“The rule of law ended with 9/11, when illegal invasions and occupations became stated policy, along with targeted assassinations and mass murder.”

“The media is prevented from mentioning that the CIA plans the little melodramas you see. The script is written by politicians in the White House and Congress. The CIA carries out their illegal operations and if one goes bust, it’s pinned on some hapless law enforcement agency.”

“The CIA is not a law enforcement agency. It’s our Mafia operating in foreign nations.”

“What differentiates the CIA and the Mafia, inter alia, is that the CIA more perfectly controls public institutions and information.”

“[The Phoenix program] is also a method of thinking about and controlling perceptions of, and events in, the ever present spectacular moment, and as such is transferable and adaptable to any situation.”

I had planned to publish this Memes by Themes on the intellimafia on 9/11 for obvious reasons. I had no idea how tragically appropriate the timing would wind up being.

As I wrote CJ Hopkins hours after his arrival in the US to embark on his America Road Trip project:

What a historic moment to start your America Road Trip project. The assassination of Charlie Kirk indicates to me that the intellimafia is desperate to kick off the civil war so they can use societal violence as an excuse to escalate tyranny. They may be preparing to transition from covert to overt totalitarianism. I think they’ll fail, but it doesn’t mean their efforts won’t be bloody. Your community conversations take on even greater significance in that light. If we can help people see their emotional/cognitive/psychological strings are being pulled and redirect their rage from each other (ingroup/outgroup biases) to the stringpullers, we may be able to help avert the bloodshed the stringpullers are trying to incite. I strongly feel love is our greatest defense, and rehumanizing one another is a crucial step toward healing the divide they are stoking.

You may love Charlie Kirk; you may loathe him. The fact that he is such a firebrand for the manufactured political divide makes him an ideal sacrificial lamb for maneuvering in the next phase of totalitarianism.

The intellimafia wants you to think this is about left versus right, gender politics, immigration, race, Trump, and every other hot-button topic they’ve installed in people’s minds so they can mass-manipulate the populace at will.

They want us to hate, feel outrage, blame the other, strike back, and dive head-last into uncivil war.

They want us to kill each other for them. Democide, genocide, eldercide, hospicide, war—they’ve pulled out every stop for their mass-murdering, one-world tyranny agenda, and we’re still not dying fast enough.

They’ve got a deadline to meet, and we’re in the way.

What they didn’t count on was our resilience.

They didn’t expect us to wake up on a global scale.

They didn’t realize we would see through their lies.

They didn’t think we would document their playbook.

They didn’t believe we would unite across our differences.

They didn’t know we would expose their corruption.

They didn’t predict we would bear witness to their crimes.

They didn’t imagine we would say NO.

They didn’t anticipate we would fight back with love.

And that is exactly how we win.

They want to toss out the ragebait and hide behind the curtain while we dogfight.

We defeat their attempts to divide, dissipate, and decimate us by refusing to let them play our emotions, cognitive biases, and trauma like a well-worn record.

We cancel their programming by remembering one another’s humanity, engaging in respectful dialogue, cutting the puppeteers’ strings, and alchemizing pain into love.

DON’T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT.

DON’T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT.

DON’T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT.