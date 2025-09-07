Yesterday, September 6, was Michael’s birthday. It was also the one-year anniversary of his funeral.

I’d hoped to publish the video of his service for the occasion. After working two twenty-two–hour days in close succession to meet multiple back-to-back deadlines, I completed the rough edit.

It felt too important to rush out, though, and I missed my self-imposed deadline, so I am instead publishing my transcript of a March 22, 2010, conversation I recently stumbled across. This is the second entry in The Michael Project I started a year ago.