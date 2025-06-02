I was recently invited to join the prestigious and eclectic lineup of guests for Season 3 of The Illusion of Consensus. (Sign up to be notified when that goes live.)

I especially appreciate that this list represents a broadening of the typical parameters of discussion within the dissident community.

One of the names that caught my eye reminded me of a topic I’ve long been wanting to address. You’re probably still stuffed from the Memes by Themes on cats I just published, but hopefully, you saved room for dessert (although given the toxicity of the ingredients in this post, it’s safer not to consume it ;-)

Anyone who’s perused my Favorite Reads Throughout My Life may recall seeing Nina Teicholz’s name in the section on my Favorite Books on Health, Diet, & Nutrition.

Over a decade ago, her book The Big Fat Surprise helped awaken me to the historic corruption in the “food” industry, which—abetted by colluding government agencies, organizations, and “experts”—succeeded in replacing nutrient-dense ingredients such as butter, eggs, and meat with poisonous seed oils, low-fat chemical products, and ersatz meat.

Bolstered by fraudulent $cience™ such as the diet-heart hypothesis, the USDA and Procter & Gamble–financed American Heart Association formulated sickening “public health” recommendations such as the notorious food pyramid and a low-fat diet.

The Standard American Diet (SAD) in turn produced an explosion of Western diseases, which conveniently yielded blockbuster profits for the sickcare industry.

Sound familiar? It was partly my awareness of this harm-treat-kill recipe that enabled me to so quickly discern the same signature flavors when the COVID dish was served up.

Once you understand the problem-reaction-solution template the cruelites, philanthropaths, tyrants, and kapos use to manipulate, deceive, and damage us for their profiteering, totalitarian, and democidal aims, you start to recognize the Disinformation Playbook every time it’s reprinted.

The best way to defend yourself against the predatory food-pharmaceutical-medical complex and eugenicists is to practice healthy diet, nutrition, and lifestyle habits.

Stay healthy, stay skeptical, and stay free, and the cruelites will have a much harder time controlling, hurting, and liquidating us.