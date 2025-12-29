One of the premium perks I offer paid subscribers is my Memes by Themes series. These curated meme-packs sometimes include more than 100 memes thoughtfully selected from the thousands my latehusband, Michael, and I have collected over the years. Each entry delivers an edifying intellectual adventure typically following an Apocaloptimistic arc. They also serve a long-term purpose in that you can always mine them later for theme-specific memes. Whether you are savoring a buffet or snacking on hors d’oeuvres, bon appétit!
Please enjoy this lorryload of memes to celebrate the endangered skill of critical thinking (or lament its absence accordingly). Perhaps with enough memes and creative kindling, we can help the masses rediscover this near-extinct practice—Gustave Le Bon’s admonition notwithstanding:
I first want to warmly welcome all of you wonderful new subscribers and thank you for your patience as I craft new content while riding the tidal wave of interest following my Glenn Beck interview (@ 1:25:09–1:45:57) and the viralization of my Mistakes Were NOT Made
“The modern state, among other things, is an engine of propaganda, alternately manufacturing crises and claiming to be the only instrument that can effectively deal with them. This propaganda, in order to be successful, demands the cooperation of writers, teachers, and artists not as paid propagandists or state-censored time-servers but as ‘free’ intellectuals capable of policing their own jurisdictions and of enforcing acceptable standards of responsibility within the various intellectual professions.”
Are you a critical thinker who wonders how science became The $cience™? Then kick off your shoes, curl up in a cozy chair (preferably with a fluffy companion), and treat yourself to the following picture story comprising fifty-one lovingly curated memes and cartoons.
The instant we are thrust from the womb, a pistol signals the start of a lifelong marathon of awakening. Some of us gulp down wake-up shots at each station; others drag their feet, fall asleep in the road, or sprint in the opposite direction back toward the womb.
“All war must be just the killing of strangers against whom you feel no personal animosity; strangers whom, in other circumstances, you would help if you found them in trouble, and who would help you if you needed it.”
I'm doing something a little different with this Memes by Themes, which normally only goes to my paid subscribers. If you are a free subscriber, you can enjoy a sampling of the whopping 134 memes (+ videos) in this entry.
“It appeared that there had even been demonstrations to thank Big Brother for raising the chocolate ration to twenty grammes a week. And only yesterday, he reflected, it had been announced that the ration was to be reduced to twenty grammes a week. Was it possible that they could swallow that, after only twenty-four hours? Yes, they swallowed it. Parsons swallowed it easily, with the stupidity of an animal. The eyeless creature at the other table swallowed it fanatically, passionately, with a furious desire to track down, denounce, and vaporize anyone who should suggest that last week the ration had been thirty grammes. Syme, too—in some more complex way, involving doublethink, Syme swallowed it. Was he, then, alone in the possession of a memory? The fabulous statistics continued to pour out of the telescreen.”
“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way, and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theatre.”
Every Inauguration Day, one segment of the public welds its hopes to the incoming president/cabinet/party/team while the opposing segment gnashes its teeth and wails at the Hitler-Mao-Fascist-Communist-Reich-Gulag that’s going to bring about the end of the world.
“Before mass leaders seize the power to fit reality to their lies, their propaganda is marked by its extreme contempt for facts as such, for in their opinion fact depends entirely on the power of men who can fabricate it.”
This is the time of year when many people take a moment to reflect on their lives; consider ways to improve themselves and their circumstances; and outline steps they can take to achieve their goals in the coming year.
