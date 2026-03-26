Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

Margaret Anna Alice Through the Looking Glass

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Steve Friedman's avatar
Steve Friedman
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Congratulations MAA, possibly the best, most complete and compelling analysis of the situation. I identify with you as I too have come the complete circle, from environmental activist to mainstream scepticist. At this point I reject anything that rejects the natural evolution of things in favour of something synthetic.

Steve Friedman, West Kelowna, BC, Canada.

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Kathleen Devanney. A human.'s avatar
Kathleen Devanney. A human.
3d

This is definitely one-stop shopping if you're in the market to dismantle this deeply entrenched global narrative - on which so many other scams rely.

Not that I'm surprised of course. But damn, you've packed a helluva punch here and I so appreciate it.

Brilliant to place the soldier/scout metaphors up front, softening the metal ground. Essential. Your personal stories of resistance and Michael's persistence, invaluable.

Wonderful, wonderful contribution to the book. May this spread far and wide. Repeating myself - just brilliant.

👏 💕 🌟

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