Lament at the Scottish Parliament

On October 7, 2025, Association for Vaccine Injury in Scotland Founder Billy Queen began a fifty-mile walk from his home to the Scottish Parliament. Inspired by Mistakes Were NOT Made and my closing plea, “DON’T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT,” Billy concluded his trek by blasting vaxx survivor Cody Hudson’s poignant reading of my poem Lament of the Vaxx-Injured on the steps of parliament on October 10.

Synchronistically, Billy posted the above video of this brave act on October 12, which happens to be Cody’s birthday as Cody’s mother, Heather Hudson, shared on X.

Today, February 13, is the one-year anniversary of Cody’s reading of Lament. I am publishing this clip from Billy’s call for accountability at parliament along with a letter by Billy below to commemorate the occasion.

Cody has developed new life-threatening conditions since I published his video last year. As if fighting for Cody’s life wasn’t enough of a daily challenge, the Hudsons are currently trying to save their property, belongings, and lungs from a long-smoldering wildfire near their home. They have already lost nearly everything and will need to replace most of their belongings due to damage from the smoke. Please visit their Give Send Go page and do whatever you can to help this courageous, battle-weary family of resilient survivors.

Help the Hudsons

Message from Billy Queen

Founder of the Association for Vaccine Injury in Scotland

Looking back to early 2020, I began to wake up to what was happening to us all in Scotland. Fear and terror were being weaponised against the population on a daily basis. The lockdowns were causing death and destruction, and nobody was allowed to question the narrative.

I had a small business that would eventually become another victim of these draconian measures. So I began the futile fight against those measures by trying to engage with my political representatives—only to hit a brick wall that left my head sore from banging against it so many times.

Eventually, the miracle “remedy” of the vaccines began to roll out, and I made the early decision to give them a wide berth. This so-called remedy was being offered as our way out of lockdowns and restrictions, but my instincts screamed clearly to avoid it at all costs.

Unfortunately, my wife, who worked in a Glasgow school, decided to take the shot. Even as I write this, my heart sinks at what was to come after her second Pfizer dose. At first, she couldn’t articulate what had happened to her, but she kept repeating the words “I’ve been poisoned” over and over again.

Now we were in a new fight—this time with our healthcare system, where the standard reply to our cries for help was, “Can you prove it?”

It was during this time in 2021 that I first met Mr John Watt and Mr Alex Mitchell, both of whom had been injured and were desperately trying to get help while raising awareness. I had managed to secure a meeting with my local MSP, who promised she would listen to my concerns. I invited John and Alex to join me, and we laid everything out to her.

Needless to say, promises were made and promises were broken, and we began to realise exactly what we were up against. But bonds had been forged and friendships formed that still stand strong to this day.

It was through these relationships that we found a private doctor who would finally diagnose and treat my wife. I will never forget the day she came out of her first consultation. She had been in with the doctor for over an hour, and she emerged in tears. On the one hand, she was overwhelmingly grateful that someone had finally listened; on the other, she was terrified for the future.

This was the beginning of our journey to forming a charity. Like so many others around the world, it started in confusion, feeling lost and alone. In Scotland, a Facebook group called SVIG (Scottish Vaccine Injury Group) had sprung up to offer support and guidance to people all over the country who were trying to figure out what had happened to them. I will always be grateful for the work they did then—and continue to do—for the injured in Scotland, including my wife.

Out of that group, a small number of us decided to form a proper charity that could raise funds and speak up for the injured because nobody in our Parliament was willing to take this on. As individuals, many of us had contacted our representatives without any success, leaving us with the clear impression that nobody would ever take up our cause. The silence from those in Parliament was deafening—and deliberate.

So what should we do? Just lie down and stay silent? Or stand up and declare the truth? We had no choice but to stand up for ourselves and take the fight directly to their door.

Our charity board is made up entirely of people who have been injured or who have family members who have been injured. We are everyday, ordinary citizens trying to cope with what has happened to us. The fact that we have managed to form this charity at all is nothing short of a minor miracle.

In support of our new charity for the vaccine-injured, I decided to undertake a walk from my home town in Scotland to our national Parliament in Edinburgh—approximately fifty miles. As chair of the charity, I felt I had to lead by example, to raise awareness and some desperately needed funds to help the injured in Scotland.

This journey was inspired by Margaret’s powerful words: “DON’T LET THEM GET AWAY WITH IT.”

Along the way, I visited different NHS and public health organisations. It was time to make the comfortable feel uncomfortable. We had had enough of being ignored and gaslit. What else were we supposed to do—just lie down and die? No thanks.

Over the last few years, I have had far too many conversations with people all over Scotland who know they are injured or who have family members who have been injured. They all tell the same stories of coercion, fear, and family feuds.

Our citizens have been abused, and the abusers are still walking around making grand declarations about how “safe and effective” the vaccines are.

Finding others on this journey has been one of the saving graces of the last few years, and discovering Margaret’s work is no exception.

Cody’s reading of her work spoke so loudly to all of us that we decided to adopt it as our anthem. Listening to that courageous young man has been a source of inspiration to us all; he speaks Margaret’s words with such truth and pain.

The injured are joining hands across the world, and I will hold on to any hope I can find.

So thank you Margaret, Cody, John, Alex, and all the others across the world.

Together, we won’t let them get away with it.

by Margaret Anna Alice

They told us it was safe.

They told us it was effective.

They told us everyone was doing it.

They told us not getting it was selfish.

They told us it was the only way

we could study, work, shop, live.

We listened to them.

Why would they lie to us?

We trusted them.

Why would they hurt us?

So we got it.

And every day since

that irrevocable,

life-shattering decision

has been unrelenting

agony and exhaustion,

apprehension and regret,

uncertainty and dread.

Our lives are now a continuum

of questioning,

of searching,

of testing,

of fretting.

They tell us we’re faking it.

They tell us we’re lying.

They tell us we’re imagining it.

They tell us we’re anxious.

They tell us we’re exaggerating.

They tell us we’re grifting.

And once it’s undeniable—

when the diagnostics show

heart damage,

blood clots,

myocarditis,

pericarditis,

cardiac arrest,

hematologic abnormalities,

impaired immune functionality,

shingles,

Bell’s palsy,

Guillain–Barré syndrome,

autoimmune disease,

multiple sclerosis,

transverse myelitis,

neuropathy,

paralysis,

multi-organ inflammation,

leprosy,

strokes,

dementia,

prion disease,

cerebrovascular disease,

brain damage,

tinnitus,

turbo cancer,

DNA integration,

deep vein thrombosis,

post-vaccination syndrome,

multisystem failure—

then they tell us

they’re baffled.

Then they tell us they don’t

know how to fix it.

Every day, we research

as if our lives depend on it,

because they do.

Because only we

and our loved ones

care enough to save us.

For some, we’re a statistic,

a number on a spreadsheet.

For others, we don’t exist.

They don’t want us to exist.

They refuse to see us.

They refuse to hear us.

They refuse to feel us.

They refuse to help us.

Every minute, we scrape together the strength

to endure the anguish,

to resist the gaslighting,

to seek out supplements,

procedures, practices—

anything that will offer relief,

anything that will soften the suffering,

anything that will delay our terminal diagnosis.

They tell us to shut up.

They tell us not to scare others.

They tell us it is rare.

They tell us it was worth it.

And no one takes responsibility—

not the NGOs that hocus-pocused us,

not the corporations that poisoned us,

not the governments that coerced us,

not the agencies that betrayed us,

not the institutions that mandated us,

not the philanthropaths who targeted us,

not the ideologues who ridiculed us,

not the tyrants who scapegoated us,

not the politicians who maneuvered us,

not the enforcers who penned us,

not the psychologists who manipulated us,

not the propagandists who petrified us,

not the experts who hoodwinked us,

not the scientists who head-faked us,

not the censors who erased us,

not the doctors who pushed us,

not the nurses who needled us,

not the pharmacists who stabbed us.

They call us anti-vaxxers.

But we got jabbed?

They call us conspiracy theorists.

But we believed them?

They call us science-deniers.

But we trusted it?

And now we’re on our own—

without support,

without compensation,

without legal recourse.

Some of us have lost

our jobs,

our insurance,

our babies,

our lives.

They don’t need us anymore.

They don’t want us anymore.

They got what they ordered

… and moved on.

Each twinge of pain

is silver in their pockets.

Each desperate scream

is Muzak in their waiting room.

Each vaxxicide

is another piece of evidence

buried.

So that’s why we have to live.

That’s why we have to survive.

That’s why we have to fight.

That’s why we have to wage justice.

We are living proof

of their fraud,

of their cruelty,

of their tyranny.

Chisel our truth into your hearts.

Tattoo our stories onto your arms.

Photograph our faces with your minds.

Testify to our torment.

Testify to their lies.

Testify to their crimes.

See us.

Hear us.

Feel us.

Help us.

Cody’s Lament

A Description of Cody’s Diagnoses by His Mom, Heather Hudson of A Mother’s Anthem

Cody had his second and final Pfizer shot in the last week of July 2021. Within a week, a significant sign of reaction started with severe skin rashes. Within a month, he had a suspected deep vein thrombosis (DVT) in his right leg. A few weeks later, he was hospitalized with a large pulmonary embolism, leaky heart valves, left ventricular hypertrophy, and marked right-side weakness we were later told was a stroke.

Cody returned to the hospital with a new lung infarction and a partially collapsed lung within two days of his release. He returned over and over with new blood clotting and pulmonary embolism events in 2022, until he began treatment for the antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) he was left with after his shots.

Then his system became resistant to treatment, and Cody went on to suffer several life-threatening brain injuries; four infarct or ischemic strokes; a transverse sinus vein blood clot of the brain and severe stenosis of the veins of the left side of the brain over three regions; left parietal encephalomalacia; and blood clotting in all four limbs that are diagnosed and documented as resulting from the new onset APS post-shots.

Formerly physically in excellent health and running twenty-five miles a week at the gym, Cody was twenty-one when he went into the hospital, where he turned twenty-two. Cody has since been unable to walk without assistance.

