My Dr. Heather Uncensored Interview (6/28/24)

One year ago today, on June 28, 2024, I enjoyed a moving and inspiring conversation with Dr. Heather Herington on her Dr. Heather Uncensored podcast.

I personally prefer video interviews so I can see people’s expressions and hand gestures, so I thought you might appreciate a peek at the Zoom recording, which has not been published elsewhere.

If it looks like I just rolled out of bed, threw my hair into pigtails, and plopped on a hat along with my Toothpaste for Dinner “Bad poetry oh noetry” shirt, that’s because I did. Since Heather’s podcast is audio-only, neither of us expected anyone else to see this footage, so no need to lecture me about my wardrobe 😹

A naturopathic medical doctor with a board certification in classical homeopathy, Heather is the author of Transforming Trauma: A Drugless & Creative Path to Healing PTS and ACE; Surviving a Viral Pandemic: Through the Lens of a Naturopathic Medical Doctor; and FLAWED, a faerie tale mystery novel for adults now available on Audible as well.

In her practice, she blends naturopathic medicine with the expressive arts. Heather focuses on healing difficult-to-treat conditions such as psychological trauma, chronic pain, autoimmune disorders, and addiction by balancing the patients’ biochemistry and helping them tell or revise the story/event.

Heather delivered expert testimony at the National Citizens Inquiry on March 6, 2025.

On a more somber note, this is the last interview I gave before Michael’s sudden death.

I remember feeling aching empathy for Heather as she referenced the catastrophic loss of her beloved husband, Avi Noam Gross, to hospicide—with nary an inkling that I myself was about to be widowed three weeks and two days later.

Both Avi and Michael were composers. Like Michael and me, Avi and Heather were creative collaborators, best friends, and soulmates. She and Avi wrote musicals and novels together.

The instant Heather read my email informing her about Michael’s death, she called me. This was at a time when the agony was so raw, I could barely get out any words. It took me a week just to summon the strength to call my father because I was worried only shrieking sobs would come out if I’d picked up the phone sooner.

Few people in the world understood better what I was enduring at that moment. Heather I and wept more than we spoke, communicating in a language older than words.

When Vera Sharav learned I’d become a widow, she called me, saying, “We’re sisters now.”

Heather, Vera, and I are sisters now. This is a sisterhood you never want to join, but if you must, you are grateful for it.

As I was preparing the video of my conversation with Heather for this post, tears brimmed my eyes when I heard myself utter these words:

“I really admire people who transmute their tragedy and their trauma into things that help others.… You go through so much suffering, yet you’re giving back and you’re overcoming it and using it to help others. So I applaud that.”

It felt like a delayed-release message to my future—now present—self, reminding me of this Eudora Welty quote that found me in the ever-unfolding synchronicities comprising my life:

“The events in our lives happen in a sequence in time, but in their significance to ourselves, they find their own order … the continuous thread of revelation.”

HH:

I am so excited to have Margaret Anna Alice here today. She writes about media narratives, propaganda, mass control, psychology, language, history, literature, philosophy, culture, and health with a focus on COVID tyranny at her Substack, Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass. She’s the author of the fairy tale The Vapor, the Hot Hat, and the Witch’s Potion, and has presented her research through the Corona Investigative Committee.

Her essays and poems have been published in the anthologies Canary in a COVID World: How Propaganda & Censorship Changed Our (My) World, A Doctor’s Despair, and Yankee Doodle Soup for the Fringy, Tin Foil Hat–Wearing Conspiracy Theorist’s Soul.

Her poem Mistakes Were NOT Made: An Anthem for Justice sparked a worldwide call for accountability after a video of Dr. Tess Lawrie reading it went viral in 2023.

Described as “COVID’s best chronicler” by Dr. Meryl Nass and “my favourite writer anywhere” by Dr. Mike Yeadon, Margaret Anna aims to unmask totalitarianism, stop democide, galvanize the resistance, and awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs.

So welcome, Margaret Anna.

MAA:

Thank you so much, Heather.

HH:

Well, that’s a pretty amazing bio.

MAA:

Oh, thank you. Well, this past four years has been pretty amazing.

HH:

Yeah. In a nutshell, that’s really what my podcast has been about, too, since 2020. So tell me more. How did you start doing what you’re doing?

MAA:

I have been reading a variety of disciplines throughout my life. As you can see from what you read in my bio, I’m interested in all kinds of areas—psychology, history, I’ve studied genocide, totalitarianism, politics, all kinds of different things. Basically, all of my interests converged in 2020 with the introduction of COVID tyranny and the psyop.

I’ve always been interested in propaganda and language and framing and things like that. So from the outset, it was very clear this was not a normal type of “pandemic” or health crisis. This was something that was being manipulated, that was about perception. They were misrepresenting the number of sick, the number of deaths. It was a constant frequency illusion of it being pumped out on the media from every conceivable angle. And it was achieving, they were achieving, what Robert Lifton calls milieu control in his book about brainwashing after having studied the Korean War POWs and what they went through through with their brainwashing.

The entire world became this experiment where they were creating this mass consciousness, and anybody who asks questions or went outside the approved narrative and sought out their own research was deemed a conspiracy theorist, anti-vaxxer, right-wing, far–right-wing extremist—all the namecalling propagandists use to discredit skeptics and critics.

I found that all fascinating, and I was trying to make people aware of the psyop and the propaganda and the censorship locally using outlets like Nextdoor.com in 2020. It became impossible to communicate because almost everything I would post, what I call the censorship fairies would come in and sweep it up afterward. If I included a link, if I even mentioned a name like Mike Yeadon, it would get zoinked.

That happened in April 2021. I was responding to someone’s post who said, “These masks are not about health. They’re all about control.” So I was like, “Great, somebody is saying this. I want to explore this and focus on the propaganda angle.”

So I wrote a comment, but by the time I finished writing this fairly lengthy comment, the post had already been deleted. I had been thinking about starting a Substack ever since I learned about Substack, maybe about a year or so before. And I thought, “Okay, this is the time.” My husband had said I should submit the article to OffGuardian.

I threw my Substack together in an afternoon, I sent [the article] to OffGuardian, and I forgot about it for a few weeks. Then Kit Knightly got back to me. He loved it. He published it, and that got picked up and sort of viralized. I was very surprised—I didn’t really understand at the time how if you post something and submit it to one outlet, it gets picked up by all these other outlets, so like ZeroHedge and Lew Rockwell and The Burning Platform.

I started building my audience from there, and it was clear people were interested in what I was exploring. My focus has also been on solutions and not just examining the propaganda, but how do we develop the mental resilience and ability to identify those patterns so we become immune to their propaganda inoculations in the future?

HH:

Exactly. It’s so important that we look positively on how we can make the world better because we’re here. Why would we want every day to be depressing? I’ve always looked at it in terms of health because of being a naturopathic medical doctor and then the system killing my husband.

It’s so clear what’s going on and that people just don’t understand what’s going on. I feel like it’s something I really need to keep doing, getting out there, too. So it kind of jibes. We’re all seeing the same thing, and we all come from our own perspective and how we can change things and really make people aware. I’m so shocked still that people are just pushing it away. They don’t—nobody’s apologized. I was called a murderer or a conspiracy theorist, and nobody has said, “Oh, you know what? I’m really sorry, I didn’t know you were right.” People have said—who did get the jab—“Well, it was a mistake,” but they weren’t the ones that were calling me names, friends and stuff. I’m really happy that certain people are seeing the light, but there’s still such darkness out there.

MAA:

I think the Charles Mackay quote from The Madness and Delusion of Crowds—I can’t remember the exact title [Extraordinary Popular Delusions & the Madness of Crowds]—but people come to their senses one by one. They go mad in masses, but they have to come to their senses one by one [precise quote below]:

“Men, it has been well said, think in herds; it will be seen that they go mad in herds, while they only recover their senses slowly, one by one.”

Unfortunately, it’s an excruciatingly slow process for some people. It requires humility, which very few people have. It requires courage to face what they have been unwilling to face, and it requires them to recognize that they’ve been suckered, and that’s really hard for a lot of people to admit. They’d rather go on being suckered and conned than admit they fell for it.

HH:

Yeah, exactly. I think that’s why it was the parents who had children who were harmed by say, MMR. I have a friend, her two grandsons, twins, were really harmed by MMR. One is extremely autistic, and the other one is pretty autistic, is very—and they knew because it just happened. So they were able to see that, and so many other parents were. When it happens to you, that’s different.

It’s like the Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS). People aren’t realizing these people are dying. They’re falling dead all over the world. I love that Mark Crispin Miller always writes all the people dying. Maybe they didn’t all die from the jab, but certainly a huge percentage.

And the morticians and the insurers, insurance companies saw that and see that. I know everybody wants to have a really nice life, but the truth is that if you do, like you say, get suckered in again, your children are going to be harmed, I mean, come on.

MAA:

People are sleepwalking into slavery because of their cowardice and refusal to look and basically say NO. The cruelites—what I call the cruelites—and the philanthropaths and the tyrants and the colluders are all marching toward their agenda, you know, 2030.

HH:

So your word “cruelites”—

MAA:

Yes?

HH:

Talk about that word.

MAA:

In a recent piece I published called Against Defeatism: The Apocaloptimist Manifesto, I coined a word called “cruelites.”

For years, we’ve been using the propagandists’ framing of the “elites,” which reinforces the concept that they are superior to us “deplorables” and ordinary people and that they have the right to dictate what the world should do and the rules and what we should do.

One of my goals is to use language to reframe our perception to reflect reality and the truth of the situation. So I coined “cruelites,” which is a portmanteau of “cruel” plus “elites.”

We need to push back against these embedded linguistic, this programming that reinforces their worldview and that they are the powerful, even though they are a minuscule percentage and we are billions of people who have the power to overturn them and resist their narrative and start awakening.

The secret, and this goes back to my second essay, COVID IS OVER! … If You Want It, which I published around three years ago, references the book, The Politics of Obedience [I accidentally said “Disobedience,” which is my own twist] from the 1500s by Étienne de La Boétie. He says, you do not need to put your hands on the tyrant. You merely need to withdraw your support [precise quote below]:

“You can deliver yourselves if you try, not by taking action, but merely by willing to be free. Resolve to serve no more, and you are at once freed. I do not ask that you place hands upon the tyrant to topple him over, but simply that you support him no longer; then you will behold him, like a great Colossus whose pedestal has been pulled away, fall of his own weight and break into pieces.”

Our greatest power is in saying NO. Do not comply. And I revisited that theme in the the Apocaloptimist Manifesto piece I just referenced.

HH:

I love that word. And I think that idea is exactly the same way that organic food is growing. Just don’t buy the other stuff that’s full of pesticides. And if you want the organic, that’s what’s going to happen. It’s going to grow in the stores. So you do have so much power.

MAA:

Yes, and you see that movement for whole, real food, local food, organic, non-GMO in a way that was successful in terms of raising awareness of Monsanto and getting products labeled. So it is possible to torque the public consciousness toward healthier alternatives, even though the corporations are the ones with apparently all of the resources and the power. But the fact that organic and non-GMO are part of our consciousness now shows we have the power to alter those perceptions.

HH:

Although I have to say that a lot of these bakeries and stores, these great stores, they have non-GMO, gluten-free, but they forget the fact that white sugar is deadly. Every time I go in, I always say, “Couldn’t you use coconut sugar?” Because coconut sugar does not call out insulin. It might still make you fat, if that’s a concern. And they’ll say, “Well, it’s too expensive.”

Maybe certain people, you could educate people and say, spend a little bit more, or making, say muffins, a little bit smaller or whatever. But so many people don’t get it. You go to any bakery, they’re very proud to say they have this or that, but they don’t get the sugar bit.

MAA:

Yeah. And fat, too. I’ve studied health, wellness, diet, nutrition for years, and one of the reasons I was able to see through the COVID lies is because I knew they had been lying about diet and nutrition for decades and vilifying healthy fats like coconut oil and butter—basically a low-carb, keto approach.

Instead, the Food Pyramid is promoting all of these foods, cereals and processed foods and grains and crap that contribute to the Western diseases like heart disease, cancer, all of that. It has to be intentional at this point in terms of a slow-kill depopulation agenda.

We have the scientific evidence that shows how dangerous these processed foods and carbs are, and the SAD (Standard American Diet) has been for decades. People have been waking up to that fact over the past ten to twenty years and going back to the low-carb, keto diet—basically what people used to eat in terms of bacon and butter and eggs and fresh whole foods—and they’re losing weight, beating their diabetes, reversing cancer, getting their heart disease under control, all of these benefits we get that make us self-sufficient and not dependent on the sickcare system. And they don’t want that because that’s not profitable.

HH:

Exactly. It’s all about money. It always comes down to money, but that’s why we have to make them buy the stuff that will make them money but will make us healthy.

MAA:

Right. And I encourage people to seek out their local small farmers markets and get things from their community as much as possible because that not only gives them the healthiest, freshest type of food but also supports their local economies.

HH:

Exactly. So what other kinds of things do you promote, talk about what we can do, what people can do individually?

MAA:

In the Apocaloptimist Manifesto, the subtitle is “Winning the War Against the Cruelites.” This is so much about a perception war. They are controlling the perception of the world through every conceivable channel—the media, social media, television, newspapers. They control all that, the philanthropaths and the cruelites do. And they’re controlling the $cience because they’re funding it.

They have these agendas of profit, power, and democide, which I talk about in—I did a Corona Investigative Committee presentation called A Mostly Peaceful Depopulation around two years ago now.

When you look at what has occurred over the past four years through the lens of those motives of profit, power, and democide, everything suddenly makes sense. My goal is to help empower people to be able to recognize those telltale signs that they are being psychologically manipulated and socially engineered.

If we—and I have also a piece called Letter to the Menticided: A 12-Step Recovery Program—

HH:

Maybe you could tell people what “democide” and “menticide” mean.

MAA:

Okay.

HH:

Can you also spell that word—

MAA:

Cruelites?

HH:

The big one, the long one?

MAA:

Philanthropaths?

HH:

No—

MAA:

Menticide?

HH:

No, the one, geez—

MAA:

So menticide or democide, or …?

HH:

Well start with there, and I’ll remember what the name is.

MAA:

Democide is very similar to genocide, but it is a nondiscriminant targeting of people, whereas genocide targets people by ethnicity or group or political persuasion or whatever. Whereas democide—what has been occurring over the past four years—is targeting all of the masses, not by particular ethnicity or anything. And they’ve gotten people in a way to self-select into their own suicide by propagandizing them into getting the injection. Or if they come down with the symptoms of COVID, they would go into the hospital. As you tragically learned, hospitals are financially incentivized to murder their patients using remdesivir, midazolam, the misuse of ventilators and oxygen and all these different things—they get a profit for each one of those line items. And I have a piece called Letter to Ron DeSantis where I talk about hospicide and the financial incentivization of that.

All these different elements are intentionally being used to decrease the population or to make people sick and injured so it profits the sickcare system.

So that’s democide. And usually it’s propagated by governments, in this case, governments in collusion with corporations and nonprofits like the WHO, agencies that have unelected bureaucrats who are essentially serving as world dictators like Tedros.

I have a piece called What If They Threw a Pandemic and Nobody Came? where I talk about the disproportionate power of the WHO or the W-H-O.

Everybody’s talking about the Pandemic Treaty and the IHR Amendments now, so most people are aware of that thanks in part to the considerably heroic efforts of people like James Roguski.

So we have this system that has all these pieces in place to encourage democide of the public because they have these Malthusian beliefs. The philanthropaths have this belief in the overpopulation of the planet, so they’re using all these different methods to thin the herd, even though there’s been much pushback against that overpopulation myth. I won’t go into the details of that, but they’re using that as justification for their nefarious agenda.

HH:

Exactly.

MAA:

I got off topic there, but you asked about menticide. “Menticide” is a term that was coined by psychologist Joost Meerloo in his book Rape of the Mind. I think it was maybe from around 1962, I can’t remember the exact—

HH:

1952.

MAA:

1952 [actually 1956], thank you! It is an absolutely brilliant book that I recommend everyone read.

It was particularly prescient in terms of how he understood television was being used and going to be used.

“Menticide” means “killing the mind.” It’s indoctrination, brainwashing, and so television and all these other media outlets—but he was keen in particular on television in that book and seeing that it was being used to repeat these thought-terminating clichés and repetitive slogans. And we saw that in COVID, of course: “Trust the Science, “safe and effective.” What happens is these phrases are repeated over and over and over again, and it’s a kind of hypnosis, a mass hypnosis.

HH:

Absolutely.

MAA:

People no longer reflect on what it means. And if you dare to question or apply critical thinking, you’re immediately vilified and namecalled.

HH:

Yeah, it’s horrifying. Children can still watch television, and you can teach them how to critique the ads or what’s being said. I only got a television when my daughter was twelve. We had lived way in the woods in Nova Scotia, and then I was going to school for many years, but I really liked that show—oh, shoot, I’ll think of it anyways, you’d probably laugh, I can’t believe I can’t remember the name! My memory is so short since Avi’s gone … Mission Impossible!

The one way back. So I sat her down because it was all new to her to watch television and to watch the ads, and I said, “You see what they’re saying there? That’s not what’s going on here. They want you to buy that product, but that doesn’t necessarily mean that product is going to do what it does.”

MAA:

Good for you.

HH:

She’s really a good critical thinker. She understands that. And I can see how it worked really well by just talking about it. But all these children, 99.9 percent of kids, they lap it all up, and then it becomes part of their being and their growth. And it’s terrifying.

MAA:

Yes, especially when that indoctrination’s included in the education system. They’re immersed in the social engineering practically from birth.

HH:

That’s right.

MAA:

Those who are unfortunate enough to grow up with television and now their phones, social media, it’s all about perception control. They’re seeing everything, the entire world, through these screens, and those screens are being controlled by the Ministry of Truth, which doesn’t reflect reality, but it reflects the reality they want people to believe in so they will obey and consume.

HH:

It doesn’t reflect truth, that’s for sure. So in terms of Through the Looking Glass, that’s on Substack. What kind of things do you want to take with that? What direction are you going in terms of your writing?

MAA:

I’ve always been about exposing totalitarianism, propaganda, censorship, menticide, and the tools of social engineering.

I also do pieces documenting the harms of the injection, doing it from a perspective where I’m sharing a lot of scientific studies, but then I also have pieces that are showing the human faces of it.

I have a poem called Lament of the Vaxx-Injured, for example, where I’m writing from the perspective of a vaxx-injured patient and showing the emotional agony these people are going through.

In that poem—in pretty much all of my work—I link almost every word to substantiating evidence. That’s one of the things I do with my Substack. It allows people to experience it both on an emotional level but also to delve in deeper to see the supporting evidence and the faces of the actual patients whose cases I’m referencing.

I create this multidimensional experience, so people can read my work on the surface level in terms of the text itself. Then they can delve deeper by clicking on the hyperlinks. Then I also include media like film clips and relevant videos and music, kind of have this whole cultural experience that if people invest the time—which I understand it is a considerable investment of time—to do all of the different pieces I include in my work, then they come away hopefully deeply enriched, but also they have a lot of fun.

HH:

Exactly. That was what I was drawn to—all the different pieces you had that were visually different and what you could experience, and the colors. I thought it was great.

MAA:

Thank you.

HH:

Can you recite that poem or one of those poems that you were talking about?

MAA:

Oh, so for example, Mistakes Were NOT Made or Lament of the Vaxx-Injured?

HH:

Yes, that one. That would be awesome.

MAA:

Okay, so I would have to pull it up. Just a minute.

HH:

Take your time.

MAA:

I just recorded the podcast for that yesterday, and I’m planning to publish it for my paid subscribers tomorrow. So that is fresh in my mind right now.

HH:

And it’s okay for you to do that right now?

MAA:

Oh, yeah! I just need to pull it up in my browser. Here we go.

Lament of the Vaxx-Injured, as I mentioned in the introduction to this piece, was inspired by—I don’t know if you or your readers know Cody Hudson and his mother, Heather Hudson? She has a substack called A Mother’s Anthem.

HH:

I’ve seen that, but I haven’t read any.

MAA:

Yes. Her son Cody was vaxx-injured and has been fighting for his life since 2021, I believe.

He was this incredibly bright, promising college student. He’s an English major, and he loves literature. We have so much in common. I have so much empathy for them because he was this incredibly promising student who even initially with his vaxx injuries was still maintaining a 4.0 GPA. It got to the point where all of these horrible things started happening in terms of strokes and all these different conditions. He has a terminal diagnosis now, and it’s absolutely heartbreaking. The doctors are amazed he’s still alive, and he has such incredible willpower.

Heather and her family and Cody—they have just launched something called Cody’s Law. I talked a bit about this, I believe after the Apocaloptimist Manifesto [actually this piece] toward the end in the updates section, I have an Action Alert where you can support Cody’s Law. They’re in Florida, so they’re starting with Florida, but it’s intended to help vaxx-injured people, who have no support system.

HH:

Wow, that’s fantastic.

MAA:

The goal is for this to be picked up in Florida but then hopefully be replicated in other states and maybe eventually other countries. We need to create a support system for these vaccine-injured individuals, who have no way of seeking compensation. The Federal Vaccine Injury Program as an absolute joke. They can’t sue the pharmaceutical corporations.

HH:

Unbelievable.

MAA:

Everything is so broken. This is a starting point for helping these people who are suffering and struggling to survive. So many of them go bankrupt, their families go bankrupt, because they’re paying these astronomical medical bills. And some of them commit suicide because they lose all their resources, and they don’t even, their doctors don’t even know how to treat them.

HH:

No, they don’t.

MAA:

This is brand-new technology, injuries that have never before been seen. And most of the doctors don’t even acknowledge it because they were complicit in promoting these “safe and effective” injections.

HH:

Made a buck or two on it, too.

MAA:

Oh, they made a fortune! There were financial incentives, the more people they got injected. It’s all corrupt, broken, rotten.

So then we have these vaxx-injured individuals who are left high and dry and struggling for their lives. So that’s what this poem was inspired by.

Lament of the Vaxx-Injured

by Margaret Anna Alice

They told us it was safe.

They told us it was effective.

They told us everyone was doing it.

They told us not getting it was selfish.

They told us it was the only way

we could study, work, shop, live.

We listened to them.

Why would they lie to us?

We trusted them.

Why would they hurt us?

So we got it.

And every day since

that irrevocable,

life-shattering decision

has been unrelenting

agony and exhaustion,

apprehension and regret,

uncertainty and dread.

Our lives are now a continuum

of questioning,

of searching,

of testing,

of fretting.

They tell us we’re faking it.

They tell us we’re lying.

They tell us we’re imagining it.

They tell us we’re anxious.

They tell us we’re exaggerating.

They tell us we’re grifting.

And once it’s undeniable—

when the diagnostics show

heart damage,

blood clots,

myocarditis,

pericarditis,

cardiac arrest,

hematologic abnormalities,

impaired immune functionality,

shingles,

Bell’s palsy,

Guillain–Barré syndrome,

autoimmune disease,

multiple sclerosis,

transverse myelitis,

neuropathy,

paralysis,

multi-organ inflammation,

leprosy,

strokes,

dementia,

prion disease,

cerebrovascular disease,

brain damage,

tinnitus,

turbo cancer,

DNA integration,

deep vein thrombosis,

post-vaccination syndrome,

multisystem failure—

then they tell us

they’re baffled.

Then they tell us they don’t

know how to fix it.

Every day, we research

as if our lives depend on it,

because they do.

Because only we

and our loved ones

care enough to save us.

For some, we’re a statistic,

a number on a spreadsheet.

For others, we don’t exist.

They don’t want us to exist.

They refuse to see us.

They refuse to hear us.

They refuse to feel us.

They refuse to help us.

Every minute, we scrape together the strength

to endure the anguish,

to resist the gaslighting,

to seek out supplements,

procedures, practices—

anything that will offer relief,

anything that will soften the suffering,

anything that will delay our terminal diagnosis.

They tell us to shut up.

They tell us not to scare others.

They tell us it is rare.

They tell us it was worth it.

And no one takes responsibility—

not the NGOs that hocus-pocused us,

not the corporations that poisoned us,

not the governments that coerced us,

not the agencies that betrayed us,

not the institutions that mandated us,

not the philanthropaths who targeted us,

not the ideologues who ridiculed us,

not the tyrants who scapegoated us,

not the politicians who maneuvered us,

not the enforcers who penned us,

not the psychologists who manipulated us,

not the propagandists who petrified us,

not the experts who hoodwinked us,

not the scientists who head-faked us,

not the censors who erased us,

not the doctors who pushed us,

not the nurses who needled us,

not the pharmacists who stabbed us.

They call us anti-vaxxers.

But we got jabbed?

They call us conspiracy theorists.

But we believed them?

They call us science-deniers.

But we trusted it?

And now we’re on our own—

without support,

without compensation,

without legal recourse.

Some of us have lost

our jobs,

our insurance,

our babies,

our lives.

They don’t need us anymore.

They don’t want us anymore.

They got what they ordered

… and moved on.

Each twinge of pain

is silver in their pockets.

Each desperate scream

is Muzak in their waiting room.

Each vaxxicide

is another piece of evidence

buried.

So that’s why we have to live.

That’s why we have to survive.

That’s why we have to fight.

That’s why we have to wage justice.

We are living proof

of their fraud,

of their cruelty,

of their tyranny.

Chisel our truth into your hearts.

Tattoo our stories onto your arms.

Photograph our faces with your minds.

Testify to our torment.

Testify to their lies.

Testify to their crimes.

See us.

Hear us.

Feel us.

Help us.

HH:

Whoa. Thank you so much for that, Margaret Anna.

MAA:

Thank you for asking. And caring.

HH:

Oh my gosh. Well, I remember when I went to the rally in Los Angeles, I think that was three years ago now downtown, I can’t remember.

MAA:

Is that Defeat the Mandates?

HH:

Right, exactly, Defeat the Mandates. I think that was one of the most profound moments in my life when those teenagers came on stage. They were in wheelchairs, most of them. And the mother, she was crying through her whole way, but there she was. It was so shocking. I had heard it all, but to see it, especially in this one that started it all off—she couldn’t speak, she couldn’t walk. And it’s all because of this so-called vaccine.

I am someone who doesn’t believe in mostly vaccines at all for a long time because I’ve seen the harm—but to see that and to see then over the years that people were saying, “Oh, yeah, it’s the right thing to do.” It made my head hurt, besides my heart hurting. To think that how long—you’ve seen them for years, the children who have been hurt by vaccines, and there’s so many other things you can do to make children well.

Thank you so much for that. That was really beautiful. Maybe that’s a good way to end this, because it was something I’m so happy that I heard.

MAA:

Thank you so much for your good work, Heather. And I’m really sorry about your husband.

HH:

I’m going to be doing a solo show about that. Because that’s my mission now, to take it further that the hospitals start having—I mean, we got him better, with homeopathy, also with glutathione and all these other things, but it was really homeopathy that had such profound effects. And people don’t believe in homeopathy. So yes, it’s horrible not having him here, but I’m really determined to do that—it continues on the work.

MAA:

Yes. I really admire people who transmute their tragedy and their trauma into things that help others. That’s what Heather and Cody are doing with Cody’s Law. You go through so much suffering, yet you’re giving back and you’re overcoming it and using it to help others. So I applaud that.

HH:

Thank you. That’s the path. I couldn’t be in the place I am without all the love and support I’ve had, whether it was from where I lived in Los Angeles—it was an unintentional community—to all the people that on my last six months where I’ve been. The last two months I was in the Maritimes, and the love I got from old friends was so profound. That’s why we have to keep loving each other, and, absolutely, looking past the things that keep us apart. Knowing we’re all part of each other. We’re all part of each other’s lives, and just by loving each other, that’s the value in life.

MAA:

Yeah. I think I used the line in one of my pieces, “Love is the ultimate revolution” [actually, “Love is the ultimate revolutionary force ✊”]

HH:

Exactly.

MAA:

What the propagandists are trying to do is to divide us and make us hate each other so they can control us. When we resist that menticidal programming through love, that’s the greatest power.

HH:

Yeah, it’s our greatest power. It’s true. Let’s not be depressed in this day, even though it’s so easy to be depressed. Let’s find a way to sing and dance and write and make music and art and tell ’em to screw off. You’re touching my soul. You’re not touching your soul. My soul is mine, not the cruelites’, as you say. I love that word.

MAA:

That’s exactly what my Apocaloptimist Manifesto is about.

HH:

That was the word I wanted you to spell!

MAA:

I can’t take credit for that term because I got it from a meme.

HH:

Oh, okay. I love it.

MAA:

As soon as I saw it, I immediately said, “That’s me.” So I’ve adopted it ever since.

HH:

Can you spell that for our listeners?

MAA:

So “A-P-A”—I feel like I’m in a spelling test! C-O-L-optimist. So “Apocaloptimist.” [I failed the spelling test 😆]

HH:

That’s a perfect word. I love it.

MAA:

I have a piece called Letter to My Karass where I talk about my philosophy of Confront the Brutal Facts plus the Stockdale Paradox—both come from Jim Collins and his book Good to Great.

You are very conscious of how crap everything is right now and what the tyrants are trying to pull off, but you persevere in the belief that you will prevail in the end and that love and justice and truth will win out over the lies.

HH:

Absolutely. And here’s a little plug for my book Transforming Trauma: A Drugless & Creative Path to Healing PTS and ACE. It came out before—well, I was writing it [before COVID], but it is perfect for—it gives you the best diet and how to balance your biochemistry, and it gives you all the different ways of using art and music and acting and singing, all those things in your life. That’s what we need to really focus on is taking care of ourselves, balancing our biochemistry, and telling our story in a creative way.

MAA:

Yeah, yeah.

HH:

It’s such a pleasure to talk to you, Margaret Anna. Thank you so much for joining me today.

MAA:

Thank you for having me.

HH:

Thank you so much, Margaret Anna. I’m sure people are going to look for your Substack. You have so much to say. It is awesome.

MAA:

Thank you so much, oh and I forgot to include the link to my Substack, which is MargaretAnnaAlice.com.

HH:

Okay, perfect. I’m glad we’ve added that.

Okay, thanks everyone, thanks for listening. See you next time.

MAA:

Okay, bye Heather.

HH:

Bye.

Note: I did some cleanup of the transcript for clarity and flow and inserted relevant links.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

Share

🤗 Thank You for Being Here, for Reading, for Watching, for Commenting, for Caring, & for Supporting Me 🙌

The only reason I can spend every possible second writing, researching, producing videos, collaborating, nurturing our karass, living my cheng, and battling tyranny is because of the 1.35 percent of you who are kind enough to support me. Thank you with all of my being for that tangible expression of your appreciation for my work.

If you haven’t yet done so, please consider subscribing:

Get 30% off a group subscription

You can also make a one-time donation :

bc1ql706rr7vj7c7nzxnqfp9rldw8ddfc20f492jk0

You may not think contributing your few dollars a month makes much of a difference, but it absolutely does—not only financially but also emotionally as it shows you feel my content is worth supporting.

When you subscribe, you gain access to premium content like Memes by Themes, Afterthoughts, podcasts, Consequential Quotes, Case in Point, Behind the Scenes, personal writings, and bonus articles.

😻 Lovebug says, “Thank you!” 🙏

😇 Become a Founding Member

If you take the extraordinary step of becoming a Founding Member, you will enjoy benefits such as:

I especially want to thank those of you who have taken the time to write a private message to me when you subscribe. I read and cherish each note.

Thank you for being part of our karass of brave, brilliant, kind, and witty thinkers.

🎁 New Premium Content

🙏 Shoutouts Gratitude

🛒 Spread the Words

If you would like to help propagate the message that Mistakes Were NOT Made, you will find a wide selection of products in this collection.

📖 Get Signed Copies of My Book

The holidays will be here in a flash, so now is the time to stock up on signed, personalized copies of my fairy tale for your loved ones. It makes for a thought-provoking, accessible gift whether they are awake or asleep, adults or children.

📚 Anthologies

The second volume in the Canary series just dropped, and I am grateful to be a contributing author once again.

Edited by Jenna McCarthy, this hilarious anthology includes Letter to a Mainstream Straddler and Letter to Klaus Schwab. The paperback is only available for purchase at her website. If you enter the code ALICE at checkout, Jenna will give me a royalty 🙏

Buy YDS

🐇 Follow Me on Social Media

My Wake-up Toolkit is a great way to get acquainted with my content. I’ve organized my articles by topic for easy reference and use in your red-pilling efforts as needed. Note that I have not been able to update this since June 2024 due to a technical issue, so check my archive for more recent additions.

🌟 WARM GRATITUDE FOR THE RECS!

The single-most important driver for new readers joining my mailing list is Substack Recommendations. I want to thank every one of you who feels enthusiastic enough about my Substack to recommend it, and I especially appreciate those of you who go the extra mile to write a blurb!

Remember, a subscription to Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass makes for an intellectually adventurous gift down the rabbit-hole!

Give a gift subscription

Donate Subscriptions

Note: Purchasing any items using Amazon affiliate links included in my content will further support my efforts to unmask tyranny.