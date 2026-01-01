Mistakes Were NOT Made (Video: Margaret Anna Alice)

The Three-Year Anniversary of My Anthem for Justice

As part of my annual tradition of releasing a new Mistakes Were NOT Made video every New Year’s Day, I am now sharing my own reading for the three-year anniversary of my Anthem for Justice.

I took this opportunity to make three revisions to the poem that have been gnawing at me for years:

I lowercased “Them” in the “To imply otherwise” line as capitalizing it gives the cruelites, philanthropaths, tyrants, kapos, amnesty-demanders, and other colluders more power than they deserve. I capitalized the ‘o’ in “DoD” so it now reflects the more standard “DOD.” I uppercased the closing stanza:



DON’T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT.

DON’T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT.

DON’T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT.

I also inserted one line at the end of the first stanza as I’ve been doing on social media when sharing evidence of the Gaza genocide presently underway:

The Gaza genocide is not a mistake.

Some of you may recall I did an impromptu reading on my Doc Malik podcast in June 2024:

The video I am publishing today was professionally filmed by one of our oldest, dearest friends and colleagues, Rory N. Finney, the exceptionally talented photographer/videographer whose photos you may recall from my late beloved Michael’s funeral:

I am grateful to another dear longtime friend and former colleague, GLKay of Land Stewards, for allowing us to film at Long Shadow Fields, his small native-plant seed farm—although you won’t see the farm’s beauty as we felt it would be more suitable to use the dark backdrop of the barn interior for the sobering content of Mistakes Were NOT Made.

As with all my videos, I scored this with music composed by Michael (under Shawn Patrick Michael). The first piece was originally an untitled composition he exported in 2016, so I selected “We Want Them to Be Broken” from Michael’s list of prospective titles. It then segues into “Mosquito’s Last Meal,” which you may recognize from the Falling Angel video I recently published.

The garment I am wearing in this video has special significance because it is an antique Victorian bodice believed to be part of a mourning outfit from the late 1800s. I purchased it to wear at the vintage Western–themed wedding of two beloved friends this past summer. It may seem inappropriate to wear mourning attire to a wedding, but I delivered a reading of How to Build a Joyful Marriage both in celebration of my friends’ beautiful union and in honor of my nearly thirty-two years of marriage to Michael.

It felt fitting to wear this for my reading of Mistakes Were NOT Made since I remain in mourning for all who have been slaughtered during the Great Democide of the 2020s as well as other mass-murder events throughout history and into the present.

Three years after I first published this poem, justice has yet to be served. I am doing everything I am capable of to keep the philanthropaths and their colluders from getting away with it, but I need your help.

My work and I have never been more censored, and my every attempt to communicate online is being thwarted by an arsenal of technological suppression tactics.

Please join me in blasting the convicting message that Mistakes Were NOT Made and holding the perpetrators of the Great Democide of the 2020s accountable.

If enough of you share this repeatedly online—especially every time someone claims “Mistakes were made”—we may have a chance of getting it trending on X like we did in 2023.

You don’t have to limit your efforts to sharing online—you can also read my poem at public events, private gatherings, and other opportunities to connect face-to-face, human-to-human. I am always thrilled to learn about readers who have done so.

Last September, for example, attorney Stephen Joncus read Mistakes Were NOT Made during a presentation he gave in Corvallis, Oregon.

Another such instance occurred when an Irish reader, CillDara19, read my poem at a writers group. He shared his experience in a comment on the Bitchute version of Dr. Tess Lawrie’s reading.

Below is my exchange with CillDara19. I hope it will inspire you to read my anthem in your own communities (please report back if you do and share videos or photos if possible).

CillDara19:

If it’s ok with you I’d like to share something on here with you and other readers. A few days ago I attended a local writer’s group where I read out this poem of yours. This was in the library of a fair-sized Irish town, where over a dozen people attended. In recent times I’ve read out poems there to highlight the great evil which has been set upon us, but they’ve tended to receive a somewhat lukewarm response, what with most of the Irish populace being jabbed.

Your poem was different. I spoke a brief intro on how you were inspired to write it after a conversation with Dr. Mike Yeadon, when you were both noticing how terms like ‘bungled’ and ‘botched’ were being bandied about by many who helped foist this tyranny on us, to help cushion themselves from any blowback. Then I read it, pausing for a second or two between each section to let it sink in. (& to steady the nerves!) After I finished reading your poem I added a brief addendum of how many of our elderly here were isolated while doddery, confused, scared or terrified and put on protocols with drugs they didn’t need, and that if you turn your eyes from this evil it’s on you too. 🖐️🎤

Afterwards a lengthy conversation of sorts took place, unusual enough in this context. I suspect that your powerful lines culminating with the refrain at the end was too much to ignore or evade engaging with in some manner. The famine of the 1850’s here was mentioned for some reason, and as I introduced you as a New Zealand poet one guy commented on how awful things were there this past few years. When I remarked that it was bad here too (& still is) it seemed to register with him, but not so much with the others. My impression was that many in attendance (apart from the aforementioned commenter who I believe to be genuine) simply didn’t want to engage with the poem in an honest manner, the denial of what they took part in still strong.

But they heard it read out to them, with an invite to push back at what it spoke of, which wasn’t taken up on.

Thank you so much for writing that incredible poem Margaret, I consider it to be a gift to humanity when sorely needed.

It was an honour to read.

MAA:

What an amazing and inspiring comment, CillDara19!! For some reason, Bitchute won’t let me upvote it, though! It did at least let me pin it.

Thank you so much for sharing that phenomenal experience and thank you even more for DOING it! I only wish there were video so I could have witnessed what occurred.

I do want to clarify that I am not from New Zealand, although I certainly have great empathy for the tyrannized Down Under and devoted my second (and last because it was such a behemoth, I could never find time to do another one) Recommendations Roundup to them:

Your reading is especially meaningful to me because the Irish are so dear to my heart, as I mentioned in my recent Geopolitics & Empire interview.

In college, I specialized in Irish literature—specifically Irish poetry, and more specifically Eavan Boland, whom I had the joy of meeting twice, around 15 years apart, and she remembered me, including my name! (I shared a pic and some details in this post for paid subscribers.)

If you ever do this again, please have someone record it as I’d love to watch it and share it with my readers, too! You can reply to any of my newsletters to reach me via email.

Thank you for playing a significant role in resisting tyranny and working to stop democide, CillDara19.

CillDara19:

You’re very welcome Margaret, & thanks for the pin!😊 Thank you so much for your prompt, thoughtful response also; this Q was chuffed!

It did occur to me to ask if I could film my reading of your poem on that night, but as I was quite nervous I thought it best to just focus on the reading and discussion alone. It’s good to know that you’d like to see readings of your poem though, duly noted ;-) Apologies for mistaking you for a kiwi, it may have been because of work you did in relation to the craziness that transpired both there and in Australia.

You specialised in Irish literature in college - how interesting, Me too! But apart from Van Morrison I can’t think of any major artist on the island who’s speaking out against what has and is occurring in relation to this insidious jab rollout & its long term effects. All the more reason for those who see what’s happening to rail against it. Sadly though, in Ireland those numbers are thin on the ground, & demonised by our corrupt, lying, mainstream media. The hypnosis of the masses is deep here - grounds enough for them to hear your poem read to them, I feel!

P.S. Love your hat with the title of your poem on it!

MAA:

CillDara19, thank you for the lovely follow-up. That was wise to focus on the reading and discussion. The most important thing is to connect with real people as that’s how hearts are touched and minds are opened. I wouldn’t want you distracted by the technical concerns with recording, but in the future, if you can delegate that responsibility to a friend and free yourself to stay focused on the reading, all the better.

How synchronistic that you specialized in Irish lit, too! I have been terribly disappointed to see the Irish fighting spirit failed to rise to the occasion during COVID :-( It certainly shows the effectiveness of propaganda, social engineering, and domestication over the years.

Thank you for trying to reawaken the Irish heritage of rebellious disobedience to authority!

May justice prevail in 2026 and beyond.

As an Apocaloptimist, I will never give up the fight for justice on behalf of the ordinary people who have been deceived, swindled, dehumanized, maimed, and massacred worldwide.

I want to especially thank my karass of paid subscribers for making it possible for me to do the work I feel created to do.

Here’s to stopping future genocides and democides together. The more people who understand the cruelites’ Problem-Reaction-Solution formula for achieving their aims of profit, power, and democide, the harder it will be for them to get away with it in the future.

To justice ⚖️🥂✊

Mistakes Were NOT Made:

An Anthem for Justice

2026 Version

by Margaret Anna Alice

The Armenian Genocide was not a mistake.

Holodomor was not a mistake.

The Final Solution was not a mistake.

The Great Leap Forward was not a mistake.

The Killing Fields were not a mistake.

The Gaza genocide is not a mistake.

Name your genocide—it was not a mistake.

That includes the Great Democide of the 2020s.

To imply otherwise is to give them the out they are seeking.

It was not botched.

It was not bungled.

It was not a blunder.

It was not incompetence.

It was not lack of knowledge.

It was not spontaneous mass hysteria.

The planning occurred in plain sight.

The planning is still occurring in plain sight.

The philanthropaths bought The $cience™.

The modelers projected the lies.

The testers concocted the crisis.

The NGOs leased the academics.

The $cientists fabricated the findings.

The mouthpieces spewed the talking points.

The organizations declared the emergency.

The governments erected the walls.

The departments rewrote the rules.

The governors quashed the rights.

The politicians passed the laws.

The bankers installed the control grid.

The stooges laundered the money.

The DOD placed the orders.

The corporations fulfilled the contracts.

The regulators approved the solution.

The laws shielded the contractors.

The agencies ignored the signals.

The behemoths consolidated the media.

The psychologists crafted the messaging.

The propagandists chanted the slogans.

The fact-chokers smeared the dissidents.

The censors silenced the questioners.

The jackboots stomped the dissenters.

The tyrants summoned.

The puppeteers jerked.

The puppets danced.

The colluders implemented.

The doctors ordered.

The hospitals administered.

The menticiders scripted.

The bamboozled bleated.

The totalitarianized bullied.

The Covidians tattled.

The parents surrendered.

The good citizens believed … and forgot.

This was calculated.

This was formulated.

This was focus-grouped.

This was articulated.

This was manufactured.

This was falsified.

This was coerced.

This was inflicted.

This was denied.

We were terrorized.

We were isolated.

We were gaslit.

We were dehumanized.

We were wounded.

We were killed.

DON’T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT.

DON’T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT.

DON’T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT.

© Margaret Anna Alice, LLC

