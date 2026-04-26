My Five-Year Stackiversary: BECOME UNHERDABLE
“Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one.”
—Charles Mackay, Memoirs of Extraordinary Popular Delusions & the Madness of Crowds
When I spontaneously started my Substack on April 25, 2021, I dashed off my mission as being to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs.
That remains true, but over time, I’ve realized it goes deeper.
Why do I want to unmask totalitarianism and awaken the sleeping?
Because I want to stop tyranny and mass murder.
How do I stop tyranny and mass murder?
By empowering people to BECOME UNHERDABLE.
It isn’t critical thinking that’s our core defense but rather distrust of authority.
Critical thinking can and should come later, but we must first develop a reflex for authoritarianism.
I want to arm people with the weapons to defend their minds, hearts, bodies, and souls from infiltration.
I want to compile a living dossier of evidence showing Mistakes Were NOT Made—not only during COVID but throughout history.
I want to continually refine the contours of my mental map of reality and distill that evolving understanding into concentrated forms that accelerate people’s acquisition of liberating knowledge.
I want to use language to counter the propagandists’ framing by coining terms and phrases that torque consciousness toward truth.
I want to bear witness to human suffering, crimes against humanity, and targets of malfeasance.
I want to dismantle technocracy, the biosurveillance information state, the global financial prison, and one-world governmental powers.
I want bring democidal, narcissistic, and sadistic cruelites, philanthropaths, tyrants, kapos, and warmonsters to justice.
I want to teach people to identify the higher-level patterns, mass control playbooks, and methods of manipulation used to achieve PROFIT, POWER, and DEMOCIDE so they recognize them when they’re deployed.
I want to hand out X-ray glasses so people can see through propaganda, social engineering, false flags, psyops, deceptive narratives, and manufactured Problem-Reaction-Solution emergencies.
I want to equip people with the tools to explore, grow, and help others awaken when they are ready.
I want to embolden people to question, embrace a scout mindset, and live meaningful lives.
I want to buoy the Badass Germans who dare declare they see differently.
I want to rehumanize the enemy du jour.
I want to write what I most want to read.
I want to live in alignment with my values guided by integrity, rational compassion, valor, and wisdom.
I want to integrate my trauma and use it to help others.
I want to strengthen people’s resilience.
I want to help them think, feel, heal, connect, resist, and love.
I want to encourage independence, personal sovereignty, and moral courage.
I want to build community and nurture our karass.
I want to cultivate heart-to-heart, mind-to-mind, and soul-to-soul conversations.
I want to cocreate parallel societies that deflect corruption, fraud, and harm.
I want to spark Apocaloptimistic action.
I want to galvanize people to say NO.
In short, I want to make people UNHERDABLE.
How to Bullshitproof Yourself
We can’t stop the cruelites’ attempts at indoctrication, mind-manipulation, and coercion, but we can bullshitproof ourselves from them. Below are a few ways to do that.
MIND
practice critical thinking, pattern recognition, intellectual humility, and open-mindedness
recognize propaganda, social engineering, behavioral psychology, nudging, emotional manipulation, and mass control
zoom out to see the bigger picture—then zoom out some more, ad infinitum
understand how your neuropsychology affects your perception of the world and shift from left-hemispheric thinking to right-hemispheric thinking
develop immunity to lies, manipulation, social conditioning, and coercion
HEART
trust your intuition
distrust authority
live your purpose
connect with your karass
heal your trauma
develop resilience
BODY
embrace natural, alternative solutions
keep chlorine dioxide, DMSO, and other life-saving ingredients on hand to defend against illness and injury
eat real, whole, locally grown organic foods
avoid murderous and injurious pharmaceutical products; pesticides; EMF; processed foods; and other poisons, toxins, carcinogens, and frequencies
SOUL
seek wisdom
make peace with the knowledge that your body has an expiration date
treasure your relationships
practice Stoicism
evade narcissists and dark triad personalities
learn from your mistakes, Stoic challenges, and adversity and pass those lessons onto others
be relentlessly creative
elevate your soul by savoring words, images, videos, or other cultural works of edifying beauty and truth
This is a war on the mind. The cruelites are held aloft by nothing other than our belief.
Reality trumps their illusions.
As Étienne de La Boétie teaches, when we cancel our trust and faith in the charlatans, they all come Humpty-Dumptying down.
“You can deliver yourselves if you try, not by taking action, but merely by willing to be free. Resolve to serve no more, and you are at once freed. I do not ask that you place hands upon the tyrant to topple him over, but simply that you support him no longer; then you will behold him, like a great Colossus whose pedestal has been pulled away, fall of his own weight and break into pieces.”
As each of us says NO, their power over us evaporates, one by one. Eventually, there will be no more herds to govern.
“When the principle of authority is injured in the public mind it dissolves very rapidly.”
—Gustave Le Bon, The Psychology of Revolution (paperback, Kindle, audiobook)
Once we’ve read the spellbook, we can ricochet their sorcery back at them.
There is only one spell we need to know to break all of theirs:
NO!
And the more of us chant it, the faster their collective delusions vanish.
Be like a cat. BECOME UNHERDABLE.
I Need You
One of the most meaningful things a friend has ever said about me is, “You elevate everyone around you.”
This Substack is not about me. It’s about YOU.
I am only one person. Without you, I can’t reach anyone outside our karass.
I am a pebble in the ocean. You are the ripples.
For you alone, you are the everything.
🌎 World Council for Health’s Better Way Conference Comes to the US!
📆 Save the Dates: May 29–31, 2026
Rhode Island • Speakers
Gala Dinner: Friday, May 29, 2026 (evening)
Conference Dates: May 30–31, 2026
Cancer Workshop: May 31 (during lunch break)
I can’t think of a better organization to exemplify the concept of BECOME UNHERDABLE than World Council for Health (WCH). Dedicated to building a Better Way, WCH gives you the tools and knowledge you need to resist tyranny and protect your health.
For the first time, their Better Way Conference will be held in the United States. This is an amazing opportunity to experience illuminating presentations by a stellar lineup of speakers:
The event brings together voices from medicine, science, law, policy, and media. The conference aims to spark discussion of emerging perspectives on systemic healthcare problems and to explore possible solutions to known problems with scientific research, informed consent, prevention, treatment, governance, and health insurance models. This event showcases some of the most well-known voices in the health freedom movement.
See their press release for details and visit the Better Way Conference website to learn more and purchase tickets.
💸 Get 10-percent off with basket code LAWRIE10
If you are interested in exhibiting or sponsoring, please click here. For media inquiries, email Nic Robinson.
© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC
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CONGRATULATIONS on your 'Stackiversary! Been following eagerly from the beginning!
Supporting this post:
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
Congratulations on the anniversary - which paradoxically feels impossibly short given the impact you've had and at the same time: What? 5 years?!!
As always the offering in this post is abundant, ambitious, and feeds the whole person - mind, heart and soul. You're a wonder, Margaret. Truly. And an A+++ writer to be sure.
Lots here to take in - and I will take my time going through it. Thanks for being a consistent, passionate and capable voice for humanity.
Though, this line - I would humbly tweak:
"I am a pebble in the ocean. You are the ripples."
"I am a wave, we are all the Ocean. Our ripples create the new world."
A kick-ass wave, no less. 🌊 🌊🌊
Thank you. XOX