“Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one.”

—Charles Mackay, Memoirs of Extraordinary Popular Delusions & the Madness of Crowds

When I spontaneously started my Substack on April 25, 2021, I dashed off my mission as being to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs.

That remains true, but over time, I’ve realized it goes deeper.

Why do I want to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping?

Because I want to stop tyranny and mass murder.

How do I stop tyranny and mass murder?

By empowering people to BECOME UNHERDABLE.

It isn’t critical thinking that’s our core defense but rather distrust of authority.

Critical thinking can and should come later, but we must first develop a reflex for authoritarianism.

I want to arm people with the weapons to defend their minds, hearts, bodies, and souls from infiltration.

I want to compile a living dossier of evidence showing Mistakes Were NOT Made—not only during COVID but throughout history.

I want to continually refine the contours of my mental map of reality and distill that evolving understanding into concentrated forms that accelerate people’s acquisition of liberating knowledge.

I want to use language to counter the propagandists’ framing by coining terms and phrases that torque consciousness toward truth.

I want to bear witness to human suffering, crimes against humanity, and targets of malfeasance.

I want to dismantle technocracy, the biosurveillance information state, the global financial prison, and one-world governmental powers.

I want bring democidal, narcissistic, and sadistic cruelites, philanthropaths, tyrants, kapos, and warmonsters to justice.

I want to teach people to identify the higher-level patterns, mass control playbooks, and methods of manipulation used to achieve PROFIT, POWER, and DEMOCIDE so they recognize them when they’re deployed.

I want to hand out X-ray glasses so people can see through propaganda, social engineering, false flags, psyops, deceptive narratives, and manufactured Problem-Reaction-Solution emergencies.

I want to equip people with the tools to explore, grow, and help others awaken when they are ready.

I want to embolden people to question, embrace a scout mindset, and live meaningful lives.

I want to buoy the Badass Germans who dare declare they see differently.

I want to rehumanize the enemy du jour.

I want to write what I most want to read.

I want to live in alignment with my values guided by integrity, rational compassion, valor, and wisdom.

I want to integrate my trauma and use it to help others.

I want to strengthen people’s resilience.

I want to help them think, feel, heal, connect, resist, and love.

I want to encourage independence, personal sovereignty, and moral courage.

I want to build community and nurture our karass.

I want to cultivate heart-to-heart, mind-to-mind, and soul-to-soul conversations.

I want to cocreate parallel societies that deflect corruption, fraud, and harm.

I want to spark Apocaloptimistic action.

I want to galvanize people to say NO.

In short, I want to make people UNHERDABLE.

How to Bullshitproof Yourself

We can’t stop the cruelites’ attempts at indoctrication, mind-manipulation, and coercion, but we can bullshitproof ourselves from them. Below are a few ways to do that.

MIND

practice critical thinking, pattern recognition, intellectual humility, and open-mindedness

recognize propaganda, social engineering, behavioral psychology, nudging, emotional manipulation, and mass control

zoom out to see the bigger picture—then zoom out some more, ad infinitum

understand how your neuropsychology affects your perception of the world and shift from left-hemispheric thinking to right-hemispheric thinking

develop immunity to lies, manipulation, social conditioning, and coercion

HEART

trust your intuition

distrust authority

live your purpose

connect with your karass

heal your trauma

develop resilience

BODY

embrace natural, alternative solutions

keep chlorine dioxide, DMSO, and other life-saving ingredients on hand to defend against illness and injury

eat real, whole, locally grown organic foods

avoid murderous and injurious pharmaceutical products; pesticides; EMF; processed foods; and other poisons, toxins, carcinogens, and frequencies

SOUL

seek wisdom

make peace with the knowledge that your body has an expiration date

treasure your relationships

practice Stoicism

evade narcissists and dark triad personalities

learn from your mistakes, Stoic challenges, and adversity and pass those lessons onto others

be relentlessly creative

elevate your soul by savoring words, images, videos, or other cultural works of edifying beauty and truth

This is a war on the mind. The cruelites are held aloft by nothing other than our belief.

Reality trumps their illusions.

As Étienne de La Boétie teaches, when we cancel our trust and faith in the charlatans, they all come Humpty-Dumptying down.

“You can deliver yourselves if you try, not by taking action, but merely by willing to be free. Resolve to serve no more, and you are at once freed. I do not ask that you place hands upon the tyrant to topple him over, but simply that you support him no longer; then you will behold him, like a great Colossus whose pedestal has been pulled away, fall of his own weight and break into pieces.”

As each of us says NO, their power over us evaporates, one by one. Eventually, there will be no more herds to govern.

“When the principle of authority is injured in the public mind it dissolves very rapidly.”

—Gustave Le Bon, The Psychology of Revolution (paperback, Kindle, audiobook)

Once we’ve read the spellbook, we can ricochet their sorcery back at them.

There is only one spell we need to know to break all of theirs:

NO!

And the more of us chant it, the faster their collective delusions vanish.

Be like a cat. BECOME UNHERDABLE.

One of the most meaningful things a friend has ever said about me is, “You elevate everyone around you.”

This Substack is not about me. It’s about YOU.

I am only one person. Without you, I can’t reach anyone outside our karass.

I am a pebble in the ocean. You are the ripples.

For you alone, you are the everything.

📆 Save the Dates : May 29–31, 2026

Rhode Island • Speakers

Gala Dinner: Friday, May 29, 2026 (evening)

Conference Dates: May 30–31, 2026

Cancer Workshop: May 31 (during lunch break)

I can’t think of a better organization to exemplify the concept of BECOME UNHERDABLE than World Council for Health (WCH). Dedicated to building a Better Way, WCH gives you the tools and knowledge you need to resist tyranny and protect your health.

For the first time , their Better Way Conference will be held in the United States. This is an amazing opportunity to experience illuminating presentations by a stellar lineup of speakers :

The event brings together voices from medicine, science, law, policy, and media. The conference aims to spark discussion of emerging perspectives on systemic healthcare problems and to explore possible solutions to known problems with scientific research, informed consent, prevention, treatment, governance, and health insurance models. This event showcases some of the most well-known voices in the health freedom movement.

See their press release for details and visit the Better Way Conference website to learn more and purchase tickets.

If you are interested in exhibiting or sponsoring, please click here. For media inquiries, email Nic Robinson.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

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