Memes by Themes

One of the premium perks I offer paid subscribers is my Memes by Themes series. These curated meme-packs sometimes include more than 100 memes thoughtfully selected from the thousands my late husband, Michael, and I have collected over the years. Each entry delivers an edifying intellectual adventure typically following an Apocaloptimistic arc. They also serve a long-term purpose in that you can always mine them later for theme-specific memes. Whether you are savoring a buffet or snacking on hors d’oeuvres, bon appétit!

Memes by Themes #1: COVID Tyranny

December 18, 2022
Memes by Themes #1: COVID Tyranny

Welcome to a new series for paid subscribers sharing memes and cartoons my husband and I have collected during the Reign of COVID Terror. I thought it would be helpful for you (and me) to group them by theme. I’m slowly working my way through organizing them, so I may revisit themes later as I gather enough new images to fill another post.

Memes by Themes #2: Critical Thinking

March 5, 2023
Memes by Themes #2: Critical Thinking

Please enjoy this lorryload of memes to celebrate the endangered skill of critical thinking (or lament its absence accordingly). Perhaps with enough memes and creative kindling, we can help the masses rediscover this near-extinct practice—Gustave Le Bon’s admonition notwithstanding:

Memes by Themes #3: Conspiracy Theorists

April 10, 2023
Memes by Themes #3: Conspiracy Theorists

I first want to warmly welcome all of you wonderful new subscribers and thank you for your patience as I craft new content while riding the tidal wave of interest following my Glenn Beck interview (@ 1:25:09–1:45:57) and the viralization of my Mistakes Were NOT Made

Memes by Themes #4: Propaganda

June 2, 2023
Memes by Themes #4: Propaganda

“The modern state, among other things, is an engine of propaganda, alternately manufacturing crises and claiming to be the only instrument that can effectively deal with them. This propaganda, in order to be successful, demands the cooperation of writers, teachers, and artists not as paid propagandists or state-censored time-servers but as ‘free’ intellectuals capable of policing their own jurisdictions and of enforcing acceptable standards of responsibility within the various intellectual professions.”

Memes by Themes #5: Psychological Manipulation

June 28, 2023
Memes by Themes #5: Psychological Manipulation

Psyops, brainwashing, fear bombardment, coercion, mind control, public opinion engineering, mass hypnosis, pressure to conform—if it’s psychological manipulation, this Memes by Themes has it covered!

Memes by Themes #6: The $cience™

July 18, 2023
Memes by Themes #6: The $cience™

Are you a critical thinker who wonders how science became The $cience™? Then kick off your shoes, curl up in a cozy chair (preferably with a fluffy companion), and treat yourself to the following picture story comprising fifty-one lovingly curated memes and cartoons.

Memes by Themes #7: Awakening

September 13, 2023
Memes by Themes #7: Awakening

The instant we are thrust from the womb, a pistol signals the start of a lifelong marathon of awakening. Some of us gulp down wake-up shots at each station; others drag their feet, fall asleep in the road, or sprint in the opposite direction back toward the womb.

Memes by Themes #8: War & Peace

November 12, 2023
Memes by Themes #8: War & Peace

“All war must be just the killing of strangers against whom you feel no personal animosity; strangers whom, in other circumstances, you would help if you found them in trouble, and who would help you if you needed it.”

Memes by Themes #9: Censorship

January 21, 2024
Memes by Themes #9: Censorship

I thought you guys might enjoy a topical Memes by Themes interlude before I publish Round 2 of The Substack Censorship Wars.

Memes by Themes #10: Courage

March 8, 2024
Memes by Themes #10: Courage

I'm doing something a little different with this Memes by Themes, which normally only goes to my paid subscribers. If you are a free subscriber, you can enjoy a sampling of the whopping 134 memes (+ videos) in this entry.

Memes by Themes #11: Resistance

May 1, 2024
Memes by Themes #11: Resistance

Rise like Lions after slumber

Memes by Themes #12: Apocaloptimism

July 19, 2024
Memes by Themes #12: Apocaloptimism

To my beloved paid subscribers, there aren’t enough ways to say how grateful I am to you and for you. Your support is especially crucial right now as we are facing financial hardship due to some major unanticipated expenses. I thank you with every atom of my

Memes by Themes #13: The Media

October 25, 2024
Memes by Themes #13: The Media

“It appeared that there had even been demonstrations to thank Big Brother for raising the chocolate ration to twenty grammes a week. And only yesterday, he reflected, it had been announced that the ration was to be reduced to twenty grammes a week. Was it possible that they could swallow that, after only twenty-four hours? Yes, they swallowed it. Parsons swallowed it easily, with the stupidity of an animal. The eyeless creature at the other table swallowed it fanatically, passionately, with a furious desire to track down, denounce, and vaporize anyone who should suggest that last week the ration had been thirty grammes. Syme, too—in some more complex way, involving doublethink, Syme swallowed it. Was he, then, alone in the possession of a memory? The fabulous statistics continued to pour out of the telescreen.”

Memes by Themes #14: Politics

November 5, 2024
Memes by Themes #14: Politics

“The illusion of freedom will continue as long as it’s profitable to continue the illusion. At the point where the illusion becomes too expensive to maintain, they will just take down the scenery, they will pull back the curtains, they will move the tables and chairs out of the way, and you will see the brick wall at the back of the theatre.”

Memes by Themes #15: Politicians

Jan 20
Memes by Themes #15: Politicians

Every Inauguration Day, one segment of the public welds its hopes to the incoming president/cabinet/party/team while the opposing segment gnashes its teeth and wails at the Hitler-Mao-Fascist-Communist-Reich-Gulag that’s going to bring about the end of the world.

Memes by Themes #16: The COVID Big Lies

Mar 12
Memes by Themes #16: The COVID Big Lies

“Before mass leaders seize the power to fit reality to their lies, their propaganda is marked by its extreme contempt for facts as such, for in their opinion fact depends entirely on the power of men who can fabricate it.”

Memes by Themes #17: Cats

May 30
Memes by Themes #17: Cats

You might be thinking, What do cats have to do with an Apocaloptimistic Substack devoted to resisting tyranny, propaganda, and psychological manipulation?

Memes by Themes #18: Food, Inc.

Jun 2
Memes by Themes #18: Food, Inc.

I was recently invited to join the prestigious and eclectic lineup of guests for Season 3 of The Illusion of Consensus. (Sign up to be notified when that goes live.)

Memes by Themes #19: Freedom

Jul 4
Memes by Themes #19: Freedom

The comical music featured at the top of this post is Michael’s “New American Theme,” a satirical mashup of “America the Beautiful,” “Battle Hymn of the Republic,” and “The Star-Spangled Banner” orchestrated using kazoos; banjos; and other off-key, goofy instruments befitting the Clown World he produced it for in 2017. I had forgotten about it until I stumbled across this file in one of his folders. The background artwork is a meme he created that I shared in my

Memes by Themes #20: The Intellimafia

Sep 11
Memes by Themes #20: The Intellimafia

“The rule of law ended with 9/11, when illegal invasions and occupations became stated policy, along with targeted assassinations and mass murder.”

Memes by Themes #21: Warmonsters

Nov 12
Memes by Themes #21: Warmonsters

I wept when I learned Dick Cheney had died.

Memes by Themes #22: The Cruelites

Dec 1
Memes by Themes #22: The Cruelites

💰 30% off 1 Year Through 12/31/25!

Memes by Themes #23: Growth

Dec 29
Memes by Themes #23: Growth

This is the time of year when many people take a moment to reflect on their lives; consider ways to improve themselves and their circumstances; and outline steps they can take to achieve their goals in the coming year.

