The Magic Scale + Dispatches from the Multi-Verse: An Online Poetry Salon (April 8, 2026)

In April, I had the honor of joining the inaugural online poetry salon Dispatches from the Multi-Verse organized by Victory Palace Poetry.

The exceptionally talented poets Tesstamona, Vareesha Khan, and Victory Palace also participated, and we each read a selection of poems. The above clip comprises my readings of I Wish I Knew How: A Rehumanizing Algorithm, A Streak of Mean, In the End, When My Body Stops, Ode to a Whistleblower, and one previously unpublished poem, The Magic Scale, which you will find below.

📆 Save the Date for the Next Salon!

Wednesday, July 1, at 8 pm CST

Mark your calendars for Wednesday, July 1, at 8 pm CST, when Victory Palace will be hosting the summer edition of Dispatches from the Multi-Verse. I hope you will join us! Register here to sign up for the Zoom call.

This time, my fellow poets will be Joseph Ajdukovich, Jim Davidson, Tesstamona, Vareesha Khan, and Victory Palace Poetry. We look forward to seeing you then/there!

The Magic Scale

by Margaret Anna Alice



When a person does it, it’s stalking.

When a government does it, it’s security.

When a person does it, it’s assault.

When a government does it, it’s public health.

When a person does it, it’s robbery.

When a government does it, it’s building roads.

When a person does it, it’s blackmail.

When a government does it, it’s diplomacy.

When a person does it, it’s pedophilia.

When a government does it, it’s networking.

When a person does it, it’s murder.

When a government does it, it’s national defense.

When a person does it, it’s lying.

When a corporation does it, it’s public affairs.

When a person does it, it’s cheating.

When a corporation does it, it’s a loophole.

When a person does it, it’s bribery.

When a corporation does it, it’s lobbying.

When a person does it, it’s laundering.

When a corporation does it, it’s offshore banking.

When a person does it, it’s bankruptcy.

When a corporation does it, it’s too big to fail.

When a person does it, it’s poisoning.

When a corporation does it, it’s lifesaving.

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published Oh, the magic of the scale when it’s tipped from person to institution, from one to a million, from specific to generic, from concrete to abstract.

Additional Featured Poems

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

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