My Four-Year Stackiversary: In the End + My Geopolitics & Empire Interview

🎉 STACKIVERSARY MONTH SALE!

⏰ Time is running out to get 30% off your first year, my BIGGEST discount ever (ends 4/30/25):

Get 30% off for 1 year

My Four-Year Stackiversary

Four years ago today, on the afternoon of April 25, I did something on a whim that would change my life. I stepped into my destiny and found cheng, the Confucian term for harmonious congruence between your passion and serving others—in other words, fulfilling your life’s purpose.

When I started this Substack, I didn’t know if anyone would want to read it. I hadn’t even read a Substack before myself. I’d heard it was a place where writers could be free—free of censorship, free of advertising, free of influence.

I knew writers I respected had chosen this platform—CJ Hopkins, Glenn Greenwald (since defected), and Matt Taibbi. I soon stumbled across Edward Snowden and Mark Crispin Miller—whom I knew from his penetrating introduction to Edward Bernays’s Propaganda—here along with other writers whose books I’d read like Jonathan Haidt. I was thrilled when Naomi Wolf later started a Substack and even more thrilled when I learned she had similarly awakened to the lies of her former political tribe and was one of the earliest to expose COVID tyranny.

Then I found an entire world of COVID dissidents—doctors, scientists, psychologists, journalists, artists, musicians, attorneys, and creatives and thinkers of every sort. I realized Substack was a sanctuary for thoughtcriminals like me.

Most importantly, I discovered my karass, and you, dear readers, astonished me by showing me there were people who not only want to read my work but also feel enthusiastic enough about it to pay for a subscription.

Four years later, I have more than 45,000 readers on my mailing list and nearly 78,000 followers on Notes; 367 fellow Substackers recommend me; and my Substack is #12 Rising in Health Politics (#33 in Bestsellers)—all despite ferocious, ever-escalating Big Tech censorship assaults such as shadowbanning, debanking, mysterious blocking, and email notifications being disabled without readers’ awareness.

Wait, strike that. The screenshot above was taken on April 24, 2025, at 3:39 pm PST. When I tested that link exactly eighteen hours later, my Substack had vanished from the Rising in Health Politics leaderboard. It went from #12 to not even appearing in the top 100 within a matter of hours.

I posted a Note about this and tagged Substack’s Head of Design Mills Baker, hoping for an innocuous explanation as I would be heartbroken to discover Substack, too, is algorithmically suppressing my Stack—especially after I’ve been so impressed with the founders’ commitment to free speech.

Within hours of my posting that Note, Mills replied:

“there’s still no suppression of any kind on Substack; I don’t know what’s going on with the algorithms —I’ll try to find out— but it’s probably some combo of like periodicity issues (e.g. it looks at ‘net new subs added in 24 hours’ and rolls over at some weird time, such that a spike or drop at a particular moment shuffles things) or other similar and kind of random / arbitrary data artifacts. if someone changes category or launches or the system reclassifies on some cadence it would shake things up, that kind of thing could be in the mix too. “but I can say with confidence that we are still not suppressing anyone, shadow banning anyone, being pressured by 3rd parties to control discourse, etc. no one tells us what to do (or even tries, so far; I guess we’re not big enough?), and we don’t try to influence any of this stuff and would resist any attempts to force us to. “it’s like a whole reason the platform exists and is very important to the founders, Chris in particular, and these leaderboards aren’t high-leverage enough that we’d mess with them even if that somehow magically changed (like if they brainwashed him or whatever). we’ve gotten into so much repeated trouble over this issue in the past and we’ve never done anything that compromised that, and we haven’t gotten fussed at by anyone in a minute! “I’ll see if I can find out what’s up! but my guess is ‘some random dimension of how these are computed causes weird sorting jumps’”

I was truly moved by Mills’s response, replying:

“This is really heartening to hear, Mills Baker, and exactly what I was hoping and why I still stand by my love letter to Substack 😍 “It really means a lot to me that you took the time to address this concern and look into it, Mills. Thank you, Chris Best, and Hamish McKenzie, with all of my heart for having the backbone, integrity, and moral courage to stand up to the censorship bullies, sincerely.”

Can you imagine getting that kind of personal, prompt attention with an emphatic commitment to freedom of speech on any other platform? This reinforces my conviction that I was right to choose Substack and makes a lovely gift on the morning of my four-year Stackiversary.

With all the attempts to silence, erase, and censor counternarrative voices like mine in virtually every other space, your faithful readership and engagement take on heroic proportions. You are courageously scaling the Ministry of Truth’s walls to seek out information they don’t want you to see. They are counting on your apathy and hoping you won’t notice my Substack disappearing into the cracks as they pour concrete over it.

I am grateful for every single one of you and do not take your presence here for granted. Thank you for resisting efforts to invisibilize me and reading my Substack when everything is stacked (no pun intended) against it.

Even more than that, you have provided emotional support during the most tragic year of my life. When my best friend, soulmate, and beloved husband of nearly thirty-two years, Michael, died instantly on July 21, 2025, you lifted me out of the depths of my grief and helped me carry on.

Yet another Stoic challenge struck just before Christmas when my mom was diagnosed with a life-threatening lung infection, and you supported me in my journey to rescue her from an extremely high-risk treatment, pinpoint the correct diagnosis, and start her on an alternative treatment protocol that is saving her life.

Then even more Stoic challenges hit, including four kitty crises that led to over $3,300 in vet bills in a single week, the most traumatic being Lovebug suffering a painful luxation injury that required knee surgery and nearly six weeks of recovery in the bathroom. I spent several nights sleeping with him in the bathtub to ease his transition from being an outdoor kitty and monitor him following his two surgeries. He had some distressing reactions (muscle spasms and labored breathing) to the combination of sedation and painkillers he received with the first surgery, so I barely slept the first night as I was terrified he wouldn’t make it. I adjusted his medication, and the muscle twitching gradually subsided, as did the labored breathing, thankfully. He is now happily hopping around the house, disabled but pain-free.

There have been yet more Stoic challenges, one of which I’ll share in a future post, but as always, I use them as opportunities to learn and grow, and I hope by sharing them, I can help you skip over similar obstacles and jump straight to the lesson.

The poem below, “In the End,” contains some such lessons wrung out of the perspective wrought by grief and loss. You probably already know most of them, but are you living by them? Now is the time to begin if you don’t want regrets in the end.

In the End

by Margaret Anna Alice



In the end,

you’ll find it wasn’t all about

who was right or wrong

but who wondered and loved.

In the end,

you’ll discover all the time

you traded for money

can’t be bought back.

In the end,

you’ll learn hugs and letters are

more precious than metals.

In the end,

you’ll wear the residue

of bitterness or joy on your shoes,

depending on how you walked.

In the end,

you’ll sense the sunshine of

friendship or the glacier of neglect.

In the end,

you’ll think about the people

who made your life what it was.

In the end,

you’ll believe your film reel

rolled too fast before the

projector broke.

In the end,

you’ll wish you had

done what you feared,

lived what you dreamed,

loved whom you dared.

In the end,

you’ll feel the gratitude wash away the fear,

the forgiveness smooth out the regrets,

the wisdom carry you into the light

as it illuminates secrets whose truths

only you will ever know.

My Geopolitics & Empire Interview

April 1, 2025

Lastly, I am sharing the video and transcript of my recent Geopolitics & Empire interview with Hrvoje Morić as it offers a good summation of my work and seems an appropriate way to mark my four-year Stackiversary.

HM:

Welcome to another edition of Geopolitics & Empire. As always, support the transmission. I’m always in need of it. And the best way you can do that is by becoming a paid subscriber on the Substack. We hold every week or two group Zoom chats with supporters only—off the record—where we shoot the breeze on world events. And I do a weekly analysis of all of the news around the world in written and video format.

You can also donate through the website: Buy Me a Coffee, donor box, and all that. Purchase a consult if you want to chat with me. And do check out all of my awesome affiliates. Leave a podcast review if you haven’t already.

Joining us is Margaret Anna Alice of the Through the Looking Glass Substack, which is very popular, where she examines propaganda, psychology, philosophy, history, culture, language, literature, film, music, and mass control in her aim to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs. Welcome to the podcast, Margaret.

MAA:

Thank you, Hrvoje. I don’t think I quite got that right, but I tried.

HM:

No, you got it. Instead of “jay,” it’s just “yay.” Hrvoje.

MAA:

Okay, thank you. I knew I got that part wrong.

HM:

So, mistakes were made. See, you got on your hat there. It says, “Mistakes Were NOT Made.”

A few people have told me, “You’ve gotta interview Margaret Anna Alice,” and I wasn’t terribly familiar with you by name at least. But it’s funny, I realized I had been reading some of your stuff the past few years without knowing it was you. And I think I’m pretty good with this stuff. But there’s now so many writers and podcasters—good writers and podcasters—that it becomes difficult keeping accurate notes.

I have so many bookmarks, I’m following so many folks on Substack and then on X and Telegram.

But now I know what some of my subscribers feel like. I had a supporter recently say, “Where do I start when trying to become familiar with Geopolitics & Empire?” And I assume it’s easy, but it’s 500+ episodes. There are articles. And I’m like, “Okay, yeah, it’s a large archive.”

Maybe for people who aren’t familiar with you and the Through the Looking Glass Substack, if you want to tell us, who is Margaret Anna Alice? How did you fall into the dissident sphere as well as some of your travails?

MAA:

I actually started my Substack four years ago this month, April 25, 2021. Prior to that, I had been foolishly wasting my time trying to wake people up in my local community through social media and platforms like Nextdoor.com. And after many, many posts of mine were automatically deleted at Nextdoor—for example, pretty much any time I included a URL or a supporting link to evidence, it got deleted almost instantaneously—early in 2020, it became very clear to me that this was an orchestrated propaganda campaign.

Nothing about COVID and the policies they were unrolling matched what had been done for previous situations like this or any crisis in general. Usually, a responsible government would want to keep its people calm, provide useful information, look at repurposed drugs to help heal people, or prepare people for potential sickness. This entire campaign from the beginning was about panic and fear-mongering and bombarding the amygdala so people retreated into a state of fear and compliance and obedience.

So my whole thing was basically, if I can show people their cognitive biases are being manipulated to get them to be compliant with tyrannical edicts that they, in their right frame of mind, would never have submitted to, then maybe I can help them see through the veneer of propaganda that’s blinding them to the globalist agenda being unfolded under the guise of COVID.

My first post is called A Primer for the Propagandized: Fear Is the Mind Killer.

It actually started as a comment on a Nextdoor post. Someone had posted something about these masks are not about health, they’re all about control. And so, I wrote this comment in response to it. By the time I finished writing the comment, that post had been deleted.

So I read it to my husband, and he said, “This is really good. You should submit it to OffGuardian.”

I had been thinking about starting a Substack for maybe about a year or so at that point, and so I thought, “Okay, well, I’ll start a Substack, and I’ll send it off to OffGuardian. I did that in an afternoon, and I forgot about it.

About two or three weeks later, Kit Knightly got back to me. They loved it. They ran it, and that piece actually went viral and got picked up by ZeroHedge and hundreds of different outlets.

I was completely unprepared for that. I was like, “Okay, I need to work on my next piece.” I had a ton of things I wanted to talk about, but I was also having to juggle it with work, so I couldn’t do it full-time at that point.

I just started writing and was getting really good responses. People really resonated with my balance between a more logical, evidence-based approach but also a very intuitive one. My personality type is evenly split between INTJ and INFJ, so the F and the T, the thinking and the feeling, are pretty much evenly split.

Most people who know my work know that practically every word I write is hyperlinked to supporting evidence, and one of the reasons I do that is not only to provide it if anybody’s curious—you can follow that rabbit-hole for whatever you’re interested in—but I’m also trying to show my homework and how I arrived at these decisions.

I don’t want to tell people what to think. I want to give them information they may not have been exposed to and let them draw their own conclusions. I’m all about encouraging people to practice critical thinking and recover from menticide and root out the programming that’s been automatically embedded in you from birth through television, through the indoctrination system called education.

Every single piece that we’re exposed to through culture is reinforcing these programming messages that are about social engineering and getting you to shut down your critical thinking and your intuition. So I’m all about reawakening that and making the information available so people can make the decisions for themselves.

HM:

I had Kit on the podcast a few months back, finally. They do great work, and they’ve got a strong readership at OffGuardian, just like yourself. And Kit, he really nails it—he gets to the gist of what’s really happening on the planet.

I’m curious—because you mentioned you’re trying to wake people up—looking back, is there anything you think you would have done differently? Do you think you were successful?

MAA:

At the time, I was a lot more optimistic about being able to reach people who are entrenched in the narrative.

One of the things I have learned over the years, and particularly when I did a Dissident Dialogue with Meredith Miller—who’s a holistic coach, and she’s brilliant and you should have her on, I learned so much from her—is no matter whatever approach, whatever strategy you employ, you cannot wake someone up until they’re ready to be woken up.

But, she said, once they’re ready and once they have that little pinprick of curiosity, Substacks like mine are crucial because that’s when they’re in the stage of thirsting for knowledge, desperately seeking information to confirm what they intuitively know is true but had suppressed by the propaganda.

Realizing that, it made me aware that, no, it’s not very likely someone who completely believes all the propaganda is going to pick up one of my pieces and be automatically converted.

But what has been amazing to me is to discover that my readers have been able to use my work to help wake people up. That personal interaction I’m not capable of doing directly with all these people—they can take the information I’ve presented and use it to connect with people in their own lives.

Just one example, one of my readers told me he took one of my pieces, and he sat down with a friend’s father, and this man was about to go get his, I think, second booster shot, and he spent an hour going through my post point by point. By the end of that hour, this man was totally convinced, and he was like, “How could I have been so dumb? How could I have fallen for this propaganda?” And then, not only that, but he persuaded his wife not to get any more shots, and they persuaded their children and their nine grandchildren.

It makes you realize that, even if I didn’t talk to any of those people directly, if my readers take one of my pieces and they wake one person up with it, then that has this cascade effect, and it is really encouraging and hopeful to hear that.

HM:

Just over the weekend, we attended a mass for one year to the day the death of my wife’s cousin who was in his early forties. He just dropped dead from a heart attack, and I attributed it to “the thing” they gave us in the 2020s. And his brother now has pericarditis—and had a catheter or whatever—and his brother told me … it’s like what you’re talking about now.

He asked me years ago why he shouldn’t take the thing that they gave us for the 2020s, and he told me I was right for having warned him. But now it’s too late. But at least I think maybe he can … you know people who are casualties can use these stories going forward.

I wanted a segue—because it’s related to what you’re saying and to my first big question, digging further. Tim Robbins, right, the actor? I just finished watching two episodes of the two seasons of Silo, this dystopian TV show. I don’t watch too many TV shows, but I like dystopian sci-fi. It’s where people are. There’s like a nuclear war, and people are living in these underground silos, and Tim Robbins plays the character controlling, he’s the guy in charge of everything. And he gave an interview recently. So he was a COVID dissident, Tim Robbins.

MAA:

Yes, yes, I connected with him. He follows me on Twitter. He’s awesome.

HM:

Oh, really? Because he posted something recently, and I was quote-tweeting him. I dreamed to get an interview with him. He was likening the ambience of that sci-fi dystopia Silo to COVID because our leaders made so many mistakes. Let me read some of his [posts] because this segues into my question.

He tweets:

“I’m not a Canadian so maybe I’m missing something. Help me understand. Has Carney ever been elected to Parliament or any other political office? Where has he lived for the last ten years? What was his job? Does he really care about Canada or was he sent in to accomplish what Trudeau couldn’t for the World Economic Forum? If so, how will it benefit Canada to surrender its sovereignty to unelected bureaucrats of the World Economic Forum?”

And then he continues in the second post, he says— I’m trying to extract the keys here—he says, “I learned that the World Economic Forum is a conspiracy theory and doesn’t exist”—I think he believes that it does, obviously. He’s saying people are saying it’s a conspiracy theory. Then he goes on to say it:

“doesn’t exist so it seems that those of us that are concerned with the future looking like the China of digital IDs and banks freezing your accounts for your political views or lack of compliance to government edicts, have nothing to worry about.”

So he’s saying the World Economic Forum runs the show. They’re trying to implement this digital technocracy. And, he says he’s not MAGA; he’s not Russian. He’s like an old-school leftist. And he goes on to say—and I’ve been saying this for the past weeks, I have been saying all of this tough talk between Canada and US has been Lucha Libre, World Wrestling Entertainment, which they’re gonna kiss and make up, and they’re gonna promote the North American Union. That’s exactly what Tim Robbins says. He says:

“I’m also not entirely sure that this recent stand off between the US and Canada isn’t just some pro wrestling scenario with Trump playing the ‘heel’ and Carney playing the ‘baby face’. In the end nobody wins except the promoter. Canada and the US are independent countries and deserve respect, freedom from tyranny, absolute sovereignty, and freedom from outside influence or global governance including the non existent WEF.”

So that’s like, wow, for Tim Robbins to say something like that.

And then, to segue, I read your lengthy interview for Hrvatski Tjednik, the Croatian Weekly, and you pretty much eloquently summed up our predicament there. I’ll link that in the description.

But CJ Hopkins, he recently gave an interview—he’s old-school leftist. He gave a great interview. I’ve interviewed him twice on the podcast. I think he said I was his first video podcast way back in 2020.

MAA:

I remember watching it because I did a Dissident Dialogue with him, and I watched all his interviews, and I loved it.

HM:

Tim Robbins says the same thing. CJ Hopkins says the same thing. MAA says the same thing. And so maybe just to go further there—COVID-1984, your thoughts there. You can also tell us about the whole Mistakes Were NOT Made thing, the “philanthrop—” word that you came up with, and just this push. I view COVID-1984—it’s not something separate—that there’s this push to install global totalitarianism. COVID was one key battle, which is still ongoing, and then alongside that, they’re going to be launching other offensives.

MAA:

Absolutely. So most people, if they know me, they probably know Mistakes Were NOT Made.

But if not, that was a poem I published on January 1, 2023. At that point, it had been almost three years, and I was trying to distill everything I had been writing about for the past few years since I started my Substack and everything I’ve been observing.

It actually originated from a conversation with Mike Yeadon. We had both independently been noticing a lot of people in the so-called freedom movement, medical, whatever you want to call it, dissident community, were using terms like “mistakes.”

And we knew—and I had been anticipating this for a long time—once the lies started being exposed, that’s when the “Mistakes were made” campaign starts getting launched, and you see the limited-hangout pieces—“We Need to Declare a Pandemic Amnesty” [Let’s Declare a Pandemic Amnesty] being the most notorious of those.

Sensing it was going to be coming down the line—and that people within our own community were already starting to parrot those talking points—I was thinking, we need to get out ahead of this, and we need to quash this lie before it spreads.

This is the same pattern. This has been happening for however many centuries—really, millennia. Every time politicians, corporations, whatever engage in crimes, corruption, atrocities, the lies always collapse, the propaganda doesn’t hold, and eventually people start realizing what the reality is. So that’s when they have to come out and do their “Mistakes were made” campaigns.

I knew that was going to happen. This line actually just came to me—which most of my work starts that way, where a line will come to me, or the first few lines of the poem will come to me. In this case, I thought, “Mistakes Were NOT Made,” and I was like, okay. I thought it was going to be an essay at first, so I started working on it, and it turned into a poem. And I kept distilling, distilling, distilling until it got—I didn’t know this before, but later, I counted, and it was 333 words—as succinct as possible and yet cover every single aspect of the totalitarian global power grab that was occurring.

Once you understand that it’s the usual formula—problem-reaction-solution—and the whole Edward Bernays public relations, social engineering manipulation where you anticipate, “This is where we want people to be. What circumstances and what spectacles do we need to orchestrate to nudge people psychologically to get them to comply with this behavior, with these totalitarian edicts that they never would have complied with otherwise?”

COVID was perfect for that because it’s under this guise of public health. And public health, who could object to public health? In most people’s minds, they guard their freedom and they guard their rights carefully, but if you put it in the framework of public health where, “Oh, I don’t have a right to make the decision about what goes into my body when it affects the public.”

It was diabolically brilliant to frame this entire crisis this way because then you get people to voluntarily comply with destroying their bodies. So we’re making the medical-pharmaceutical complex extremely—even more—profitable than it already is. And we are taking care of the—I’m trying to be careful about the words I use so you don’t get deplatformed—concerns about population that have been expressed by certain wealthy individuals and aristocrats over the decades and centuries.

I have a term called philanthropath. I coined that in my Anatomy of a Philanthropath series in June 2022.

Right after that, I was asked to appear on the Corona Investigative Committee, so I talked about that there, and it immediately went viral.

If you search Twitter for “philanthropath,” you’ll see it’s being used on a daily basis. In my presentation, I said, “If there’s anything you remember from this, I want it to be ‘philanthropath’ because the people who are engineering our perception of the world, through media and all of these manipulative techniques, use framing to control our perception of reality because that’s how our brains work.”

Our brains work with language and images and these simple phrases that are repeated over, and over, and over again. So if I can use that same tool to reveal the truth and make those get propagated throughout culture, then that could be very effective—and that’s exactly what happened with philanthropath. Because every time they see Bill Gates, they think “philanthropath.” This is what happens. Every time Bill Gates comes up on Twitter practically, someone shoots back with “philanthropath.” That’s very gratifying.

Mistakes Were NOT Made as well is being used on a daily basis anytime someone claims “mistakes were made.” Anytime there’s evidence of crimes against humanity or intentionality, someone shoots back with that phrase.

I’ve been very grateful that people have been picking those up and running with them. And then I have, like with Mistakes Were NOT Made, I did my first video with Dr. Tess Lawrie reading it in March, actually two years ago, 2023, and that went insanely viral.

And I’ve since had, Mike Yeadon and Vera Sharav have done readings, so I’ve released videos of those on the one-year and the two-year anniversary, respectively.

I’m really thrilled people are using those, and they have been able to help wake people up with those as well.

A lot of people—especially people we’re trying to reach who don’t read [things like my Substack]—so I found videos are a good way of doing that, and my videos, especially these, are four minutes long. So it’s a really low bar to help people get into that potential space of being open-minded about an alternative viewpoint.

HM:

Yeah, you did a fantastic video. Maybe we can talk about, recently, In Five Years with the Blade Runner version, and now it’s coming back to me, the Tess Lawrie video, of course I’d seen that, and I’m 99.9% sure that I had read Anatomy of a Philanthropath when it came out almost three years ago.

Maybe to continue along those lines with COVID-1984, there’s multiple dimensions here, but, given the work that you’ve been doing, your research, your writing, the people you’ve been working with—Tess, Yeadon, and others from the medical dimension of the 2020 event—just to get your thoughts there, the words that spring to mind of course are eugenics, democide, injections, injunctions, to echo Bertrand Russell.

This talk about nanotech and shedding and population control. That’s one dimension. I think there’s another key dimension, which I’ll bring up. But on the medical end, what do you think was the goal here?

And with alternative media, there’s a huge spectrum where some people go to huge extremes of fear-mongering, and so I think the answer is always a bit in the middle. And so, your thoughts on what do you think was the goal here?

Just one more thing. I’ve had guests in the past—JJ Couey who later turned on me for no reason. I was being nice to the guy, and he turned on me for no reason. And he posited it’s also the transhumanist aspect, that they need a lot of this data for whatever they’re doing to input into their AI to see if they can achieve, for their life extension, and the elites’ transhumanism.

Just your thoughts on what you think was going on in the medical dimension.

MAA:

I mentioned my Corona Investigative Committee presentation, the title of that is A Mostly Peaceful Depopulation. I posited three motives for the COVID-1984 implementation, and that was profit, power, and democide. And so, like you’ve suggested, I believe it is a multifactorial agenda, and we have the ultimate goal of being able to have a totalitarian one-world government, which is something they’ve been working toward for at least a century in terms of the documents we’re able to see, obviously longer than that most likely.

And then, there have been the Malthusian depopulationists, who—whether or not they actually believe it—they do want to reduce our numbers and not their numbers. What they want is—they want to hoard the resources to themselves. Having the larger population infringes on those resources. But they can’t get rid of all of us because they do still need some of us, even though they’re needing fewer and fewer because of AI and robots and all that sort of technology. So we’ve got that agenda as well.

Obviously, the profit one is pretty obvious for pharmaceutical corporations, but I almost think of that as a byproduct because the people—and I shouldn’t even call them people. I have another term I coined called cruelites, which is, instead of using their term for themselves—the “elites”—I call them the cruelites because they really don’t see us as fellow humans. They see us, as you’ve said in the past, as the unwashed masses, and they’ll use some of us for their purposes, but the rest are in the way. It particularly becomes difficult to corral when you have too large of a population, so you have to do the culling. And then the people who aren’t outright killed then become a source of ongoing profit for the medical-pharmaceutical complex because you have all of these people who are suffering from injuries.

I also released another video recently called Lament of the Vaxx-Injured.

It’s read by Cody Hudson. I’m not sure if you’re familiar with him, but he was a twenty-one-year-old college student, very healthy, going to the gym multiple times a week, running. He got his first Pfizer shot and then another one, and then he had a stroke within a few weeks. And then he ended up having multiple strokes, and he has now developed all these different conditions. He now has a terminal condition called antiphospholipid syndrome. His mother, Heather Hudson, writes a wonderful Substack called A Mother’s Anthem where she’s been documenting his journey.

She is actually one of the most knowledgeable people in the world about lipid nanoparticles. She’s written peer-reviewed papers about that as well as vaxx-induced deaths, autopsy reports, and injuries. She is working on something called Cody’s Law in Florida. The idea is that people who are vaxx-injured would have their Medicare and Medicaid claims expedited so they could get immediate medical care. Like any cancer patient, they get compassionate care.

Right now, the vaxx-injured have no recourse if they aren’t wealthy and can’t afford to get medical care and don’t have great insurance. They’re screwed, and many of them either die for lack of care or suffer greatly or lose their homes going bankrupt trying to cover their medical bills. This is a national—and really an international—crisis.

But she’s starting it in Florida because it has to be done at the state level. I work with her, and we were able to use Lament of the Vaxx-Injured to help raise awareness about it. We were able to get two Florida senators to sponsor the bill right at the last minute, at the end of February, so now it’s moving through committee.

It’s in a very precarious state because it can be killed in committee before legislators get a chance to vote on it. So we’re continuing this fight, and we have I think maybe forty or fifty more days to hopefully get it before the legislature so they can vote on it. We need all constituents, even if you’re not in Florida, we need people to put pressure on legislators to pass this.

Once it’s passed, hopefully in Florida, it can also be replicated in other states. Even other countries are looking at this. And the important thing to understand is this doesn’t create a new tax burden—because there’s a lot of misunderstandings about that—because it simply expedites existing Medicare and Medicaid claims and allows the vaxx-injured to access their medical care immediately.

Sorry, I went off on a tangent there, and I can’t remember what else you were asking about.

HM:

What do you think is important when it comes to the medical dimensions of this first offensive of COVID? And, as you mentioned, the cruelites. You mentioned it was to make money, but I also think part of that is actually wealth transfer from the slaves, which is a form of depopulation because later, people lose their homes, they become suicidal.

What do you call it, famine? They don’t have enough money to feed themselves, and they die slowly. I think infertility is also one issue, so people who survive have fertility issues. So that’s more of the same.

Any thought on this shedding stuff? I spoke recently with a biologist who dismissed that, and they said, she mentioned these, what do you call the lipid—?

MAA:

Lipid nanoparticles.

HM:

Right and those go into the cells, which otherwise wouldn’t be able to be done. So, they said, why would you need to be injected, then? And any thoughts on further fallout, when it comes from the medical angle?

MAA:

I’ve done a little bit of research on shedding. I’ve collected a lot of information, but I haven’t delved into it deeply. My understanding, at least from the information that was available at the time I was looking into it is it tends to be within the, hopefully, the first few weeks, maybe months, that people are shedding. But over time, that diminishes, hopefully. This is all a giant medical experiment.

There are people who are still producing the spike protein years after having gotten injected because there’s no off switch. So it’s really hard to say what are going to be the long-term implications. It’s pretty obvious the people who got directly injected are screwed. Except, I want to say, even if you have been injected, don’t give up hope because there are all kinds of breakthroughs happening in terms of detox protocols.

That’s another reason I feel it’s so important—you mentioned your friend who is starting to realize it—it’s not too late because there are things coming out. There are things like chlorine dioxide, nattokinase, and different supplements you can take to help with that detox, and people are having great success with those.

That’s a little bit of an aside, but as far as people who avoided getting injected and how we’re going to be affected, it’s hard to know, but I would say it wouldn’t hurt to take things like nattokinase as part of your daily supplement regimen. I do that as an extra precaution, and it’s good for your health in general, anyway. I think we all need to be aware that potentially we are maybe all in the same boat, except to different degrees.

But we need to be empathetic to people who were duped and thought they were doing the right thing when they got injected. I know a lot of people don’t have empathy for them within our community. I find that really sad when they’ll respond to my poem Lament of the Vaxx-Injured with criticism of those people. But the vaxx-injured really are our greatest allies in the fight to wake people up because they were on the other side before. They believed the propaganda, and now they are living testimony to the lies.

HM:

Yeah, and I would argue also, I was talking about this with a Mexican old friend we came across the other day, an older lady and former coworker. She’s Christian, so she’s aware of a number of the things we’re talking about. But at the same time … she was injected. And I know plenty of people that have been—that took the thing they gave us in the 2020s and are perfectly fine. And I think this goes back to what you said earlier, they can’t get all of us, and it would be too obvious. So I think there was a percentage that were hit, and then a larger percentage that got saline or placebo, and they are perfectly fine.

It’s not like if someone who’s listening—they got the thing and they’re fine. It’s most likely they got the innocuous injection, and then they’re okay or all right. So as I mentioned, my wife’s cousin who survived, he’s got visible effects now of pericarditis and stuff. So you’ve got people who are gone, the people who have issues now, and then the people who have no apparent issues.

I thought I’d bring up, I posted this on my feeds, the famous Croatian tennis player Goran Ivanišević who was the former coach of Novak Djokovic. And he was giving an interview to Slaven Bilic, who—it’s funny, I have a funny anecdote. Slaven Bilic was on the 1998 World Cup Croatia team where we got second place in 1998, famous Croatian coach. It was like back in 2004, I spent a month in Toronto, and I was at a club with some Croatian-Canadian friends, and Slaven Bilic was there. Because I didn’t follow sports at the time, I didn’t even know who he was. I’m standing with my friends, and they’re talking to Slaven, and he hands all of us a beer. So technically, I can say—it was a Heineken—Slaven Bilic bought me a beer.

But in this clip I posted, Ivanišević says about Djokovic that he, Djokovic, was willing to sacrifice his career for the vaccine—the very vaccine that everyone is now saying caused so much damage and where they locked us up like sheep for three years and brainwashed us. And it was interesting to hear Goran say he took it, and he’s apparently fine, and so again, that was … I thought it was interesting.

And maybe the digital dimension now, I always remind folks that back in March 2020, I was on Spiro Skouras’s show, and I told them I thought this was all about bringing in global algocracy, rule by algorithm, a government by AI.

And just this morning, I’m doing some research, and I find some World Bank publications. They, the World Bank, just had their second annual—let me pull it up real quick. I just posted it. My X is not loading. They had their second annual—Telegram is faster this morning. Everything’s archived on my channels, but yeah, here it is.

It’s the World Bank. They convened their second annual Global Digital Summit just recently, [and they] did talk about digital—I call it proletariat infrastructure—digital public infrastructure, DPI. And that’s the digital concentration camp they’re building, and they admit themselves that COVID was key for bringing in this global digital ghetto in the report. I scanned through it.

So they’re confirming my assessment that this was primarily about this, and they say COVID:

“underscored the value of DPI, demonstrating that countries with existing DPIs were able to deliver emergency assistance faster and more effectively.… The utility of this approach became evident during the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent wave of momentum around digitalization.”

So that created the momentum to then normalize the use of QR codes and digital payments and facial recognition and stand in the little Super Mario video game circles.

Just your thoughts then on this technocracy that is building. Here’s one more story from Nigeria. It’s mind-blowing. Where is it, I posted it this morning? Also pretty insane. Here it is. Nigeria is in the process of making registration for national digital ID compulsory for every citizen under any circumstance. A centralized identity repository will be created as well as a new commission that will have the specific responsibility to enroll citizens and issue national digital ID cards.

A friend of mine sent me a story this morning out of Kazakhstan, where I used to live for three years. They’re doing the same thing. It says all information systems of Kazakhstan will be connected to the personal data control service according to the Ministry of Digitalization. I like to joke, “All Your Base Are Belong to Us.”

So, your thoughts now on this technocratic digital dimension because I feel like there’s no escape. Every country is implementing it, and it’s going to be strict controls on every aspect of life.

MAA:

Going back to my Anatomy of a Philanthropath series. I believe it’s in Part Two, possibly Part Three, I include quotes by Yuval Noah Harari that are exactly what you just said, where he outright, blatantly, without any shame, says COVID is what gets people to comply with biometric surveillance. And he says this is a totalitarian dream come true. In his ostensible public persona, in his mind, he thinks institutions like the WEF (you know he’s Klaus Schwab’s muse) and all these globalist organizations are the good guys, and they’re going to use it for good.

But, he recognizes—and he even overtly states—that for someone like Stalin, a totalitarian dictator, this could enable them to, if someone has this under their skin, they can be surveilled at a biological, neurological level. And so you can no longer—you know those old movies, “Are you hiding Jews under the floorboards” type of thing? You can’t as a dissident pretend you are complying to get out of a bad situation. They will know by measuring your biometrics that you’re anxious, that you’re fearful, that you’re watching this dictator speak on the telescreen, and they’re monitoring your reactions to see whether or not you are a compliant citizen. The potential of this is horrific.

And in America, we’re looking at the implementation of REAL ID. That was instituted way back in 2005. That was when the act went into effect. They haven’t been able to implement it yet because there was resistance on both sides of the political aisle. In fact, there were more outspoken people on the liberal or leftist side about the dangers of REAL ID until around 2020 or so, when they stopped criticizing it. You realize these are the sorts of technocratic intrusions people would not normally submit to, so again they have to create these crises to manipulate people through fear in order to comply.

Unless we collectively say “NO!” in the loudest possible way, they are going to keep infringing, infringing, infringing, infringing, and they’re going to say, “You can’t access your bank account without this. You can’t do this. You can’t buy groceries.” Every single thing you need to survive, they’re gonna start requiring these sorts of things.

So we need to stop it in its tracks before they even progress to the next level. I wrote an article called The Politics of Disobedience where I was talking about the need to oppose REAL ID.

Normies hear “digital ID,” and they think, “Oh, it’s just a more convenient ID card.” I’ve had conversations with people I know in the community where they thought it was just—I actually have to get my driver’s license. This is a personal sidenote, but I was getting together with a friend who said, “Oh, make sure you get REAL ID,” and I was like “Uh, no. I’m not going to be getting REAL ID.” And she was like, “Oh, how come?” And so I actually explained to her that this is a way for them to have totalitarian control and to be able to control your access to certain things.

Even though it seems convenient and innocuous at first, the power it gives the government to surveil and control your access to things is too great to even allow it to occur. She and her husband were open to that, at least, so we need to be talking to people in our communities about this because all these little things they think, “Oh, this is just another thing I need to check off.” They don’t realize the dimensions of it.

HM:

I haven’t really brushed up yet towards a do-or-die moment. At restaurants, some of them have QR codes, and, again, I really haven’t had that hardcore moment. During COVID, I had one of my listeners from Canada, it was a family, they were down here, and they took me out to lunch, and I literally didn’t have my phone. I went to the restaurant to meet them without my phone, and all they had were QR code menus. And I tell the waiter, “Can we have the menu?” “No, you have the QR codes.” I’m like, “I don’t have my phone. We don’t have our phones,” and they’re like, “You have the QR codes.” Like did you just not hear that we don’t have our phones?

They’re just unbelievable. But I think pretty soon—you mentioned REAL ID and driver’s license—I think it’ll get to a point where pretty soon, if you want to get a driver’s license, renew it, or get your first license, it’s going to have to be the REAL ID option. They’re going to do that. I can see that coming right now.

Here in Mexico, I have the population registry number. It’s so in-your-face, the actual name. Each citizen has to have this population registry number. This was developed in the late nineties under a president who I think was actually a CIA agent.

But now they say next year it has to be biometric. So I think in the future, they’re gonna be, “Look, you want to do anything? You gotta do this. And if you don’t, well you can’t do nothing then. You can’t renew your passport.” We’re getting close to that moment, and I did want to ask you about that because, in the US, Trump and all that. And here’s just a few recent quotes I shared that I thought were interesting.

Anthony Westgate has a popular Substack and X account, and he recently tweeted yesterday, “The black pill is only for those who put their hope in political solutions.” (Coming as a Christian here.)

And someone else posted, “As New Testament Christians, our mission is not to establish Jesus’ physical kingdom on earth through political rule before His second coming.”

And Jesse Smith, who’s got a fantastic account on technocracy, he says exactly this was why he was rejected—Jesus—by most of his own people. They wanted a political kingdom to overthrow the Romans, but Jesus establishes kingdom spirituality.

And I’m saying this because of Trump. I’m a conservative. I’m supposed to support the Republicans, but I believe the biblical worldview is the state across the board is evil. And as much as I would want to support the Trump administration, I cannot help but see it’s literally carrying out the Antichrist system. Peter Thiel, who’s involved with Palantir, CIA, Bilderberg, PayPal mafia—all of these folks in the administration.

The Howard Lutnicks, Trump—Mr. Operation Warp Speed—and what you were mentioning earlier. Where are arrests, investigations? COVID’s forgotten. RFK Jr. is now having Steak ’n Shake burgers with Sean Hannity, like “Oh, you know, forget”—it’s like he had the, what’s that movie with Will Smith where they erase your memory? Men in Black, right? Memories have been erased.

Do you have any thoughts on the Trump administration? Are we winning? As Alex Jones says, the World Economic Forum has been defeated. Elon Musk is winning. Thoughts on Trump and all that?

MAA:

First of all, I should say I am a former liberal, lefty, progressive who voted for Bernie [Sanders]. I was a Bernie Bro in 2016. I was all on board because I was for the people, and I was against the rulers and the corporations and all of that. But then I gradually realized that all of these values that I held dear were being quashed by the actual Democrat Party. And everything I thought they represented, they were the opposite of. And so that’s when I stopped calling myself a progressive, a lefty, a liberal.

I think a lot of people went through that same transition when they started waking up to the insanity of wokeness and the indoctrination that’s occurring in schools. All these different things happened at once.

I think the mistake a lot of people who are in that situation—when they find themselves politically homeless—make is they then allow themselves to be corralled into the other side. You’ve probably seen the meme where you have the sheep and you have two different gateways. They both lead to the slaughterhouse.

One appears to be more pro-freedom, more pro–bodily autonomy, that sort of thing. Well, actually that gets tricky with abortion versus vaxx injections, so you have it on opposite sides.

I went through this process where I shed all labels. And once you shed those cognitive labels, you are much more able to see through the propaganda, no matter who is propagating it or speaking it.

If they’re a politician, they are almost certainly corrupt. It doesn’t matter which side of the aisle they’re on, everybody has to play the game. If they’re part of that system, they have to play the game. And part of that game is a lot of stagecraft, is a lot of psyops, is a lot of things to make it appear like this side is fighting for your rights and fighting for good.

I always say I give credit where credit is due. The first day Trump did sign a lot of executive orders, banning federal censorship [for example]. Props for that, great. Of course, it was already in the First Amendment. Just respect the fecking Constitution, and it would be good.

I will give credit where credit is due, but that also means I’m also holding them accountable for their behavior and their actions. And I have never, and will never, forget Operation Warp Speed, and I have yet to hear an apology or any action taken toward stopping these democidal shots. We have four years’ worth of evidence that shows they have those repercussions.

I’m not interested in playing the game of politics. It’s so transparently artificial to me and a way of manipulating people’s ingroup and outgroup biases.

And it works the other way, too, with Trump Derangement Syndrome. All you have to say is “Trump is for this,” and you have this army of people who are against it, whatever it is.

In my essay, Letter to a Scientifically-Minded Friend, back in [October] 2021, I said Trump Derangement Syndrome is like this turnkey system they use to manipulate people.

On the other side, you have the pro-Trump people who have their own—the super-enthusiastic ones—have their own derangement type of syndrome where they are coping to an astronomical degree and coming up with stories.

I heard this one—I couldn’t even believe people believe this, and it’s being propagated by a lot of people—but they say he had to do Operation Warp Speed to save us from concentration camps for ten years or something like that. Have you heard that?

HM:

No, but it’s 5D chess, all this stuff, and at this point it’s like 12D chess on my Substacks and Xes. I’ve been getting a few commenters, and I like how you put it. It’s like on both sides, it’s derangement syndrome, both sides. And I’ve been getting complaints, and someone yesterday, too, again. I was calling out the new Trump. I pointed out recently how just yesterday, isn’t it interesting, it was announced China, South Korea, and Japan are coming together to promote further free trade, which is globalization, which is regional integration, which is a world government.

And I sat back and said, “Wait a minute, Mr. Anti-Globalist is the biggest cause now of North American integration and North American Union, European integration towards the EU integration and the push for EU army, and now Asian integration. It’s like he’s literally bringing the world together towards the world government.”

So people are complaining, and someone was commenting, “Who do you work for, the UK or the EU?” And I’m like, “I’m an EU citizen” and ad nauseam. Some people have probably gotten tired of me calling Brussels the Fourth Reich and the new European Soviet. I’m like, “What are you talking about? I’ve interviewed endlessly Richard Poe and many other folks who point out the British occult elite.” So it’s like, as you said, these people are coping that they got nothing to hang onto anymore. They’re just name-calling because their hope is in politics.

MAA:

That’s really sad. They put their faith in leaders. Our power is in the people, in us, in our ability to say no.

I’ve become what I call an accidental anarchist. I’m not going to put my faith in any leaders even if, maybe, there are a few decent ones. Great, let’s work with them, but that’s not where my hope resides.

HM:

Nick Hudson, I’m sure you’re familiar with, who does great work. He also tweeted yesterday, “Don’t fall for rage baits.” It serves to distract from the grand lies. And that’s why people don’t hear me talk about certain subjects, which I don’t think are as important. The trans stuff, yeah, that’s important. Or these immigrant knife attacks that are nonstop. The bigger picture is the technocracy, is the world state, is the biosecurity state, the democide, and all that.

You mentioned propaganda. I recently had on Michelle Stiles, who wrote a fantastic book.

You mentioned stagecraft. I want to get your further thoughts on—you use the word “menticide,” and I think this is also important because it’s nonstop, like it’s just never-ending, this propaganda, at all levels wherever you live, in whatever country, through all forms of propaganda, just your thoughts on that.

Do you see people beginning to wake up? And how do we try to fight back against this propaganda? And so, your thoughts on this menticide. I think humor is useful.

MAA:

Yes, absolutely. First of all, I love Michelle’s book, and I recommended it myself. I was doing a Defender interview a couple years ago—I’m a contributor to the Canary in a Covid World [series], both volumes, and I just happened to have it, so I held it up.

She really articulates the strategies very clearly when it comes to stagecraft, public relations, front groups, all of those orchestrations used to manipulate the public mind. I loved your interview with her, by the way.

I have a piece called Letter to the Menticided: A 12-Step Recovery Program. I created a twelve-step recovery program for menticide.

The challenge is the people who are menticided are not going to read it because the very first step is you have to acknowledge you have been subjected to menticide. For those who aren’t familiar with the term, “menticide” means killing of the mind, and that is a term that was coined by Joost Meerloo in his book The Rape of the Mind.

He was studying people who had been subjected to torture and was trying to understand the techniques that were used to manipulate them and coerce them to change their underlying values and beliefs. These are strategies that have been deployed throughout history, really, but especially since—and this is something Joost Meerloo was studying—the introduction of television and popular culture mechanisms.

But television allowed this programming, literal programming, of people’s minds, to become all-pervasive, all-immersive. Everybody has their own brainwashing machine installed in their homes, and now we’ve got it on our phones and our computers, and it’s everywhere.

George Orwell has a quote. He talked about radio and newspaper hypnosis and saying if everybody is suddenly pivoting to some position, especially like pro-war or something like that, it is the result of radio and newspaper hypnosis. Obviously, Orwell was going to be aware of that, but realizing how mass hypnosis is occurring.

So menticide, here’s the challenge—we have to use our brains to understand how our brains trick us. And it’s a very meta thing. But once you become aware of these cognitive biases and how your own brain—even outside of any influence—will often use shortcuts and rationalizations and do things that are actually very illogical to get you to believe something. You really have to start becoming aware of how it operates.

Something I’m actually listening to is the audiobook for The Master and His Emissary by Iain McGilchrist. I’m not sure if you’re familiar with his work. He’s a neuroscientist, and his work is literally mind-blowing.

First of all, I am a neuroscience/neuropsychology junkie. One of my favorite human beings is Oliver Sacks. I’ve read everything by him. I’ve been studying about the brain for decades.

The work [McGilchrist] has been doing—and I wish I had discovered him sooner, but I’m only starting to get into it—he is studying the difference between the left and right hemispheres. For a long time, like pop psychology, they would say right brain is this, left brain is that. They’d say right brain is artist, and left brain is math or something like that. Those categorizations ended up being very oversimplified and really very wrong in most cases because both sides of the brain are used for these things, for these activities.

So the left brain/right brain research became passé because they thought this is not really the way it is. Well, Iain McGilchrist started studying it, and he did realize there are very important distinctions between the left hemisphere and the right hemisphere, and one of those ways they found that is with something called split-brain studies.

I think maybe in the 1950s or so, they were doing these surgeries to separate the right and left hemispheres, the corpus callosum is that white matter that connects the left and right hemispheres, and they were doing the surgery on schizophrenics because they found—and this is before, now they don’t do that because it’s controlled through drugs, mostly. That’s another story.

You then have this very interesting group you can study that you can see people when their left and right brains are disconnected. You’re able to see which activities and ways of thinking are associated with the left brain versus the right brain. And I could go into that. You should really have Iain McGilchrist on here to talk about it in detail. I just found out he’s on Substack.

I’m not going to go into all the neuroscience of that, but what I think is useful for our particular conversation is he argues that the left hemisphere is—he uses this Nietzschean allegory of the master and his emissary. You have the master, who really is the one who’s aware of the full picture, everything that’s going on. And then you have the emissary he sends as a messenger because he can’t go himself. The master is the right hemisphere; the emissary is the left hemisphere.

After going out for a while, the emissary starts thinking he knows it all; he doesn’t need the right brain. He has Dunning-Kruger effect. So he starts thinking, “Oh, well, I can I can do this myself. I don’t need the right brain.”

Well, the right brain is the one who has this comprehensive view, whereas the left hemisphere has this very narrowly focused, myopic approach to thinking. And because of that, it will make up crazy rationales for something. Like for people who had brain damage to their right side, they might feel one of their limbs is not connected to them. Like say their arm—it’s like, “That’s not my arm. Oh, that’s my mom’s arm.”

And [the researcher says], “Well, your mom’s not here. Why is your mom’s arm here?”

“Oh, she left it behind or something.” It’s like when their right brain isn’t functioning, the left will make up these ludicrous things, and it’s actually quite funny and fascinating to study these examples.

Iain McGilchrist argues that left hemispheric thinking has come to dominate our culture and our society, and that’s why we have so many people focused myopically on these really crazy notions and getting into this cult-like thinking. And it’s difficult to persuade them out of it because it’s not logical. Even though the left thinks it’s so logical, it’s not actually deploying critical reasoning. And it’s not seeing what the right brain is capable of seeing, and that’s more of this holistic gestalt, seeing all the different pieces and how they fit together in a whole.

And really, the work you and I do definitely tends to be more of right-hemispheric work because we, like you said, are looking at the bigger picture. And we’re not just focused on these little idiosyncrasies that are instances of what we’re concerned about in the larger view. You could focus on all these little mosquitoes, or you can put a canopy over it and contain all the mosquitoes instead of just fighting one at a time.

HM:

I think I’m naturally attracted more to people who see the broader picture, and I think that’s one of our issues with our lovely friends, families, neighbors, acquaintances who I refer to as the NPCs. I guess we still love everyone. But I’ve had pass through town recently a few folks who I’ve previously interviewed or been on interviews with tell my father I’m going to Croatia this summer.

I’m like, “I want to go to Geneva, I haven’t been back since I graduated.”

He’s like, “For what?”

And I’m like, “For intellectual stimulation, I want to talk to some of my former professors.” Alfred de Zayas has been the podcast.

Or, “I want to go to Serbia. I’ve never been in Serbia.”

And he’s like, “Why you want to go to Serbia?”

And I’m like, “Well, I know a few Serbs who are intellectuals, and then there’s some foreigners out there as well that maybe I can do podcasts with.”

I need that intellectual stimulation with people like yourself who want to discuss the most important topics of the day.

I did want to ask you as well about geopolitics. You mentioned it in your interview with the Croatian Weekly. What are your thoughts when it comes to what’s happening geopolitically? I know it perhaps is not exactly your forte, but I think back to what we started, with Kit Knightly and OffGuardian. Some of the stuff they put out how what’s happening geopolitically is like what I said earlier. It’s the next offensive, right? We had COVID, and then, oh right away, what do you know, Ukraine.

And a lot of the agendas are similar—this getting us to get used to this idea of rationing and using the digital technology to have us ration, to be afraid. Now the EU is talking about getting a three-day survival kit, getting us to be afraid so we’re okay with them taking all of our money. Again, the wealth transfer. First, it was for health reasons, and now they want a trillion dollars in Europe of our money to build this totalitarian military structure.

Any thoughts on geopolitics? You mentioned Ukraine in the interview.

MAA:

I believe—is it a Heinrich Himmler quote? I can’t remember for sure [Hermann Göring, I realized immediately after the interview]. I have a Consequential Quotes series, and I did one on war.

An ordinary person is not going to be gung ho to participate in war, to go sacrifice themselves or their loved ones for this nation’s cause. So you have to use propaganda and fear tactics to manipulate people, to drag people to the bidding of the rulers.

Aldous Huxley has a brilliant essay called “Words and Behavior.” I did another Consequential Quotes on that as well.

He outlines how leaders manipulate people to hate people who are their peers in another nation or whatever by dehumanizing them and creating these paper figures for people to hate instead of seeing them as flesh-and-blood human beings who are just like you, who are just struggling to survive. Really, our common enemies are these rulers who are pitting us against each other.

You can look at specific situations like Ukraine or whatever and argue the specifics of that, but the patterns are always the same. And it’s really always these philanthropaths, cruelites, tyrants coming together, banksters, and using these nations to play out their games to gain profits, to achieve their depopulation agenda, to achieve all of these strategic goals. And then they just use people. They use jingoism and patriotism to trick people into killing their equals in other countries.

I’m pro-peace, anti-war across the board. Anti-democide, obviously, but also anti-genocide, which is playing out in Israel against the Palestinians right now. One of my dearest friends is Vera Sharav, and she’s best known as a Holocaust survivor.

Everyone always refers to her as that, but she is one of the most passionate people about decrying the Gazan genocide because she has seen this, and she was a child when she was in a concentration camp. She knows what these children are—she empathizes with them profoundly and what they’re going through and how they’re being dehumanized.

She’s calling out the crimes against humanity being committed by Israel. It’s a very precarious position for anyone to be in, but she feels because of her historical role, she is obligated to call out these crimes. A lot of people in organizations are afraid to touch it, which is really sad. We’ve talked about this a lot. Pretty much any organization, once you have donors, they control your messaging, even if you’re doing good work. At a certain point, their messaging becomes more and more narrowed to whatever the donors are wanting them to focus on.

I got off on a little bit of a tangent there, but anytime the media, whatever, whoever, governments are trying to persuade you war is the right thing, they’re doing it against your own interest and for their interest.

HM:

I wanted to mention as well, I love your terms. I love how you mix analysis, the intellectual, with art, which I think is very necessary. We can’t forget music, poetry, film. You’ve been talking about that recently, and I think we need all these dimensions of the human being.

And I forgot to mention, there was a fantastic piece on George Orwell’s son Richard Blair published by The Guardian, but still, nevertheless, it was interesting. I read it yesterday, and it says, “Whatever his shortcomings as a man, Orwell was a literary giant who dedicated his life to exploring the weightiest of subjects—tyranny, war and poverty. Perhaps the most remarkable thing, considering his prodigious output, is that he did so much and wrote so much in so short a life.” And it talks about his son.

Also, your post on Letter to the Menticided 12-Step, you’ve got a lot of recommendations for films. I’ve seen a number of them. Brazil, I always refer to. THX 1138 with Robert Duvall. I still haven’t seen the movie 1984, and I’m going to be watching that this week. I have to. And Network was fantastic. My Dinner with Andre, I’ve been very familiar with the key clips where he talks about world government in My Dinner with Andre. And when I tried to watch it, I think last year, I couldn’t get very far—it was kind of boring.

MAA:

Oh no! I find it fascinating.

HM:

I’m gonna try again. Don’t give up.

And on Israel, someone just commented to me yesterday, “Oh you haven’t—” These types of comments are really annoying when you say, “Why haven’t you touched on that subject or this subject?” You know? “Go ahead. You do it. Let me see your podcast, your YouTube, your blog, your Substack, whatever. One man can’t do everything.”

Years ago, it was I think it was five or six years ago, I interviewed Gideon Levy, very well-known Israeli who speaks all against this.

Now I’m thinking I’m gonna try and get him back on. I think he just published a new book. And so, I have on occasion dealt with this, and sometimes I have sent off requests to people who can speak on it and never got a response. But I need to touch on that subject again with what’s going on there.

As you say, definitely, I think whatever one’s position politically or spiritually, it cannot be denied that what the Israeli government is doing to the Palestinians, the people living in Gaza, is complete insanity. Just completely insane … just smashing people. Again, people have lived there for generations. Their homes … and come in. If someone comes in now and smashes my home and tells me to leave and killing people. All these clips you see of the Palestinian businesses I saw recently, they’re demolishing farms and their olive trees and absolutely … of course, the missiles, killing children, all that.

Anything else we haven’t covered that for you is important to touch on?

MAA:

We’ve hinted at this, but there’s a term—I didn’t coin this, but I immediately resonated with it when I saw it in a meme—and it’s Apocaloptimist. I then wrote an Apocaloptimist Manifesto, it’s called Against Defeatism: The Apocaloptimist Manifesto.

I wrote a piece, maybe a year or more before that, called Letter to my Karass.

I don’t know if you’re familiar with the term “karass.” Kurt Vonnegut coined it in his book Cat’s Cradle, but it means all these individual people around the world are working toward this similar purpose. And there are different karasses, but I would say you and I are in the same karass, and I consider my readers in the same karass, and we are all doing our own little contribution to try to defeat tyranny, to stop democide, to spread love.

We all have these kindred values. And so, Apocaloptimist I felt summarized what I was also describing, which are these concepts Jim Collins coined in Good to Great where one is Confront the Brutal Facts, and the other is the Stockdale Paradox.

Confront the Brutal Facts is what we are doing in our analytical work, and that is observing, documenting, and exposing the corruption, the lies, the democide, the tyranny. And they’re all really horrific. So that’s the Confront the Brutal Facts.

But the Stockdale Paradox is to have the attitude that even though these horrible things are happening, you have to—in the end—ultimately believe we will prevail. We will prevail over this diabolical agenda. Love will conquer hate and fear. And so I feel like Apocaloptimism encapsulates that spirit.

Whatever your position, if you recognize these awful things are occurring, anyone who has this defeatist attitude, they’re gonna lose from the beginning. No matter what the odds, we have to hope we will ultimately prevail, or there’s no hope.

This is how—and the reason Jim Collins used Stockdale is Admiral James Stockdale was a prisoner of war during Vietnam, and the way that he endured seven-and-a-half years of torture was to believe that in the end he would escape. He would get out of this, and he would survive. And he did.

We always have to maintain that long view that in the end we will be okay. We’re going to conquer this.

HM:

It’s now coming back to me. I know I read your post on the Apocaloptimist. You had one on memes, and I distinctly recall that image.

And you’re right. I’m on that frequency. I recently had 7SEES on.

We talked briefly about this idea of black pill, where he rightfully said—and he wasn’t the first to say that—that if we were truly black-pilled, I wouldn’t be getting up every day doing podcasts. For me, doing this is an act of resistance, which is an act of trying to push back against the beast.

I go back to earlier. My solution is a lot like my recent guest Justino Carneiro said, “I believe in spiritual insurgency.”

That’s my solution. You don’t like that? Don’t call me black-pilled, I’m white-pilled. You don’t like my white pill, okay, that’s fine. Get your own, but don’t call me black-pilled, and I would more precisely—as you said, Apocaloptimist.

And the Stockdale quote, I think I had come across that previously or through your post, and he really nails it. I couldn’t find the actual quote from Stockdale, but it was really— Stockdale’s quote was amazing, and he said the optimists didn’t survive, which goes back to what we were saying earlier with these Hopiumists in the MAGA crowd and elsewhere who—Cypher in The Matrix, right?

They want to go back to the blue pill, pretend everything’s fine, because they cannot handle—and it’s some people cannot handle the level of evil we are up against, which is metastasizing globally. We’ve never seen this in the history of the world. Things are just moving forward.

There was a story long ago, one of my friends and classmates in Geneva was American. He told me later, when he went back to America after Geneva, he had a friend who was normie who he red-pilled. And this normie friend went down the rabbit-hole and woke up but then sometime later had I think an actual nervous breakdown. And he couldn’t handle—he literally was like The Matrix. I think this also happens to people. It’s not just a metaphor in a movie that they go back to the blue pill because they cannot handle this knowledge. It’s tough. It really is tough psychologically. If you don’t have some rock to cling on, you’re gonna go mad.

Any other thoughts? I always like to ask my guests, “How do we survive The Hunger Games?” Any thoughts on what to do to fight back? I also think it’s important to make personal preparations for the hard times ahead.

MAA:

I think it comes down to resilience. You have to have, like we were just saying, not everybody has that, but you have to have courage. You have to have resilience. You have to have strength. You have to have humor. And this is something you touched on earlier, but I think it’s absolutely vital.

I love Irish literature, and, looking at the history of Ireland and Britain and the oppression the Irish suffered for centuries, they used humor and satire and art to resist their oppressors and to expose the corruption. And, eventually, they came out pretty—they were always resilient, no matter how much they got beat down, they’re gonna bounce back.

You said this in your interview with Michelle Stiles, where nobody can insult you as a Croat. You’ve been subjected to that from your youth. And I think that’s something that’s missing from younger generations these days because they have been raised by helicopter parents, and the parents are depriving them of the opportunity to learn and establish resilience by overcoming obstacles and adversity on their own.

That’s one reason I feel one of the things younger generations especially need to learn is principles of Stoicism. Learning that you focus on what you can control, and you don’t despair when you’re faced with all this adversity and obstacles, and you have developed this inner strength and this ability to overcome these Stoic challenges. And you even can see them as a game. I wrote about that in a post called My Year of Stoic Challenges in December.

There’s a book, I can’t remember the author’s name [William B. Irvine], but it’s called The Stoic Challenge. You basically say every time you have—whether a little challenge or a big challenge, if you see it as a challenge from the Stoic gods or whatever, and it’s like they’re playing games with you, and you can laugh at it, and, even if it’s a horrible situation, if you are able to laugh at it, you still win. You still have that ability to overcome. And that humor is absolutely essential to resilience, I would say.

HM:

That’s spot on. In this regard, I mix my Christianity with Stoicism and being Balkan. And the actual quote was from Niccolo Soldo, who is a popular geopolitical analyst who said it’s practically impossible to insult a Balkan person and make them upset because they’ve already been exposed to the worst possible insults from their parents while growing up. And not just parents, but grandparents and friends and neighbors and aunts and uncles. People from the former Yugoslavia and the Balkans were known distinctly for black humor, black Balkan humor, very cynical, very self-deprecating. We insult each other, and some people will say it’s racist, but they don’t understand the cultural context. We’ll make fun of Serbs and Bosnians and other ethnic groups, but we also make fun of ourselves.

There’s that fun in pointing out the difference between ethnic groups, but in a lighthearted manner. It’s funny being here in Mexico. It doesn’t translate as well to Mexican culture, and so people would get insulted when I attempted to use this way of being. But, oh well, this why we all have different cultures.

Really fascinating chat, Margaret. Have you got any other final thought? And then let us know where people can find you. You’re on X, on Substack. And on your Substack, you got your links to your Facebook, your YouTube. If I haven’t already, I’m gonna make sure I’m gonna go subscribe to you everywhere on your channels.

MAA:

First of all, I want to thank you for this conversation. I really enjoyed it, and I think these are the sorts of things we need to be having, not only in podcast format but with people in our communities, because one of the things COVID-1984 was about was disconnecting, isolating. And that is a torture technique as well, and it also prevents us from adhering to our intuition.

I just remembered I have a piece called Are You a Good German or a Badass German?

And I talk about the Stanford Prison Experiment, the Milgram Obedience Experiment, but then also the Asch Conformity Test.

In the Asch Conformity Test—I’m not sure if you’re familiar with that—everyone in the experiment is in on the experiment except for the test subject. Everyone is given these different lines, and they say one line is actually shorter than the longer line. The test subject knows this line is longer, but because everyone else is saying the shorter line is longer, he goes along with it.

And that’s what happened during COVID, and only this tiny percentage of people are brave enough to stand by their principles and their values and speak what they know is true, even though everyone around them is chanting the lie.

In the experiment, a second test person was brought in, and he said he knew this was actually the longer line. When the test subject saw this other person saw what he saw, that gave him the courage and strength to stand by his beliefs and to speak out. Obviously, it’s best if we can do it by ourselves, but it is these connections where we say, “Oh, you’re seeing this? I’m seeing this, too! Let’s speak about this together. Let’s not be silent—because that’s how tyranny happens.”

HM:

Going through your stuff as of late, your material, I very much appreciate again your sharing—some of the music pieces you shared were fantastic. And we can’t forget that as well.

I also want to give a shoutout—my intro music is from this German duo Musicke & Mirth, and the link is in every post. The song is actually available for free on their website to play, but I purchased all of their music. They play this medieval, Baroque-style music. It’s fantastic. They’ve let me use that snippet for my podcast intro, but as a way of support, if people like that sort of music, go and buy.

Again, that’s the other thing I think is important for supporting the work of people such as yourself simply—if people can’t afford, just subscribe to the channels. Purchase the music of Musicke & Mirth, who do great work, and other folks.

So keep up the great work, Margaret. And I like the joke, “See you in the algorithm.”

MAA:

And I forgot to say people can find me at MargaretAnnaAlice.com.

HM:

Yeah, the link is in the description. So, thanks.

MAA:

Thank you so much.

Note: Gratitude to the readers who volunteered to generate and tidy the AI transcript; I also did some cleanup for clarity and flow and inserted relevant links.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

Share

Get 30% off for 1 year

💸 30% OFF THROUGH 4/30/25!

You can support my work and get 30 percent off your first year at the same time!

Get 30% off for 1 year

Are you willing to subscribe or make a one-time donation ?

Get 30% off a group subscription

bc1ql706rr7vj7c7nzxnqfp9rldw8ddfc20f492jk0

You may not think contributing your few dollars a month makes much of a difference, but it absolutely does—not only financially but also emotionally as it shows you feel my content is worth supporting.

When you subscribe, you gain access to premium content like Memes by Themes, podcasts, Consequential Quotes, Case in Point, Behind the Scenes, Dissident Dialogues in progress (“rolling”), personal writings, and bonus articles.

😇 Become a Founding Member

If you take the extraordinary step of becoming a Founding Member, you will enjoy benefits such as:

I especially want to thank those of you who have taken the time to write a private message to me when you subscribe. I read and cherish each note.

Thank you for being part of our karass of brave, brilliant, kind, and witty thinkers.

🛒 Spread the Words

If you would like to help propagate the message that Mistakes Were NOT Made, you will find a wide selection of products in this collection.

📖 Get Signed Copies of My Book

The holidays will be here in a flash, so now is the time to stock up on signed, personalized copies of my fairy tale for your loved ones. It makes for a thought-provoking, accessible gift whether they are awake or asleep, adults or children.

📚 Anthologies

The second volume in the Canary series just dropped, and I am grateful to be a contributing author once again.

Edited by Jenna McCarthy, this hilarious anthology includes Letter to a Mainstream Straddler and Letter to Klaus Schwab. The paperback is only available for purchase at her website. If you enter the code ALICE at checkout, Jenna will give me a royalty 🙏

Buy YDS

🐇 Follow Me on Social Media

My Wake-up Toolkit is a great way to get acquainted with my content. I’ve organized my articles by topic for easy reference and use in your red-pilling efforts as needed. Note that I have not been able to update this since June 2024 due to a technical issue, so check my archive for more recent additions.

🌟 WARM GRATITUDE FOR THE RECS!

The single-most important driver for new readers joining my mailing list is Substack Recommendations. I want to thank every one of you who feels enthusiastic enough about my Substack to recommend it, and I especially appreciate those of you who go the extra mile to write a blurb!

Remember, a subscription to Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass makes for an intellectually adventurous gift down the rabbit-hole!

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

Note: Purchasing any items using Amazon affiliate links included in my content will further support my efforts to unmask tyranny.