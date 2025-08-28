Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Wow…Painful to read. You are being too hard on yourself. Everything aligned against you. A painful lesson.

Interestingly enough, our entire healthcare system is the perfect illustration of the “Long-con” famously told in the 1973 hit movie by Robert Redford and Paul Newman, The Sting.

Here’s how it works:

1. The Hook

•In The Sting: The con artists establish trust by demonstrating credibility and creating intrigue.

•In Healthcare: The system gains trust through authority figures, respected institutions, and societal norms that position it as the ultimate source of knowledge and care.

2. The Set-Up

•In The Sting: A believable environment (the betting parlor) is created to make the victim feel comfortable and confident in the system.

•In Healthcare: Patients and doctors are led to believe that pharmaceuticals are the default, with chronic conditions framed as manageable only through ongoing medication.

3. The Wire

•In The Sting: The victim is convinced of a “secret” advantage (the telegraph delay) that promises guaranteed success.

•In Healthcare: The system promotes drugs as cutting-edge solutions while suppressing alternative treatments or inconvenient truths about lifestyle-based interventions.

4. The Tale

•In The Sting: The victim is emotionally invested through the promise of easy, large gains.

•In Healthcare: Patients are sold on quick fixes for complex problems, with promises of transformation through pills or procedures.

5. The Shut-Out

•In The Sting: The victim is pressured to act immediately, fearing a lost opportunity or worse outcomes.

•In Healthcare: Fear-based messaging (e.g., “If you don’t take this medication, you risk serious harm”) drives patients to start treatments without exploring alternatives.

6. The Sting

•In The Sting: The con artists execute the scam, leaving the victim with significant losses while believing the system was legitimate.

•In Healthcare: Patients are trapped in long-term dependency on medications that treat symptoms, not root causes, often requiring additional drugs to manage side effects.

7. The Blow-Off

•In The Sting: The con artists dismantle the setup and disappear, leaving the victim confused and unable to seek recourse.

•In Healthcare: The system moves on to the next patient or drug, leaving individuals unaware of how they were misled and stuck in cycles of dependency.

Summary

The healthcare system’s “long con” mirrors The Sting by exploiting trust, fear, and emotional investment to sustain a profitable cycle of dependency. Awareness of each step can empower patients to avoid falling victim and take control of their health journey.

Early this year deciding what to list my home for I received numerous realtors’ opinions. All were much much lower than what I ended up listing it for and it sold for. Actually, 55k more from the lowest estimate of one of those realtors. That is a lot of money I could have lost. Same thing with a car I sold. The dealer wanted to give me as a trade in, 4k less than the 12k I got when I sold it through Marketplace. At 67 yo, I have learned after being very naive and trusting in the past to not trust any potential sales etc. Houses and cars are big ticket items and therefore plenty of thievery goes on. None of those realtors probably felt even a morsel of guilt when they saw how much more my house sold for. So glad I didn’t listen to them.

