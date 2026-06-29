Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

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The Magic Scale + Dispatches from the Multi-Verse: An Online Poetry Salon (April 8, 2026)

Sharing a New Poem I Debuted During Victory Palace’s First Online Poetry Salon
Margaret Anna Alice's avatar
Victory Palace Poetry's avatar
Margaret Anna Alice and Victory Palace Poetry
Jun 29, 2026

In April, I had the honor of joining the inaugural online poetry salon Dispatches from the Multi-Verse organized by Victory Palace Poetry.

The Victory Palace Poetry Stack
Dispatches from the Multi-Verse: Salon recording
Dear friends, subscribers and poetry fans…
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a month ago · 4 likes · 2 comments · Victory Palace Poetry
The Victory Palace Poetry Stack
Dispatches from the Multi-Verse: An Online Poetry Salon
Dear Friends, followers and subscribers…
Read more
14 days ago · 5 likes · 6 comments · Victory Palace Poetry

The exceptionally talented poets Tesstamona, Vareesha Khan, and Victory Palace also participated, and we each read a selection of poems. The above clip comprises my readings of I Wish I Knew How: A Rehumanizing Algorithm, A Streak of Mean, In the End, When My Body Stops, Ode to a Whistleblower, and one previously unpublished poem, The Magic Scale, which you will find below.

📆 Save the Date for the Next Salon!

Wednesday, July 1, at 8 pm CST

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, July 1, at 8 pm CST, when Victory Palace will be hosting the summer edition of Dispatches from the Multi-Verse. I hope you will join us! Register here to sign up for the Zoom call.

This time, my fellow poets will be Joseph Ajdukovich, Jim Davidson, Tesstamona, Vareesha Khan, and Victory Palace Poetry. We look forward to seeing you then/there!

The Victory Palace Poetry Stack
Dispatches from the Multi-Verse: An Online Poetry Salon
Dear Friends, followers and subscribers…
Read more
14 days ago · 7 likes · 7 comments · Victory Palace Poetry

The Magic Scale

by Margaret Anna Alice

When a person does it, it’s stalking.
When a government does it, it’s security.

When a person does it, it’s assault.
When a government does it, it’s public health.

When a person does it, it’s robbery.
When a government does it, it’s building roads.

When a person does it, it’s blackmail.
When a government does it, it’s diplomacy.

When a person does it, it’s pedophilia.
When a government does it, it’s networking.

When a person does it, it’s murder.
When a government does it, it’s national defense.

When a person does it, it’s lying.
When a corporation does it, it’s public affairs.

When a person does it, it’s cheating.
When a corporation does it, it’s a loophole.

When a person does it, it’s bribery.
When a corporation does it, it’s lobbying.

When a person does it, it’s laundering.
When a corporation does it, it’s offshore banking.

When a person does it, it’s bankruptcy.
When a corporation does it, it’s too big to fail.

When a person does it, it’s poisoning.
When a corporation does it, it’s lifesaving.

Oh, the magic of the scale when it’s tipped
     from person to institution,
     from one to a million,
     from specific to generic,
     from concrete to abstract.

Additional Featured Poems

I Wish I Knew How: A Rehumanizing Algorithm

I Wish I Knew How: A Rehumanizing Algorithm

Margaret Anna Alice, Visceral Adventure, and 2 others
·
April 21, 2025
Watch now
My Four-Year Stackiversary: In the End + My Geopolitics & Empire Interview

My Four-Year Stackiversary: In the End + My Geopolitics & Empire Interview

Margaret Anna Alice and Geopolitics & Empire
·
April 25, 2025
Watch now
When My Body Stops

When My Body Stops

Margaret Anna Alice
·
Apr 7
Read full story
Ode to a Whistleblower

Ode to a Whistleblower

Margaret Anna Alice
·
June 23, 2023
Read full story
© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC
This work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-NoDerivatives 4.0 International License.

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