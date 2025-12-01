💰 30% off 1 Year Through 12/31/25!

“The 1952 presidential election represented the triumph of ‘the power elite,’ in the phrase coined by sociologist C. Wright Mills, academia’s most trenchant observer of Cold War America.… “Mills wrote in his 1956 masterpiece The Power Elite, America was ruled by those who control the ‘strategic command posts’ of society—the big corporations, the machinery of the state, and the military establishment. These dominant cliques were drawn together by their deep mutual stake in the ‘permanent war economy’ that had emerged during the Cold War. Though political tensions could flare within the power elite, Mills wrote, there was a remarkable unity of purpose among these ruling groups. The top corporate executives, government leaders, and highranking military officers moved fluidly in and out of one another’s worlds, exchanging official roles, socializing in the same clubs, and educating their children at the same exclusive schools. Mills called this professional and social synchronicity ‘the fraternity of the successful.’ “Within this system of American power, Mills saw corporate chiefs as the first among equals. Long interlocked with the federal government, corporate leaders came to dominate the ‘political directorate’ during World War II.… “The crucial task of unifying the power elite, according to Mills, fell to a special subset of the corporate hierarchy—top Wall Street lawyers and investment bankers. These men were the ‘in-between types’ who shuttled smoothly between Manhattan corporate suites and Washington command posts. Little known to the general public, these skilled executors of power constituted in Mills’s words America’s ‘invisible elite.’ They were the men who forged the consensus on key decisions of national significance and who made certain that these decisions were properly implemented. Their work was largely unseen and vaguely understood, but it had enormous impact on the lives of ordinary men and women.” —David Talbot, The Devil’s Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, & the Rise of America’s Secret Government

David Talbot is right about C. Wright Mills and his masterpiece The Power Elite, which is on my required reading list for all of humanity.

What Mills calls The Power Elite, I call the cruelites, a term I introduced in my Apocaloptimist Manifesto in 2024. I defined it as follows:

cruelites: members of a group of narcissistic abusers who by virtue of their wealth, privilege, or power claim the right to rule over ordinary people, often making cruel decisions, which they justify with manufactured crises, propaganda, and fraud Example: Typically psychopaths, the cruelites comprise philanthropaths, tyrants, kapos, and other colluders who view themselves as our rightful rulers. Pronunciation: crueleats (rhymes with “elites”)

I originally came up with cruelites not long after coining philanthropath in 2022. Given how often “elites” comes up, I have had frequent opportunities to use it, and I suspect you will, too.

Just as people began using “philanthropath” for psychopaths who call themselves “philanthropists,” I was hoping people would counter every mention of “elites” with the reality-reflecting “cruelites.”

As I stated in my Corona Investigative Committee presentation in 2022:

“The propagandists use repetition and viralization to propagate their lies, so we need to counteract that with framing that propagates the truth.”

Language controls perception, and perception controls behavior.

When we use the term “elites,” we reinforce the myth that the narcissists comprising this group are superior to us.

They’re not.

They’re simply more Machiavellian, more rapacious, more cruel.

They’re not restrained by ethics, morality, conscience, or compassion.

They lie. They con. They loot.

They collude. They control. They corrupt.

They bribe. They blackmail. They bully.

They divide. They censor. They smear.

They threaten. They hurt. They kill.

But they are—despite their technocratic transhumanist attempts to transcend death—ultimately and inevitably mortal.

As my favorite Gandhi quote goes:

“When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it—always.”

Just like Prince Philip, Henry Kissinger, Jacob Rothschild, and Dick Cheney, they will fall.

And truth, love, and courage will win.

Always.