Tonight, May 11, at 6 pm PST, we will be launching our first monthly Karass Konnections for paid subscribers!

Even more exciting, two incredibly special guests will be participating!

Plaintiff Rebecca Charles Jackson and attorney Graham Brownstein of the Free Now Foundation representing her landmark lawsuit seeking justice for Rebecca’s hospicided daughter, Danielle, will be available to answer your questions during our private chat.

Bretigne recently described this lawsuit—which has the rare potential to pierce the PREP Act—in a cross-post as “quite possibly the most important case that will go before the courts in our lifetimes. ...and in 2026, that’s saying quite a lot. The outcome of this will impact every single one of us.”

For more details, see Rebecca’s Substack, this post by Charles Wright, and my Karass Konnections announcement.

This will be a live, unrecorded private video call only available to my paid subscribers. Sign up now if you would like to participate:

Below is the Zoom meeting link and instructions for joining us. I look forward to seeing you at 6 pm PST this evening!