Legislature

Margaret Anna Alice
·
April 14, 2022
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Dispatches from the New Normal Front: Sparring with the Belligerently Bamboozled

Dispatches from the New Normal Front: Sparring with the Belligerently Bamboozled

Margaret Anna Alice
·
April 19, 2022
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Dialogue with a Curious Injectee

Dialogue with a Curious Injectee

Margaret Anna Alice
·
May 5, 2022
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Dialogue with a Curious Injectee: Afterword

Dialogue with a Curious Injectee: Afterword

Margaret Anna Alice
·
July 21, 2022
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A Mostly Peaceful Depopulation

A Mostly Peaceful Depopulation

Margaret Anna Alice
·
July 4, 2022
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50 Reasons to Give Your Child the COVID Shot

50 Reasons to Give Your Child the COVID Shot

Margaret Anna Alice
·
September 4, 2022
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Behind the Scenes: Demolishing the 4 Big Lies

Behind the Scenes: Demolishing the 4 Big Lies

Margaret Anna Alice
·
October 14, 2022
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30 Questions for a Narrative Believer

30 Questions for a Narrative Believer

Margaret Anna Alice
·
November 21, 2022
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Dialogue with a Narrative Believer

Dialogue with a Narrative Believer

Margaret Anna Alice
·
December 11, 2022
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Baby Alex: The Definitive Account—in His Mother’s Own Words

Baby Alex: The Definitive Account—in His Mother’s Own Words

Margaret Anna Alice and Cornelia Hertzler
·
December 21, 2022
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Letter to Senator Ron Johnson

Letter to Senator Ron Johnson

Margaret Anna Alice
·
December 22, 2022
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Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice

Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice

Margaret Anna Alice
·
January 1, 2023
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Letter to the Stanford Daily

Letter to the Stanford Daily

Margaret Anna Alice and Steve Kirsch
·
January 30, 2023
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Letter to a Mainstream Straddler

Letter to a Mainstream Straddler

Margaret Anna Alice
·
February 22, 2023
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Mistakes Were NOT Made: One Poem to Wake the World

Mistakes Were NOT Made: One Poem to Wake the World

Margaret Anna Alice
·
April 12, 2023
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Behind the Scenes: The Gell-Mann Amnesia Effect

Behind the Scenes: The Gell-Mann Amnesia Effect

Margaret Anna Alice
·
May 25, 2023
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What Caused David Miranda’s Death?

What Caused David Miranda’s Death?

Margaret Anna Alice
·
October 18, 2023
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Dissident Dialogues: Dr. Naomi Wolf

Dissident Dialogues: Dr. Naomi Wolf

Margaret Anna Alice and Dr Naomi Wolf
·
December 14, 2023
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Mistakes Were NOT Made (Video: Dr. Mike Yeadon)

Mistakes Were NOT Made (Video: Dr. Mike Yeadon)

Margaret Anna Alice and Dr Mike Yeadon
·
January 1, 2024
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Shappens, Inc.

Shappens, Inc.

Margaret Anna Alice
·
April 2, 2024
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Lament of the Vaxx-Injured

Lament of the Vaxx-Injured

Margaret Anna Alice
·
April 12, 2024
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Mistakes Were NOT Made (Video Clip: Margaret Anna Alice on Doc Malik Podcast)

Mistakes Were NOT Made (Video Clip: Margaret Anna Alice on Doc Malik Podcast)

Margaret Anna Alice and Doc Malik
·
June 10, 2024
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Lament of the Vaxx-Injured (Podcast)

Lament of the Vaxx-Injured (Podcast)

Margaret Anna Alice
·
June 27, 2024
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My Corona Investigative Committee Presentation (7/1/22)

My Corona Investigative Committee Presentation (7/1/22)

Margaret Anna Alice
·
July 1, 2024
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Vera Sharav’s Speech: We Can’t Forget (6/28/24) + Profiles in Courage: Vera Sharav

Vera Sharav’s Speech: We Can’t Forget (6/28/24) + Profiles in Courage: Vera Sharav

Margaret Anna Alice and Vera Sharav
·
July 9, 2024
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Mistakes Were NOT Made (Video: Vera Sharav)

Mistakes Were NOT Made (Video: Vera Sharav)

Margaret Anna Alice and Vera Sharav
·
January 1, 2025
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Lament of the Vaxx-Injured (Video: Cody Hudson)

Lament of the Vaxx-Injured (Video: Cody Hudson)

Margaret Anna Alice and A mother's anthem
·
February 13, 2025
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Cody & Heather Hudson’s Speeches: We Can’t Forget (6/28/24)

Cody & Heather Hudson’s Speeches: We Can’t Forget (6/28/24)

Margaret Anna Alice, A mother's anthem, and 2 others
·
February 25, 2025
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Memes by Themes #16: The COVID Big Lies

Memes by Themes #16: The COVID Big Lies

Margaret Anna Alice
·
March 12, 2025
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My World Council for Health Interview: The Story Behind Mistakes Were NOT Made (3/27/23)

My World Council for Health Interview: The Story Behind Mistakes Were NOT Made (3/27/23)

Margaret Anna Alice, World Council for Health, and Tess Lawrie, MBBCh, PhD​
·
March 16, 2025
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My Dr. Heather Uncensored Interview (6/28/24)

My Dr. Heather Uncensored Interview (6/28/24)

Margaret Anna Alice
·
June 28, 2025
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50 Reasons to Give Your Child the COVID Shot (Video: Doc Malik)

50 Reasons to Give Your Child the COVID Shot (Video: Doc Malik)

Margaret Anna Alice and Doc Malik
·
September 5, 2025
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Mistakes Were NOT Made (Video: Margaret Anna Alice)

Mistakes Were NOT Made (Video: Margaret Anna Alice)

Margaret Anna Alice
·
Jan 1
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Lament at the Scottish Parliament

Lament at the Scottish Parliament

Margaret Anna Alice
·
Feb 14
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© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

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My Dystopian Fairy Tale: Four Years Later

My Dystopian Fairy Tale: Four Years Later

Margaret Anna Alice, Abby Wynne, and CJ Hopkins
·
August 3, 2025
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The Vapor, the Hot Hat, & the Witches’ Potion

The Vapor, the Hot Hat, & the Witches’ Potion

Margaret Anna Alice
·
August 3, 2021
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GET THE BOOK! The Vapor, the Hot Hat, & the Witches’ Potion: A Fairy Story

GET THE BOOK! The Vapor, the Hot Hat, & the Witches’ Potion: A Fairy Story

Margaret Anna Alice
·
September 23, 2021
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Wake-up Toolkit

My Wake-up Toolkit is a great way to get acquainted with my content. I’ve organized my articles by topic for easy reference and use in your red-pilling efforts as needed. Note that I have not been able to update this since June 2024 due to a technical issue, so check my archive for more recent additions.

Wake-up Toolkit

Wake-up Toolkit

Margaret Anna Alice
·
November 21, 2022
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