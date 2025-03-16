My World Council for Health Interview: The Story Behind Mistakes Were NOT Made (3/27/23)

Two years ago today, March 16, I published the video that introduced Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice to millions around the globe—Dr. Tess Lawrie’s heart-gripping reading:

Filmed by A Letter to Dr Andrew Hill director Mark Lawrie, this first entry in the Mistakes Were NOT Made video series is scored with “Forgotten Keys,” a dolorous composition by my late beloved husband, Michael. You can hear the piece in its entirety by playing the audio file in The Art of Losing:

March 16, 2023, is also the date of my Glenn Beck interview, which collided with Tess’s reading to set the Internet alight as thousands of new readers discovered the video and joined in making it a viral phenomenon that trended on Twitter for days.

One Poem to Wake the World catalogs dozens of tweets by pivotal figures sharing the video, but I want to especially highlight Dr. Pierre Kory, who not only tweeted it out twice but also talked about it on the Jimmy Dore Show.

On March 27, 2023, I appeared on the World Council for Health’s General Assembly Meeting #82 to discuss my poem’s viralization, its inspiration, and what the closing refrain—“Don’t let Them get away with it”—means to me. I am publishing that interview here today in honor of the two-year anniversary of Tess’s video. You will find the transcript below.

A former BBC presenter who called the BBC “the devil” upon her spunky departure, the effervescent Jemma Cooper conducted the interview with me. The full General Assembly also includes a stimulating interview with architect, filmmaker, and dissident Robin Monotti about his movie The Book of Vision.

I have World Council for Health’s tireless team of volunteer translators to thank for translating Mistakes Were NOT Made into multiple languages (if you would like to add your own translation for any languages not yet represented, please let me know in the comments).

For the one-year anniversary of my poem on January 1, 2024, I published Dr. Mike Yeadon’s scalding reading, also somberly filmed by Mark Lawrie. This was especially appropriate because it was an exchange with Mike that sparked the genesis of my poem.

Then, last New Year’s Day, I published Vera Sharav’s historic reading on the poem’s two-year anniversary.

During a Doc Malik podcast last year, Ahmad asked me to deliver an impromptu reading of Mistakes Were NOT Made, which is followed by my reflections on the poem.

Then, just a few days ago, one of my favorite resistance artists, Anthony Freda—most famously CJ Hopkins’s book cover illustrator and creator of The Rise of the New Normal Reich cover that got CJ convicted of thoughtcrimes in Berlin despite an initial victory following a courtroom speech for the ages—surprised me with the following exquisitely haunting gift:

You can view the original image and a sampling of Anthony’s other mind-tingling works of art here.

I have other collaborations in the works but don’t want to spoil the surprise so will leave it at that.

You, dear readers, are also spreading the words in your communities by wearing them out into the world and sparking conversations with fellow dissidents who recognize their meaning as well as provoking questions among the intellectually curious.

Perhaps most gratifying of all is the fact that Mistakes Were NOT Made has now become a memetic katana that can be—and IS being—wielded the instant anyone hints “Mistakes were made” or evidence of intentionality or culpability surfaces.

Together, we are harnessing the power of words, videos, and art to hold the philanthropaths, racketeers, tyrants, experts, media, politicians, kapos, colluders, Covidians, cowards, and other perpetrators and enablers responsible for crimes against humanity.

DON’T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT!

DON’T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT!

DON’T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT!

My World Council for Health Interview: Transcript

The Story Behind Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice (3/27/23)

JC:

Without further ado, it gives me great pleasure to talk about our first guest this evening. Margaret Anna Alice, in collaboration with Tess Lawrie, has turned the Internet upside-down over the last week with Tess Lawrie’s reading of her epic poem Mistakes Were NOT Made. It went out just over a week ago. It got a HUGE, massive viral reaction online.

These are the people that retweeted it: Bret Weinstein, Pierre Kory, Robin Monotti, Jikkyleaks, New World Odor, Awake in Belfast, Threads Irish, Maajid Nawaz, Right Said Fred, James Thorp, Toby Rogers, Vaccine Safety Research Foundation—really, it just generated a huge global response.

Hearts and minds have been touched right around the world with the words that Dr. Tess Lawrie read out of Margaret’s poem.

“This is brilliantly said. Thank you for everything you have done since 2020 to try and help society realize the extent of the lies.”

“Mind blown. If you want a two minute rundown of what they did and how it was planned down to the very last detail, watch this. One of the best videos I’ve seen in the last three years about the last three years.”

“Half asleep waking up. I almost passed this by. Then I heard the words ‘Armenian genocide…’ As an Armenian American whose Grandparents fled. It hooked me, the rest just solidified me. Beautiful and horrifying work. Will we rise and demand accountability?”

“Absolutely beautiful and heartfelt. A true anthem for justice.”

These are messages that came in from across the world.

“So well articulated in 4 minutes and everything is there. I agree no amnesty for any of them including the judges, doctors, scientists, politicians, health officials [officers], journalists, Big Tech, Pharma, Bankers, UN, WHO, WEF, and all of them [DoD, et al]. I would like to see charges for democide and treason.”

And maybe the most poignant one of all:

“Those last seven words of the poem are so important, ‘Don’t Let Them Get Away With It.’”

Now, just in case you missed it, I’d like to be able to say to you now, here is what all the fuss was about:

JC:

The creator and the writer of those absolutely most powerful words, Margaret Anna Alice, welcome to the World Council for Health General Assembly #82.

So, can you just start by telling me, Where did it come from? How did it come about? Where did you—what, did you wake up one morning and thought, “I’m going to write this life-changing poem”? What happened?

MAA:

Well, it actually originated from a conversation with Mike Yeadon. Both of us had independently been noticing people in the medical freedom movement who are on “our side” adopting the language that implied that this was the “biggest medical blunder in history,” or the response to COVID was “botched” and it was “bungled.” And we were seeing this from people who were very influential in the movement. And I began—just this line came to mind, which was “Mistakes Were NOT Made,” because, of course, we are at the point of this psyop where the lies are collapsing.

Denis Rancourt had a very informative tweet where he referenced, I believe it’s Erving Goffman’s “The Cooling of the Mark,” or “Cooling the Mark Out.”

When you have a long con, there comes a point when the people who are being conned begin to realize what is happening. And so, one of the participants in the con stays behind to kind of cool out the mark. And that is what we have begun seeing with all these limited hangout articles—of course, the most notorious being Emily Oster’s “We Need to Declare a Pandemic Amnesty” [Let’s Declare A Pandemic Amnesty]. And they are trying to cool out the mark for those of us who are aware that this deception has been occurring and the atrocities that have been committed in the name of COVID. And so, the worldwide response to Emily Oster’s piece shows that people are absolutely not going to accept this attempt to tamp down the rage about crimes against humanity.

We are demanding justice. And it’s very important that people within the resistance use that framing as opposed to what I consider the enemy’s framing, where they are framing it as “mistakes” so they can get away with what they’ve done. “Oh, we just, it was an oopsie.”

No, every single decision was absolutely deliberate. It was 180 degrees opposite of conventional public health practices from knowledge that we have accumulated for the past century for dealing with crises like this. And it had—and I don’t know if you’ll be reading Bret Weinstein’s tweet about it, but I especially appreciated that he says, “You do not get the inverse of an excellent response by accident.” And over and over and over again, every single decision that was made was damaging to public health as opposed to promoting it.

And I did—oh, go ahead.

JC:

No, I was about to say, Was it difficult to write? It’s a very emotional piece of work. Did you upset yourself when you were writing it? You know, getting those words out and you, like you’ve just explained, you know, Mistakes Were NOT Made. Did you, was that an emotional process for you?

MAA:

I don’t—I wouldn’t say it was emotional, I would say it was cathartic. And the first stanza, you know, about the Armenian genocide was not a mistake—that all just kind of flooded out. And then I was looking back at my correspondence, and I told Mike Yeadon on Christmas Day that I had started this piece that was inspired by our conversation. And at the time, I didn’t know it was going to be a poem. I thought it was going to be an essay. But as I revisited it and began working on it, I realized, it just became a poem. It had its own life and it wanted to come out in this particular way. And I was, it was just kind of flowing through me. And I just kept chiseling, chiseling, chiseling until it was—I wanted these very short, stark, powerful lines. And it was my attempt to capture the last three years of COVID tyranny as succinctly as I possibly could while also covering the entire gamut of all of the different elements and people involved that had to be coordinating this in order for this to happen.

JC:

You’re an author. This isn’t the first thing that you’ve written. Tell us a little bit about your other work. And does it have those kinds of similar themes going through it? Or was this a kind of departure from the norm for you? Or, you know, let our viewers know what else that you have done. Because, I mean, I found out about you literally just over a week ago. I didn’t know about you and, you know, you’re obviously very talented. So yeah, tell us about the other work you do.

MAA:

I started my Substack almost exactly two years ago in April 2021. And I stated my mission as to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs. And I would add to that, to stop democide and also to galvanize the resistance. So, I kind of, I’ve adopted the term Apocaloptimist, and it’s kind of the combination of, I don’t know if you’ve heard of the Stockdale Paradox, but essentially you are Confronting the Brutal Facts while simultaneously being optimistic about the outcome and the possibility of forging a way forward to a better way. And I have a piece at my Substack called Letter to My Karass where I actually talk about that in more detail.

But basically, I’ve been writing about totalitarianism; vaccine harms and damage and murder; hospicide—all of the different aspects of COVID tyranny. And I know a lot of people focus on this piece, one little piece, the totalitarianism or the vaxx harm. And I kind of try to cover all of it. I’m sort of looking at the whole elephant whereas a lot of people are looking at the different pieces. And so, this particular poem for me was like the summation of my work for the past two years. I think I succeeded in linking to pretty much every single piece that I’ve written throughout the poem. And if people haven’t actually gone to my Substack, MargaretAnnaAlice.com, and you can—in the video post, I have the original poem published at the end of it, and you’ll see practically every word is linked. And this is kind of a common theme throughout my work, and it does irritate some people, but my readers absolutely love it because they’re avid readers and researchers. And I attempt to essentially provide substantiating evidence for every single claim I make in my writing. And this is throughout all of my work.

And I have something called a Wake-up Toolkit where I have organized my essays and poetry and different work by topic. So, that’s a good introduction for someone who’s interested in seeing—“Oh, I want to see what articles are available on totalitarianism or democide.”

And the nice, really encouraging thing is a lot of my pieces, people have used to help fight mandates with their employers. I heard from the mother of an autistic girl who was very traumatized by having to wear masks. And so, she used my essay [Letter to the Oregon Health Authority] when she was presenting her argument about trying to get an exemption to the school board and contesting that.

My work isn’t just something that sits there and it’s published and it’s ephemeral and it goes away. People are using these to wake people up. I was also incredibly moved when one of my readers told me, he sat down with a friend’s father who was getting ready to go get his booster shot. And he went through one of my pieces point by point. Within an hour, he red-pilled this father, his friend’s father, and his friend’s father talked his wife out of getting her booster shot. And they subsequently talked their nine grandchildren out of getting more shots. And so, I feel like even if you just reach one person that has a ripple effect, and just multiply that exponentially.

JC:

So, as an artist yourself, as an author, what do you think the role of the arts is in—I don’t want to say waking people up because that is, that comes from your own heart and soul when you’re ready—but maybe somebody who wouldn’t engage with a more kind of overt kind of activism will engage with a poem, with a film, with a cartoon. I’d just like to get your thoughts on that before we wrap up.

MAA:

Yes, absolutely. I wrote a fairy tale about maybe a year and a half ago or so called The Vapor, the Hot Hat, and the Witches’ Potion. And I have published it as a sort of children’s book format, but it’s both for children and adults alike.

I found when I published that, it basically was able to circumvent people’s natural defenses when it was presented in a fictional format, and they were able to see the principles of tyranny playing out and the illogical policies that were being inflicted by the “witches,” and that sort of thing. So I think it does bypass the Covidians’ innate defenses that—typically, they are bracing against, when you try to present them with logic, with facts, with reason, it actually causes them to dig their heels in deeper, which, you know, counterintuitive, but it’s kind of a cultlike mentality, and they become more and more defensive, and they cling to their religious beliefs, and they don’t want it counteracted, they don’t want that cognitive dissonance.

And you made a good point. Oh, sorry, go ahead.

JC:

No, no, no, carry on. Carry on. Carry on. I always like … When someone says I made a good point, I’m like, ‘I’m going to take this for more.”

MAA:

Well, you mentioned that people have to be ready to wake up. And I do a series called Dissident Dialogues, and right now, I’m doing one with Meredith Miller, who’s a holistic coach. And she basically said, “No matter what you try to do to wake someone up, it’s not going to happen if they aren’t ready.” She said they have to have their own epiphany, their own disruptive moment of truth. For example, if it’s an addict, it often takes hitting rock bottom. In this case, a lot of people around us are now seeing people they love dying, getting vaxx injuries, they themselves are getting vaxx injuries, and so, they are being confronted with a very harsh wake-up call. And Meredith said Substacks like mine are crucial for that awakening period because they’re just voracious for knowledge and truth and things that will validify their gut intuition that has been suppressed by the gaslighters these past three years.

JC:

And just on that, very finally, what would have happened if you’d written this poem three years ago, do you think? Do you think you would have got this reaction?

MAA:

Probably not. And it really wouldn’t have made sense without it because this was something I think unprecedented in history—a globally coordinated propaganda and fear campaign that was essentially unveiled simultaneously in nearly every Western country, certainly, and even some of the other countries. But we’ve never seen something of this scale before. We’ve never seen everybody repeating the exact same talking points. Aaron Kheriaty has a very great tweet called “Lockstep” where he shows all of the different talking heads saying the exact same thing. And you see they’re all just talking from the same script.

JC:

Absolutely. Well, I mean, from the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you for doing what you did and writing those incredibly eloquent words which Dr. Tess Lawrie delivered. And I think she’s done herself down a little bit by saying, “Oh, it’s not me. It’s all Margaret Anna.” It’s a collaboration. It’s a partnership. And that is the only way, that’s the way we will beat this thing, is by people coming together, working together, sharing that same energetic vibration and pushing that out into the world. So, thank you very, very much.

There’s a couple of questions that have come from within the team. Lots of people are saying, “Thank you. Thank you for your words. Thank you for what you wrote.”

Interesting question here: “When you wrote the final words, ‘Don’t let Them get away with it,’ what does that represent to you? What does that mean to you in terms of accountability and justice?” And that actually does come from Dr. Tess Lawrie. “She closed the poem so brilliantly.” What do you mean by that? What’s your, “Don’t let Them get away with it”? What does it mean?

MAA:

Right. Right. Obviously, in an ideal world, we would have trials for crimes against humanity. I know the implementation of that is much more complex. And this is something Reiner Fuellmich has been dealing with, with a lot of people calling for Nuremberg 2.0. Yes, in theory, that sounds wonderful. But you have to have judges who aren’t corrupted. You have to have—basically, the way they’re doing this is they’re attempting to find cases and judges that would potentially be favorable to prosecuting things like this. What’s happening, for example, in Florida, with the Grand Jury that’s being impaneled to investigate vaccine fraud and injuries.

That’s a great starting point. So if that can then be replicated in individual states, individual countries. I don’t know that it’s possible for it to happen on an international scale. Of course, that would be great. But I think it’s going to be, on a more realistic way, we’re looking at small case-by-case basis.

And in fact, it was the Florida Grand Jury panel that partly inspired me to write the poem because I was specifically trying to reach people who were involved in that because Mike and I were fearful that they were going to take the “Mistakes were made” framing as opposed to the culpability framing.

That’s kind of on the legal ground. But then we’re also—from the very beginning of my Substack, I’ve been talking about peaceful mass noncompliance. My second essay is COVID IS OVER! … If You Want It. I quote heavily from Étienne de La Boétie’s The Politics of Obedience, where he talks about voluntary servitude. And he basically says, “You don’t have to place your hands on the tyrant to topple him. All you have to do is withdraw your support.”

So, if on a worldwide basis, we have people all over the world withdrawing their support from the tyrants, from the philanthropaths, from the corrupt organizations; if we have people stopping taking the injection, even if it’s still there, if people don’t take it—which has happened with the bivalent vaccine, the uptake has been minuscule, people are waking up—then we have a way forward to save lives, and we can start focusing on how do we heal people from these vaxx injuries? How do we hold these corporations accountable? How do we hold these governments accountable? How do we prevent this from ever happening again?

JC:

Wow, I mean, all it remains for me to say is a huge heartfelt thank you on behalf of so many people that you represent with the words that you have written. We are wrapping up the end of your segment, but I’d like to thank you for your time, I’d like to thank you for your talent, and I’d like to thank you for all your hard work as well.

So, really, Margaret Anna Alice, you’ve become something of a legend in the last week or so, and very best of luck with your work. I mean, maybe this is the first poem in a long volume of many, which really does ripple across the world. So, thank you very, very much. I know I speak for the team on that one.

MAA:

Thank you, Jemma.

Mistakes Were NOT Made:

An Anthem for Justice

by Margaret Anna Alice

The Armenian Genocide was not a mistake.

Holodomor was not a mistake.

The Final Solution was not a mistake.

The Great Leap Forward was not a mistake.

The Killing Fields were not a mistake.

Name your genocide—it was not a mistake.

That includes the Great Democide of the 2020s.

To imply otherwise is to give Them the out they are seeking.

It was not botched.

It was not bungled.

It was not a blunder.

It was not incompetence.

It was not lack of knowledge.

It was not spontaneous mass hysteria.

The planning occurred in plain sight.

The planning is still occurring in plain sight.

The philanthropaths bought The $cience™.

The modelers projected the lies.

The testers concocted the crisis.

The NGOs leased the academics.

The $cientists fabricated the findings.

The mouthpieces spewed the talking points.

The organizations declared the emergency.

The governments erected the walls.

The departments rewrote the rules.

The governors quashed the rights.

The politicians passed the laws.

The bankers installed the control grid.

The stooges laundered the money.

The DoD placed the orders.

The corporations fulfilled the contracts.

The regulators approved the solution.

The laws shielded the contractors.

The agencies ignored the signals.

The behemoths consolidated the media.

The psychologists crafted the messaging.

The propagandists chanted the slogans.

The fact-chokers smeared the dissidents.

The censors silenced the questioners.

The jackboots stomped the dissenters.

The tyrants summoned.

The puppeteers jerked.

The puppets danced.

The colluders implemented.

The doctors ordered.

The hospitals administered.

The menticiders scripted.

The bamboozled bleated.

The totalitarianized bullied.

The Covidians tattled.

The parents surrendered.

The good citizens believed … and forgot.

This was calculated.

This was formulated.

This was focus-grouped.

This was articulated.

This was manufactured.

This was falsified.

This was coerced.

This was inflicted.

This was denied.

We were terrorized.

We were isolated.

We were gaslit.

We were dehumanized.

We were wounded.

We were killed.

Don’t let Them get away with it.

Don’t let Them get away with it.

Don’t let Them get away with it.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

