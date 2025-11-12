I wept when I learned Dick Cheney had died.

Not because I was grieving Dick Cheney. Heavens no (or more aptly, hell no).

I was sobbing because my beloved Michael went before Cheney, and we were deprived of the opportunity to celebrate his reckoning together.

Starting after one of Cheney’s perennial heart attacks, Michael began periodically singing a mournful dirge that consisted of one line repeated over and over again, each time growing increasingly doleful:

Dick Cheney … is still alive.

Dick Cheney … is still alive.

Dick Cheney … is still alive.

Dick Cheney … is still alive.

I’ve often thought of that dirge over the past sixteen months, contemplating the heartraging unfairness that Dick Cheney was still alive … and Michael wasn’t.

At last, that scale has been balanced. I only wish Michael were here to sing the updated lyrics with me:

Dick Cheney … is not alive.

Dick Cheney … is not alive.

Dick Cheney … is not alive.

Dick Cheney … is not alive.

Cindy Sheehan understands.

I can’t think of a better figure than Dick Cheney to represent warmonsters this Veterans Day.

I have the brave, brilliant, and beautiful Badass Shabnam Palesa Mohamed—my poetic collaborator and fellow peace-wager—to thank for introducing me to the term “warmonster,” which blends nicely with cruelites and philanthropaths.

This Memes by Themes pairs well with the one on War & Peace I published on Veterans Day 2023.

Memes by Themes #8: War & Peace Margaret Anna Alice · November 12, 2023 “All war must be just the killing of strangers against whom you feel no personal animosity; strangers whom, in other circumstances, you would help if you found them in trouble, and who would help you if you needed it.” Read full story

Here’s to taking down the warmonsters. Let’s outshine the darkness together 🌤🕊✊