I recently enjoyed an invigorating discussion with Hrvoje Morić of Geopolitics & Empire about the cruelites’, philanthropaths’, and tyrants’ multifaceted agenda for us ordinary folk and what we can do about it.

This called to mind a captivating conversation I had with fellow Substacker Will T Wilkinson when we met up last fall, thanks to an introduction by Bill Kauth, a reader some of you may recall attended my beloved Michael’s funeral with his lovely wife, Zoe Alowan.

On October 17, 2024, Will wrote me:

“My deep friend Bill Kauth just recommended your substack.… So moved by your description of the loss of your beloved. Sharing with my partner of 32 years.”

I replied:

“Thank you for your compassionate words about I’ve Lost Half of Me—it sounds like you can relate more than most given you have been with your beloved the same amount of time 💞”

This led to a correspondence in which he wrote [relevant links inserted by me]:

“Bill Kauth is my good friend of 30 years. He told me about you and I just listened to your reading of Mistakes Were NOT Made. I also watched Tess Lawrie’s video. I’ve printed it out and am distributing to friends, emailing to others, and will feature this in a business/think tank presentation I’ll make next week. “I see you subscribed to my Substack, which makes me immediately want to edit everything before you read/listen! In this moment, as I type, I’m feeling a next level inspiration from what you are bringing into the world and the great breakthrough promised me by the stars that has been disrupting my life for months now unexpectedly includes your sudden presence in my life. “I know that those of us who seek to speak truth in this world can often feel like voices crying in the wilderness. I’m just writing to let you know that this soul has heard you and deeply appreciates your voice. You’ve made a difference in my life at a lonely moment between realities.”

Will, who described himself as “the dysfunctionally polite Canadian,” later wrote:

“Since you may actually be reading this and I feel honored that you are, I will say how touched I was by your description of losing your partner. Tears flowed over here. I’m tempted to not write any further on this because I feel totally unable to wordsmith my sentiments. So, enough. Just, thank you. I know what I experienced is a preparation for the grief of losing my own. It’s inevitable some day, one way or the other.… “You shared so much with me, thank you. I’ll click on the links (tomorrow) and explore. Meanwhile, I’m grateful we’ve connected. According to the stars and how I feel, I’m navigating the most disruptive transformation of my life and, frankly, feel uncharacteristically ‘lost’ at the moment. I’m OK with that. I built a small, underground dark retreat here on our property and will be hanging out in there today, receiving guidance. Your sudden arrival in my conscious awareness at this moment seems an interesting synchronicity, given your formidable contributions. It’s an unexpected blessing for me. Thank you Bill!”

He dropped me this note a couple months later:

“BTW, I sure appreciate you. I read your work with such admiration. I’m finding my own voice, a unique blend of truth telling and positive solutions… “So happy to be sharing this adventure with you. I do feel more hopeful now that I did a few months ago, you can guess why!”

We had previously discussed his writing a guest piece for me in which he would share a gripping story he told me when we met. I reminded him about this, noting:

“I think that’s such an important lesson about the cognitive error so many normal, nice people make when they project their own niceness onto philanthropaths as I addressed in my Anatomy of a Philanthropath series.”

This sparked Will to write the following riveting essay, “They Know … and They Don’t Care.” His passion, “next level inspiration,” and innovative thinking shine through each provocative word.

You may not agree with everything he says—I’m not sure I do, frankly—but you will certainly find it thought-provoking, and you are sure to appreciate his open-minded, open-hearted, solutions-oriented approach to the moral challenges we Apocaloptimists face as we Confront the Brutal Facts and existential evil with revolutionary Love.

They Know … and They Don’t Care

by Will T Wilkinson

“The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was to convince the world he didn’t exist.”

That line of memorable dialogue from The Usual Suspects apparently originated with Pastor William Ramsey, who wrote in Spiritualism: A Satanic Delusion & a Sign of the Times (1856):

“One of the most striking proofs of the personal existence of Satan, which our times afford us, is found in the fact, that he has so influenced the minds of multitudes in reference to his existence and doings, as to make them believe that he does not exist; and that the hosts of Demons or Evil Spirits, over whom Satan presides as Prince, are only the phantacies of the brain, some hallucination of mind. Could we have a stronger proof of the existence of a mind so mighty as to produce such results?”

This disturbs me in so many ways.

It chills me to read his description of hierarchy, of organization, what the author describes as “the hosts of Demons or Evil Spirits, over whom Satan presides as Prince.”

I feel an instant gut reaction, “No way!”

I feel an instant gut reaction, “No way!”

But then it occurs to me my reaction more or less proves how I’ve succumbed to the hallucination! So instead of brushing this aside as a theoretical religious concept, I pause for a moment of sober contemplation, considering the events of the last few years through this lens and realize, “Yikes!”

And now a simple but deeply troubling realization penetrates the fog of that hallucination: What else could we call what’s being exposed in healthcare, economics, social and world events but evil in action? It certainly seems well-organized, coordinated, deliberate, calculated, cunning, and heartless.

Am I waking up, are millions of us waking up, to the obscene, virulent reality of evil?

A friend once told me a story he called “The Most Terrifying Lunch I Ever Had.”

What a teaser! This friend is a lit-up mystic with his heart on fire, overflowing with humanitarian passion, dedicated 24/7 to personally creating a more loving world.

I was immediately fascinated by his odd prelude and settled in for a deep listen as he recounted this nightmare encounter:

“We were talking about this and that while we ate when this guy suddenly leaned over the table and grinned. “‘You know the trouble with all you guys who want to save the world?’ he mused. “‘Well, this will be interesting,’ I thought. I didn’t know him well, only that he was absurdly wealthy and had sacrificed his morals to get there. His heartless escapades were well-known in entrepreneurial circles where he was simultaneously admired and loathed—admired for his accomplishments, loathed for the awkward reminder that his admirers were either already like him or aspiring to be. His history was littered with ruined competitors and planetary desecration. “‘You see,’ he began, ‘you think people like me just need to find out how destructive we are and then we’ll change.’ “I nodded tentatively, wondering what was coming. “‘Well,’ he continued, and leaned even closer, his eyes turning dark. ‘We know … and we don’t care.’ “He sat back, a satisfied smirk on his face. “‘We want the money,’ he chuckled. ‘We want the power.’ “He shrugged, speared a chunk of meat from his plate and waved his free hand expansively in the air, as if referring to the world at large. “‘We know … and we don’t care.’”

“You know the trouble with all you guys who want to save the world?” he mused.

My friend said he felt overwhelmed by a suffocating wave of nausea, realizing this guy was telling the truth and likely speaking for many.

“We know … and we don’t care.”

This sounded to me like a mantra for psychopaths, who are known for exhibiting a lack of remorse for their actions and absence of empathy for others.

These are not good people, although they often come across as charming. They mug, lie, cheat, steal, rape, and murder, and they don’t lose any sleep over it.

On a global scale, they are the dark “elite”—or cruelites, as Margaret Anna Alice coined—who operate above the law, becoming absurdly wealthy by manipulating, deceiving, and selling products that harm us and ruin the environment.

Some are sociopathic politicians, CEOs, and media puppets who scheme in the shadows to overturn democratically elected governments. They foment war and reap endless profits from weapon sales—then profit again from rebuilding what their weapons destroyed.

They pretend to have our best interests in mind, claiming they simply know better than us … about everything.

“The world should be run by those who own it,” I once heard a drunken business mogul proclaim.

Maybe it already is—because they seem to control so much of what happens on the planet.

I would sure like them to stop.

But it will take more than truth-telling to rid ourselves of their control. My friend’s lunch companion was being brutally honest. He and his kind do know the damage they are causing, and they really don’t care—at all.

This grim reality, as simple and obvious as it seems, provides a reality check for all of us who champion a just world. If exposing dark truths only impresses the nonoffenders while the culprits buy and lie their way out of accountability, how effective is our truth-telling?

If exposing dark truths only impresses the nonoffenders while the culprits buy and lie their way out of accountability, how effective is our truth-telling?

We sign petitions, vote, boycott, protest. Some even advocate for violent revolution. Well, we’ve been there, done that, got a closetful of T-shirts, yet the song remains the same.

As Hegel remarked, “History teaches us that we do not learn from history.”

Maybe it’s time to heed Einstein, who defined insanity as “doing the same thing and expecting a different result.”

To escape the oppression of evil, we’ll have to do something different from what we’ve done before and what we’re doing now. Today’s escalating crises scream out for something profoundly different, even counterintuitive.

So, what might that be?

My inquiry proceeds with questions.

Does evil exist in some distinct form, acting willfully through certain people who are certifiably, unredeemably “evil,” or is everyone basically “good,” with certain unfortunates suffering from serious character flaws and mental illness?

Are psychopaths independent actors, or are some official agents of evil, coordinated in a global program of demonic enslavement as Pastor William Ramsey warned?

In the midst of writing this, I received an email from a good friend (he’s liberally-minded, intelligent, a nice guy) who challenged a statement or two in a recent post of mine and wrote:

“I hear a good/evil binary that doesn’t square with my sense of the world’s complexity.”

He went on to complain that what I’ve been writing recently seemed to deviate from what he appreciated before, which he described as a more nuanced approach.

His comments got my attention. He’s right about me, but I think he’s wrong to take issue with a “good/evil binary.” His reluctance to acknowledge evil as a distinct force in opposition to good reminds me of how M. Scott Peck introduced his book, People of the Lie. He wrote:

“We cannot begin to hope to heal human evil until we are able to look at it directly. It is not a pleasant sight. Many observed that my previous book, The Road Less Traveled, was a nice book. This is not a nice book. It is about our dark side, and in large part about the very darkest members of our human community—those I frankly judge to be evil. They are not nice people. But the judgment needs to be made. It is the principal thesis of this work that these specific people—as well as human evil in general—need to be studied scientifically. Not in the abstract. Not just philosophically. But scientifically. And to do that we must be willing to make judgments.”

As I contemplate the reality of evil, fundamentally existential questions are bubbling to the surface of my mind, like: If there is an all-wise God who made everything, how could he/she/it make a mistake and create evil … or was this part of some plan?

And, either way, What is the purpose of evil?

These conceptual Gordian Knots deserve more attention than this space allows.

A better, actionable question is, How can we neutralize, reform, or eliminate those psychopaths who seem to rule this planet when educating them about the destructive repercussions of their greed and narcissism doesn’t motivate them to change their ways?

Implicit in this question is the grim acknowledgment that the usual penalties don’t apply to them. Their money and power and connections rescue them from the punishments we little people face. Big companies pay their CEOs millions to navigate pay-for-murder lawsuits where death is an acceptable side effect and settlements are merely the cost of doing business.

Implicit in this question is the grim acknowledgment that the usual penalties don’t apply to them. Their money and power and connections rescue them from the punishments we little people face.

They know … and they don’t care.

The guy in that lunch story knows … and he doesn’t care.

Ford executives knew the Pinto’s exploding gas tank would kill passengers, and they didn’t care for seven years.

Big Pharma knows about the deadly side effects of their products, and they only care about burying the evidence (they let their customers bury the bodies).

Concentration camp survivor and Nobel Prize–winning author Elie Wiesel must have been speaking of these vile creatures when he wrote, “Because of indifference, one dies before one actually dies.”

And they do die, these sad humans decaying into zombies, spiritually dead before their human deaths. They languish in material luxury and bathe in pandering praise while utterly poor in spirit and devoid of the soul-renewing blessing of compassion, impervious to tenderness, hearts hardened by the nagging burden of their secret sins.

A musician friend once recounted how he had performed for a former president and his immediate family and special friends at a five-star hotel in Maui. They picked him up in a black limo and blindfolded him. He was taken to the hotel, positioned at a grand piano in the penthouse suite, and instructed to play, while those present sat rigidly in formal attire around a big table, eating dinner, barely talking, cheerless and frigid while palm trees swayed in the tropical breeze outside.

My friend told me he felt chilled to the bone in that loveless environment, “I couldn’t wait to get out of there,” he confessed. “And I felt like burning the check. It was a kind of hell I’d never imagined. Creepy!”

You’d recognize some of their names—globally respected leaders—but I think you’d also agree their deeds reveal what they really are: evil.

Peck wrote:

“The evil deny the suffering of their guilt—the painful awareness of their sin, inadequacy, and imperfection—by casting their pain onto others through projection and scapegoating. They themselves may not suffer, but those around them do. They cause suffering. The evil create for those under their dominion a miniature sick society.”

Perhaps this human world has become exactly that—a projection of their denied suffering, a sort of alternate reality we feeling people didn’t create and certainly don’t enjoy or want.

But there’s also this: Vampires don’t show themselves in mirrors. Why not? The traditional explanation was mirrors backed with silver “burn up their reflection.”

Well, modern mirrors are backed with aluminum, but vampires remain nonreflective (at least in today’s movies).

In other words, vampires are incapable of self-reflection.

Evil is incapable of looking at itself. Instead, as Peck illuminates: the evil cast their pain onto others through projection.

That’s insightful. I wonder, is there a clue in here that might help us prevail over evil with an unlikely strategy?

I wonder, is there a clue in here that might help us prevail over evil with an unlikely strategy?

Martial artists know how to turn their enemy’s own power against them. What if the same principle applies here? If so, what would that look like?

As I asked myself this question, I immediately recalled Christ’s injunction to turn the other cheek. A quick search turned up this quote:

“Retaliation is what most people expect and how worldly people act. Turning the other cheek requires help from on high. Responding to hatred with love and ignoring personal slights display the supernatural power of the indwelling Holy Spirit.”

What if the best response to evil is to become so infused with what’s described here as “the indwelling Holy Spirit” that its “supernatural power” becomes our projection, stronger than the projection of evil? In that heightened state, we would then present a sort of metaphorical mirror, forcing evil to self-reflect.

What happens when we self-reflect and perceive our sins and errors? If we don’t deny and defend, we feel remorse. But, as noted, those infused with evil are incapable of remorse.

But what if, assisted by our Holy Spirit projection, they (at least a few) just might reflect on their own evil?

What if some of those we’d describe as evil become redeemable, under extraordinary circumstances? So, what might constitute “extraordinary?”

How about forgiveness?

What?!

Given the perverse depravity of evil, how could we sanely consider forgiveness? Maybe from a distance, personally disconnected, but what about the victims of evil’s indifferent abuse? How could anyone expect forgiveness from a grieving mother who just lost her son to a heartless murderer or a daughter who wasn’t allowed to visit her father—dying from a severe vaccine reaction—because of COVID lockdown regulations?

So hard.

But unconditional forgiveness just might be the radically innovative, counterintuitive solution we need. And if this could effectively deal with evil, perhaps it’s worth the effort to validate or disprove the idea.

Hawaiians practice a forgiveness ritual called Ho’oponopono. It has four steps:

“I’m sorry. Please forgive me. Thank you. I love you.”

It’s conducted internally and can be done with anyone, including both those you’ve wronged and those who wronged you.

When I first learned this process, I could immediately understand its application toward those I’d harmed, but I struggled to comprehend how I’d use it when I was the one who’d been wronged. Shouldn’t the other guy ask for forgiveness?

Of course, those we’re speaking of aren’t going to apologize or accept responsibility for the harm they’ve caused. Maybe we have to do the asking for them.

“I’m sorry for whatever hurt you, causing you to deny and project and hurt others. “Please forgive me for whatever I might have done that somehow inadvertently contributed to your suffering. “Thank you for forgiving me. “I love you.”

Since learning and beginning to practice this ritual, I’ve confirmed it’s futile to attempt it without assistance from above. In other words, that indwelling Holy Spirit must be present and activated. That’s what actually seems to perform the forgiving—through me.

The reality of what I’m calling the Holy Spirit (two word symbols) can be conceived of and realized in many different ways. For me, it’s the visceral experience of gratitude, being heart-wide-open with appreciation for the gift of life and humble in respect and reverence before that which created all this (including me and you). I’m comfortable with the word “God”; you may prefer a different term. Regardless, the experience—not the theory—lives in me as the indwelling Holy Spirit.

It’s the visceral experience of gratitude, being heart-wide-open with appreciation for the gift of life and humble in respect and reverence before that which created all this.

The last step, “I love you,” really challenged me.

Ironically, I was inspired to become able to say it and mean it by a retired Texas oil man I interviewed for a book project. He told me an amazing story about a failing business deal.

Truth be told, the guy seemed semi-psychopathic to me, but—paradoxically—he had a guru. In fact, that’s how we met. I was hired by his spiritual teacher in Virginia to write a book (turned out to be three books), and my client recommended I interview the oil guy as a resource. I soon found out why.

Here’s what he told me:

“I got wind the night before our board meeting that the big deal we’d been negotiating with a major supplier was going to crash and burn. I got so angry. Normally, I’d have ripped into that meeting spitting bullets. But I called my spiritual teacher, and here’s what he told me to do. “He said, ‘Arrive early so you’re in the room before anyone else. As they enter, greet each person, silently repeating to yourself: “I don’t need anything from you … I love you.”’ “Man, I thought that was crazy! But he was the wise guy, not me, so I went along with it. The first encounter, I felt stupid, but I did it anyway. The second one was a little easier. By the time everyone was in the room—about fifteen of us—I was almost in tears. I felt so much love! It was incredible. And I hadn’t said a word, beyond ‘Good morning.’ “Sure enough, minutes after the meeting began, they told us, ‘No deal.’ But instead of blowing up, which is what I would have normally done, I heard myself saying something like, ‘I respect your decision. But I think we really could help your company.’ “I elaborated with specific details, in a calm voice, not trying to sell, just to communicate how I felt. ‘So,’ I finished, ‘I’d like to suggest that I step out of the room with my team and you reconsider. And here’s our new offer. We’ll forgo our usual 10-percent commission and work with you for no fee. We’d just like an opportunity to prove our value.’ “They were surprised, to say the least, and my team thought I’d lost my mind. I kind of agreed with them. But we left the room and got called back in maybe ten minutes later. “Here’s a brief version of what their CEO said, ‘Your offer is remarkable, but we can’t accept it. We have decided to explore working with you and have agreed to pay a 15-percent commission.’ “He added something about integrity, I can’t remember because I felt almost delirious. Well, that was the beginning of a collaboration that lasted over a decade and generated millions of dollars for both sides. Executives became friends, attending family celebrations and funerals. It was like a miracle!”

I was stunned when I heard his story, a testament to the power of love and an inspiring example of deep change achieved in unlikely places.

I was stunned when I heard his story, a testament to the power of love and an inspiring example of deep change achieved in unlikely places.

As I recount it here, I find myself wondering if the guy just made it up, but I don’t think so. And it leads me to this question: What if love turns out to be our secret weapon against evil?

This is hardly a new idea. Many of us learned the phrase, “Perfect love casts out fear” in Sunday School, although we had no idea what it meant.

And the Roman poet Virgil said, “Love conquers all.”

But his full quote is, “Love conquers all things; let us too surrender to Love.”

This positions Love as a superior force we give in to, which sounds like humility.

So, were The Beatles right in singing, “Love is all you need”?

Or how about another lyric of theirs, “Get back … get back to where you once belonged.”

The Prodigal Son of Biblical fame was welcomed home, regardless of his sins.

As the story goes:

“While he was still a long way off, his father saw him and was filled with compassion for him; he ran to his son, threw his arms around him and kissed him.”

An older brother witnessed this and got upset. The wise father said:

“This brother of yours was dead and is alive again; he was lost and is found.”

These are the living dead, our psychopathic brothers and sisters, but can they (maybe some of them) be redeemed and reborn? Could the indifferent regain empathy through some kind of special intervention from the Holy Spirit? If so, how would that Holy Spirit reach them?

Methinks it would need agents for good … and maybe that’s where we come in, through our interactions with agents of evil.

Here’s another instruction that may apply: “Forgive them … they know not what they do.”

But wait. They do know. They know … and they don’t care.

Okay, back to the drawing board. If this inventive remedy turns out to be no more than magical thinking, is our exploration teasing out another strategy? And, here we go, into another illuminating story.

If this inventive remedy turns out to be no more than magical thinking, is our exploration teasing out another strategy?

I suffered a serious bout of vertigo a few years ago. If you’ve ever had it, you know how completely disorienting it is. I’d been working in the woods, sweating on a hot day, getting dehydrated, lifting and carting heavy logs. I went to bed exhausted, and when I awoke and tried to get out of bed, I fell—it felt like I fell to the ceiling. My wife drove me to the hospital, fearing a stroke.

It wasn’t a stroke, and they only offered me drugs, so we escaped. Driving home with me lying in the back seat still swooning, my wife called a friend, who suggested a homeopathic remedy. We stopped at our food co-op; she went in and bought it. She returned and popped three tiny pills in my mouth. Before they dissolved under my tongue, my symptoms began to abate. In a few hours, after a couple more administrations of this magical medicine, I returned to more or less normal.

Homeopathy works on a principle called “the law of similars,” or “like cures like.” Homeopathy.md describes it this way, “A disease is cured with a substance that causes similar symptoms/disease in a healthy human being.”

If we can harness our imagination for a moment and return to my comments about vampires and mirrors, I wonder … What if we became able to face evil as a kind of metaphorical mirror, not to reflect back their unseen image but their own projection? Could whatever vibe they are broadcasting bounce back and, maybe, effect their cure?

Interesting idea! But this isn’t something we could ever do on our own. The weapon is theirs, now used against them … by themselves. Our role would be to remain unmoved, not judging, forgiving, infused with the indwelling Holy Spirit, letting perfect love cast out fear.

The two other central principles of homeopathy seem to also apply: treating the person, not the disease, and always prescribing the minimum, most concentrated dose. Again, work for the Holy Spirit, not our own brilliant minds.

Now if we contemplate this strategy as a novel approach to defeating evil, it’s comforting to learn, again from Homeopathy.md, that “These remedies have no side effects, toxic reactions, or allergies, and are not addictive.” (I’m thinking here of us, not them!)

Most of us will never meet a member of the cruelites, that power-hungry, psychopathic scrum of satanic evil who have turned this beautiful earth into a “miniature sick society.”

But we do encounter evil every day through the news and our own thinking about the bad guys, and we may occasionally rub shoulders with a lesser minion. What if we became experts at Ho’oponopono, especially with those who seem the least worthy of our forgiveness?

As a possible success story demonstrating the effectiveness of this principle, I learned members of a spiritual community in Colorado once confronted drunken teenage vandals who were defacing their property every Saturday night by gathering there early one week and, when these hoodlums roared up in their hot rods, simply standing still and silent on the other side of the property line, refusing to engage. After repeated attempts at semi-violent agitation, the boys scrambled back into their cars and raced away, never to return. I wonder what they were thinking about these forty-some silent men? Impossible to know, but they never returned.

From my limited, initial attempts at forgiving the unforgivable, I’m realizing the key to success relates to my own personal state. Am I enslaved in their world, that “miniature sick society,” or have I—a prodigal son myself—returned to the original world, a realm of Love and kindness and respect for each other … all others?

They know … and they don’t care.

But I know … and I do care.

Far beyond spiritual musings disconnected from “reality,” perhaps what we are considering here edges us towards what Einstein called “spooky action at a distance” and what quantum researchers describe as quantum entanglement, where physically distant particles that share some common bond can be instantly, simultaneously influenced across many miles.

Far beyond spiritual musings disconnected from “reality,” perhaps what we are considering here edges us towards what Einstein called “spooky action at a distance” and what quantum researchers describe as quantum entanglement.

Maybe that’s how we could reach the unreachable, the whole sorry lot of them, through every instance of personal, forgiving contact with evil, in whatever form evil takes.

But, as a friend recalled his pastor saying:

“Forgiveness is not about forgetting. Forgiveness is about uncoupling ourselves from the effects of an offense so that we do not continue to be dominated and oppressed by it. We may pray for the offenders and forgive them, but that does not mean that we forget what they have done and let down our boundaries so they can do it again and again and again. It’s so important that we recognize where every person is in their personal development. To expect someone to be better than they are willing or able to be is setting ourselves (and them) up for more abuse. We can forgive and disconnect ourselves from the power and energy of those who would do us harm. But let’s be careful not to also deceive ourselves into believing that our forgiveness alone will change the state of their heart. Something far greater than that—their own experience of the indwelling Holy Spirit—this is what will bring about that deep change. That is what we can model for them. This is perhaps the most important and essential aspect of forgiveness when addressing the least-deserving of our Love.”

There was a final comment about the devil in that closing scene of The Usual Suspects. Perhaps creative license permits us to interpret it differently, to confirm the hopeful meaning of our discourse:

“And, like that, he’s gone.”

